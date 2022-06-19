He Who Must Not Be Heard: YouTube Censors Jan. 6th Committee for Including Video Clip of President Donald Trump

We have previously discussed the increasing censorship at YouTube where conservative and dissenting viewpoints are now increasingly blocked, including U.S. senators and physicians with opposing views of Covid. It has also banned videotapes of former President Don Trump. Other social media companies have banned others from posting the voice of Trump. The problem with censorship is that it becomes an insatiable appetite. As you censor opposing views, it demands more and more censorship. It becomes increasingly ridiculous as was the case this week. According to a New York Post report when YouTube censored the Democratic-controlled Select Committee for a video that included a clip of Trump. It was being posted to implicate Trump in the January 6th riot but YouTube has continued to blindly follow its “he-who-must-not-be-heard” policy.
The clip also featured testimony from former Attorney General William Barr, which the company suggests violated its terms of service relating to misinformation. YouTube has no problem with posting proven false allegations against Barr like the claim that he cleared Lafayette Park for a photo op.
The Google-owned platform also insisted that the excerpt included videotaped testimony from former Attorney General William Barr, which violated its terms of service.
In the latest absurd removal, the company explained:
Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context.
We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and have removed the video uploaded by the Jan. 6 committee channel.
However, Barr’s testimony was never been shown to be false. While people can disagree, YouTube is barring people from being able to watch the testimony and reach their own conclusions. It is simply enforcing the view of one side in this public controversy.
President Don Trump? Is this a mention of Don Junior’s future candidacy?
I always wonder whether YouTube really got its viewers’ opinions on the issue of censorship, regarding the issue of properly forming their community guidelines.
Where can I find the video on Rumble and why do you not show us where to find this video?
They are so stupid that they are censoring people like Bill Barr, a guy who is supporting the very argument they want to make. They are little children with too much power. Think about Scarry Poppins, Taylor Lorenz and the Washington Post’s Felicia Sonmez running all social media and that is where we are heading. Don’t think so? Well look at Canada and Britain and the direction we are headed.
Communist show trial.
Kabuki Theater won’t save the Communist.
Inflation, GAS, groceries are directly from Biden’s Marxist policies.
I’ve heard rumors of price controls and Nationalization the Oil Companies. It’s NEVER worked any where anytime in history.
Are they that afraid they will not even allow a video of the Jan6 Committee being critical of Trump to be posted?
Somewhere Orwell is looking on in horror and whispering in shock,
“It (1984) was supposed to be a warning . . . not a playbook . . . “
I am very much against censorship but in this case I may have to lend my support. The Democrats want this testimony to be spread far and wide but because Trump Derangement Syndrome is so rampant on the left the wokesters at Youtube wont let the message of the Democrats be exposed to the public. Mr. Whirlwind, Chuckie Schumer needs to have a talk with these wokesters to show them how to get their propaganda in order. Chuckie should give them instructions on how to stop stepping on their own reproductive member. Dave Chappelle couldn’t have said it any better.
Without an honest media, censorship will win. The winners never complain.
What they don’t realize is that more and more people are just ignoring the way too often edited tapes they show. Some place you can find the complete dialogue and take that information and process it through your own mind. Television and the internet need to be careful that they don’t spend all of this energy simply decreasing the public’s interest in what often is only manipulated propaganda.