“Trust Me, I’m [Now] The Government”: Jankowicz Pledges to Protect Free Speech Rights

There is an old fable of a scorpion who wants to cross a river and convinced a hesitant frog to carry him on its back. After all, if he stung the frog in the river, they both would die. That seemed logical so the frog agreed to do so only to have the scorpion deliver a lethal sting halfway across. When the frog asked why the scorpion would doom them both, the scorpion replies: “I am sorry, but I couldn’t resist the urge. It’s in my nature.”
The story came to mind this week when the new head of the Disinformation Governance Board, Nina Jankowicz, pledged to protect free speech despite a career dissing and dismissing the right. After withering criticism of her appointment, Jankowicz declared the new board at Homeland Security will “maintain the Dept’s committment [sic] to protecting free speech.” She has spent a career denouncing “first amendment zealots” like myself who believe in a robust view of free speech.
As previously discussed, Jankowicz has made a career as an advocate for public and corporate censorship as well as spreading disinformation. She has been a popular figure on the left in assuring audiences that “the ‘free speech vs censorship’ framing is a false dichotomy.”
Not surprisingly, she was one of the first to express outrage at the notion that Elon Musk might restore free speech rights to Twitter:
“I shudder to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms, what that would look like for the marginalized communities … which are already shouldering … disproportionate amounts of this abuse.”
Jankowicz has declared disinformation to be “an American pathology” and said that Joe Biden is the doctor who can cure that condition.
That pathology, however, appears to largely manifest itself on the right for Jankowicz who has been criticized for spreading disinformation on subjects like the Hunter Biden laptop. She is also a huge advocate of censorship, including calls to ban conservative publications from social media.
In her article, “How to Defeat Disinformation: An Agenda for the Biden Administration” in Foreign Affairs in November of 2020, Jankowicz wrote that Biden needed to get into the business of regulating speech in a big way. Despite the outcry of many of us over the expansive censorship programs on social media, Jankowicz was not satisfied. She dismissed those programs as merely
“temporary, surface-level changes to curb the spread of false claims, but [social media companies] continue to profit from the very structures and imperatives that are now driving groups of Trump-supporting, reality-denying vigilantes to rally at ballot counting centers across the country.”
That has led Jankowicz to call for good old-fashioned government controls over speech if Biden is going to take the threat of disinformation “seriously.” She has pushed the same European censorship efforts that were recently championed by Hillary Clinton after the Musk takeover.
Jankowicz wanted Biden to “creat[e] a counter-disinformation czar within the National Security Council and setting up a corresponding directorate.” That “directorate” was created in Homeland Security instead.
Turns out, the Biden administration gave this new power to the Department of Homeland Security.
Jankowicz, however, is now assuring the public that it has nothing to fear with our new Disinformation Tsar on its back. In history, the shores of civil liberties are littered with dead frogs who accepted that “trust me, I’m the government” assurance.
Drawn Together’s take on censorship:
Unfortunately my former Democrat party has turned far left. I will remain No Party Affiliate!
Of course they put this in an agency equipped to spy on citizens.
This follows the takeover by the administrative state. Agencies issuing mandates. The executive hiding behind the agency. Not accountable to voters, at least thats the lie Psaki pushes.
Closing churches
Closing gun stores
Suspending rents
DHS has a bigger problem with misinformation…the White House. What they need is to depoliticize the entire topic of immigration enforcement, then announce a policy worldwide that is the same thing being told to CBP. Then, they need to report to the world daily on
what is happening at the border, most importantly, your odds of being turned away if you don’t have an entry visa. If the numbers aren’t persuasive, then daily adjustments of tactics and resources need to be made.
And VP Harris needs to lead the charge to depoliticize enforcement, and be credible as the spokesperson. The WH has been deep into self-delusion and misinformation since the Biden/Harris swearing in. They’ve created a tremendous mess. They need to take responsibility.
suppression has made a lot of DC insiders VERY RICH!
We need to cut 50% of federal government and move 40% of DC federal government to the heartland.
Too much power is in the hands of too fews!
Nothing good is going to happen! When the son of a VP…Bidens….gets $100 Million Dollars….with NO APPARANT talent having been fired from every job he has ever hand…. you know the country is headed for trouble!
you better fight harder. Democrats plan to destroy America…not unlike 1860’s
We can ALL rest easy now, eh ?
Everyone, regardless of their political bent, should be outraged at this action. I only hope that the proponents of this action suffer mightily at the polls come November, and that a new Congress, regardless of the initial after their name, will defund this monstrosity.
I think I follow the thinking…Next Hunter drug Czar
We don’t “hate” anyone. I think disdain is the word you’re looking for.
One of the best quotes yet by Mr. Silberman. He is the prime exhibit for making an ass of himself. And we will all defend to the death his right to do it. Just don’t stand to close to the rest of us and we all need to wear hazmat masks as we defend your right.
To think that a large part of the 18th century was known as the Age of Enlightenment. Undoubtedly the 21st century will be known as The Spin Cycle. It could be applied to both political discourse as well as washing out the clothes (or covering up the dirt), depending on the event.
The Feds have become Big Brother. My family and I fled Communism precisely because they became Big Brother. Been there, done that, this is a hill worth dying on
FBI Conducted Potentially Millions of Searches of Americans’ Data Last Year, Report Says
“ Searches in national-security investigations came without warrants, could stoke privacy concerns in Congress”
https://www.wsj.com/articles/fbi-conducted-potentially-millions-of-searches-of-americans-data-last-year-report-says-11651253728
Disinformation has been used as attack vectors against countries for centuries. Governments have had office to counter this for equally as long. This is a non-story and another fake outrage by the Republicans.
Oh, you mean like the Trump-Russia collusion? Alfa Bank hoax? Bounty on US soldiers hoax? The Border Patrol agents using “whips” on illegal aliens? Inflation and gas prices are all Putin’s fault? Shutting down immunologists for disagreeing Fauci? Yeah, those damn Republicans.
What AOC has done for economics and Boston University Nina Jankowicz is doing for Bryn Mawr and political science degrees. We have always thought of these degrees meaning the recipient is really bright and accomplished but, like the CDC, the media, journalism schools and others, these people and groups are proving the opposite.
This woman is so unaware of her own persona and her own biases that she can scream from the rooftops about disinformation as she helped pass along some of the most damaging disinformation that came along in the last five years.
One last thing: Imagine thinking that lying, fabulizing Joe Biden will “fix” the disinformation “problem” in our land. The guy that said he was, among other things, a coal miner, a professor, a top student in law school, a civil rights fighter and a truck driver wants to “fix” our problem of false news. Oh, just yesterday, the day that it came out that the country had a negative economic growth, Biden said that the economy is growing. This is who wants to monitor free speech.
One more thing (I lied too): Let’s be thankful that the idiots in the Biden administration named this fool to be the head of the MINISTRY OF TRUTH. Jankowicz is such a lightning rod due to her unserious nature, her obvious narcissism, her ridiculous past statements all leaning left, her disgusting smug sense of always being right and her juvenile need to be singing on Tic Toc, that this sub-agency will die under it’s own weight. Please tell us who in the administration named this woman who seems to have never left high school to such a position.
A Republican member of the House is drafting a bill to defund this Board. Scalia supports it but McCarthy has not expressed a view. Republicans in the Senate should do likewise.
The Government has no business regulating what it considers to be misinformation. If it believes someone has said something false it can simply say what it thinks to be true. A new Board in a law enforcement agency is not needed for that.
I of course meant Scalise not Scalia.
The Republicans should force the Democrats to take a position on defunding this and then use it to campaign against anyone who opposes doing so. I suspect the constituency supporting this Board is very limited.
“Propaganda works best when those who are being manipulated are confident they are acting on their own free will.”
Joseph Goebbles
Fool me once….
All of us have dealt with lefties before.
“I may not agree with you, but I will defend to the death your right to make an ass of yourself.”
Oscar Wilde
Jeff, your sentiment is right but everyone you support disagrees with you. Guys like Anonymous, Sammy, and Svelaz hate Turley and hate free speech. You would do well to argue with them once in awhile instead of forming a cabal of lying, contrarian fools.
Hullbobby,
Whom do you hate? Leftists? Liberals? Me?
Jeff, I don’t hate you, I hate that you want to ruin a great site’s comments section. I hate that you, Anonymous, Sammy and Natacha are so contrarian as to be making a mockery out of a forum run by a free speech absolutist. I hate that liberals are ruining our country by allowing, no encouraging a full fledged invasion of two million illegals a year. I hate that liberals killed our energy industry and are therefore killing our economy and national security.