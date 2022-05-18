New Financial Controversies Rock BLM as Marc Elias Reportedly Leaves Board

New financial controversies have arisen about the use of donations by Black Lives Matter (BLM), including additional allegations that co-founder Patrisse Cullors used BLM funds and resources to benefit herself and friends. I previously wrote a column asking why Democratic prosecutors like New York Attorney General Letitia James shown comparably little interest in these allegations even as James sought to disband the National Rifle Association (NRA) over similar allegations. In the meantime, the Washington Examiner is reporting that former Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias has left the BLM board after his firm. the Elias Law Group, had “taken control of its books and finances.”
Black Lives Matter reportedly raised $90 million after the death of George Floyd and still has $60 million in cash.
Even with the rising scandals over the use of donations, many Democratic politicians (who called for the prosecution of the NRA) remains conspicuously silent on the BLM scandals.
Cullors was always a curious choice of corporate donors given her intensively anti-corporate stances. She insisted that she and her BLM co-founder “are trained Marxists. We are super versed on, sort of, ideological theories.” She has denounced capitalism as worse than COVID-19. Nevertheless, corporation poured money into BLM and some, like Warner Bros. hired Cullors to guide their programming.
Cullors recently said that BLM was flooded with “white guilt money.”
However, BLM failed to file required tax reports and some of that money appears to have gone to buying expensive properties and supporting personal friends of Cullors.
Cullors stepped down last year as executive director of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, and there have been other resignations that left the group effectively headless. Those resignations followed the New York Post’s revelation that BLM Global Network transferred $6.3 million to Cullors’ spouse, Janaya Khan, and other Canadian activists to purchase a mansion in Toronto in 2021.
Then reports surfaced of the purchase of expensive homes and other allegations of using BLM for personal benefits.
A $6 million Los Angeles mansion has been the most recent focus of these allegations of personal use of BLM assets.
There are also allegations that Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation paid out $4 million in consulting payments to its board secretary, co-founder Patrisse Cullors’ brother, and the father of Cullors’ child. That includes $970,000 to Trap Heals LLC, a company established by Damon Turner, the father of Cullors’ child. It also includes $840,000 to Cullors Protection LLC, a security firm owned by her brother, Paul Cullors.
Some $2.1 million also allegedly went to Bowers Consulting, a firm run by Shalomyah Bowers, the foundation’s board secretary.
Cullors once declared that “while the COVID-19 illness is tragic, what’s more tragic is capitalism.” She is fast making that tragedy a reality.
9 thoughts on “New Financial Controversies Rock BLM as Marc Elias Reportedly Leaves Board”
(OT)
Madison Cawthorn lost his primary last night and will be out of Congress come January. Good riddance.
BLM, it’s officers, property and money should be made to pay for the damage and injuries sustained by individual police officers and businesses. BLM incited riot, theft and arson for months through out the nation.
Should be leaving society in handcuff for JAIL
Unlike Trumpists, Turley has never denigrated the Jan. 6 investigation as a “witch-hunt.” In fact, he has said very little at all. He has not stated any objection to the recent subpoenas of the Trumpist congressman, the holding of Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress of the indictment of Steve Bannon. Neither has he come to the aid of Trumpist lawyer John Eastman nor disputed Bill Barr’s assertion that the election fraud claims were all “bullsh*t.”
No doubt his silence in all these respects is very disappointing to Trumpists, but it was to be expected given that he is committed to the rule of law. He believes in full and thorough investigations- be they Mueller’s, Durham’s, BLM’s or 1/6. You may recall that he opposed Trump’s first Impeachment NOT because it was illegitimate as claimed by Trumpists, but ONLY because the House Democrats did not do a thorough enough investigation of the facts.
Lol so Professor Turley is talking about corruption within BLM and your comment is on….(drumroll please) January 6. I love it.
Marc Elias has become the poster child for corruption that disguises itself as Attorney Client privilege!!! Clinton, Biden, BLM all lead back to Marc Elias.
Is anyone surprised? Steve Wonder could’ve seen this coming.
Absolutely investigate BLM. No one is above the law.
In other news, Turley’s “the Hill” reported:
“DOJ asks Jan. 6 committee for its transcripts”
https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/3491932-doj-asks-jan-6-committee-for-its-transcripts-report/
“According to the Times, Kenneth Polite Jr., the assistant attorney general for the criminal division, and Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, wrote to the panel’s investigative lead on April 20, saying the committee has conducted interviews that “may contain information relevant to a criminal investigation we are conducting.”
Marcy Wheeler (https://twitter.com/emptywheel):
“Folks: When all is said and done we’re likely to learn that DOJ has been planning SINCE JULY to do what several outlets are saying was a great expansion of DOJ’s work. There are several reasons, the most important of which is executive privilege. https://www.emptywheel.net/2021/12/03/the-executive-privilege-puzzle-the-co-equal-branch-of-government/
“Outsourcing to Jan 6 allowed the following:
“1) Biden to waive privilege w/o learning anything about the DOJ Jan 6 investigation
“2) A co-equal branch of govt to beat back the privilege fight
“And YES, it allowed Jan 6 to interview people against whom DOJ did not and/or would never get probable cause a crime had committed to share evidence.
“Mueller proved that Congressional investigations can be REALLY useful for an investigation. SSCI gave him Patten (whose value most people don’t understand) and Cohen, and HPSCI gave him a way to prosecute Stone while hiding all his investigation. But where Mueller failed and DOJ has improved on is to use CONGRESS to win the Executive Privilege battle, and even some (especially with Eastman) privilege battles — tho for all we know DOJ already got a warrant for Eastman’s emails and did a filter review.”