Facebook Blocks Greitens’ “Hunting RINOS” Ad

Eric Greitens, the former governor of Missouri, is under fire this week for his ad featuring himself, a former Navy Seal, storming a house looking for “RINOs” (or Republicans In Name Only). The ad, in my view, was inflammatory and irresponsible. At a time of rising politically-motivated violence, this type of ad, even if meant in jest, is reckless. However, Greitens has now been blocked on the ad by Facebook and tagged by Twitter, a continuation of robust censorship and “content modification” policies at these companies. This is news and there is a worthy discussion on the use of such imagery. However, we have seen how such censorship leads to ridiculous outcomes like YouTube censoring the Jan. 6th Committee because it had video clips of former President Donald Trump. Greitens has lashed out at the companies.
The ad shows Greitens declaring “Today, we’re going RINO hunting. The RINO feeds on corruption, and is marked by the stripes of cowardice. Join the MAGA crew, get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire til’ we save our country.”
Facebook has blacklisted the ad under its “policies prohibiting violence and incitement.”
On Twitter, people cannot share the tweet or reply to it, even in criticism. Twitter added a warning for abusive imagery.
Whether you find the ad humorous or horrific, it is news on various levels. There is the underlying political division in the Republican Party. There is also the use of violent imagery at a time when some Republicans are facing threats over their support for gun controls or the Jan. 6th Select Committee. These social media sites should be neutral forums for such debates.
In this controversy, Twitter at least still allowed access to the video. The question is the practical purpose of the warning beyond expressing corporate contempt over “abusive” content. There was a time when these companies did not believe that they were active participants in exchanges on their sites.
I have described myself as an Internet Originalist:
The alternative is “internet originalism” — no censorship. If social media companies returned to their original roles, there would be no slippery slope of political bias or opportunism; they would assume the same status as telephone companies. We do not need companies to protect us from harmful or “misleading” thoughts. The solution to bad speech is more speech, not approved speech.
If Pelosi demanded that Verizon or Sprint interrupt calls to stop people saying false or misleading things, the public would be outraged. Twitter serves the same communicative function between consenting parties; it simply allows thousands of people to participate in such digital exchanges. Those people do not sign up to exchange thoughts only to have Dorsey or some other internet overlord monitor their conversations and “protect” them from errant or harmful thoughts.
Social media companies seem to have written off conservatives and others with dissenting views. They have also readily embraced censorship as a noble task. Indeed, after the old Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was criticized for his massive censorship efforts, Twitter replaced him with CEO Parag Agrawal who has expressed chilling anti-free speech sentiments. In an interview with Technology Review editor-in-chief Gideon Lichfield, he was asked how Twitter would balance its efforts to combat misinformation with wanting to “protect free speech as a core value” and to respect the First Amendment. Agrawal responded:
“Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment, but our role is to serve a healthy public conversation and our moves are reflective of things that we believe lead to a healthier public conversation. The kinds of things that we do about this is, focus less on thinking about free speech, but thinking about how the times have changed.
One of the changes today that we see is speech is easy on the internet. Most people can speak. Where our role is particularly emphasized is who can be heard. The scarce commodity today is attention. There’s a lot of content out there. A lot of tweets out there, not all of it gets attention, some subset of it gets attention.”
He added that Twitter would be “moving towards how we recommend content and … how we direct people’s attention is leading to a healthy public conversation that is most participatory.”
Freedom of speech is comprised of speech that others do not like, that others hate and despise.
Duhhhh!
I think people forget that free speech helps us identify the morons among us. As a conservative, I had some concerns about some of the rather radical things I heard Greiten say. But until I saw this ad, I had no idea how unelectable this guy really is.
That may have been the stupidest political ad of the century, perhaps of all time. If this is an example of his judgment, then let’s hope his potential constituents are much smarter than he is and send him packing.
let’s hope his potential constituents are much smarter than he is and send him packing.
This is why bad speech needs more speech. Not censorship
So you disagree with Turley deleting “bad speech” here?
No problem with pulling Greitens off rotation. His ‘tacticool’ ad theme basically speaks to the next mass shooter more than anyone else. It’s a public health issue, not one of personal rights. Would Charles Manson been granted the ad space that Greitens was?
While, writ large, I agree with Turley’s stance on free speech, I also advocate for ‘stop/losses’ on runaway systems. Markets don’t always correct themselves on their own.
Markets don’t always correct themselves on their own.
Yes. Markets always correct themselves. The correction is often a disaster, but it is definitely correct.
He added that Twitter would be “moving towards how we recommend content and … how we direct people’s attention is leading to a healthy public conversation that is most participatory.
The devil, as always. WHO defines, “healthy public conversation”. If I decide, great. There is massive amounts of leftist lies that need severe censorship.
A reminder: Turley removes comments with similar videos/comments here. He is a hypocrite when it comes to private entities removing comments; he does it himself, while criticizing others for doing the same, and he never discusses the fact that as private entities, they both clearly have a legal right to deleted comments/videos/etc. that conflict with the Terms of Use.
For example, he/Darren removed the following comment, which had a video of a rifle being shot accompanied by the commenter saying that people should “have their sights on Adam Schiff”:
https://jonathanturley.org/2022/06/15/schiff-house-select-committee-has-evidence-that-trump-engaged-in-likely-multiple-criminal-acts/comment-page-3/#comment-2193929
As for Greitens, anyone considering voting for him should read his wife’s affidavit:
https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21458737/sheena-greitens-affidavit.pdf
For example,
“Prior to our divorce, during an argument in late April 2018, Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet, and keys so that I was unable to call for help or extricate myself and our children from our home at Innsbrook, Missouri. When my mother later confronted him about this, he told her that he did so to prevent me from doing anything that might damage his political career. In early June 2018, I became afraid for my safety and that of our children at our home, which was fairly isolated, due to Eric’s unstable and coercive behavior. This behavior included physical violence toward our children, such as cuffing our then three-year-old son across the face at the dinner table in front of me and yanking him around by his hair.
“Eric’s behavior also included threats in order to coerce me to do or to refrain from doing or saying certain things. After Eric admitted to me in late January 2021 that he had taken the photo that resulted in the invasion of privacy charge, he threatened that I would be exposed to legal jeopardy if I ever disclosed that fact to anyone, even family members or a therapist. …
“In the spring and early summer of 2018, Eric repeatedly threatened to kill himself unless I provided specific public political support to him; multiple people other than myself were worried enough to intervene to limit Eric’s access to firearms on at least three separate occasions, in February, April, and May 2018. As I became afraid of the escalation of physical violence in early June 2018, I begged Eric to tell me where his firearm was — one that he had purchased in January 2018 and subsequently concealed from me. He refused, saying that I was not being sufficiently “cooperative.” I started sleeping in my children’s room simply to try to keep them safe.”
The photo is a sexual blackmail photo of another woman.
I have no way of assessing whether everything she claims is true, but he should have to testify about these things under oath. If any of it is true, this is not the kind of person who should hold elected office again.
+100
If Turley/Darren remove content that is truly racist, anti-semitism, truly derogatory against a minority group or women, calls for violence against (insert name of person, political group, religion, race, etc. here), then yes, that content should be removed.
This is the issue with free speech. Most of us can agree there is a level of what free speech/decency should be allowed.
I have modded for a few sites and there are some people out there whom believe they should be allowed to post very racist, anti-semitism, or calling for violence under the guise of free speech. I have seen a few posts on the professors blog that suggest there are some of those people here. Darren deleted their posts, and I would agree with his call.
“I have no way of assessing whether everything she claims is true,” but I’ll repeat them, anyway. Because those claims satisfy a desire.
I repeated them because they’re relevant to Greiten’s campaign and whether he should be elected. You did notice that Turley is discussing a campaign ad, right?
Turley also repeats things he does not know to be true, for example:
https://jonathanturley.org/2022/06/20/bidens-red-queen-justice-long-after-the-sentence-the-biden-administration-is-about-to-render-a-verdict-on-the-border-agents/
Off the wall as usual.
“Turley also repeats things he does not know to be true”
Yet he permits small portions of the Washington Post and NYT to remain on the blog. He permits almost all your misinformation to remain on the blog.
You have an odd way of assessing things. Maybe you need a course in critical thinking.
For example,
“Prior to our divorce, during an argument in late April 2018, Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone,
Divorce affidavits have the highest probabilty of being fabricated as any affidavit. Except for leftist lies about SCOTUS nominees. They are 100% lies.
If you have evidence that her claims are false, you should present them.
BTW, claiming that “lies …. are 100% lies” is circular reasoning.
I was talking about quantity, not quality.
Frankly I think it’s funny. This ad is pointed directly at Mitch McConnell who is doing everything he can to block Greiten’s election and has been engaged in this sort of thing since late in George W Bush’s administration. McConnell seeks to protect the old Guard of the Republican Party which has been known to cave quickly in the face of robust performances by his Democratic Colleagues. McConnell has waged war against many of the new Republicans, more so than democrats, and he is getting lonely as the old Guard disappear from the senate. As far as this being inflammatory or irresponsible, well I just have to look at what is happening around Supreme Court Justices homes and I then don’t find Greitens reckless at all.
“I then don’t find Greitens reckless at all.”
The video has similarities to what we saw when Roger Stone was arrested or James O’Keefe’s house invaded by the FBI. The left needs to look at what they don’t like and then look at what they do.
Calling people to hunt people who disagree with you is not legitimate discourse. This clearly crosses the line and advocates for people to commit crimes. Not free speech, treason.
people who disagree with you is not legitimate discourse
Explain the 2020 Summer of love
They were protesting police murdering people, especially minorities. In this case the
Republican is advocating murdering his political opponents. Big difference, even if you can’t understand it.
Sammy, thank you for letting us know that you support the murder of around 3 dozen people, the destruction of private property to a tune of Billions of dollars, the destruction of private homes, loss of jobs and looting.
We now know what you stand for. The ad, which may or may not have been in poor taste (based on one’s sensitivities), you believe is far worse than the destruction mentioned above.
You certainly have your head on your shoulders. Unfortunately, it is not connected to the rest of your body.
“Calling people to hunt people who disagree with you is not legitimate discourse. “
Then you certainly belong in the wrong political camp. That is what the left does. You have heard of the word cancel, you have seen the riots, you have seen the intimidation, you have seen the left surrounding the SC Judges and the attempted murder of one. Does that not ring a bell.
“That is what the left does.”
Greitens is a Republican.
Some people on the right and left do it. Most people on the right and left do not.
Ah…if only Republicans could refrain for doing stupid things until after the midterms. Twitter might actually be helping him by quashing the mocking and condemnation. Really hope the Musk buyout goes through.
So wanting to murder people of your own party because they are not radical enough is a “dissenting view“?
“…Most people can speak. Where our role is particularly emphasized is who can be heard.”
Remember Stalin’s comment about the importance of vote counters versus voters?
Chilling the way lefties often revert back to Stalin.
Stalin may or may not have made that comment.
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2019/mar/27/viral-image/no-joseph-stalin-didnt-say-statement-about-electio/
One has to be desperate to use a fact-check. Fact-checkers exist to spin the news. The best use of a fact-checker depends on one’s ideology.
Agreement from a fact-checker for the leftist: Start searching for an accurate answer.
Agreement from a fact-checker for the right: Rethink what you were thinking.
I determined many years ago that my mantra is:
Never an R or D Again!