Showdown on the Second Amendment: Harris Calls for Ban on “Assault Weapons”

We recently discussed how President Joe Biden has not only repeated false statements about the history of the Second Amendment, but has failed to acknowledge the limits imposed by the Second Amendment in calling for a crackdown on “assault weapons.” He recently has not, however, called specifically for a ban, which would run into serious constitutional challenges. Now Vice President Kamala Harris has taken that step forward in demanding a ban on “assault weapons.” (Notably, this week, Republican house member also came out in favor of a ban on “assault weapons.”)
Politicians often use the term “assault weapon” to refer to the AR-15 and similar models of firearms. These civilian models are not automatic weapons (which are illegal for sale for most citizens). As discussed earlier, the AR-15 is the most popular gun in America and the number is continuing to rise rapidly, with one AR-15 purchased in every five new firearms sales. These AR-15s clearly are not being purchased for armored deer. Many are purchased for personal and home protection; it also is popular for target shooting and hunting. Many gun owners like the AR-15 because it is modular; depending on the model, you can swap out barrels, bolts and high-capacity magazines, or add a variety of accessories. While it does more damage than a typical handgun, it is not the most powerful gun sold in terms of caliber; many guns have equal or greater calibre.
Nevertheless, Vice President Harris declared that this “weapon of war” that has “no place in civil society.” What followed would appear to push beyond where President Biden left the issue as a criticism as opposed to a call for an outright ban: “We are not sitting around waiting to figure out what the solution looks like. You know, we’re not looking for a vaccine. We know what works on this. Let’s have an assault weapons ban.”
I have previously written about the failure of politicians to acknowledge the limits posed by the Second Amendment and controlling case law. While there are good-faith objections to how the Second Amendment has been interpreted, the current case law makes such bans very difficult to defend. In 2008, the Supreme Court handed down a landmark ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller, recognizing the Second Amendment as encompassing an individual right to bear arms.
The effort to ban AR-15s often fails to clearly distinguish the weapons from other semi-automatic weapons in terms of calibre or rate of fire. There are also obvious practical problems. With an estimated 393 million guns in the United States and an estimated 72 million gun owners; three out of ten Americans say they have guns. Indeed, gun ownership rose during the pandemic. When former Texas congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke declared, “Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15,” he was widely celebrated on the left. However, even seizing that one type of gun would require confiscation of as many as 15 million weapons.
Notably, O’Rourke previously walked back his declaration that he was coming for everyone’s AR-15s when he declared his candidacy for the Texas governorship. He recently switched back to his earlier position after the massacre and his controversial appearance at a press conference with local officials.
Efforts to ban this model already have failed in the courts on constitutional grounds, though litigation is continuing on that issue. Most recently, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit struck down a California ban on adults under 21 from purchasing semi-automatic weapons like the AR-15.
The Supreme Court has a pending Second Amendment case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, that is likely to further strengthen gun rights this term.
Politicians have often ignored such precedent in pushing legislation that is likely to fail in the courts. The result is that liberal cities like New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., have created precedent against gun control efforts.
With almost 400 million guns in the country, politicians do not want to admit that no legislative measure is likely to stop such massacres by loners like the Texas gunman. He likely could have killed the name number of victims with a semi-automatic handgun. Those are questions that will be asked courts in any challenge to a ban pursued by the Biden Administration. However, there are things that we can do like address the lack of funding for mental illness treatments in this country. That will require politicians who are willing to work on the basis of the realities rather than the rhetoric surrounding this national crisis.
How many shootings happen at private schools?
A Secret Service study found that over 70% of school shooters had a history of mental health issues, majority from broken homes. The Texas shooter had a broken home, drug addict mother, anger management problems, mental health issues, (why are we surprised?), and a rap sheet.
I often hear the argument that guns don’t kill people, people do. If that argument is sound, then no gun should be banned, for example, a fully automatic machine gun since it too is no threat to anyone unless handled by a bad person. Same is true of an RPG.
I often hear the argument that if you ban assault style weapons, then only bad people will get their hands on them. If that argument is sound, then we should lift the ban on Thompson submachine guns so good people can get their hands on them too so they won’t be outgunned.
Does it ever occur to anyone that sometimes good people go bad?
These fools like Harris can’t seem to understand that assault weapons, whatever that is, are already banned for public use. A simple hunting rifle, that is semiautomatic, would have been just as deadly because, well hate to break it to the likes of her, they are the same thing. A revolver is a form of semiautomatic too. Any gun the loads the next round after firing one is a semiautomatic. BTW no army of any country takes the Ar-15 seriously for battle, so how can this gun be a assault weapon? It’s a convenient and entirely made up name to make the rifle fearsome.
Also about the same time as the Texas shooting was a woman with a pistol who took down a guy about ready to kill dozens with that mysterious assault riffle. Major media did not care, it would ruin their ban guns rhetoric,. If we used guards or armed teachers, my god their gravy train of death would end and they can’t have that.
Instead of blaming the semiautomatic rifles why don’t we try to understand why since the 1980s these events happen. Before that time kids brought guns to show and tell and gun clubs were normal after school programs. Why the sudden change? Could it be a correlation of anti depression drugs being handed out lik candy? Seems like a good place to start, but again that ruins the agenda to removing the 2a and oh wait it’s another pharma money maker.
So is this now the Biden administration position, or just the VP’s “personal opinion”? In any event, it is nothing more than a political posture, since there are not 60 votes for it in the Senator and even if passed would quickly be challenged and likely found unconstitutional.
Was going to say the same – sorry, Kamala, but assault weapons are already illegal. Fire a shotgun, a 45, and an AR-15 one after the other and see which is the weakest. Oh, and common pistols like the 45 and 9 mm are also semi-automatic weapons.
Though the Uvalde killer was an exception due to a broken home and being 18, I’d sure love to know how the rest, who were minors presumably under parental supervision, acquired their guns, ammo, and desire to fatally harm other people.
