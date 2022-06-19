I did my customary dawn hike this morning on Billy Goat Trail. It was a great way to start Father’s Day. We came back to a wonderful breakfast. We are going to go to a military history museum today and tonight the kids are making dinner.
On this day, I think of my father, Jack Turley, who was also the best friend I ever had. It was a considerable achievement for a kid who used to sleep in a lumber yard, joined the Navy without a high school degree in World War II, and came to Chicago with his new wife with just $1.35 between the two of them. He came to study under the great Mies van der Rohe and they lived in public housing as he went to architecture school at the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT). After working with Mies until his death, my father became a partner at Skidmore Owings & Merrill (SOM) and built buildings around the world. He was the most intelligent and honorable man I have ever known.
I wish the best to all of the fathers among our readers and I hope that you have a restful and joyous day.
8 thoughts on “Happy Father’s Day!!!”
Happy Father’s Day. You are the rock in the midst of the age of rage. I so appreciate your balanced perspective. Hypocrisy and hyperbole have worn me out!
Happy fathers day to one and all!
That information about your father explains so much about you and the values you constantly are able to hold onto. So Happy Father’s Day Professor Turley and I feel sure your father somehow knows the amazing son he contributed to so many of us. And I can well imagine the love and laughs that will be served at tonight’s dinner. Enjoy because you all have contributed and these days that’s a bit rare.
Enjoy your day!
Father’s Day Blessings to you, Prof. Turley…! Thanks for sharing about your own Father… illuminates the foundations of the great man you’ve become…!
Happy Father’s Day to you, Professor! I always admired the work of van der Rohe. He, FLW, and Schindler were among my very favorites. I, too, come from a family of architects, so I have some interest in it. Extraordinary achievement to apprentice under van der Rohe and work at SOM.
And you are a chip of the ol’ block, if I may say so. I think your father would be very proud of your defense of liberty 🙂
Happy Father’s Day Jonathan…
beautiful