Turley Testifies in the Senate on Domestic Terrorism

This morning I will be testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the expansion of domestic terrorism investigations. The hearing is titled “Examining the ‘Metastasizing’ Domestic Terrorism Threat After the Buffalo Attack” and will begin at 10 am in the Hart Senate Office Building (Room 216). The written testimony is linked below.
The Democrats have proposed legislation that would create news offices for the investigation of domestic terrorism. It would impose reporting, training, and assessment of “the domestic terrorism threat posed by White supremacists and neo-Nazis, including White supremacist and neo-Nazi infiltration of Federal, State, and local law enforcement agencies and the uniformed services.” The legislation also directs these offices to prioritize certain domestic terrorism cases. It is that final element that runs against the grain of the Constitution and the principle of separation of powers.
As discussed in the written testimony, we all have ample reason to oppose these violent elements on both the left and the right. The Constitution imposes limits on the range of action for Congress in addressing such issues from the First Amendment to the doctrine of the separation of powers. The “Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act” is an example of how such means can be well-intended but still contravene constitutional principles. I encourage the Senate to reconsider this approach to address those concerns.
Here are the witnesses who will appear at the hearing:
-
Robert A. Pape, PhDProfessor Of Political Science And Director Of The Chicago Project On Security And ThreatsUniversity of ChicagoChicago, IL
-
Michael GermanFellow, Liberty And National Security Program, Brennan Center For JusticeFormer Special Agent, Federal Bureau of InvestigationWashington, D.C.
-
Garnell Whitfield, Jr.
Buffalo, NY
-
Justin E. HerdmanFormer U.S. AttorneyNorthern District of OhioCleveland, OH
-
Professor Jonathan TurleyShapiro Professor Of Public Interest LawThe George Washington University Law SchoolWashington, D.C.
20 thoughts on “Turley Testifies in the Senate on Domestic Terrorism”
I wish the Professor luck. Given that viloent ‘right wing’ domestic terrorists are largely a figment, I doubt anything good could come of any of this (no, younger viewers: someone that simply disagrees with you or thinks differently or has the audacity to stand up for themselves is not a fascist or terrorist). Guarantee a dem led department will not be investigating Antifa, BLM, or self-declared ‘socialist eco-fascists’. May it meet the same swift death as the ministry of truth. These people are ridiculous, and the gaslighting has become parody. They really do believe the populace is stupid and money is enough. Oh, we’ve definitely had enough of *something*.
No tolerance for Nazis — in America, that is. We can certainly tolerate — and fund and arm — them in Ukraine. And where do you think they’ll be coming after Ukraine loses this war?
Interesting that everyone listed is from Chicago or East of there and Washington D.C. and north of there. Pretty select group. What about voices from all the rest like the South, Rest of the Midwest (it does consist more of more than just Ohio and Chicago), the Mountain States , The Southwest, and even the Pacific coast. 3 largest states with nearly 90 million inhabitants and not a single witness from them. I think they are overlooking some voices out there.
We have the FBI, ATF, IRS, DCIS, NCIS, CID,OSI and the Military and Federal Courts….all who have current jurisdiction to investigate such persons of interest (of all Races) who engage in activities that could be considered Domestic Terrorism….even Parents at School Board Meetings as ordered by AG Garland.
There are Task Forces in existence that are engaged in such investigations
Local and State Police agencies are conducting investigations.
Fund them, tightly control how they go about their business…..and rid the notion of there being any one Race being the targets….go after every person or group is engaged in criminal activities without bias or favor.
The committee seems racially motiviated. Is it reverse-racism to see only white people as the problem? Has a minority ever inconvenienced a white person with a knife or a bullet? What about THAT? In the interest of Equal Protection, why not a committee discussing all the crimes committed against white people at the hands of minorities? It seems that whenever minorities freely associate to complain about the things that white people do, it is considered a civil rights group, but when whites freely associate to complain about the things that minorities do, it is a hate group.
Given JTs close association with right wing terrorists, he likely had important insights.
Should any discussion of domestic terrorism include Antifa as a topic?
RE:”Should any discussion of domestic terrorism include Antifa as a topic?..” The Democrat Sturmabteilung? Why cut off one’s nose to spite one’s face?
Jonathan,
I really like the tone of your written statement conclusion…
This conclusion, and most of your testimony, will likely fall on deft ears for those on the committee that lean hard left, for these “progressives” the ends justifies the means and your opinion doesn’t count.
Of course that should have been “deaf ears” not “deft ears, I don’t know how that got there.
RE:”I don’t know how that got there…” Obviously a typo, but well put notwithstanding.
Kinda crazy isn’t it on one hand we have “defund police” on the other create an agency to attack a white group with no members?
There might be a few white supremacist and few neo-nazi but they’re not the problem. If they’re really interested in curbing crime they’ve got to start turning their attention to other colors. Is this an attempt to stop the violent attacks against Asians, people being thrown on tracks, victims of stray bullets in cities, mothers wheeling babies, white woman, parade attendees, Hispanic woman, rioting, smash and grabs, how about Supreme Court leakers, politicians who lie or rogue DA’s?
Could this be an agency to get political opposition to destroy, jail them or worse?????? Please follow up on this article JT.
Margot Ballhere wrote, “If they’re really interested in curbing crime… “
Oh but they’re truly NOT interested in curbing crime, progressives are interested in using sensational crimes and public hysteria as an excuse to legislate and codify into law an easy extra-legal method to persecute those they politically oppose.
I got a feeling that this topic may not generate a lot of commentary so here is something that may help stir the pot:
“Where Trump’s long list of legal challenges stand”
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/3512897-where-trumps-long-list-of-legal-challenges-stand/?fs=e&s=cl
Typical trolling deflection from jeffsilberman.
Don’t feed the troll!
I’m helping Turley! He wants more hits!
Thank you, Mr. Turley, for letting us know about your Buffalo stance.
Go Get’m, Johnathon.
If all they focus on is white racism, well who cares about the carnage in the inner cities anyway.
Congress:
We don’t need no friggin Nazis.