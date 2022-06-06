Subpoena Wars: Washington is on a Path to Mutually Assured Destruction

Below is my column in The Hill on the subpoena war raging in Washington as the Jan. 6th Committee prepares for its first public hearings this week. This weekend, the Justice Department announced that it would not be prosecuting former chief of staff Mark Meadows and social media director Dan Scavino. As noted below, they took a wiser course of limited cooperation. The refusal to prosecute triggered a backlash from Rep. Adam Schiff who wanted to see more criminal charges out of the Biden Administration.
Here is the column:
In an initial court appearance following his arrest on Friday for contempt of Congress, former Trump adviser Peter Navarro stood before an obviously concerned federal magistrate. “Every time that you’re speaking,” Judge Zia Faruqui tried to explain, “it could mean potentially putting yourself at risk.”
It was entirely sensible advice about self-protection — and it was promptly ignored. Navarro, 72, went directly outside and blasted the charge against him, the Democrats, and the FBI.
Judge Faruqui’s concern was almost charmingly naive. We live in an age of the sensational, not the sensible. The Navarro case is just one skirmish in a subpoena war engulfing Washington. No one seems to be thinking much beyond the next election.
In the buildup to next week’s start of public hearings by the House of Representatives’ Jan. 6 investigative committee, Democrats have subpoenaed Republican colleagues and held former Trump officials in contempt. Then, instead of simply arranging for Navarro to voluntarily surrender, the Justice Department made a dramatic public arrest of him at an airport and dragged him off to jail in handcuffs.
These subpoena fights seem to be unfolding with little consideration given to the potential costs, either for Washington institutions or the individuals involved.
Democrats circle the firing squad
A variety of polls show, according to the political site FiveThirtyEight, that “Americans are moving on from Jan. 6th — even if Congress hasn’t.” With waning interest in the investigation, congressional Democrats and some in the media have pushed “blockbuster” new disclosures. However, many of their disclosures simply confirm what is already known: Then-President Trump and close associates wanted to challenge Congress’ certification of the 2020 presidential election and, instead, force Congress to select the next president. I wrote about that likely strategy just a couple weeks after the election, but that fruitless effort turned into a full-fledged riot in the Capitol.
The House hearings are likely to add details that damn Trump for fueling the riot and failing to immediately call on the rioters to pull back. Yet many of us reached the condemnation stage years ago; I reached that point while Trump was still speaking on Jan. 6, 2020, and opposed his efforts to challenge the certification.
The problem is not that the committee will move forward with hearings or a report. Despite its partisan composition and agenda, there is always a value to greater transparency about what occurred on that tragic day. The problem is the effort to ratchet up interest through conflict. The committee has taken the rare step of subpoenaing GOP colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and threatening to hold them in contempt like Navarro and other former Trump officials.
Despite years of bitter political divisions, the two parties have long avoided using subpoenas against each other. It was viewed as a step toward mutually assured destruction if House members unleashed inherent investigatory powers on each other. House Democratic leaders, however, shattered that long tradition of restraint despite the fact that they may gain little from the effort. What they will lose is a long-standing detente on the use of subpoenas against colleagues — and they are creating a new precedent for such internal subpoenas just months before they could find themselves in the minority. Today’s hunters then could become the hunted, if Republicans claim the same license after November’s elections.
The House already is a dysfunctional body that allows for little compromise or dialogue between parties. The targeting of fellow members now will remove one of the few remaining restraints on unbridled partisan rage.
Justice delayed or justice denied?
Attorney General Merrick Garland is well on his way to setting a record for the prosecution of congressional contempt. The Justice Department has consistently refused to submit congressional contempt cases to grand juries, including a flagrant act of contempt by Obama-era Attorney General Eric Holder. There is ample basis for this charge as well. It is not the substance but the selectivity and speed of the charges that is notable. Navarro was only held in contempt in April and is now being prosecuted by a department long known as the place where contempt sanctions go to die. Yet, the Navarro case could quickly take a wild turn.
Navarro claims he offered to compromise with the committee but that he was asserting his right to remain silent. Putting aside such mitigating circumstances, the problem for the Justice Department could be the calendar: Despite moving at an uncharacteristically fast pace, the Navarro case likely will extend beyond November’s midterms. If Republicans retake the House, they could seek to retroactively rescind the House’s contempt vote on Navarro.
Technically, the Justice Department could insist that the act of contempt and the referral vote occurred under the prior Congress. Given the issuance of an indictment, the Biden administration could insist on pursuing the prosecution even if the alleged victim is no longer claiming to be harmed. And some Democrats likely would file to support his continued prosecution, even if a new majority of the House filed to seek dismissal of the case.
This prosecution and any appeal is likely to extend beyond the duration of the House committee. Last November, the Justice Department indicted former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on the same grounds; his trial will not occur until July. That will be the first such prosecution since 1982, when Rita Lavelle, a former Reagan-era EPA official, was indicted for failing to answer congressional questions. (Lavelle was acquitted of that but then later convicted of lying to Congress.)
The Biden administration did not have to act on this before the November elections. The statute of limitations for contempt of Congress is five years. If it hoped to get a quick plea and cooperation from Navarro, his defiant courthouse colloquy makes that less likely. The question is whether it will pursue these two misdemeanors — which could result in as little as 30 days and no more than a year in jail — if the next House seeks to rescind the contempt referral.
Self-defense or self-immolation?
That brings us back to Navarro. Judge Faruqui encouraged Navarro to consider the basis of his self-defense when Navarro seemed intent on self-immolation. In addition to announcing that he would represent himself, Navarro made an extended statement on the steps of the courthouse in his defense. He then incongruously said he could not discuss “legal matters” before plunging again into his legal defense points.
Navarro is known as someone who tends toward the path of greatest resistance. In a city known for highly managed criminal defendants with legions of lawyers and PR advisers, Navarro was a captivating figure as he held forth outside the courthouse. Yet for all that he has in terms of personal guts, he lacks legal authority. The problem is that even as he claimed executive privilege to avoid answering any of the House committee’s questions, he was publishing a book and giving interviews on the very subject matter of the subpoenas. It was an ill-considered course that may make him an icon on the right but could also make him a convicted defendant. As he repeatedly pitched his book outside the court, it seemed clear that his priority was not acquittal.
Navarro at one point asked, “Who are these people?” I have found myself asking the same question about all of the players in this subpoena war. Institutions and individuals alike seem to be in a crazed fit with little concern for how their actions may play out beyond the next election. But the greatest costs will be borne by the public, if our legal proceedings become as performative and shallow as our politics.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
68 thoughts on “Subpoena Wars: Washington is on a Path to Mutually Assured Destruction”
Jan 6 and the months leading up was the first attempted coup is US history. This is not just politics as usual. This needs never to be forgotten about. Republicans tried to destroy our democracy and have openly said they will try again.
We have our ammo, our guns and our sights traines on you because First Amendment rules.
You can run but you can not hide, coward.
“The more the left encourages crime and social disintegration, the more the rest of us must prepare to defend ourselves and
our families.”
https://thefederalist.com/2022/06/06/scared-about-gun-violence-vote-republican-get-a-gun-and-prepare-for-self-defense/
The first coup in America was Abraham Lincoln’s. Everything Lincoln did during his “Reign of Terror” was unconstitutional, beginning with the high-criminal denial of the freedom of and right to secession. His most damaging campaign, however, was that of invading America with illegal aliens through his unconstitutional emancipation proclamation and his failure to secure the border and enforce contemporary immigration law, the Naturalization Act of 1802, which required Lincoln to compassionately repatriate illegal aliens, and his furtherance of Lincoln’s crimes of high office by his loyal communist successors who improperly ratified and rammed through the wholly unconstitutional and ill-gotten “RECONSTRUCTION Amendments,” for the benefit of Lincoln’s comrade and ally, Karl Marx, who congratulated and commended Lincoln for his efforts toward “…the RECONSTRUCTION of a social world…” in Karl Marx’s letter of 1864:
https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/iwma/documents/1864/lincoln-letter.htm
News from the Swamp:
There have been reports of increased crocodile activity in the DC swamp along the Potomac River. The crocodiles have been known to hide in bureaucratic bushes, committee rooms, and houses of legislatures. They are known to hide their offspring in areas known as Hoover, Justice, Russell, Rayburn and Foggy Bottom. These creatures camouflage their identity as Donkey’s so as to ambush and eat any unsuspecting pray. Their appetite is ravenous and perilous to those that dare to challenge the waters of the DC swamp.
A watchful eye is a must when in the DC swamp.
Turley: your purchased hypocrisy is literally stunning: “Institutions and individuals alike seem to be in a crazed fit with little concern for how their actions may play out beyond the next election. But the greatest costs will be borne by the public, if our legal proceedings become as performative and shallow as our politics.” You made this assertion in a piece actually criticizing Democrats, as if it’s Democrats who: 1. cheated to get the presidency in 2016 by accepting help from Russian hackers who spread lies about the other party’s candidate; 2. wouldn’t cooperate with an ivestigation into Russian interference in our elections; 3. Publicly sided against American intelligence and in favor of Putin, a mass murderer, at Helsinki; 4. Lobbied to get Russia back into the G-7; 5. Trashed NATO and the EU because they oppose Putin; 6. When polls predicted that the Presidency would go Democratic, started, before Election Day, lying about a “landslide victory” that would be “stolen” due to “rigging”; 7. When the polls were proven right, tried to bully, litigate, and then force Congress to award him the presidency even though he lost not just the poular vote, but the Electoral College/?; 8. continues going on rallies to try to undermine the validly-elected POTUS, continues to lie about his “landslide victory” being “stolen”, and is trying to use his influence to stack Congress with Republicans who could help him cheat his way back into office, because he knows that most Americans find him repulsive. Here’s a hint for you, Turley: NO OTHER US PRESIDENT HAS EVER DONE THESE THINGS, NOT EVEN RICHARD NIXON, the former holder of the dubious prize of being the most-corrupt former president.
What were Democrats supposed to do? Pretend Jan 6th never happened–that a gallows wasn’t erected along with chants of “Hang Mike Pence”? Pretend that the loser of the 2020 election didn’t tell his fans to “fight like hell or you’re not going to have a country any more” and that he’d lead them to the Capitol to try to stop Biden’s victory from being certified, and this coming after litigation and bullying didn’t work? Pretend that the safety and lives of members of Congress weren’t placed at risk by the Big Lie? Pretend that our Capitol wasn’t desecrated with smashed doors and windows, with human excrement on floors and walls, the Speaker’s Office wasn’t entered, her papers rifled and a laptop weren’t stolen? Democrats are just supposed to ignore these egregious things because you’ve been paid to spin the investgation as part of a “partisan agenda”? Yes, subpoenas haven’t commonly been necessary to summon members of Congress or members of administrations to appear and testify, because before Trump, there was respect for the rule of law and authority of Congress to conduct investigations. You accuse Democrats of “shattering traditions”? How outrageous.can you get, Turley? What about our American traditions of the peaceful transfer of power, of respect for the tradition of attending the successor’s inauguration and welcoming him and his family to the White House, of going away quietly after the election and not interfering with the election winner’s agenda, of not getting involved in partisan politics, all as respect for the will of the American people, the rule of law and Constitution? What about those traditions being “shattered”, Turley? You’re paid to gripe about Navarro getting publicly arrested at an airport instead of being allowed to surrender? What makes you think he’d surrender when he thumbed his nose at the subpoena in the first place, just like Bannon and other membes of the fat one’s inner circle?
You’ve tried and failed to spin the Jan 6th hearings as an exercise in partisan politics. It’s clear that this was today’s assignment, but it isn’t working. You’re just part of the paid effort by alt-right media to distract from the bombshells that are coming, just as Trump has commanded.
JT is a Republican partisan. He does not care one lick about our democracy.
says the trans who grooms children. How many children have you groomed, groomer?
Show us on your Biden doll where you touched them
He is a Democrat and I believe always has been. What he is fair and has a deeper understanding of the law than most of his readers. Maybe spend some time thinking about his frequently beyond the norm, wise words.
Natacha, what are you smoking? Is it sold in cigarette machines? Or are you smoking some of those bananas from Banana Republics?
NUTCHACHACHA,
You’re Grrrrrreat!!!
You don’t need that crutch, right?
Can we level the playing field now so that MERIT MATTERS, and so that you go out into to that great big world and pursue your own happiness and make your own success in freedom?
Can we end unconstitutional matriculation affirmative action, grade-inflation affirmative action, employment affirmative action, quotas, welfare, food stamps, minimum wage, rent control, social services, forced busing, public housing, utility subsidies, WIC, SNAP, TANF, HAMP, HARP, TARP, HHS, HUD, FED, Agriculture, Commerce, Education, Labor, Energy, Obamacare, Social Security, Social Security Disability, Social Security Supplemental Income, Medicare, Medicaid, “Fair Housing” laws, “Non-Discrimination” laws, etc., now?
You don’t need that crutch, right?
It’s time to ID alien invaders from another galaxy…..Alien beings from a dying planet have come to make planet Earth their world. Tonight’s episode is GENESIS.
Starring: Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters & Ted Lieu.
There are several issues here:
1. Disparate treatment — some charged with contempt are indicted while others are not. Navarro yes, Holder no. This is also true of those who lie to Congress. Some like Stone are indicted while others like Brennan and Clapper are not.
2. If Trump asserts executive privilege, can Biden ignore it? The law appears to allow for that. This means that a president is subject to the partisan passions of his successor for the protection of confidential communications, which seems like a bad idea.
3. Is there a testimonial privilege for senior officials, or are these officials required to appear and assert executive privilege question by question? Navarro cited an OLC legal opinion, but I’m not aware that there is judicial authority behind that.
In any event, Navarro’s public arrest, using handcuffs and leg irons, was beyond the pale.
We have to be able to compel truthful testimony before Congress but when claims of privilege, or challenges to the legitimacy of the subpoena are made, there is a process for resolving them.
There is usually negotiation then there may be a declaration of contempt with further negotiations.
The process can take years (Holder took 5 years I think). The problem here is that adherence to the norms may conflict with the partisan motives which are behind this committee.
This is a return to normalcy?
Congress is not a law enforcement agency.
Their investigatory powers are limited to legislation and oversight.
I honestly do not care what we decide the satandards are for executive priviledge.
So long as whatever it is, it applies to all parties.
Democrats have destroyed any semblance of constitutionality in congress.
The constitution has requirements for impeachment as well as for congressional rules.
But there is no outside mechanism for enforcement. Which means the constititonal limits are not real.
If that is how it is today.
That is how it should be in November.
Peter Schiff promises he has more information. Still waiting on his proof or Russian collusion that he apparently withheld from the Mueller investigation, the public, and the Durham investigation. I’m guessing this info is in the same place.
Jonathan: You say there is a “subpoena war engulfing Washington”. That’s because the former members of the Trump administration have invited the war. When a House committee asks a person to voluntarily appear and testify and that person refuses a subpoena is issued. If the person defies the subpoena a referral can be made to the DOJ for prosecution. That’s what happened to Peter Navarro. Everything the House Jan. 6 committee did was within its powers under the Constitution and the law. You claim the Dems are engaging in “mutual assured destruction. That’s because if the Republicans take back control of the House they have already threatened revenge. GOP House members are already talking about trying to impeach Biden. Now that will be a “subpoena war” the likes of which no one has ever seen. I want to see what you have to say when or if that happens.
This brings me to the “war” the GOP is waging against gun control and their bizarre proposals to protect children in our schools. D. Allan Kerr, journalist and author, has a piece in Maine’s Portsmouth Herald yesterday entitled: “Want to end school shootings? Let’s arm the Kids”. Now why didn’t I think of that? The NRA will love Kerr’s proposal. It makes perfect sense. Every school kid (10 or older) will be given a Glock 9 or similar gun. This will really appeal to gun manufacturers. Naturally kids will have to be properly trained. Kerr suggests that part of PE should be set aside for target practice on school grounds. Why the 10 yr old restriction? Kerr says: “I mean that’s the age when kids should be familiar with guns anyway if they’re going to grow up in the USA”. There’s one minor problem. What happens when armed kids form a circle to play dodgeball? Someone will come up with a good solution for that.
So when kids and teachers are all armed a Salvadore Ramos wannabe will think twice about entering another school. I like Kerr’s proposal. What about you and all the 2nd Amendment types who frequent this chatroom?
“Everything the House Jan. 6 committee did was within its powers under the Constitution and the law.”
A flagrant lie.
DM
This is really trivial.
In November do you want Republicans acting as democrats are now ?
Congress is either limited to oversite and legislation or it is a self appointed law enforcement body – whatever you choose – that is what you will have in November.
The scope of congressional subpeonas is either narrow or broad – which do you want come november ?
Congress is bound by its own rules – or it is not. Which do you want come november ?
I can argue compellingly that The House has violated its own rules and is violating the constitution.
That shoudl matter, that should be all that matters.
But whatever it is you decide Congress is free to do – come november, Republicans will be doing.
Good points, JS
Were leg irons necessary? Or simply meant to extract full public humilation and dramatic effect from a selectively punitive prosection?
It would have been something to see Obama’s contemptuous lawbreaking AG Eric Holder be dragged off in handcuffs and leg irons. But alas….he was protected by executive privliege. Oh and black privilege. Funny how these things work. Always in one direction.
OT
“FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland must be impeached and convicted for the bizarre, militarized, Soviet-style arrest of the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy under President Donald J. Trump, Peter Navarro, 72, who was handcuffed and put in leg irons at the Nashville airport, respecting one simple contempt charge pertaining to an individual with no prior arrests.
– Joe DiGenova, US Attorney for the District of Columbia
Did the American Founders bridle themselves interminably, and endure the blatant, palpable, abject corruption and tyranny of the monarchy as dictatorship, before their epiphany?
Joe, weren’t you and Victoria involved in the plotting to overthrow the 2020 election result, and installing Trump for a 2nd term?
Since you feel comfy commenting here, we’d like your side of the story. After the final post-election court challenges ended around early Dec., explain honestly to us what were the various plans being entertained that would lead to blocking Pres. Biden’s Inauguration? If you think you were in the right, why hold back explaining what was being done?
You do know you are replying to a quote, right?
The “plan” was to follwo the constitutional historical pattern of the 1876 Tilden/harris election and have congress delay certification while requiring a meaninful audit.
That was an unlikely hail mary – but it was perfectly constitutional.
I would note that the courts NEVER ruled on the evidence.
Those of you on the left keep using the phrase “overturn the 2020 election”
No one is seeking to do that. All anyone wants is an honest count of the vote free from fraud.
Inarguably the election was conducted lawlessly – 38 states including 5 of the 6 swing states constitutionally require secret ballots.
That means mailin voting in those states is unconstitutional.
If we can not trust to courts to follow the US and state constitutions – we are lawless, the rule of law is dead, and anarchy or totalitarianism will follow.
Most of these states had other constitutional provisions that were not followed.
PA Act 77 – the PA election law required voter ID for all ballots. Act 77 unconstitutionally permitted mailin voting – with a long list of antifraud measures that were completely ignored. Act 77 required that mailin ballots were either hand delivered or mailed to the County election board – not drop boxes. There were myriads of other requiremnts of Act 77 – all of which were just ignored.
PA still has 275,000 more ballots in Phila and pittsburgh than people who voted.
Fulton County GA has 354,000 ballots that no one knows where they came from.
Nearly all the claims by republicans regarding the 2020 election have never been investigated.
But the 2000 mules evidence is incredibly damning.
It is not merely an allegation of election fraud. It is an allegation of a large organized conspiracy to defraud the electorate.
A conspriacy that involves all the same players in the collusion delusion hoax.
We have not seen evidence of anything on this scale since the 19th century.
It is this kind and scale of fraud that resulted in states passing constitutional secret ballot amendments.
Regardless, elections are important, and they are very high stakes.
Only a twit thinks that if the oportunity for fraud exists with little fear of getting caught, that fraud will not occur.
If you build and insecure election – fraudsters will come.
Even banana republics conduct elections better than the US did in 2020