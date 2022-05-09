From Court Packing to Leaking to Doxing: White House Yields to a National Rage Addiction

Below is my column in the Hill on the leak and the refusal of President Joe Biden to denounce such conduct. It is a defining moment for his presidency that, even in the face of such a disgraceful and unethical act, the President cannot muster the courage to condemn it. He then magnified that failure by refusing to condemn the doxing and targeting of justices and their families at their homes.
Nearly 70 years ago, a little-known lawyer named Joseph Welch famously confronted Sen. Joseph McCarthy (D-Wis.) in defense of a young man hounded over alleged un-American views. Welch told McCarthy that “I think I have never really gauged … your recklessness” before asking: “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”
It was a defining moment in American politics as Welch called out a politician who had abandoned any semblance of principle in the pursuit of political advantage. This week, the same scene played out in the White House with one striking difference: This was no Joseph Welch to be found.
After someone in the Supreme Court leaked a draft opinion in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a virtual flash-mob formed around the court and its members demanding retributive justice. This included renewed calls for court “packing,” as well as the potential targeting of individual justices at their homes. Like the leaking of the opinion itself, the doxing of justices and their families is being treated as fair game in our age of rage.
There is more than a license to this rage; there is an addiction to it. That was evident in March 2020 when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) stood in front of the Supreme Court to threaten Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh by name: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” Schumer’s reckless rhetoric was celebrated, not condemned, by many on the left, even after he attempted to walk it back by stating that “I should not have used the words I used … they did not come out the way I intended to.”
What occurred at the White House this week is even more troubling. When asked for a response to the leaking of a justice’s draft opinion, White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to condemn the leaker and said the real issue was the opinion itself. Then she was asked about the potential targeting of justices and their families at their homes, and whether that might be considered extreme. It should have been another easy question; few Americans would approve of such doxing, particularly since some of the justices have young children at home. Yet Psaki declared that “I don’t have an official U.S. government position on where people protest,” adding that “peaceful protest is not extreme.”
In reality, not having an official position on doxing and harassing Supreme Court justices and their families is a policy.
Whether protests are judged to be extreme seems often to depend upon their underlying viewpoints. When Westboro Baptist Church activists protested at the funeral of Beau Biden, it was peaceful — but many critics rightly condemned the demonstration as extreme; some even approved of Westboro activists being physically assaulted. When the church brought its case before the Supreme Court, some of us supported its claims despite our vehement disagreement with their views, but 42 senators filed an amicus brief asking the court to deny free-speech protections for such protests. The court ultimately ruled 8-1 in favor of the church.
In this case, the Biden administration and the Justice Department have condemned the court’s leaked draft — but not the threatened protests at justices’ homes, even though those arguably could be treated as a crime. Under 18 U.S.C. 1507, it is a federal crime to protest near a residence occupied by a judge or jury with the intent to influence their decisions in pending cases, and this case remains pending. (Ironically, prosecution could be difficult if the protesters said they had no intent other than to vent anger.)
Even if protests at justices’ homes are constitutionally protected, that does not make them right, any more than the lawful Army-McCarthy hearings of 1954 were right.
In 1954, the left was targeted for its political views; today, it is the left which is calling for censorship, blacklisting and doxing. In such moments of reckless rage, presidents often have become calming voices, tempering extremist passions in their own parties. When they have failed to do so, history has judged them harshly, as in the case of President Eisenhower’s belated condemnation of Sen. McCarthy, something he reportedly regretted for the rest of his life.
President Biden has repeatedly shown that polls, not principles, guide his presidency. He showed integrity as a senator by denouncing court packing as a “bonehead … terrible, terrible” idea. However, he has stayed silent as today’s Democrats have pushed to pack the court with an instant liberal majority, a demand that increased this week. Biden long supported the Senate’s filibuster rule and said efforts to eliminate it would be “disastrous” — but when today’s mob formed, he flipped and denounced the filibuster as a “relic” of the Jim Crow era.
Even on abortion, Biden has shifted with the polls. He once opposed Roe v. Wade and supported an amendment that would negate the decision. At the time, he declared that “I don’t think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body.” Now President Biden has switched his position without really switching his logic. He recently declared that he supported Roe because “I’m just a child of God; I exist” and thus can decide what happens to his body. Accordingly, he denounced the Supreme Court’s draft opinion as “radical” and affirmed the right of a woman “to abort a child.“
Whether it is court leaking, packing, doxing or other tactics, many Democratic politicians and pundits continue to follow the mob rather than risk its ire.
Our national addiction to rage is captured in three indelible images. In June 2020, there was the White House surrounded by security fencing after nights of arson and rioting; in January 2021, Congress was surrounded by the same fencing after rioting that momentarily halted the certification of the presidential election. Now the set is complete with photos of the Supreme Court encased in the same fencing.
All three branches, having to be protected from enraged citizens on the left or the right.
Schumer’s 2020 pledge that justices would “pay the price” has been realized as they and their families are now bunkered in their homes. Despite the shocking image of a court system under attack, President Biden has not mustered the courage to dissuade these protesters. He appears to be following the lead of French revolutionary Abbe Sieyes, who watched as his 1789-99 revolution spun out of control; asked what he had done during “the Terror,” he replied: “I survived.”
President Biden is now in survival mode, too. It seems he does not lack decency, just the courage to defend it.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
21 thoughts on “From Court Packing to Leaking to Doxing: White House Yields to a National Rage Addiction”
You make a misleading citation to 18 USC 1507, which not only prohibits picketing in front of a judge’s house, it also forbids “pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States”
So every anti-abortion protest of the last 50 years in front of SCOTUS has violated this statute.
“ That was evident in March 2020 when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) stood in front of the Supreme Court to threaten Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh by name: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” Schumer’s reckless rhetoric was celebrated, not condemned, by many on the left, even after he attempted to walk it back by stating that “I should not have used the words I used … they did not come out the way I intended to.”
It was free speech. Turley knows that. Turley often complains when conservatives get condemned for their speech and claims it is censorship. But when democrats engage in the same it should be condemned? Turley the hypocrite sure loves to feed the rage he spends a lot of time complaining about.
“ Like the leaking of the opinion itself, the doxing of justices and their families is being treated as fair game in our age of rage.”
It is fair game. Doxing is not illegal under most circumstances. Especially when the information is publicly available.
“ In reality, not having an official position on doxing and harassing Supreme Court justices and their families is a policy.
Whether protests are judged to be extreme seems often to depend upon their underlying viewpoints. When Westboro Baptist Church activists protested at the funeral of Beau Biden, it was peaceful — but many critics rightly condemned the demonstration as extreme; some even approved of Westboro activists being physically assaulted.”
Turley’s poor attempt at comparison is laughable. The Westboro Baptist Church protests were extreme in that they protested funerals of military burials with signs with outright offensive statements. Protesting at justices homes is not equally offensive in that the protesters are merely airing their disagreement with the justices opinion. That’s not equivalent to what the westboro Baptist Church protesters were doing.
The leak is irrelevant by now. The draft’s opinion is more important because its what justice Alito said that matters.
Whether protests are judged to be extreme seems often to depend upon their underlying viewpoints
There is a federal law prohibiting protesting in front of any federal judges homes.
Why people are not being arrested? That would have to be at the State Level. AG Garland is much to busy monitoring local school board meetings, to enforce federal law.
Biden certainly does lack decency — he actually never had it. The guy is a puppet, and we don’t even know for sure who’s pulling his strings. In 2020 the Democrats gave us mobs of BLM and Antifa thugs. In 2022, they’re giving us hysterical feminists who don’t know enough about this issue to realize that reverting abortion decisions to the states isn’t “denying women’s rights” — it’s abiding by the democratic process. But the Democrats have proven that they’re afraid of the democratic process, so they go straight for bullying, violence and mob rule. At some turning point, the rest of the country is going to reciprocate.
Two thoughts:
1. It should not be that hard to prove intent under 1507 — there have been numerous public statements that one purpose of the demonstrators is to change votes, and social media/text/emails would no doubt surface many more. This biased DOJ will do nothing, however.
2. Turley was good right up to the end. He came to an incorrect conclusion though. Biden’s entire public career shows that he lacks not only courage but also, and especially, decency.
Professor Turley,
I thank GOD, literally, for fair-minded truthful legal scholars like you.
Keep fighting the good fight, even though you must feel betrayed by so many fellow “intellectual legal scholars”.
It’s lonely at the top, but stay up there,…….and stay healthy!
It appears that the SCOTUS right wing is about to issue a pugnacious, in your face, “bring it on” opinion. Did they really expect an effete response? I would say that the draft opinion itself is part of the “age of rage” and was intended to further inflame the culture wars. And what makes you think that Biden “lacks the courage” to say anything? He likely thinks that the protesters have every right to protest an outrageous assault on their Constitutional rights.
I am sorry you seem somewhat surprised by the Biden White House Actions or lack of action. Watching this man as a senator for 30 plus years gave me no feeling that he would ever moderate the discourse in this country or be a principled defender of anything. I read him as having no principles, not excessively smart, more like a good con man who tried to build a semblance of a friendly face where underneath he was anything but that. There have been many democratic senators with principles as well as republican ones. Uncle Joe was never one of them, from my point of view.
And you assume no connection between the leaker and people in the Biden White House or DoJ, why?
Loud noise executed by some very savvy political activists. Paid protesters, well organized with stipends available… The fact is few of us will ever deal with abortion but we do buy stuff, gas, groceries for example. Single interests prevail only in slow political times. Good try but term no way… early yes and raise your kid so the criminal system doesn’t have to. Now back to inflation LOL
Courage? Democrats are Fascists…that has been clear since Obama’s first day in office
There is no one more Greedy, Hate Filled, lying, cheating, hypocrite than a Democrat…Every Democrat!
It’s when you try to pivot and deflect with craven hypocrisy such as this that you are least effective, Jon.
Eb
Exactly, Turley is as hypocritical as it gets in complaining about the lack of principles when the previous president had none in his entire lone term.
Turley and the right wants Biden to condemn the leak, but makes no mention of the content of the draft which is far worse than a leak. Turley keeps deliberately omitting the leak of roe in 73. This leak is not an unprecedented event. Leaks occurred long before Roberts came on the bench.
Doxing is not illegal and neither is protesting at justices homes. He timidly acknowledges it. But as it is a protected form of free speech he knows there’s really nothing even the Biden Administration can do about it.
Turley the hypocrite is trying to apply a double standard by feeding the rage that he complains about. He’s either really aware of it and being a hypocrite or just being comically naive.
The quote from Welch is a perfect way to address the Biden, his administration, and the radical left.
Never forget – McCarthy was right!!!!
He appears to be following the lead of French revolutionary Abbe Sieyes, who watched as his 1789-99 revolution spun out of control; asked what he had done during “the Terror,” he replied: “I survived.”
Turley links to the following book which I just ordered. Should be eye opening.
The Coming of the Terror in the French Revolution, Timothy Tackett
https://www.amazon.com/Coming-Terror-French-Revolution/dp/0674979893
Yea sow shall you reap, Mr President
Lefties are full of rage.
And that rage distorts their view of the world.
Just look at the lefties who post on this blog as a microcosm of the country.
Whether it is Natacha and her endless screeds of rage, Silberman with his presumption to tell Turley what to write, or Anonymous who spends his entire day writing repetitive “thoughts”, lefties’ rage drives them to socially stupid actions.
But like dog poop on the sidewalk, they are a fact of life and something that normal people just have to adapt to.
