The Sweet Sound of Censorship: The Biden Administration Seeks the Perfect Pitch for Disinformation Governance

Many politicians and pundits are in full panic over Elon Musk’s threat to restore free speech values to Twitter. While Hillary Clinton has called upon Europeans to step in to maintain such censorship and Barack Obama has called for U.S. regulations, the Biden Administration has created a new Disinformation Governance Board in the Department of Homeland Security. It appointed an executive director, Nina Jankowicz, who is literally pitch perfect as an advocate for both corporate and state censorship.
It would have been hard to come up with a more Orwellian name short of the Ministry of Truth. However, the DGB needed a true believer to carry out the monitoring of political speech in the United States. It found that person in Jankowicz, who has long been an outspoken anti-free speech advocate.
Indeed, Jankowicz put her extreme views to music and posted it on TikTok in a rendition of Mary Poppins’ “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”
What is clear is that Jankowicz has a far better hold on the musical scale than constitutional values. With what is a remarkably impressive singing voice, Jankowicz croons that “You can just call me the Mary Poppins of disinformation.”
It was a poignant and prophetic line.
Jankowicz was selected by the Biden Administration after years of pushing disinformation on the left while calling for censorship of the right.
Jankowicz previously argued that Congress should create new laws to block mockery of women online by reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) and including “provisions against online gender-based harassment.”
Jankowicz testified before British House of Parliament last year about “gender misinformation” being a “national security concern” and a threat to democracy requiring government censorship.
She has demanded that both tech companies and government should work together using “creativity and technological prowess to make a pariah of online misogyny.”
On the Hunter Biden laptop, Jankowicz pushed the false narrative that it was a false story and that “we should view it as a Trump campaign product.” She continued to spread that disinformation, including tweeting a link to a news article that she said cast “yet more doubt on the provenance of the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story.” In another tweet, she added “not to mention that the emails don’t need to be altered to be part of an influence campaign. Voters deserve that context, not a [fairy] tale about a laptop repair shop.”
She even cites the author of the Steele Dossier as a guide for how to deal with disinformation. In August 2020, Jankowicz tweeted “Listened to this last night – Chris Steele (yes THAT Chris Steele) provides some great historical context about the evolution of disinfo. Worth a listen.”
She also joined the panic over the Musk threat to reintroduce free speech values to Twitter. In an interview on NPR, she stated “I shudder to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms, what that would look like for the marginalized communities.”
Pitch perfect. Indeed, in seeing how we all “measure up,” Nina Jankowicz “is practically perfect in every way.”
26 thoughts on “The Sweet Sound of Censorship: The Biden Administration Seeks the Perfect Pitch for Disinformation Governance”
Just when I think the Democrats have jumped the shark on their march toward totalitarianism, they prove me wrong. The fact this administration has piled up one failure after another without so much as an oops, my bad, knowing they are guaranteed to suffer huge losses in the midterms, should be ringing alarm bells that the midterms are not a concern for them. Is anyone asking why not?
My favorite Mary Poppins tune is: Just A Spoonful of Sugar Helps the Authoritarianism Go Down.
So WHO is going to referee this coming pissing contest ?! It’s STILL going to boil down to an individual’s political leanings . . . Look how long it took to discredit fifty of the top Honcho’s in the spook biz who ALL said that the Hunter Laptop story was phony !!
AMERICA MUST BE TAKEN BACK…TO THE FUTURE, 1787
_______________________________________________
“[We gave you] a [restricted-vote] republic, if you can keep it.”
– Ben Franklin, 1787
________________
“[We gave you] a [restricted-vote] republic, if you can take it back.”
– Ben Franklin, 2022
________________
“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
– Declaration of Independence, 1776
_____________________________
“We told you so.”
“You wouldn’t stand for something, the “manifest tenor,” so you fell for everything.”
“Have you noticed?”
– The American Founders and Framers, 2022
I am struck by the irony of both the formation of the Disinformation Governance Board (DGB) and the individual appointed to be in charge. Maybe we should not be surprised though. These folks have been emboldened to label any news that runs counter to their narrative as “disinformation” irrespective of any evidence to the contrary. It’s a sick game in which the citizenry is being played. But wait a minute – aren’t Joe Biden’s comments about the success of his administration and all that it has accomplished the ultimate example of disinformation? Joe Biden is totally unmoored from reality and this latest DGB initiative is totally unmoored from American values.
The focus on the choice to lead the DGB unfortunately distracts from the outrage of its being established in the first place. The Republicans in both the House and the Senate should introduce bills immediately to defund it and then use Democrat opposition to the bills in their campaigns. If they take the House they should promptly impeach Biden, Harris and Mayorkas for setting this up. It seems to me that the mission of this Board so offends the Constitution and is such an abuse of power that its establishment constitutes a high crime and misdemeanour.
Sadly, unless and until the Board does something to somebody, no one is likely to have standing to seek an injunction in Federal court. Maybe someone could argue that it chilled his speech but I doubt that would succeed.
“Mr. President (or in reality whoever is in charge) we have inflation out of control, a wide open border, high gas prices, terrible crime rates and a war in Eastern Europe all of which due to your handling and/or actual actions is making you incredibly unpopular so what should we do?”
Staff responds, “set up a ‘Ministry of Truth’ with which we can stop people from pointing out all of our failures.
The solution of tyrants everywhere and forever.
Whatever they call themselves: Democrat, Progressive, Leftist…they are the true FASCISTS. The Authoritarian Left is today’s Democrat Party.
If you value your freedom, civil liberties and personal sovereignty, then your duty is to vote every last Democrat out of power in November. It must be a Clean Sweep.
Democrats like to hide their fascism behind their virtue-signaling. We’re supposed to believe that Jankowicz is just concerned about women and minorities. After all, if the Democrats don’t “protect” them from “disinformation,” who will? Meanwhile, the real slogan the Dems follow is: By any means necessary. Censorship — the repression of opposition voices so only one reigns supreme — is just part of their globalist agenda: One World, One Government, One Voice.
Next she’ll be doing Maria Rainer dancing on a hilltop with the Von Trapp family singing in the background. These people are out of their gourds and dangerous. Let’s hope someone stops this nonsense or we might as well tear up the constitution.
Now we will get Anonymous telling us that due to Trump’s lies we need the government to save us and we will get Jeff telling us that Trump and Fox are national security risks that need to have all 330 million of us monitored.
Hey Anonymous, Jeff, Svelaz, Natacha, Sammy (although you are all probably the same person) any thoughts on a Ministry of Truth? Will you all be sanguine if Trump wins in 2024 and has naming rights for the “Bureau”?
I predict that this woman will end up humiliated, out of her job and shunned by the left before not too long. What we have seen in only one or two days from this little fascist is enough to sink the new Ministry of Truth, hurt Biden even more and make the Democrats more of a mockery than they are right now.
Having a woman that pushed the Hunter laptop lie, the Russian story and cited Steele of dossier fame as a source of good information placed atop a NEW, that’s right, a brand new sub-agency, that monitors information is like a sick joke.
Only the Biden administration could not only come up with such a juvenile idea as this “Bureau” but then in pure Biden fashion completely destroy themselves with the execution by naming this “Tic-Toc star” as it’s head. The idea is only surpassed in it’s awfulness by the execution of it’s reation and staffing.
One big question is who in the administration is coming up with these horrible choices? It must be the same moron that decided to invite the Tic-Toc fingernail guy to come to the White House and to have a bunny watching the President’s back in full view of the world. Which little girl or boy in the WH is doing this to the country.
hullhobby: I called both my senators about this new agency. We have Mayorkas, not exactly a paragon of true Americana and truth as the overseer of this totally worthless gambit? Every American should be embarrassed by the video of this thirty-three year old child singing about disinformation. If she isn’t the butt of every joke world-wide there is something wrong.
“I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”
Produces high gas taxes, staggering inflation, out of control open borders that are breaking our criminal and benefits systems, out of control crime, defunded police, more murder, and now a censorship government board.
Oh, I’ll just bet Joe Biden’s Administration is eager to create a Disinformation Governance Board.
Part of the impetus for Elon Musk to takeover Twitter was the venue’s censorship of the truthful Hunter Biden laptop story, posted by an established newspaper. Joe Biden condemned it as Russian misinformation. What would a Biden Disinformation Governance Board do with such a story today?
Remember when the origin story of Covid traced to the Wuhan Institute of Virology was dismissed by Democrat social media as disinformation and xenophobic? Turns out it actually is the most likely source. What would a Biden Disinformation Governance Board do with such a story today?
We are fools if we allow Russian or Nazi style propaganda and censorship control by the government.
OK, Karen, tell us, exactly WHAT is the ‘Hunter Biden laptop story”, and exactly how it implicates JOE Biden. Do you know? Joe Biden NEVER condemned it as “Russian misinformation”. What is the source of the information you blather on about, other than alt-right media? If you aren’t familiar with the actual contents of the hard drive, then all you are doing, once again, is repeating the things you were told as a faithful disciple. YOU don’t actually know anything as established fact, and, as it turns out, there are valid reasons to question some of the entries because: 1. Giuliani, disgraced former attorney under disbarment proceedings for lying to federal courts, took the hard drive, made copies of it and distributed it to Republican members of Congress BEFORE turning it over to the FBI; 2. some of the entries are dated AFTER the hard drive was left at the computer repair store; 3. Giuliani bragged that he had the goods on Hunter Biden that would derail Joe Biden’s performance at the second debate..
And, as to the origin of COVID, that has not been determined, other than it occurred in China. What, again, is your source of information?
All your posts prove is the power of disinformation to gullible people who have been systematically programmed to disbelieve mainstream media and government. All of this is a prelude to an effort by ReTrumplicans to take over Congress and to try to install the orange loser you worship in 2024. You like to believe lies.
Attention Natacha!
***Your post has been flagged as DISINFORMATION****
I notice you don’t respond with FACTS to any of the FACTS I related. Accusing me of spreading “disinformation” is not a substantive response. WHAT are the contents of the hard drive? Cite them to me and explain how they implicate Joe Biden. What I said about Giuliani is the truth–he did lie repeatedly to federal courts about nonexistent voter fraud and because of such lying, he is under emergency suspension of his law license, he did copy the hard drive and distribute it to Republican members of Congress before turning it over to the FBI and there are entries dated after the computer was left at the repair shop. It is also true that the source of COVID -19 has not been determined, other than someplace in China. All Karen does is parrot what she heard on alt-right media. All disciples do, when confronted with inconvenient facts, is accuse the person laying out the facts they don’t like as lying.
Attention Natacha!
****Your post has been flagged as needlessly combative, hostile, truculent, pugnacious, micro-aggressive*****
This is your second warning.
Natacha, Biden said in the debates that it was a Russian operation, so you are lying….or MISINFORMING!
If there was ever any question at all about the progressive agenda to transform this country into a totalitarian state, this should answer it.
IMO, these people know they will be wiped out in the midterm elections but do not care. They are going to do everything they can to undermine our institutions and lay the groundwork for future totalitarians up until they get thrown out of (official) power.
And they’re perfectly happy doing so knowing full well that WE know what they are doing, and (for the moment) are powerless to halt their “march through the institutions” much less to reverse it.
Literally everything the left warns you that their opponents are doing is what they will do if left to their own devices.
“I’m from the Government and I’m here to tell you what is dis information.”
Anyone who is not shouting these idiots out of town is a useful idiot, a brainwashed leftist, a fool.
ENOUGH!
________
“[We gave you] a [restricted-vote] republic, if you can keep it.”
– Ben Franklin
___________
You couldn’t!
___________
Place America back under the dominion of the “manifest tenor” of the Constitution and Bill of Rights, which would privatize education and most governmental agencies and departments.
Apply strict vote criteria and election protocols by State legislatures.
Repatriate and onshore industries and jobs for American men; stop the fertility rate “death spiral.”
Deport illegal aliens from 1863 forward.
Repeal the 13th, 14th, 15th and 19th Amendments.
As soon as those with no vested fiduciary interest in this nation or its economy were given the vote, we were on the road to ruin since those people just use the taxpayers as their source of financing their lives. The British had it right a long time ago when only property owners could vote.
I suppose a person would be held liable for misinformation or disinformation (they don’t mean the same thing) if one were to advise Nina J. to protect her body with Kevlar or its equivalent?
President Xi is laughing all the way to the bank!