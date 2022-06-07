Congress, Constitutional Law, Criminal law, Justice, Politics, Supreme Court, Testimony

Turley Testifies in the Senate on Domestic Terrorism

This morning I will be testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the expansion of domestic terrorism investigations. The hearing is titled “Examining the ‘Metastasizing’ Domestic Terrorism Threat After the Buffalo Attack” and will begin at 10 am in the Hart Senate Office Building (Room 216). The written testimony is linked below.

The Democrats have proposed legislation that would create news offices for the investigation of domestic terrorism. It would impose reporting, training, and assessment of “the domestic terrorism threat posed by White supremacists and neo-Nazis, including White supremacist and neo-Nazi infiltration of Federal, State, and local law enforcement agencies and the uniformed services.” The legislation also directs these offices to prioritize certain domestic terrorism cases. It is that final element that runs against the grain of the Constitution and the principle of separation of powers.

As discussed in the written testimony, we all have ample reason to oppose these violent elements on both the left and the right. The Constitution imposes limits on the range of action for Congress in addressing such issues from the First Amendment to the doctrine of the separation of powers. The “Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act” is an example of how such means can be well-intended but still contravene constitutional principles. I encourage the Senate to reconsider this approach to address those concerns.

Here are the witnesses who will appear at the hearing:

  1. Robert A. Pape, PhD

    Professor Of Political Science And Director Of The Chicago Project On Security And Threats
    University of Chicago
    Chicago, IL

  2. Michael German

    Fellow, Liberty And National Security Program, Brennan Center For Justice
    Former Special Agent, Federal Bureau of Investigation
    Washington, D.C.

  3. Garnell Whitfield, Jr.

    Buffalo, NY

  4. Justin E. Herdman

    Former U.S. Attorney
    Northern District of Ohio
    Cleveland, OH

  5. Professor Jonathan Turley

    Shapiro Professor Of Public Interest Law
    The George Washington University Law School
    Washington, D.C.

20 thoughts on “Turley Testifies in the Senate on Domestic Terrorism”

  1. I wish the Professor luck. Given that viloent ‘right wing’ domestic terrorists are largely a figment, I doubt anything good could come of any of this (no, younger viewers: someone that simply disagrees with you or thinks differently or has the audacity to stand up for themselves is not a fascist or terrorist). Guarantee a dem led department will not be investigating Antifa, BLM, or self-declared ‘socialist eco-fascists’. May it meet the same swift death as the ministry of truth. These people are ridiculous, and the gaslighting has become parody. They really do believe the populace is stupid and money is enough. Oh, we’ve definitely had enough of *something*.

  2. No tolerance for Nazis — in America, that is. We can certainly tolerate — and fund and arm — them in Ukraine. And where do you think they’ll be coming after Ukraine loses this war?

  3. Interesting that everyone listed is from Chicago or East of there and Washington D.C. and north of there. Pretty select group. What about voices from all the rest like the South, Rest of the Midwest (it does consist more of more than just Ohio and Chicago), the Mountain States , The Southwest, and even the Pacific coast. 3 largest states with nearly 90 million inhabitants and not a single witness from them. I think they are overlooking some voices out there.

  4. We have the FBI, ATF, IRS, DCIS, NCIS, CID,OSI and the Military and Federal Courts….all who have current jurisdiction to investigate such persons of interest (of all Races) who engage in activities that could be considered Domestic Terrorism….even Parents at School Board Meetings as ordered by AG Garland.

    There are Task Forces in existence that are engaged in such investigations

    Local and State Police agencies are conducting investigations.

    Fund them, tightly control how they go about their business…..and rid the notion of there being any one Race being the targets….go after every person or group is engaged in criminal activities without bias or favor.

  5. The committee seems racially motiviated. Is it reverse-racism to see only white people as the problem? Has a minority ever inconvenienced a white person with a knife or a bullet? What about THAT? In the interest of Equal Protection, why not a committee discussing all the crimes committed against white people at the hands of minorities? It seems that whenever minorities freely associate to complain about the things that white people do, it is considered a civil rights group, but when whites freely associate to complain about the things that minorities do, it is a hate group.

  6. Given JTs close association with right wing terrorists, he likely had important insights.

    1. RE:”Should any discussion of domestic terrorism include Antifa as a topic?..” The Democrat Sturmabteilung? Why cut off one’s nose to spite one’s face?

  8. Jonathan,
    I really like the tone of your written statement conclusion…

    “It was once said that “a politician thinks of the next election; a statesman, of the next generation.” We have never needed such leadership more acutely in our history than we do today. We are living in dangerous times not only due to the scourge of extremist violence but also due to the deep anger and divisions in our country. This is the time that the country needs people of good faith in both parties to seek to lower the level of conflict in our society. Fortunately, the Framers gave us a system that can withstand such factional pressures. Our Constitution is designed for bad times, not good times. Indeed, it was written in the worst of times of violence and intolerance. Yet, throughout that history, we have been joined as a people by a common article of faith in our Constitution. It is a covenant not with our government but with each other. That faith has sustained us through some of the worst periods of our history, from the Civil War to segregation to economic collapse. We prevailed despite our own failings and the failures of our political leaders. Yet, this constitutional system is not indestructible. The current political tensions in our country threaten to tear our nation apart. We are living through a crisis of faith where our foundational institutions and defining values are under attack. No one is above criticism for bringing us to this point, but we have to reestablish those bonds that unite and define us. The expanded use of domestic terrorism powers is a dangerous element to introduce into this tinderbox without careful considerations and clear limitations.”

    This conclusion, and most of your testimony, will likely fall on deft ears for those on the committee that lean hard left, for these “progressives” the ends justifies the means and your opinion doesn’t count.

      1. RE:”I don’t know how that got there…” Obviously a typo, but well put notwithstanding.

  9. Kinda crazy isn’t it on one hand we have “defund police” on the other create an agency to attack a white group with no members?

    There might be a few white supremacist and few neo-nazi but they’re not the problem. If they’re really interested in curbing crime they’ve got to start turning their attention to other colors. Is this an attempt to stop the violent attacks against Asians, people being thrown on tracks, victims of stray bullets in cities, mothers wheeling babies, white woman, parade attendees, Hispanic woman, rioting, smash and grabs, how about Supreme Court leakers, politicians who lie or rogue DA’s?

    Could this be an agency to get political opposition to destroy, jail them or worse?????? Please follow up on this article JT.

    1. Margot Ballhere wrote, “If they’re really interested in curbing crime… “

      Oh but they’re truly NOT interested in curbing crime, progressives are interested in using sensational crimes and public hysteria as an excuse to legislate and codify into law an easy extra-legal method to persecute those they politically oppose.

  13. If all they focus on is white racism, well who cares about the carnage in the inner cities anyway.

