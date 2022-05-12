China Censors WHO Head After Tedros Advocated Censorship to Combat the “Infodemic”

French journalist Jacques Mallet du Pan famously observed during the French Revolution that “like Saturn, the Revolution devours its children.” It appears that the same can be said for censorship. We previously discussed how WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has supported censorship to combat what he calls the “infodemic.” Now Tedros has been reportedly censored by China for disinformation on its own pandemic measures.
Tedros stated “When we talk about the zero COVID strategy, we don’t think that is sustainable, considering the behavior of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future.” That drew the ire of China’s censors who removed the comments.
Previously, Tedros weighed into the conflict between musician Neil Young and podcaster Joe Rogan and streaming giant Spotify. Tedros supported Young’s demand that Rogan be censored by the company for his views on the virus and treatments. It was a particularly glaring position for Tedros after he and WHO have been repeatedly accused of supporting China in early efforts to scuttle investigations into the lab theory on the origin of this virus.
That did not stop Tedros from backing Young and thanked him for “standing up against misinformation and inaccuracies” around Covid vaccinations before stressing “we all have a role to play to end this pandemic and infodemic.”
He added “@NeilYoungNYA, thanks for standing up against misinformation and inaccuracies around #COVID19 vaccination… Public and private sector, in particular #socialmedia platforms, media, individuals — we all have a role to play to end this pandemic and infodemic.”
The “role” being described by Tedros is corporate censorship. Yet, some in academia are supporting the calls for censorship. For example, an article published in The Atlantic by Harvard law professor Jack Goldsmith and University of Arizona law professor Andrew Keane Woods called for Chinese-style censorship of the internet, stating that “in the great debate of the past two decades about freedom versus control of the network, China was largely right and the United States was largely wrong.”
Now, Tedros has been swept up with the other suspects in his “infodemic.” That is the danger of all censorship systems: one can easily move from being the advocate to being the object of censors.
Trust, once lost, is impossible to regain.
“Now, Tedros has been swept up with the other suspects in his “infodemic.” That is the danger of all censorship systems: one can easily move from being the advocate to being the object of censors.”
***************************
While there’s plenty of schadenfreude and delicious irony in hearing about Comrade Tedros’ censoring and banishment at the hands of his Chinese masters, it’s still worth remembering those poignant words of John Donne:
No man is an island,
Entire of itself.
Each is a piece of the continent,
A part of the main.
If a clod be washed away by the sea,
Europe is the less.
As well as if a promontory were.
As well as if a manor of thine own
Or of thine friend’s were.
Each man’s death diminishes me,
For I am involved in mankind.
Therefore, send not to know
For whom the bell tolls,
It tolls for thee.
A great example of Bezmenovs the“useful idiot’s” end.
The new Head of NIH, replacing Fauci, admitted to Congress yesterday, that they did hide the known DNA link of covid 19 to the Wauhan lab.
Remember, that the link to the lab was “debunked” According to Fauci. Then the leader of NIH.
There will be no prison time, because, shut up you uneducated religious hick. Thus guaranteeing more lies and disinformation from science. As bad as this is, understand 100’s of people knew the truth, and never spoke out. Such is the power of the Administrative State.
A Chinaman once put pee-pee in my Coke!
What wine did China pair with Tedros…Bene sapiat….
It’s pretty clear that many of us were correct, and our globalist health organizations were flat-out lying to us nearly the entire time. I doubt this will invoke anything ethical from the WHO or NHS. That medical licensing boards are now creating boards for disinformation tells me that the woke fascists have invaded everything, and are rapidly bringing it all to ruin. People that still vote dem think they are voting for candidates, but no, you are voting for the people they work for (not the citizens) and in turn the woke fools working for them.
Right up there with the Trump – Russia collusion that never happened, or the Hunter Biden Laptop that was just Russian disinformation (or so said 50 security people who never looked), or if you like your physician you can keep them or the insurance you like, you can keep it. Or the “shovel ready” stimulus packages that moved no shovels, but paid a lot of salaries in favorable demographics or unions (when dems controlled the unions), Or the Affordable Care Act that would save you about $2400 in premiums a year even as Harvard School of Public was saying it would never save money but might reduce the rate of increase. Of course Harvard Public Health was saying that quietly to meeting attendees and not the news. If you’re going to go off the subject, let’s really go off the rails.
All of us Turley readers could benefit from more of your commentaries – thank you for this one.
“5G towers,’ other conspiracies flourish at hearing on vaccine bill”
https://ohiocapitaljournal.com/2021/06/09/5g-towers-other-conspiracies-flourish-at-hearing-on-vaccine-bill/
“A doctor warned that vaccinated people might be magnetized and pose a health risk to unvaccinated people around them.”
“A pastor said vaccines contain ingredients like formaldehyde and fetal cells.”
“A nurse sought to prove the truth of “magnetic vaccine crystals.”
————————
Turley says that such disinformation should be spread freely. Why then does his Fox News not broadcast these theories?
Why does Fox censor them?
Jeff
God you are tedius.
I read your comment because it was the only one.
Try commenting on the post instead of attacking Turley.
Please, just once.
I praised Turley for condemning the protesters outside of the Justices’ houses. I agree that protesting judges is immoral though legal.
I also agreed that the leak of the opinion was an abomination. I said that I would refuse to read the draft so as not to encourage such leaks in the future but rather wait for the published opinion.
If only you would read ALL my comments, you would realize that I am not the SOB you think I am. I generally don’t take issue with Turley’s opinions. I only criticize his hypocrisies. Just like he does others.
Jeff – My goal is to read/listen to a diverse set of news. What’ I’ve learned is that Fox News broadcasts the truthful and most likely news, while avoiding lies, propaganda, and conspiracy theories like collusion/Steele, peaceful protests, Blasey Ford lies, Fox was first and right to report on so much news that the rest of the networks (CNN, CBS, NPR) lied about including: Laptop, lab leak, Biden’s gas prices, Biden’s inflation, 5000 illegals per day (3MM since Lyin Biden took office), Biden world crises, Covid hysteria. The irreputable MSM has truly tarnished itself and yet too many people are ignorant of the MSM’s lies and voted for an incompetent Joe Biden and his shadow government.
“Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, a board-certified physician from the Cleveland area, repeatedly raised unfounded claims of deaths, strokes and other “horrendous side effects” from the vaccine. The Center for Countering Digital Hate identified Tenpenny as one of a dozen of the most prolific anti-vaccination disinformers “who play leading roles in spreading digital misinformation about Covid vaccines.”
We heard yesterday, the NIH had DNA evidence linking Covid 19 to the Wauhan lab. While simultaneously claiming nothing supported the lab origin theory.
forgive me for ignoring some claiming the Dr, findings are wrong. The medical community has a steep climb in rebuilding a reputation they willing sacrificed during covid.