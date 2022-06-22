Constitutional Crisis: My Dog Hates James Madison

I have often balked at declarations that we are facing a “constitutional crisis,” a term thrown around by politicians as a type of exclamation point for a political cause or claim. The Constitution was built for bad times, not good times. It often borders on constitutional defamation to claim a constitutional crisis. Until today…

As many know I am not just a Madisonian scholar but a devotee of all things Madison. Until Father’s Day, however, I lacked the one thing that could make my life complete: a life-sized James Madison. That problem was rectified by one of my sons and I proudly positioned (to my wife’s chagrin) Madison in our living room. It was my Christmas Leg Lamp.

That is when I learned that my dog hates Madison. Luna keeps barking at the father of our Constitution like he was some Tory loyalist.

Must I choose between my best framer and my best friend? Are Goldendoodles just irredeemably factional? It may be the fact that Madison’s pet was not a dog but a parrot named Polly but, in truth, the macaw was really Dolley’s pet.

I have tried everything. I gave Luna treats next to James. I have tried to sit with them both. Nothing works.

To paraphrase Madison from the Constitutional Convention, “the man who is possessed of wealth, who lolls on his sofa or rolls in his carriage, cannot judge the wants or feelings of the [canine].”

