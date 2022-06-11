Pro-Choice Protesters Post School Information on the Children of Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Despite the alleged attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the pro-choice group Ruth Sent Us descended upon the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett and her family within 24 hours of the arrest. Now, the group has posted information on where Justice Barrett goes to church and where her children go to school. It is another example of our age of rage. Indeed, it is an example of the rage addiction that has taken hold of many in the country where even potentially targeting the children of a judge or justice is considered fair game.

This is not the first time that the far left has used the children of Justice Barrett as political fodder. Barrett sat through days of such baseless attacks on her character, but even had to face attacks referencing her children. Ibram X. Kendi, the director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, claimed that her adoption of two Haitian children raised the image of a “white colonizer” and suggested that the children were little more than props to their mother.

During the recent protests, pro-choice protesters engaged in sexist and offensive verbal attacks on Barrett and her family. One protester dressed as a Handmaid declared “It’s also possible that the fact that she’s an adoptive mother is influencing her inability to see what it’s like to carry a pregnancy to term.” Justice Barrett has seven children and only two are adopted.

Yet, the posting of information on school of these children is particularly chilling. It shows how unhinged these people have become in their reckless and incendiary rhetoric.

It is a good thing that you cannot defame the dead under the common law. Justice Ginsburg would have been mortified by this group using her name for such harassment of her colleagues. Ginsburg publicly denounced efforts to pack the Court and she was closest on the Court to her conservative colleague Justice Antonin Scalia.

We have had these moments before in our politics. Ironically, the prior abuse was directed at the left. It is now the signature of many on the left who have discarded any sense of civility or decency in attacking those who hold opposing viewpoints.

