The Kavanaugh Murder Attempt is Shocking But Not Surprising

Below is my column in USA Today on the alleged attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home outside of Washington, D.C. Less than 24 hours later, protesters were back in front of the Kavanaugh home as well as the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. In addition, pro-choice activists posted the location of the school of the Barrett children. It is all part of a national rage addiction where neither decency nor responsibility are relevant. Indeed, seven children of a justice are no longer even a concern in venting one’s rage.
Here is the column:
The
arrest of a man near of the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday is a chilling escalation in our age of rage.
Police said the man, identified in court records as Nicholas John Roske of California, had a pack carrying
a Glock pistol, a tactical knife, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer and a crow bar.
Roske, according to news reports, was angry that the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade this month. He faces charges of attempting to kidnap, murder or threaten a federal judge. (This incident came after a
judge was recently zip tied and killed in his Wisconsin home; a former defendant in the judge’s courtroom has been charged.)
Rhetoric raises heat against the court
Politicians and commentators rushed to condemn the threat. Few of them, however, are willing to admit that it was both shocking but not surprising. For months, critics of the Supreme Court have
ratcheted up the rhetoric against Kavanaugh and his colleagues, including calls for protesters to be more aggressive outside the justices’ homes.
Politicians and pundits have raced to the bottom by discarding any sense of restraint or responsibility in denouncing the court’s conservative majority over a leaked draft of an opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, that made the case for overturning Roe.
Some of us
expressed disgust at the threat made two years ago by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on the steps of the Supreme Court when he called out Kavanaugh by name: “I want to tell you, (Justice Neil) Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
The day before the arrest Wednesday, I
testified in the Senate Judiciary Committeeon new legislation in which Democratic members are seeking to force the FBI to prioritize the investigation of white supremacists for terrorism. In the hearing, senators attacked Fox News and political opponents for fueling terrorism with their rhetoric. (For the record, I am a Fox contributor.) Some of us were attacked in the media for noting that extremist violence, including lethal attacks, have come from both the left and the right.
While I believe that parts of the Democratic bill are unconstitutional and threaten free speech rights, I agree with the condemnation of extreme rhetoric. However, such condemnation should acknowledge the extreme language used on the left as well as the right.
Leaked Dobbs v. Jackson opinion
The
leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was used as a license by many to unleash their anger on these justices. While some of us warned of the danger posed by groups targeting the justices, others expressed joy that the justices might be afraid to leave their homes.
“The View” co-host Joy Behar declared, “It also shows Alito what it feels like to lose your freedom of choice. He
cannot leave the house easily. So maybe that’s a good lesson for them.”
Even law professors seemed to call for mob action. Georgetown law professor Josh Chafetz declared that “
when the mob is right, some (but not all!) more aggressive tactics are justified.”
CNN’s Laura Jarrett’s take on those saying that
targeting the justices’ homes was excessive and wrong was equally jarring: “I think for a lot of people a conversation about civility feels like it misses the mark.”
Some politicians have also taken lightly far-left militants Antifa, a large
anti-free speech movement. House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler has called the 2020 Antifa violent protests in Portland, Oregon, “ a myth.”
Others have been more direct in their support. Many of us were appalled when former Democratic National Committee Deputy Chair Keith Ellison, now the Minnesota attorney general, said Antifa would “
strike fear in the heart” of Donald Trump.
Last year, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., told George Floyd protesters in Minnesota to “
get more confrontational” if a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin not guilty. And when Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, was threatened in 2018 because she had not opposed Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., mocked the concern over her safety with “ boo hoo hoo.”
For her part, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke loudly when she failed to condemn left-wing mobs
destroying statues and historic displays in her home city of San Francisco. Pelosi shrugged and said, “ People will do what they do.”
The arrest near Justice Kavanaugh’s home frighteningly shows what some people will do.
Supreme Court’s legitimacy
While I do not believe that these politicians would ever countenance violence, they have spent months attacking the legitimacy of the nation’s highest court because they disagree with the justices’ rulings.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.,
even questioned the institution’s value: “How much does the current structure benefit us? And I don’t think it does.”
Other leaders have supported the idea that, if the court did not yield to their demands, there is a license to take extreme measures like court packing. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., issued a warning to the Supreme Court: Reaffirm Roe v. Wade or face a “
revolution.”
Those words may be heard by some as more than political posturing or pandering. It is heard as a legitimation of direct forms of justice, particularly by people who are mentally unstable.
Our
national addiction to rage is reaching its inevitable end. But mobs are easier to incite than to control.
That is why the arrest of an armed man outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home shouldn’t surprise any of us. But it should be a sobering moment for all of us.
A jurist should not have to wonder whether he can both serve and survive on our Supreme Court.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University and a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors. Follow him on Twitter: @JonathanTurley
Like this: Like Loading...
13 thoughts on “The Kavanaugh Murder Attempt is Shocking But Not Surprising”
Turley is being disingenuous with the details and thus feeding the rage himself. What a massive hypocrite he is. Here’s what Turley is not saying about this man who “attempted” murder.
“ Montgomery County police arrived at the scene after the suspect, identified in court records as Nicholas John Roske, called 911 around 1:42 a.m., allegedly claiming to be armed, suicidal and that he came to “kill” a Supreme Court justice.”
The man turned himself in. He was mentally unstable and suicidal. Turley leaves out the fact that the man was rational enough to turn himself in. He wasn’t “caught”. Nobody knew he was even there until he called 911 and turned himself in. That should be a pretty important detail about this incident, but no, Turley got busy feeding the rage which he is railing about. Turley is one massive hypocrite.
Then he goes on to complain about the “extreme” rhetoric while ignoring the fact that it IS free speech and calls to condemn it. The irony in his complaint can be seen when students condemn and call for punishment on those on the right because of their own extreme rhetoric which Turley always defends as free speech, but this rhetoric from democrats is not as equally defensible despite being extreme?
Protesting is also protected free speech and doing it in front of justices homes is constitutionally protected. Doxing is not illegal. What Turley doesn’t realize is that this is just a consequence of exercising the 1st amendment.
Turley seems to want to punish those who are expressing this “extreme” rhetoric without saying it.
Turley is feeding the rage too and he knows it.
Looks like the text of the full article didn’t get copied.
Here is the full article: https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2022/06/09/threat-against-justice-kavanaugh-sobering/7557278001/
When the Republicans take over….and they certainly will…they will probably roll over and play dead on these contraventions to our democracy. The Republicans stuck sticks in the spokes of Trump as they bent over and enjoyed the dirty tricks by the Democrats in the most perverse, sickening way. We the citizenry just sit back and watch the train wreck in slo-motion….You Sir are a beacon of hope in a cesspool of obscene dogma
Wouldn’t it be something amazing actually if the President woke up (like waking up) or someone woke him (again shaking, smacking to gain attention). He then turns to his handlers and msm (melted ice cream cone in hand) in that famous creepy whisper said: “Tell the AG and Nancy I want the Justices protected now”! How Presidential would that be not to mention drive the leftist weenies up a walls.
Sen. S. Schumer should have been given a facecloth to wipe the self-satisfied look off his face that he presented after his statement. Joy Behar is a submoronic twit. I saw that show once when I was sitting in a waiting room. It is annoying. The other day a “commentator” from some network suggested that we did not know if the man arrested in the area of Judge Kavanaugh’s house had any weapons, which was after I had heard on different news broadcasts the “list” of items he had brought. I don’t normally carry all of those items daily in my purse. Maybe she does and that is why she may not have considered them as weapons. It is a very sad state of affairs we have ourselves in. In the next election, I fear the correction could make it worse.
Turley thinks a possible assassination attempt warrants more coverage than the actual shooting of 19 kids in a school in Texas.
eb
And he is correct. There will alway be evil in this world such as the Uvalde shooting but we have been given a singular form of government that is the best so far by the hands of man and the dimdems are intent on destroying it at any cost. Yes, that is a far more important story and a far greater threat.
Left wing trash on left wing cable TV stations and blogs, with the tacit blessing of elected Democrats, are trying to rile up the modern day equivalent of a lynching party. The goal is to motivate someone, or a group, to assassinate a Supreme Court justice before the expected ruling is handed down. That will create a 4-4 ruling and preserve the federal “right” to kill human life based on its age.
Knowing the Democrats long history with black lynchings Justice Thomas is obviously most at risk.
Democrats are open Fascists…using Government, Business, Education, Terrorists, to gain power and money. The DOJ and FBI are 100% Corrupt. This has been obvious for a long time…the attacks against Trump are unparalleled in American History! Democrats are fighting a second Civil War…Independent and Republicans AREN’T Fighting. 75% of Federal Government should be cut…then 75% of the remaining in DC should be moved to the Heartland. A 5% Tax on all Financial Transactions Stocks, Bonds, Money moving offshore, options, Derivatives, Commodities, etc. We need to corral the power of Wall Street and FED….and Make Investing about INVESTING! NYC is run on Money PRINTED IN DC….and the USA 99% are being destroyed especially FLYOVER country. We need TWO MEN TO FIGHT this War Trump/DeSantis 2024 or Better DeSantis President….Trump AG. The idea of Biden’s Pelosi Clintons, romeny, McConnell and other Democrat families selling our government for family money is CRIMINAL!
The Republican Party has stolen a Supreme Court seat which rightly should have been filled by Obama.
We should not pretend that SCOTUS aid legitimate at this point when the people keep voting for Democrats and the court is heavily Republican. Republicans have only won the popular vote once in the last 34 years.
So I understand the sentiment of trying to add seats to the court; and can understand this guy’s rage.
Thank god that seat wasn’t filled by Merrit Garland. He’s nothing but a left wing hack.
It’s not a “national rage addiction” — it’s a Democratic party hysteria addiction. And it’s egged on by the Democratic leadership — Schumer, Mad Max, Harris, Biden and others. They think that just because their shock troops stay off the Capitol steps, they’re pure and virtuous. But there’s nothing virtuous about targeting children’s schools, especially after the Uvalde school massacre. Targeting kids in the name of abortion — now that would be something the media could run with, if it weren’t so far up the Democratic party’s you-know-what.
What is the government of the United States ?