The last word should be left to Shakespeare in sonnet form who warned that “other strains of woe, which now seem woe, Compared with loss of thee will not seem so”:
“Then hate me when thou wilt; if ever, now;
Now, while the world is bent my deeds to cross,
Join with the spite of fortune, make me bow,
And do not drop in for an after-loss:
Ah, do not, when my heart hath ‘scoped this sorrow,
Come in the rearward of a conquer’d woe;
Give not a windy night a rainy morrow,
To linger out a purposed overthrow.
If thou wilt leave me, do not leave me last,
When other petty griefs have done their spite
But in the onset come; so shall I taste
At first the very worst of fortune’s might,
And other strains of woe, which now seem woe,
Compared with loss of thee will not seem so.”
31 thoughts on ““Then Hate Me When Thou Wilt”: Salford Removes Sonnets as “Products of White Western Culture””
Interesting that Salford is efforting to decolonize their university from western white culture, led by a Council dominated by a western white membership. I suspect if one were to dig deeper, this is likely an ESG move.
To our Univ of Salford wokesters:
“I’ll beat thee, but I would infect my hands.”
~Timon of Athens (Act 4, Scene 3)
Are the dolts on the left willing to admit that the life they so comfortably and safely lead is the product of the Western World or would they prefer to create a world for themselves based on the “African World, or the North Korean World or any of the Western Hemisphere worlds prior to 1492? The hypocrisy is equal to millennials sipping Starbucks while texting on their Iphones the evils of capitalism. The Universities in the Western World need to befumigated for the express removal of such dullards as they are a poison to the very concept of education and edification.
@sam
Comments such as those above have been made by our enlightened elites. Just shows how out of touch they are regarding how ordinary people live and how they despise us.
antonio
“tend to be the products of white western culture.”
They spit in the face of Western culture — the very culture whose values make their life possible.
That does not end well.
Well if we are going to delete poetry, writings, books, histories because of the sins of the groups that wrote them throughout this world then you’re going to have a pretty thin library. The comprehensive book would have an introduction that will say “This is a book written by people without sin” and then followed by 400 pages of blank paper.
“. . . because of the sins . . .”
And note what the “sin” is: Being white, i.e., a trait over which one has no control.
Republicans ban professors from mentioning racial and equity issues, and you are just fine with that. But a school making their own choices on curriculum and you freak out. Methinks you are just a Republican partisan hypocrite.
Sammy, I must have missed a Republican banning a “professor” or, “professors”. Who, well, what is the name or names of the Republican or, Republicans that did the banning, and the name of the Professor or, Professors they didn’t want them mentioning racial or equity issues? That you state that Mr Turley is fine with this? And how are you so sure, that he is if certain Republicans actually did this?
What Professors are you speaking of. If you mean kindergarten through 3rd grade, then yes Republicans have banned teachers from discussing issues of sexuality with small children, I.e. grooming. There is a gulf of a difference spanning the universe from that and attempting to erase review of a class of poetry in a university, the very existence of which, is a product of white, western, culture.
Next week the they’ll probably hire Professors Eminem and Lil Wayne to instruct poetry.
These spoiled children are going to reap exactly what they are sowing, and it’s already begun. The should rename the university experience ar large as: ‘Shooting Yourself in the Foot and Cutting Off Your Own Nose, A Discourse in Temper Tantrums’.
@jeffsilberman
Why do you assume I am a ‘Trumpist’? Big opportunity, big disappointment. Never looked at Trump like s@@tlibs viewed the Messiah (i.e. Barack Hussein Obama).
But Trump moved the Overton window and made the left show their hand. Made them show us what they really think of the rest of us. And I can assure you the feeling is mutual.
And hate to break it to you, we aren’t going back to the Mitt Romneys and George W. Bushes. Perhaps an amicable divorce?
antonio
@enigmainblackcom
Maybe you could suggest one of the glorious African symphonies, playwrights or other world renowned cultural icons of which there are many. And they would be better known but for ‘White supremacy’.
I heard that sub Saharan Africans were smelting steel with semiconductor technology at one time but that this knowledge was ‘stolen’ by evil Whites.
Please enlighten us!
antonio
drop Shakespeare to combat “white supremacy” or to reduce the dominance of “white authors
Of course minimizing Shakespeare will not elevate a single author.
“You cannot help the poor by destroying the rich. You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong. You cannot bring about prosperity by discouraging thrift. You cannot lift the wage earner up by pulling the wage payer down. You cannot further the brotherhood of man by inciting class hatred. You cannot build character and courage by taking away people’s initiative and independence. You cannot help people permanently by doing for them, what they could and should do for themselves.”
― William J. H. Boetcker
But its another white guy.
I want my son to learn the history of the world. So when he goes to a college he has to probably go to Brittain or some place overseas.
We shall overcome!
We shall over come!
We shall poop on Harvard today!
Enigma says:
“Black history is too hurtful for white people to learn about.”
The South will never forgive blacks for slavery.
@independent bob
Just remember the $6.00 a gallon gas is all for the ‘greater good’. We should be taking more public transportation anyway, right? And remember lentils make a great substitute for meat.
antonio
“. . . lentils make a great substitute for meat.”
And the “substitute” for a/c: A hand-held fan.
For heat: A fire in a cave.
And for life: Death.
Turley’s argument about deleting whiteness appears to be, “Look how much great whiteness we will miss?” I don’t particularly mind teaching sonnets and Shakespeare, but I’m curious as to what the rest of the curriculum looks like? If the only thing taught is white history (while Black history is too hurtful for white people to learn about), that might be worth a look.
“. . . deleting whiteness . . .”
That you interpret Western culture as “white” culture, as opposed to seeing its fundamental values, is the essence of racism.
Sounds like someone’s a little sensitive. Turley listed half a dozen white people we couldn’t live without, was that racist?
Wellllll, you could always teach about black culture. See the 350 millions of views on these Youtube iambic pentameter ballads. Considering how they denigrate women, demonstrate prehistoric thinking and exhibit trash talk, of course blacks love these poetic symphonies. But one suspects you will ignore these rhythmic creative lyricists because …you know, you are an uncle Tom self-loathing black.
Let the name-calling begin!
enigma:
“Let the name-calling begin!”
******************************
No name-calling. Some people just don’t desire to expose themselves to some forms of black culture. Like some don’t like Italian or Spanish culture. Nothing wrong with that. In fact, ethnic pride can be a source of great accomplisment. Fifty’s crooner, Perry Como’s, family migrated legally from Italy (Abruzzi) with exactly $50 in lira in their pockets made a life for themselves with no government assistance in Cannonsburg, PA. Even though they couldn’t afford it, they sent the young Perry (one of 10 kids) to music lessons and bought him a $3.00 organ. With lots of hard work working weddings and clubs, he finally signed a deal with a traveling orchestra and then onto fame with RCA Victor. He paid for his family to move from their poverty stricken neighborhood and into the middle class. His father worked everyday at the mill until his heart condition forced him into disability. Perry cut hair to provide for the family and his father encouraged him to develop his voice even though it meant less money for the family.
That’s the ethnicity that I know and a source of Italian-American pride as it should be. Family first, sacrifice, working hard, watching and wanting the the kids to grow and thrive and gratitude for the chance — just the chance — at sucess. It that descrbes current black culture, then count me in. (BTW when I grew up, it did – more Black families were intact than Caucasian ones as their fathers were in the home). If it doesn’t, I’m not interested.
I am quite certain that the current effort to remove Shakespeare (and Michelangelo) from public memory will be successful and in another 50 years no one would have heard of either!! Just wondering what our leftist friends intend to replace these dead white males with? Maybe the world renowned African symphonies? Or Maya Angelou? The former great works would be more respected and known, but for ‘White Supremacy’.
As a deplorable, my knowledge is limited in such matters. Maybe one of our morally superior and intelligent s@@tlibs can enlighten the group?
This all reminds me of the glorious Cultural Revolution in China. What an amazing event and we now get to experience our own version in the West.
antonio
Antonio asks:
“Just wondering what our leftist friends intend to replace these dead white males with?”
Would that include Trump? I would not mind Jared Kushner replacing Trump. How does that grab you Trumpists?
This is planned cultural genocide. Nothing else. And nothing less will satisfy the left, which is now on all fronts anti-life.
the goal of the left is equal to the goal of the islamic jihadist; total annihilation of all that does not submit to their creed. And like the islamist, we have witnessed the carnage to which these fanatic prog jihafists will go to achieve their goals. I just wonder when islamist meets prog, which side will prevail.
Goldman Sacks says, gasoline will hit $6.00 a gallon by summer.
See Denzel Washington on Broadway, Shakespeare in the Park and on Apple+TV.