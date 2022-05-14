The Incredible Beauty of Zion

My trip to Utah to speak to the Federal Bar Association allowed me this week to return to Utah, one of my favorite places on Earth. While I only had a day for hiking, I drove to Zion National Park for some wonderful hikes. I wanted to share some of the pictures and encourage everyone to take a trip to Utah to see the incredible beauty of this state.

St. George itself is one of the most beautiful cities in the country and surrounded by gorgeous red cliffs and valleys that are mesmerizing.

In hiking Zion, you need to park your car at either the parking lot or in the town. You then take buses t the trial heads. This is the best organized park in the country. Buses run every few minutes.

I started with the Emerald Pools trails with lovely waterfalls. It is an easy hike and a good way to loosen up.

I then did the Angel’s Landing and Rim trails. This is a brutal climb along a steep trail with a lot of switchbacks. It is also breathtaking, both literally and figuratively. I keep climbing above Angel’s Land to the Rim trail. I strongly recommend the extra effort. However, be sure to take a lot of stops and drink a lot of water. This is a trail that you have to do at your own pace. (This was my fourth time on this trail and, while it took longer, it is still one of the most inspiring trails in the park).

These hikes are exhausting but truly rejuvenating. I am heading home today but already planning my next return to Utah.

