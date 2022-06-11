Pro-Choice Protesters Post School Information on the Children of Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Despite the alleged attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the pro-choice group Ruth Sent Us descended upon the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett and her family within 24 hours of the arrest. Now, the group has posted information on where Justice Barrett goes to church and where her children go to school. It is another example of our age of rage. Indeed, it is an example of the rage addiction that has taken hold of many in the country where even potentially targeting the children of a judge or justice is considered fair game.
This is not the first time that the far left has used the children of Justice Barrett as political fodder. Barrett sat through days of such baseless attacks on her character, but even had to face attacks referencing her children. Ibram X. Kendi, the director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, claimed that her adoption of two Haitian children raised the image of a “white colonizer” and suggested that the children were little more than props to their mother.
During the recent protests, pro-choice protesters engaged in sexist and offensive verbal attacks on Barrett and her family. One protester dressed as a Handmaid declared “It’s also possible that the fact that she’s an adoptive mother is influencing her inability to see what it’s like to carry a pregnancy to term.” Justice Barrett has seven children and only two are adopted.
Yet, the posting of information on school of these children is particularly chilling. It shows how unhinged these people have become in their reckless and incendiary rhetoric.
It is a good thing that you cannot defame the dead under the common law. Justice Ginsburg would have been mortified by this group using her name for such harassment of her colleagues. Ginsburg publicly denounced efforts to pack the Court and she was closest on the Court to her conservative colleague Justice Antonin Scalia.
We have had these moments before in our politics. Ironically, the prior abuse was directed at the left. It is now the signature of many on the left who have discarded any sense of civility or decency in attacking those who hold opposing viewpoints.
17 thoughts on “Pro-Choice Protesters Post School Information on the Children of Justice Amy Coney Barrett”
Those elected officials who are intentionally doing nothing are purposely encouraging the threats against these judges.
Can’t the leaders of the group be arrested for endangering the life of minor? If not, safety and security of the Justices is compromised beyond belief.
A minor point: according to the linked Fox News story, “ The tweet was posted on the morning of June 8 – after the early morning arrest of Nicholas John Roske but before the arrest was first reported.”
All that the left is doing, at this point, is brazenly showing the remaining sane adults of this nation the true nature of the democrat party. We need see not much more to insure that the image of brazen,uncivilized, uncontrollable hordes is now their brand.
What do you mean by, “Despite”? This is a loosely organized but very conscious conspiracy to reduce the majority that was in favor ov overturning Roe in teh leaked draft opinion, “by any means necessary.” And if intimidation won’t work, they are perfectly prepared to use violence. Not every supporter of Roe, probably not a majority, but a meaningful number are ready to do so. Just listen to what they say.
That an assassination attempt has not discouraged the left but only encouraged them to go even further in their intimidation tactics indicates to me that the objective is to foment a climate conducive to assassination.
Killing one or two of the five Justices said to comprise the Dobbs majority would preserve Roe/Casey and allow Biden appointments to change the balance of the court, accomplishing court packing by other means.
Biden by not speaking directly about the assassination attempt, Pelosi by slow walking the bill passed unanimously by the Senate to afford further protection and Garland by not arresting violators of 18 USC 1507 are all contributing to this climate.
When you say “the objective is to foment a climate conducive to assassination,” whose objective are you talking about? “The Left” is a huge swath of people, and you certainly aren’t talking about the vast majority. You mention Biden and Pelosi. Are you saying that Biden and Pelosi have an “objective … to foment a climate conducive to assassination”? If so, I don’t agree. If not them, then who are you talking about?
Pelosi, Biden, and Garland knowingly place the justices in more danger. That is clear. We cannot establish their ultimate objectives, though, historically, they do not seem to care about human life where their interests are at stake. An example would be the riots by BLM and Antifa. Another example is the question behind the Ashli Babbitt shooting, which makes us focus on the fact that leaders provide all sorts of instructions. Were the instructions more lethal than they should have been? Look at Pelosi’s conflicting actions at the onset of Covid.
I am beginning to believe that Pelosi has elements of a psychopath.
You have a right to disagree, but when you seemingly disagree, the downside seems to lead to death and destruction.
Every day, Turley feeds the “age of rage” and “rage addiction” that he complains about.
Physician, heal thyself.
“We have had these moments before in our politics. Ironically, the prior abuse was directed at the left. ”
Indeed, and when this happened with right wing wackos protesting in front of houses, blaring horns, brandishing guns, what happened? Nothing, The bullies got away with it and actually caused a lot of good people to leave public office.
So now the tables are turned and we need to do something? We are long past that point.
It is disgusting that anybody has to endure protests in front of their house. But let’s be very clear where this modern age of rage started, DONALD TRUMP. Suddenly if the president can be a bully, why can’t I. The right side of politics has gone completely nuts believing all sorts of nonsense. Hopefully they will loose big in the upcoming fall election.
Idiot
Your last sentence will be a referendum on your views. You might start thinking of a new screen name.
Democrats
“By any means necessary”.
That includes the Senate Majority Leader threatening violence on Kavanaugh,and Gorsech.
The left had better pray there is not some unstable marksman, motivated to silence the person doxing Justice Barrett’s children. Because. “by any means necessary.”
The group “Ruth Sent Us” should be named “Ruth Sends Us.” A personality cult emerged around her, not completely due to her efforts, either. The notion that RBG would tolerate, much less approve, this group’s effort is delusional. But it would be a fitting legacy and maybe an end-point to feminism: the murder of a female Supreme Court justice by a group that idolizes a champion of feminism. It would demonstrate that women can have it all, including a 9mm round of ammo in the gut.
Feminism is simply the advocacy of women’s rights and belief in the equality of the sexes.
Nothing will stop feminism (despite your apparent desire for “an end-point to feminism”), and your claim about assassination being a “fitting legacy” is thoroughly disgusting.
“Feminism” means many different things, it started as you describe but its more radical offshoots are a lot different.
When people talk about “feminism” without further description of what kind of feminism they mean, they are being very imprecise, when precision matters.
That is the dictionary meaning of feminism which is fine. Unfortunately, feminism also represents a movement split between the crazies and the sane. I assume you belief to the former.