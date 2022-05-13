Laurence Tribe Claims Trump Could Be Charged With Espionage

Harvard Law professor emeritus Laurence Tribe has long been an endless font for the media in claiming clear evidence of a variety of crimes for the imminent prosecution of Donald Trump. Tribe declared evidence supporting criminal charges of witness tampering, evidence of obstruction of justice, criminal election violations, Logan Act violations, extortion and poss
While Tribe has been repeatedly criticized for false statements and conspiracy theories, there is an insatiable appetite on some news platforms for Trump prosecution theories. It does not matter that Tribe has been repeatedly wrong on such claims in the media or pushed strikingly poor advice to Biden leading to major court losses. (For full disclosure, this has included false statements about me as well as personal attacks).
On MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Tribe again claimed a new blockbuster new basis for prosecuting Trump. The segment addressed news reports that the Justice Department is investigating alleged violations of classification rules in moving documents to the Mar-a-Lago after he left office.
Many of us have discussed the potential grounds for charges stemming from the allegations. As I previously noted, there are some criminal provisions that can apply to such cases, though such application to a former president would be unprecedented. The Section 1361 states that anyone who “willfully injures or commits any depredation against any property of the United States” can be given a fine or up to one year imprisonment if convicted. The Section 2071 states that anyone who “willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates or destroys … any record, proceeding, map, book, paper, document, or other thing, filed or deposited … in any public office” can be fined or face up to three years in prison if convicted.
However, Tribe believes that Trump could be charged with espionage. He told MSNBC:
“When we find all of this apparent top secret information finding his way to unsecured boxes to Mar-a-Lago, it’s very encouraging that the Department of Justice isn’t simply asking who packed the boxes, but what did the president then of the United States on his way out of the Oval Office have in mind in taking that information? Did he do anything with it? Did he use it for his own benefit? That would be a serious crime of espionage.”
…So there is both a national security angle and a potentially criminal angle and the most encouraging thing to me because I’m worried about accountability so that we don’t have a repeat of all of these things in 2024 of the attempted coup and insurrection. What is most important to me is that no one should be above the law, and the attorney general and his top deputy and associate attorneys general, people like Lisa Monaco, should be taken at their word when they say they’re going to follow the evidence wherever it leads right into the Oval Office, right into the former guy, so stay tuned. I think this is an important development.”
Tribe is simply incorrect that the “use of [classified material] for his own benefit” would constitute espionage. He insists it “would” be espionage, but that is belied by the elements of this crime. It is certainly true that prosecutors have sought to apply this law broadly in past cases like that of Chelsea Manning. However, it still requires the intent or reason to believe the information will harm the United States or help a foreign nation. Why would the removal of classified information clearly constitute espionage as opposed to the earlier more logical criminal allegations?
Yet, for Tribe, it is not enough that an exceptionally rare charge could be brought under these laws. Those are not nearly as thrilling as prosecuting Trump under espionage laws. There is no evidence to support the claim that this constitutes espionage any more than there is evidence of an endangered species violation.
52 thoughts on “Laurence Tribe Claims Trump Could Be Charged With Espionage”
The funny thing about this, the number of boxes Trump took from the Oval Office is zero. Maybe these nitwits think he hired United Van Lunes and they packed up stuff from the Oval Office? The fact is, government employees packed the stuff and shipped it.
Jonathan: Boy, Lawrence Tribe sure gets under your skin. I don’t know whether what Trump did amounts to “espionage”. But when Trump took 15 boxes of government documents, including some marked “top secret”, that was a violation of federal law. The DOJ is conducting a thorough investigation. A federal grand jury has issued subpoenas. Federal investigators are interviewing witnesses.
The Q is what motivated Trump to purloin those docs and take them back to Mar-a-Lago? He knew and was probably advised those 15 boxes should have been turned over to the National Archives. Why would Trump “willfully” violate Sections 1361 and 2071? The 1917 Espionage Act has a long history. Julius and Ethel Rosenberg come to mind. In 2013 NSA contractor Edward Snowden was charged under the Act for intentionally revealing secret national security information. Could it possible be that Trump revealed top secret national intelligence to some foreign powers–say Russia or Saudi Arabia to curry favor with them and get their support? To this day Trump continues to defend Putin and Crown Prince bin Salman even when that is really not in the national interest of the US.
Time will tell whether there is any basis to Tribe’s charge. But I would not dismiss it out of hand. Hopefully, the DOJ investigation will give us an answer to the 64 dollar question.
Didn’t Hillary Clinton put classified material on her private server and then hide those documents, and deny their existence, and fail to produce them in response to discovery requests, and finally erase them? All Trump did was carry classified documents to his home in Florida and then return them to the government unharmed.
Stooge, Republicans spent 4 years and millions of dollars trying to nail Hillary. But in the end they had nothing, but not for lack of trying.
The question is, how long will actual Americans allow the Deep Deep State to control their country, their finances and their lives – for the primary benefit of illegal aliens, current and past.
You are going to ignore the Comey speech?
no even comey said she broke law, just not intentionally.
don’t be ignorant and wrong while calling someone a stooge
Little jelly there, Turley? More of Turley’s paid offal while he ignores the fact that Republican members of Congress have thumbed their noses at the request of the Jan. 6th Committee, and therefore had to be subpoenaed,, that Kevin McCarthy outright lies about saying he’d tell Trump to resign, and his outrageous claim that Jan 6th investigation into the invasion of our Capitol was nothing but a “witch hunt”, a favorite Trump claim.
Tell us, Turley, how many Constitutional law textbooks have you written? Tribe has written several. Turley gripes that Tribe is: ” an endless font for the media in claiming clear evidence of a variety of crimes for the imminent prosecution” of the former guy. Turley complains about how “exceptional” it is that the former guy could be criminally liable for removing material clearly-designated as “classified” to Florida–as if you, Turley, aren’t an “endless font” of echoing whatever pitch Fox is putting out to attack Joe Biden and Democrats.
You want to know what is “exceptional”? Someone who lies his way into office, a minority leader who barefaced lies about things that have been recorded, a member of Congress who initially said Trump was responsible for the Jan 6th insurrection and then backed down, a member of Congress who refuses to cooperate with a legitimate investigation into the unprecedented attack on our Capitol orchestrated by a narcissistic liar who can’t accept the fact that he was rejected by the majority of Americans. Republicans used to stand for the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power. Not any more.
Talk about those issues before you go attacking Laurence Tribe, Turley. You never were in the same league as Tribe, and never will be since you sold your credentials to Fox.
To Natcha: Professor Turley has forgotten more about constitutional law than you will ever know in your lifetime. He has never been a fan of Trump and is a an old fashioned liberal like Dershowitz who deeply cares about freedom of speech. Lawrence Tribe like Paul Krugman has devolved into a ranting lunatic no different from some rightwing or leftwing nut jobs sitting in their basement in their PJs. Both men are partisan hacks who once wrote interesting and temperate commentary that were worth reading .But no more. Tribe would probably be happy if he were transported back in time to the USSR in 1937 to preside over the Stalin show trials for all he cares about due process and 1st Amendment rights
Alank is The Blog Stooge and so is Edward Mahl.
The Sooge is also Thinkthrough, James, Estovir, Ralph, Feldman and many, many more.
snore.
“Tribe” is the Newspeak linguistic form for “ignore,” including second and third senses as “incoherent” and “hysterical.”
“If [you] don’t stand for something, [you] will fall for anything.”
– Gordon A. Eadie, 1945
Biden isn’t the only one suffering from dementia.
Thank you.
At least having dementia doesn’t hurt.
I actually feel fine…but for your contribution, I am scarcely aware of having it!
OT
European Website on Integration
“Belgium: Majority of Belgians believe that descendants of immigrants will never be Belgians”
“A survey conducted by newspaper Le Soir and foundation This is not a crisis reveals that three-quarters of respondents no longer feel at home in Belgium. According to sociologists, this sentiment is due to an increasingly unbridled xenophobia. In a country where 3 in 10 residents have a parent or a grandparent with a nationality other than Belgian, it is worrying that more than halve of the respondents believes that, even after several generations, descendants of immigrants will never truly be Belgians and 43% think that being Belgian and Muslim are not compatible. Islamophobia, a divided society, Muslims fear and mistrust of institutions are to blame, argues sociologist and author of the survey Benoît Scheuer.”
– eropa.eu
Ironically, there is a glimmer of hope in the world on this fine Friday the 13th.
The Belgian frog noticed that the water in the pot is being heated too slowly to be perceived, and that, if it doesn’t jump out quickly, it will soon be boiled to death.
Apparently, Obama is “…fundamentally transforming…” Belgium too – the freeloader is more power hungry than Hillary and China combined.
Ah, the draw of the “white man’s money” – it is mighty, robust, ubiquitous and global – and that money is yours for the taking, right?
I arrived in Brussels in mid-November 2015 at the Brussels Zaventem airport. The whole city was in lockdown while they were searching for the terrorists who bombed the stadium in France. Police were everywhere carrying machine guns. I also left from the same airport and stood in the security line in the exact place where the terrorists bombed (filled with nails) the airport three months later, 22 March 2016. Two were killed and 300 wounded.
Like him or hate him, but the the 45th President of the United States promised to break the back of ISIL and did it. The previous president sat on his hands and threatened them with a red line and copious bloviation.
At that time also, there were millions of refugees everywhere in Europe who were fleeing Syria. I spent part of my youth in Europe (still have strong connections) and the changes from then and now are quite dramatic. Some good and some bad. Life is more challenging in the E.U. at the moment, especially economically and now with the uncertainty of nearby war.
EM if you really know what you’re talking about you know it was the Kurds, not Donald Trump, who brought ISIS down.
I believe that Tribe was exposed as a plagiarist. He has no honor.
It would be interesting to know what Tribe is guilty of, because everyone that accuses Trump of something, is a crime they or their party has already committed.
“It would be interesting to know what Tribe is guilty of,…”
– Aninny (Attribution: Mespo727272)
Answer: “Fundamentally transforming,” prevaricating, lying, propagandizing, indoctrinating, subversion, incitement to malicious prosecution, incitement to riot, incitement to insurrection, treason et al.
For Centuries in Great Britain, the penalty for challenging the authority of the King was Drawing and Quartering.
“…because everyone that accuses Trump of something, is a crime they or their party has already committed.”
Crimes Committed: The Obama Coup D’etat in America.
“We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”
– Barack Obama
“We will stop him.”
– Peter Strzok to FBI paramour Lisa Page
“[Obama] wants to know everything we’re doing.”
– Lisa Page to FBI paramour Peter Strzok
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before 40.”
– Peter Strzok to FBI parmour Lisa Page
First Hillary Clinton for selling uranium to Russia.
Second Obama for pallets of cash to Iran without congressional approval.
Rand Paul is correct…. Obama, Clintoneasta, and Obidens Murika has “truth decay”
Surely former President Trump has spit on the sidewalk somewhere. Charge him now and then find the evidence whether it exists or not.
These people like Tribe, on MSLSD, the Zoom Pleasurer Toobin over on CNN, that fat liar Stelter, UpChuck, Fake Tapper, Psucky Lyin Psaki, etc!! These are truly sick mixedup lying psychopaths. Tune them all out.
If you have a functioning brain stem, you have tuned them out. The problem lies with the sub-par-brained lefties who do not have that capability or will power- but they VOTE.
“Zoom Pleasurer”
And the idiots, nay, psychos, nay, sickos put him back on.
We MUST be nearing the end.
“Jeffrey Toobin is back at CNN eight months after exposing himself on Zoom”
– CNNBUSINESS
Tribe is just another schill master. Schill masters say things like their going to put you all back in chains, the riots should continue and get up in their faces. Cheap schills.
Did anything ever happen to Sandy Berger, Bill Clinton’s 2d term Natl Security Adviser, who stole documents from the National Archives in 2003?
MHJ, Sandy Berger was the first person I thought about when this story broke. Unfortunately we now live in a time where there are two levels of justice, one for liberals and one for “the other”.
In a separate note, it has come out that CONGRESS has authorized TEN THOUSAND CONGRESSIONAL STAFFERS to receive FREE membership to Peloton at a cost that can be as much as $120,000 a month. In a time of rising costs and struggling Americans Congress gives this unheard of perk to themselves. Now can someone please check to see if Pelosi or anyone has invested in Peloton recently.
The left has no shame. The globalists will stop at nothing. The ignorance and stupidity of the American public is astounding.
Tribe is 80 and senile but the big picture is that our education is the cause of the ignorance and stupidity. It needs to be privatized from top to bottom using income tax credits (cash, not deductions) paid directly to families with children. Charter schools are a half-step. Democracies that abdicate the responsibility for educating its citizens don’t last long; they soon morph into oligarchies.
Tribe, voice of the left, has far less credibility than President Trump, or the current resident of 1700 Pennsylvania Ave
Tribes entire narrative is littered with qualifying language.
The problem. There is no effective deterrent. Republicans will come into power, and double down on ‘decorum’ and refuse to treat Democrats exactly the same way.
The subpoenas of 5 congress men to testify by a committee total populated with Democrat plants, has NEVER happened before. Alas, in 8 months, Republican will not return the favor.
I heard Raskin state on camera yesterday, it was vital these members submit, or the Rule of Law will be at risk. A strange statement coming from a committee member that does not have constitutional power to investigate crimes.
McCarthy during an interview, mirrored what I said in yesterdays comment, that he could add nothing to the process of crafting legislation.
This is nothing but election politics by Democrats abusing their office. The Democrats hope is, they can use the 5 members refusal, as proof of wrong doing. Again, Republicans will refuse to pick up the weapons Democrats have left on the battle field.
“Tribe, voice of the left, has far less credibility than President Trump, or the current resident of 1700 Pennsylvania Ave”
– iowan2
The Mills Building
1700 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006
Long regarded for its proximity to the White House and classic national institutions and landmarks, The Mills Building at 1700 Pennsylvania is undergoing a complete transformation. It will deliver 205,000 square feet of space in early 2022. 1700 Pennsylvania promises to be one of the most iconic office buildings in the region and will impress Clients and visitors alike with its exceptional attention to detail. The 11-story, trophy building offers 20,000-square-foot floor plates and its landscaped rooftop terrace takes luxury to new heights, with 5,500 square feet of impressive indoor-outdoor space towering above unparalleled views of DC. The building also offers an expansive fitness center, bike room, and premium operational systems. For more information, please visit 1700PennsylvaniaAvenue.com.
1700 Pennsylvania Avenue has received a BOMA 360 Performance Building designation.
– Akridge
I have always been confused.
Now I’m confuseder.
Iowan, please note that Jamie Raskin’s very first vote in the House was to NOT certify the electors for Trump’s victory in 2016. This is how upside down the left has turned the country.
Congress has the power to investigate anything related to their legislative powers, including J6, which is clearly related to legislation like the Vote Count Act.
No matter how many times you falsely claim that they lack the power, you are wrong about this.
All 5 can obey the law by showing up and pleading the 5th if they think that appropriate. All 5 can also state facts that they wish to draw the Committee’s attention to.
One can stretch authority so that one can end up with a totalitarian government. That suits our friends from the left, which is what they are trying to do.
Instead of Jan6 acting for political purposes, they could release all the information starting with Pelosi and her communications with everything that had to do with Jan6. They could release the Capitol videos. They could have a non-partisan examination of all FBI personnel, Capitol police and other people acting for these law enforcement agencies.
They won’t because Jan6 is Nancy Pelosi’s fault. She was in charge and refused the President’s request for additional security.
The Democrat party has lied continuously (Republicans lie as well). The Democrats have now been caught on camera and video tracking in 2000 Mules. This evidence proves Biden LOST THE ELECTION. The video is on the net. Let us hear what you find wrong with the data. Snopes failed. One of the complaints indicated that tracking only placed people in the location, but tracking is accurate to 18 inches.
Jan. 6 was a Deep Deep State, false flag operation designed to wrongly implicate and harm President Donald J. Trump, whipsawing American thinking as one of the last efforts and epilogue under the code name “Crossfire Hurricane” conducted by the FBI and American Intel.
America was and continues to be in a condition of hysteria, incoherence, chaos, anarchy and rebellion. President Abraham Lincoln seized power, neutralized the legislative and judicial branches and ruled by executive order and proclamation to “Save the Union.” President Donald Trump must have seized power, neutralized the legislative and judicial branches and ruled by executive order and proclamation to “Save the Republic.”
Was President Trump wise to follow the law as the Deep Deep State ignored and violated it, and continues to do so – laughing all the way to the political bank as it stole the election?
How obtuse are Americans?
Dzhordzh sumasshedskiy
Tell that to the committee. Raskin made specific cites to rule of law. Congress has never subpoenaed members to testify. Pelosi never thought the subpeonas were of any use, bur to use the rightful refusal, as fodder for election ads.
MCCarthy confirmed exactly what I said yesterday. He has nothing the committee needs to craft legislation.
The committe is 100% made up of Democrat hand picked members. Shutting out Republicans
“Congress has never subpoenaed members to testify.”
That’s unclear. I already pointed out to you that the Senate and House Ethics Committees have subpoena power. The Ethics Committees’ investigations largely occur behind the scenes, so it’s unclear whether any of their subpoeanas involved testimony from members rather than documents, but they’ve definitely subpoenaed documents from members (e.g., Bob Packwood).
The onus is on you to prove your claim.
Lest you falsely claim that one cannot prove a negative, I’ll remind you that it’s possible to prove many (but not all) negatives, just as it’s possible to prove many (but not all) positives:
https://jonathanturley.org/2022/05/11/the-mob-is-right-georgetown-law-professor-calls-supports-aggressive-protests-at-the-homes-of-justices/comment-page-2/#comment-2183311
Judge Joseph Force Crater is still missing maybe Prof Emiratis Tripe can connect President Trump to his disappearance?
Can anyone argue that tenure should be done away and these educators should be tested periodically for their cognitive ability? If they were judged each year for merit they might be less likely to let their tongues waggle in the breeze?
You should learn to spell “emeritus”, but this proves Turley’s little caca piece has struck home. Trump does not deserve the title “President” because he cheated and disgraced the office, was impeached twice, and accomplished nothing good for the American people, leaving office in disgrace with a pandemic out of control, an economy in the toilet, 10% unemployment, a shortage of computer chips because he started a trade war, supply chain disrupted, factories and businesses shut down, kids behind in school, all because he was in over his head vis a vis the pandemic and tried to lie and bluster his way instead of listening to qualified health professionals. Oh, and he caused Asians to be the objects of hate crimes due to his xenophobic slanders and efforts to blame Chinese people for his incompetent lack of leadership. As a true disciple, you ignore all of the proof of Trump’s crimes and incompetence and play little ignoramus games pretending that Trump gets blamed for everything.
Trump is a snake. Not a spy. He’s a snot.
He’s the Great MAGA King. Joe Biden told us so.
And we all know that Joe Biden wouldn’t knowingly lie. He’s just a regular upstanding guy. And, a great family man.
Biden lie? say it aint so!
Yesterday he said he came into office with no covid vaccine.
And you, what have you done for human kind in your snarky judgemental life?
Liberty2nd is a juvenile.
I have talked repeatedly about the lefty love of lying.
It seems almost like an addiction; they lie to us, to each other, and to themselves.
Read Natacha’s posts; she seems to live in an alternative universe.
No. She lives in a logical universe. To the left, the truth is a fungible commodity, a useful ally when it suits them in their quest for power, but an enemy when it stands in the way. Thus, lying is a tactic that is acceptable so long as it furthers their goals. Civil rights, gay rights, trans rights, diversity, equity, etc are nothing but trojan horses that allow the left to wear a body armor of tolerance and virtue while all the while tearing down the very society they claim to value. It makes perfect sense when you think about it.
He forgot to recommending charging Trump with jay walking.