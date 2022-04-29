“Before it’s too Late”: Democrats Shift From Corporate Censorship to State Censorship

Below is my column in USA Today on how the Musk purchase of Twitter has forced politicians and pundits to move from corporate censorship to calls for good old-fashioned state censorship. Indeed, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) has declared Musk’s pledge to restore free speech values on social media as threatening Democracy itself. She has promised that “there are going to be rules” to block such changes. She is not alone. Former President Obama has declared “regulation has to be part of the answer” to disinformation. For her part, Hillary Clinton is looking to Europe to fill the vacuum and called upon her European counterparts to pass a massive censorship law to “bolster global democracy before it’s too late.”
“A brave new nightmare.” Those words from former Labor Secretary Robert Reich described the threat created by Elon Musk’s bid to restore free speech values by buying Twitter.
Yet, despite warnings that censorship is necessary “for democracy to survive,” neither the Tesla CEO and billionaire nor ordinary citizens appear to be sufficiently terrified of free speech. Twitter confirmed Monday that Musk will acquire the company in a deal worth $44 billion. Once the deal is complete, Twitter will become a privately held company.
Progressives, in the meantime, have adopted a dangerous shift in their strategy of calling for corporations to censor speech.
Last week, former President Barack Obama made this shift clear in his much covered speech at Stanford University. Just days after Musk re-enforced his bid for Twitter with the support of many in the free speech community, Obama warned that social media was “tilting us in the wrong direction.” He called for more censorship of disinformation while calling himself “pretty close to a First Amendment absolutist.”
Obama has never been viewed as an ally on free speech by those of us who have been attacked for our “absolutist” views. Moreover, calling for censorship as a free speech absolutist is like claiming to be a vegetarian while calling for mandatory meat consumption.
Obama favors free speech only if it does not include disinformation, including what he considers to be “lies, conspiracy theories, junk science, quackery, racist tracts and misogynist screeds.”
However, it was notable that Obama called himself “pretty close to a First Amendment absolutist,” not a free speech absolutist. The point became clear later in the speech when Obama noted that the First Amendment does not restrict private businesses from censoring speech. The First Amendment is not the full measure or definition of free speech, which many consider a human right.
For years, the First Amendment distinction has been the focus of liberals who discovered a way to circumvent constitutional bans on censorship by using companies like Twitter and Facebook. Now, that successful strategy could be curtailed as shareholders join figures like Musk in objecting to corporations and media acting like a surrogate state media.
Faced with that prospect, Democrats are falling back to their final line of defense – and finally being honest about their past use of corporate surrogates. They are now calling for outright state censorship. Obama declared: “This is an opportunity, it’s a chance that we should welcome for governments to take on a big important problem and prove that democracy and innovation can coexist.”
He is talking about imposing “standards” on companies to force them to censor “lies” and “disinformation.”
As is often the case, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stripped away any niceties or nuance. Clinton called for the European Union to pass the Digital Services Act (DSA), a measure widely denounced by free speech advocates as a massive censorship measure. Clinton warned that governments need to act now because “for too long, tech platforms have amplified disinformation and extremism with no accountability. The EU is poised to do something about it.”
Clinton’s call for censoring disinformation was breathtakingly hypocritical. President Obama was briefed by his CIA Director John Brennan on “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.” The intelligence suggested it was “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.”
Moreover, her call for censorship came just weeks after special counsel John Durham offered more details about the accusation that her campaign manufactured a false Russian collusion theory. One of Clinton’s former lawyers is under indictment for the effort. Clinton personally tweeted out the disinformation that is the subject of the federal prosecution. And the Federal Election Commission recently fined her campaign for hiding the funding of the Steele dossier.
Given that history, it would be easy to dismiss Clinton’s calls as almost comically self-serving. However, the 27-nation EU just did what she demanded. It gave preliminary approval to the act, which would subject companies to censorship standards at the risk of punitive financial or even criminal measures.
If implemented, it might not matter if Musk seeks to restore free speech values at Twitter. Figures like Clinton are now going to the EU to effectively force companies to continue to censor users.
Faced with liability across Europe, the companies could be forced to base their policies on the lowest common denominator for free speech.
Countries like Germany and France have spent decades criminalizing speech and imposing speech controls on their populations. That is why the premise of the DSA is so menacing.
European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager was ecstatic in declaring that it is “not a slogan anymore, that what is illegal offline should also be seen and dealt with as illegal online. Now it is a real thing. Democracy’s back.”
Sound familiar? Freedom is tyranny, and democracy demands speech controls.
Under the DSA, “users will be empowered to report illegal content online and online platforms will have to act quickly.” This includes speech that is not only viewed as “disinformation” but also “incitement.”
Academics have increasingly echoed the call for such censorship. Harvard law professor Jack Goldsmith and University of Arizona law professor Andrew Keane Woods have called for Chinese-style censorship of the internet, stating in The Atlantic that “in the great debate of the past two decades about freedom versus control of the network, China was largely right and the United States was largely wrong.”
A glimpse of that future was made clear by Twitter last week, when the company declared that it would ban any ads disagreeing with its view of climate change. Previously, Democratic senators demanded that Twitter expand censorship to include blocking disinformation on climate change as well as an array of other areas.
The push to pass the DSA brings many U.S. politicians full circle but also exposes the true motivation of what is euphemistically called “content moderation.” Democrats turned to corporate allies to impose censorship programs that they could not impose directly under the First Amendment.
Now that Musk’s potential purchase of Twitter could blow apart that unified corporate alliance, they are seeking to use the EU to reimpose censorship obligations. Again, such restrictions would not trigger the First Amendment because they are being imposed by foreign governments.
The result would be a delicious victory for the anti-free speech movement. Musk may buy Twitter only to find himself forced to curtail free speech against the wishes of his customers and his new company.
Jonathan Turley, a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors, is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter: @JonathanTurley
83 thoughts on ““Before it’s too Late”: Democrats Shift From Corporate Censorship to State Censorship”
Exactly unconstitutional. These woke corporations and radical Dims are like pirates, hostis humani generis – the enemy of all mankind. Resist them any way you can but especially by calling them out publicly often.
Free Speech: R.I.P.
By establishing the “Disinformation Governance Board” (DGB), the Left has killed free speech in America.
The administration (read, Obama and his minions) claims, dishonestly, that DGB will use the government’s police powers to combat “disinformation.” In reality, this is censorship (and clearly unConstitutional). It is the criminalizing of any opinions, ideas, speech that some Higher Authority arbitrarily decrees to be “disinformation.” It is government force directed at the individual’s mind. For the Left, “disinformation” is the secular equivalent of “blasphemy.”
Where did they house DGB? In the Department of Education? No. In Health and Human Services? No.
DGB exists in the Department of Homeland Security — a massive *law enforcement* agency. That is the establishment of thought “crimes” and of “thought police” — in America?! if you dissent from the Establishment’s opinions, you are guilty of spreading “disinformation,” and are an enemy of the State. DGB makes dissent a “crime” — in America?! Jail? Merely a fine? A “reeducation” camp? Only time will tell.
And who are to be the first victims of the new censors? Some prominent person or organization. Twitter? Fox News? Turley? Whoever the target, the motivation will be to maximize the propaganda value of terrorizing lesser dissenters.
“If the freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.” (George Washington)
Prepare for the slaughter.
If the freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we maybe led like sheep to the slaughter – George Washington
The fact remains, we need every idea, every counter argument, every opinion, and every voice in order to come to a sensible and reasonable understanding of a problem, challenge or event.
We need critical thinking.
You cannot come to intellectual understanding when only one side dominates the discussion.
It’s not hyperbole any more to say we’re living in an authorcratic state.
Statism has come to fruition in America.
The danger is real.
Does the gold star go on your right or left lapel?
What would be wrong with simply stamping “Opinion” at the top of the comment? The one posting could add his own footnotes to his opinion or viewpoint for fact-checkers if he or she wanted to. That’s what online newspapers do.
So disgusting, tyrannical and a clear violation of the Constitution! Everyone has their own opinions about everything and are 100% entitled under the Constitution to express their views. And when you analyze what they want to censor, it’s clearly to cover up crimes, lies and corruption. It’s nothing but communism, fascism and CCP and Jesuit influences at all. America, so sadly, is steadily, step by step repudiating every principle of its Constitution. God will not put up with it for long — He s the one who established our national upon the broad foundation of civil and religious liberty; national apostasy is leading to eventual national ruin.
Remember back when America was a free country, and if a liberal didn’t like what you said, they could just turn their head and walk away? We still have that freedom to just walk away instead of restricting everything under the sun.
We should go back to that so that at least everyone can be heard (left or right), and not just the party of choice through the MSM and Big Tech avenues.
So much of this conversation is about whether Dr Turley has ever uttered a sentence that offended someone or seemed hypocritical…and so you advocate to discount or ignore everything else he’s ever written or said. That’s just preposterous. Each of us has, at times, said something stupid, non-sensical, insensitive or untrue, but that doesn’t mean that you can ignore everything else that person has said or will say. No one can stand up to the principle of being right on every subject, all the time, throughout his or her life. JFK is idolized, yet was an adulterer. And there are countless other examples. Wake up people. You have the freedom (today at least) to listen to or ignore anyone, but it would be a mistake to forever disregard someone based on one thing they said or wrote that you didn’t like or disagreed with. You might have to weigh or consider what was said, as opposed to just discounting it because he was wrong on something else or said something you didn’t like…and yeah, that’s a bit more work than just dismissing everything he ever said or will say. Given that we have the freedom to not read this blog (or any other), why are you reading it at all? “Everyone is ignorant, only about different things.” –Will Rogers
The “censoring” of speech done by Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, Amazon and other entities is perfectly “legal”.
No one is forced to participate or use the products provided by these entities.
When freedom of speech is restrained by any government entity, media or other entities our Liberty is at stake. The very idea that critical information about one candidate was held back while false information about the other was promoted means that our right to a free and fair election was stolen.
We can not believe anything from newspapers, TV radio, podcasts and social media.
The majority of people are unaware of what is going on, they fail to see the lies of those in politics, they are not aware of the manipulation of the media and tech companies.
The majority of American citizens are too stupid too remain free.
Some of us see that there is something wrong, a major problem, not just with government or politicians, but with society itself that has turned their back on the concepts contained within the Supreme law of this Republic, our existing United States Constitution.
If a private corporation censors speech in coordination with the government, it becomes a First Amendment issue.
So Elon can use the same bias against the left that twitter has applied to the right.
You know to even the playing field.
The left cannot stand free speech much less having to take their own medicine.
The majority of American citizens are too stupid too remain free.< And YOU are at the apex of that conclusion.
The news yesterday that the dept of homeland security has established a Disinformation Governing Board seems to have caught the White House off guard, as the press sec , Ms Psaki and her subordinates could offer no details regarding “the board”.
This has resulted in the expected ( chilling) comparison to Orwell”s Ministry of Truth.
It was also revealed that the person to head “the board” formerly worked at the Wilson Center in their disinformation department.
Interesting posting on the Wilson Center website:
https://www.wilsoncenter.org/event/ministry-truth-2021-fighting-fake-news-old-fashioned-way
What powers does this board have, will there be transparency regarding what constitutes disinformation and will it be limited as to what topics will fall within its purview; these are my initial thoughts , amount others that more knowledgeable persons may have.
Of specific interest to the Congress & the people they represent should be: from what funding has the board been created or will be operated, with input from which organizations and agencies, how were the board members selected and on what basis, who determined the successful candidates, finally did the Agency receive permission from the Executive to create this entity, and if not by who’s authority was it stood up.
A danger not discussed very much is one that I have mentioned in numerous previous posts– that of SELECTIVE-FACT/SELECTIVE INFORMATION propagation. Neither censorship nor First Amendment protections need apply.
Media/academia/public figures have perfected the communicative skill to only speak/report/publicize CERTAIN selective facts/news//stories favorable to their agenda,–while under-reporting and/or culling out facts/information/persons that disagree with that agenda. Much of the public then finds their information true/credible, without realizing that half of the story hasn’t been told. The First Amendment is of no help for those who have little or no voice or forum to match ubiquitous and national control of messaging .
When was it ever different?
A lot of people have what I call the “Abraham Lincoln Syndrome.” Remember how we learned he walked miles in the snow to read or borrow a book? Many believe if it’s in writing, it must be true. I think the Internet has done a lot to show that’s not the case! Lots of crap on the net. In college, I read a book called “How to Lie with Statistics.” It’s kind of meant to be “tongue-in-cheek” but you still get the point. I just would rather keep the responsibility to sort out stuff myself than have the government do it for me, primarily because the previous examples of that all turned out badly. Once the government decides what cannot be said, they have also decided what cannot be learned, and that’s the overreaching control we should all fear.
Lin, isn’t that what Fox News does? OAN? Newsmax?
SELECTIVE-FACT/SELECTIVE INFORMATION propagation would be considered protected speech under the 1st amendment according to Turley’s own views. It’s essentially what propaganda is.
“ Much of the public then finds their information true/credible, without realizing that half of the story hasn’t been told.”
Turley engages in this kind of journalism most of the time. It’s one reason why there’s so much criticism of Turley’s columns when he only tells half the story in order to portray a biased narrative. I will say that this is not exclusive to the right. The left does this too.
Would you care to present any specific news, stories, events or issues, that have not been addressed on Fox News. I would be happy to list the very long list of items of interest that have not been addressed on National Media, CNN, MSNBC. To wit: Hunter, Laptop, Sussman, Russia Hoax, Dementia, Fentanyl, Border Invasion, Etc… Not liking the commentary is not the same as not hiding the embarrassing truth from the public.