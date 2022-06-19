Happy Father’s Day!!!

I did my customary dawn hike this morning on Billy Goat Trail. It was a great way to start Father’s Day. We came back to a wonderful breakfast. We are going to go to a military history museum today and tonight the kids are making dinner.

On this day, I think of my father, Jack Turley, who was also the best friend I ever had. It was a considerable achievement for a kid who used to sleep in a lumber yard, joined the Navy without a high school degree in World War II, and came to Chicago with his new wife with just $1.35 between the two of them. He came to study under the great Mies van der Rohe and they lived in public housing as he went to architecture school at the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT). After working with Mies until his death, my father became a partner at Skidmore Owings & Merrill (SOM) and built buildings around the world. He was the most intelligent and honorable man I have ever known.

I wish the best to all of the fathers among our readers and I hope that you have a restful and joyous day.

