Chico State University Employee Pleads Guilty of Hate Crime in Potential Violent Speech Case

There is an interesting case out of Chico State University in California on the criminalization of violent speech. Custodian Kerry Thao pleaded “no contest” last week to hate crimes after he advocated Asians “kill whites and blacks.” What was striking was the reports that the police fully investigated his past contacts and actions and found “no evidence that showed there could be any further threat to the public.” The question is why Thao pleaded guilty if that was the case since his views, while hateful and disturbing, would be arguably protected by the First Amendment. Indeed, professors have been making analogous statements for years without investigation, let alone criminal charges.
Google reportedly alerted the FBI about Thao’s comments. Officials then moved under “Red Flag” laws to seize four rifles and three handguns. Thao voluntarily surrendered the weapons and fully cooperated in the investigation, including sharing all of his social media postings.
Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey focused on his statement that “Chinese need to commit mass shootings against America for xenophobia and betrayal. Come on my Chinese folks, white graduating is open season for y’all.”
That is legitimately concerning and chilling language. However, after being held without bail, police reportedly found nothing beyond his violent speech.
In Brandenburg v. Ohio, the Supreme Court ruled in 1969 that even calling for violence is protected under the First Amendment unless there is a threat of “imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action.”
The comments of Thao do not appear to reference to any particular day or event or target. It is hard to see how it would meet the Brandenburg standard. Yet, he pleaded guilty to a hate crime. That would seem to convert the hate crime law into a hate speech law. While there may be additional information, the coverage suggests that there was no separate offense or violation beyond the violent speech itself.
Under Penal Code 422.55 PC, a hate crime as a criminal act committed in whole or in part because of the victim’s actual or perceived disability, gender, nationality, race or ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or association with a person or group with one or more of these actual or perceived characteristics. What is not clear is the crime distinct from the speech. Otherwise, the prosecution would cross the Rubicon in charging speech as a hate crime.
Obviously, this is not about defending Thao’s views. I have defended faculty who have made an array of disturbing comments about “detonating white people,” denouncing police, calling for Republicans to suffer, strangling police officers, celebrating the death of conservatives, calling for the killing of Trump supporters, supporting the murder of conservative protesters and other outrageous statements. I also supported the free speech rights of University of Rhode Island professor Erik Loomis, who defended the murder of a conservative protester and said that he saw “nothing wrong” with such acts of violence. At the University of California campus, professors actually rallied around a professor who physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display.
Thao could have challenged his arrest under the First Amendment as well as the broad interpretation of the underlying state law. However, with a plea to time served, he may have simply wanted this case behind him and to avoid further delays and costs.
10 thoughts on “Chico State University Employee Pleads Guilty of Hate Crime in Potential Violent Speech Case”
Truly strange. I agree that there may be more than meets the eye here. What the first two commenters say is legitimate but it’s unfortunate that he pled no contest to a hate crime with no obvious crime charged but the speech. Sounds like incompetent representation or possibly someone wanted this decision on the books just as a precursor to other charges in other individuals. Does this set a precedent since he pled no contest and not actually convicted. Sounds like he is in need of some good Pro Bono representation. Like F.I.R.E since the ACLU would never touch this.
Maybe he pleaded no contest because he came through the southern border was long overdue for his hearing to stay? Does anyone return anymore?
That is what occurred to me as well. For myself, his being punished at all is what stands out in the literal land of the woke, when others in his position have literally gotten away with murder in Los Angeles. But you see – those folks were homeless, not gainfully employed in a menial capacity. To each their own observations, it’s all good.
Only academics get immunity, indeed. And others in the ivory towers of California. Can’t have ‘the help’ getting uppity though. His remarks were gross, to be sure, but ‘educated’ folks have said and do say and do far worse for far longer and receive literally zero pushback, let alone disciplinary action of any kind. Great example, Chico. 🙄 Stop sending your kids to these places. The damage they do is not easily undone.
There is a popular misconception that an innocent person will receive a fair trial, be acquitted and return to the status quo ante.
Being arrested is humiliating and socially ruinous.
Being tried is a crap shoot (just look at the 1/6 defendants), especially with a public defender.
Being held in jail means no income. Obligations like rent or mortgages don’t stop. Many defendants have lost everything that they own when evicted while in jail.
The point is that the arrest/judicial process entails a significant punishment, regardless of the outcome.
