Sussmann Juror: “There are Bigger Things … Than a Possible Lie to the FBI”

The acquittal of Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann has been the subject of furious debate among politicians and pundits. Some have argued that the case collapsed from lack of evidence while others have alleged that prosecutors faced as biased judge and jury. For his part, Sussmann claimed that the jury found that “I told the truth.” The truth is more complex and few would assume that the verdict was based on Sussmann’s veracity. However, a statement from a juror immediately after the verdict fueled speculation of the impact of juror bias. According to the Washington Times’ Jeff Mordock, the juror reportedly said “I don’t think it should have been prosecuted. There are bigger things that affect the nation than a possible lie to the FBI.” If that statement had been made during voir dire, it is likely that the juror would have been challenged.
Before the verdict, some of us noted the adverse elements for the prosecution. Few would honestly question that trying a Clinton campaign lawyer in a city that voted over 90 percent for Clinton was not an advantage for the defense. The same is true for some cases tried in conservative areas. In this case, prosecutors challenged some jurors but were overruled by Judge Christopher Cooper. I believe that the court was wrong on a couple of those rulings. In the end, the prosecution was faced with a jury that contained three Clinton donors, an AOC donor, and a woman whose daughter played on the same team as Sussmann’s daughter. As I previously said, that does not mean that the jurors could not be impartial.
The prosecutors were also hit with a series of adverse rulings by the judge that limited the scope of evidence and examinations. That denied the prosecution the ability to show how the campaign knowingly pushed unsupported claims.
Nevertheless, I noted at the outset that “this is not an easy case to prove.” There was overwhelming evidence, in my view, that Sussmann lied to conceal his work with the Clinton campaign. Yet, the defense did a good job in attacking elements like materiality in how the allegedly false statement impacted the FBI.
The juror statement is not something that is likely to be raised with the court. The juror could have still rendered an unbiased decision despite viewing the prosecution as much to do about nothing. If such a statement were made during voir dire, it would have been viewed as more serious as a preexisting view that could impact the impartiality of the juror.
In the end, there is no proof of actual juror nullification. While the evidence of lying seems overwhelming to some of us, there were interstitial questions on how the lying impacted the investigation. Yet, I believe that the court undermined the prosecution in a number of its rulings. Moreover, there is a legitimate concern over how this trial was handled as opposed to the trial of figures like Michael Flynn in the same courthouse.
The more important issue following this verdict is whether Special Counsel John Durham will be allowed to release a public report on his overall findings. Democrats previously demanded such a report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Some even demanded the release without redactions, including grand jury material. In the end, a report was released with a comparably small number of redactions. The same should be true with Durham. This trial resulted in the release of new information, but it is clear that Durham was strictly limited in what he could reveal at trial. The public has a legitimate interest in a full account of these findings, as it did after the Mueller investigation.
56 thoughts on “Sussmann Juror: “There are Bigger Things … Than a Possible Lie to the FBI””
I’ve also heard that Judge Cooper’s wife has served as legal counsel to DOJ attorney Lisa Page, of Strzok & Page – FBI Lovebirds.
Don’t forget. Sussmann is just a concerned citizen who said he wasn’t representing anyone when he went to the FBI and then he billed the Clinton campaign for his time and the two thumb drives that he handed over to the Clinton employees on the seventh floor of the J. Edgar Hoover building. Regardless of the outcome of the trial the public understands exactly what went on. The Democrats are trying to tell us that they are losing popularity because of the state of the economy but it’s not just the economy. It’s things like this trial, grooming children in elementary school, forming a ministry of truth, investigating parents as domestic terrorist and concocting stories to say that Donald Trump was a spy that have exposed what they really are. They blame their down fall on an economy that is out of their control but it’s not just the economy stupid.
“The acquittal of Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann . . .”
The moral of the story:
Run a con to topple a president, and you too can go free — if you’re a “D.” If you’re an “R,” you’re screwed — for doing something-or-other.
In Washington it appears that even the judges engage in jury tampering.
The rule of law in America–and America itself–is on life support when veracity is no long seen as important. Sad sad that FBI has morphed into a modern-day version of a secret police organization under an authoritarian regime. Our enemies are chomping at the bit.
Jonathan: I had a high school baseball coach who told my teammates after a heartbreaking loss to a rival cross-town team: “Guys, I know how you feel. It was a bad loss. But let’s not dwell on the past. Let’s work even harder next week so we will be better prepared for next week’s game. We often learn more from our losses than our wins”. Sage advice. But you won’t let go of Durham’s failure to get a conviction in the Sussmann trial. You say: (1) Sussman lied; (2) adverse rulings from Judge Cooper; and (3) Durham had to try the case in a city “that voted 90% for Clinton”. Q: Why didn’t Durham ask for a change in venue?
You know trial lawyers often get adverse rulings from a judge and they don’t always get the jury they would have preferred. It’s part of the process. Trial lawyers are often satisfied if they win over 50% of their cases. 500 ball in high school baseball ain’t bad–at least at my high school. Some of us on my team were nerds–although my coach told me I might have a future in AAA ball. I decided instead to go to college. Had you been my high school coach I suspect you might have said something quite different after our loss: “Guys, were were robbed of this game! Did you see? The home plate umpire was blind or maybe worse. I think he gave the winning run to the other team because his daughter is dating the son of the other coach.”
You spent a lot of column space pushing the conspiracy theory that the Clinton campaign engineered a conspiracy to get the FBI to frame Donald Trump. Durham failed in his attempt to prove Sussmann lied. Durham has graciously accepted his defeat. Why can’t you?
Someone should tell Martha Stuart so she could try and get back the year she lost serving time at Alderson
So if one person is innocent, then all people are innocent?
Same sort of excuse given when President Clinton perjured himself. Way too many Democrats shrugged off the lie.
There are really big problems affecting the nation–one of the biggest is Truth. If we were honest with ourselves about a lot of things, this ship of state would stop taking on water.
More evidence — if you needed it — that we’re not a nation of laws anymore. We’re screwed.
I consideration of the fact that the FBI lies to the public , myself included all of the time and never once have I seen anything come of that. With the FBI refusing to investigate Judicial Corruption coast to coast, apparently it is a case of mind over matter, whereas they don’t mind because we the public don’t matter. .
Isn’t lying to the FBI precisely what they convicted Roger Stone of doing?
Under Democrat Authoritarian Rule (as opposed to Rule of Law), it’s only a crime when ________ fill in the blanks.
Since DC corruption of the federal govt is the current topic, this applies
In response to a letter sent by Rep. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan, Perkins Coie, the legal arm of the DNC and Hillary Clinton, admitted they have been operating an FBI workspace in their Washington D.C. office since 2012. Pay attention to that date, it matters.
That interesting. 2012 ?
The start date of 2012 is important for several reasons, not the least of which is FISA presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer criticizing the scale and scope of unlawful FBI database access going back to exactly 2012. Keep in mind a FISA-702 search, is simply an unlawful FBI warrantless electronic search of an American (“702” represents the American citizen) into the central database -maintained by the NSA- that contains all electronic data and communication.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/05/31/breaking-the-fbi-maintains-a-workspace-including-computer-portal-inside-the-law-firm-of-perkins-coie-the-ramifications-are-significant/#more-233701
As bad as this is, you must understand that these illegal 702 searches have been going on for 14 years. At least four audits of four different time spans, with no change.
Chief Justice John Roberts the man overseeing the FISA judges, has done nothing to throttle the abuse. That a lowly DC judge is flagrantly abusing his power, is barely worth noticing, given the abuse Justice Roberts is encouraging through his intentional neglect.
I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a lot left out from that article given the fact that it came from Rumble. A site rife with conspiracy theories as nutty as they come.
A team of four top-of-their-game lawyers from a prestigious firm defended a fellow top-notch lawyer. How much did this defense cost? It is every citizen’s right to the best defense possible (or that they can afford). Who paid for the legal costs? Conflicts of interests not fully addressed? No problem. This is legal. Verdict? Unless there is a bombshell it will stand.
All of this is perfectly normal and standard operating procedure in a town where one vigorously avoids being victimized by the truth (to borrow a phrase).
This is the town where our current President has had a string of outright, pants on fire lies that have followed him through his half century in D.C. The biggest are his direct plagiarism of Bill Kinnock’s speech in the U.K., nearly word-for-word. He did the same with the words of Robert Kennedy. He plagiarized five pages of a law school assignment. Biden said, “I’ve done some dumb things and I will do dumb things again.”
One reporter in the 1990s said, “He looks like a Joe Biden wind up doll with somebody else’s words coming out.”
He said lied about his standing in law school and academic achievements. He said he was arrested in South Africa on his way to see Nelson Mandela. He said he pinned a silver star on an Army Captain (which he didn’t). He said he didn’t support the war in Iraq and later said that he did. He said he marched in the Civil Rights Movement and later said that he didn’t,
Hillary was under gunfire in Bosnia when she got off the plane. She said that all her grandparents were immigrants. She said she was for NAFTA and later said she was against NAfTA. She said she was against gay marriage and later said that she was for it. The list goes on. She faked accents wherever she went. If it were the south, then a southern accent, etc.
Donald Trump blurted out some pretty fair whoppers himself. Everything is “The Most, to Say the Least” with superlatives. “I saw thousands and thousands cheering when the towers fell.”
“The Biggest…”
“The Best…”
“The Most…”
“Never in the History of the World….”
“Mexico will pay for the wall!”
Is it any wonder that American Citizens are fed up with these characters? Is this why they were so eager to take down the Ten Commandments from public display? “You shall not lie. You shall not kill. You shall not commit adultery.” These three alone would have the Washington crowd running for the hills.
Is this why politicians “Lie in State” when they die? So they can do it some more?
For instance, it is no surprise that used car salesmen rank higher in veracity than Congress. So what is a lie? In Washington, apparently, it depends on what the meaning of is is. One legal definition is “misrepresentation of one or more facts in order to gain a benefit or harm to another person where the actor knows or should know that the misrepresentation will be relied upon by another person.
“ Who paid for the legal costs? Conflicts of interests not fully addressed? No problem. This is legal. ”
The firm’s insurance paid for it. Yes they do have insurance for such cases.