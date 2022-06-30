Former Trump White House Counsel Subpoenaed by J6 Committee

In what could become a major escalation over privilege, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot has issued a subpoena to former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. Much of Cipollone’s positions and statements have already been made part of the record through documents and witnesses. However, the J6 Committee wants to force him to testify directly. That could trigger a major court right if Cipolone continues to resist testifying.
Cipollone has been rightfully praised for his efforts to oppose the challenge to certification of the 2020 election, his protection of the Justice Department from presidential pressure, and his effort to get former President Donald Trump to publicly call for the riot to end.
I am admittedly a Madisonian scholar who tends to favor Congress in such conflicts. I have testified for years in favor of congressional authority to demand testimony, including in the Trump impeachment. I previously said that privilege challenges to House investigations would and should fail. They did.
However, this is the farthest that Congress has pushed that inherent authority. Cipollone is at the very core of privileges protecting presidents in their communications with close aides. As I have previously discussed, there remains considerable ambiguity in this area.
The Supreme Court laid out the foundation for the privilege in United States v. Nixon and it has been used extensively to deny information to both Congress and the courts in prior controversies. The Supreme Court treats the privilege as “qualified” and the strongest claim is made when a president can show that the disclosure would impair national security or the functioning of the Executive Branch.
In 1974, the Supreme Court ruled in United States v. Nixon and ordered the release of the Watergate tapes to special prosecutor Leon Jaworski – and ultimately to Congress. Nixon resigned roughly two weeks later. That case has spawned a variety of interpretations of its rejection of executive privilege, including one interpretation I call the “Nixon fallacy.” The fallacy goes something like this: Impeachment so exceeds in importance executive-privilege claims that the Supreme Court has already declared that criminal or impeachment investigations take precedence over privilege so any withholding of testimony or documents is per se obstruction.
In reality, the Supreme Court never said anything like that. Yes, the court rejected what it described as the claim of an “absolute, unqualified Presidential privilege of immunity” to withhold relevant evidence in a criminal investigation. But it did not say that a president could not invoke privilege over the testimony in an impeachment proceeding or that such privilege assertions could not ever prevail. Indeed, it did not even categorically reject such claims in a criminal investigation but simply said that “without more” of a justification from Nixon, the tapes would have to be turned over to the Watergate special prosecutor.
White House Counsel Don McGahn was previously ordered to testify, though that case was based on extreme arguments of immunity. The order was later reversed by the D.C. Circuit. In the messy litigation that followed, the demand was eventually dropped.
The Supreme Court this year denied a motion by Trump to block the National Archive from turning over White House material after a D.C. Circuit opinion rejected the claims. While the Court did not say that a former president cannot make such claims, that is one of the issues still looming in these conflicts. The Court stated:
“Because the Court of Appeals concluded that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former President necessarily made no difference to the court’s decision. Any discussion of the Court of Appeals concerning President Trump’s status as a former President must therefore be regarded as nonbinding dicta.”
This potential conflict represents the very core of privilege in a close aide giving confidential legal advice to a sitting president.
The question is why fight this fight at this time. The Committee has already created an ample record of the position of Cipollone. As someone who previously represented the House in litigation, I think that the Committee is risking the creation of potentially bad precedent for the House to get Cipollone to largely confirm what is in the record. In litigation, counsel for Congress tend to follow the Hippocratic Oath that “first do no harm.” That principle has led both houses historically to avoid litigation on these questions whenever possible.
We will now wait to see if Cipollone goes to Court to challenge this effort.
38 thoughts on “Former Trump White House Counsel Subpoenaed by J6 Committee”
Big win today for US citizens against encroaching bureacracy in the WVA v. EPA case. SCOTUS ruled that the EPA had no power to regulate carbon gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. More later.
Is there any enumerated power to regulate with regard to the “Environmental Protection Agency” in Article 1, Section 8, or elsewhere in fundamental law?
Is the power to regulate comprehensively enumerated in Article 1, Section 8, or is the power and authority to regulate cited randomly and variously throughout the Constitution?
Is the EPA constitutional or is it a legal phantom, entirely without basis?
I am neither a Trumpist nor a never-Trumper — and yet it would seem from much of the dialog at this blog-site, it’s a binary choice — It isn’t.
I believe having a Chief Executive in the White House how understands the highs and lows of running a business is very important in today’s global economy.
I believe that the Obama Administration’s failures lay largely in the fact that Obama had no one in his key Administration positions who understood business with hands-on experience – Obama scrupulously avoided it.
I believe the Biden Administration and its failures lay largely in the fact that Biden has no one advising him, not one of his ‘handlers’, nor Biden himself, who has business experience —
And so to that extent, I believe electing Donald Trump put a team of experienced business persons in charge of getting the US economy on track, and Trump’s people largely succeeded in doing so. I have no delusions about Trump’s narcissistic ego-driven personality traits —-
Kinda related (OT),
Recent CBS news poll showed of 10 issues listed, Jan6 hearing was the least concern of American’s. 33% saying it was a high priority, and 40% saying it was a low priority.
Inflation, the economy and crime were the top three.
https://twitter.com/IAPolls2022/status/1541834384822738946
My guess is Cipollone testifies. As far as the investigation it comes down to ‘who do you want to side with?’ …
The absurdly protect trump side loses now. McGahn had Barr to squash things. Cipollone doesn’t. Done deal.
“Anthony Guglielmi, the service’s chief of communications, said that select committee investigators did not ask Secret Service personnel to reappear or answer questions in writing in the 10 days before asking Hutchinson about the matter at the hearing.”
“[W]e were not asked to reappear before the Committee in response to yesterday’s new information and we plan on formally responding on the record,” he wrote in an email. “We have and will continue to make any member of the Secret Service available.”
– Politico
Christine Ballsey Ford’s twin sister.
What, no cross?
Isn’t it interesting that the Jan 6 committee has not accused President Trump of an actual crime. They have only said that he said bad things. So much for the first amendment. Now their star witnesses testimony has been contradicted by the Secret Service agents who were actually in the car with the President. Watching her testimony reminds me of Blasey Fords testimony at the Kavanaugh hearing. In both instances there is no one who will back up their stories. If Trump doesn’t survive the dunking it must mean that he wasn’t a witch after all. There was no apology by witch hunters of the past and no such apology will be coming from the witch hunters of the present. What can you expect from those who have no conscience? Present company included.
“Isn’t it interesting that the Jan 6 committee has not accused President Trump of an actual crime.”
Hutchinson testified that Cipollone identified an actual crime: obstructing the vote count. Judge Carter identified another: conspiracy to defraud the US.
“their star witnesses testimony has been contradicted by the Secret Service agents”
On the contrary, various people have already confirmed most of what she said under oath, and most of what she testified to was first person testimony, unlike the story she claims Ornato told her (which as Turley noted is a true claim on her end if that’s what Ornato told her, even if Ornato lied in what he told her).
Are abuse of power, usurpation and malicious prosecution actual crimes of high office?
Testimony:
Cheney: We understand, Ms. Hutchinson, that you also spoke to Mr. Cipollone on the morning of the Sixth, as you were about to go to the rally on the Ellipse. And Mr. Cipollone said something to you like, “make sure the movement to the Capitol does not happen.” Is that correct?
Hutchinson: That’s correct. I saw Mr. Cipollone right before I walked out onto West Exec that morning and Mr. Cipollone said something to the effect of, “Please make sure we don’t go up to the Capitol, Cassidy. Keep in touch with me. We’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen.”
Cheney: And do you remember which crimes Mr. Cipollone was concerned with?
Hutchinson: In the days leading up to the sixth, we had conversations about obstructing justice of defrauding the electoral count.
Cheney: Let’s hear about some of those concerns that you mentioned earlier in one of your interviews with us.
{video clip}
Hutchinson: … having a private conversation with Pat on the after noon of third or fourth, um, that Pat was concerned it would look like we were obstructing justice, or obstructing the electoral college count. I apologize for probably not being very firm with my legal terms here.
Cipollone should stand on the right side of history and choose to testify.
Marcy Wheeler: “[Tuesday’s] testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson revealed one reason why his testimony would be so important. He predicted — on January 3 or 4th — that Trump might be prosecuted under the very same crimes DOJ has been charging for well over a year: conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of the vote certification. … Cipollone’s recognition of this legal exposure is important for a number of reasons. First, it validates DOJ’s approach — and does so in advance of the DC Circuit’s consideration of DOJ’s appeal of Carl Nichols’ outlier opinion rejecting such an application. Those are also the crimes named in the warrant served on Jeffrey Clark last week. But Cipollone’s awareness of this exposure also may explain why Cipollone has been reluctant to testify (though it’s possible he has testified with DOJ and simply doesn’t want that to be public). … Cipollone might have exposure for obstruction for actions already taken by January 3 or 4 when he explained this legal exposure to Hutchinson.”
Biden lost another SC case on EPA authority.
WH counsel is not a personal attorney for the POTUS. It also does not apply to legislative proceedings by the US Congress against the POTUS due to allegations of misconduct while in office.
I do believe in privileges. Neither Turley nor I believe in “witch-hunts” unlike Trumpists.
Liar. You believe whatever the Progressives in Congress tell you to. We read your comments.
Liar. YOU believe whatever Trumpists tell you to. We read your comments.
Wen bars says:
“We read your comments.”
I’m touched.
Good grief. I hope your blatant self-unawareness doesn’t extend so hopelessly to your ability to feed and clothe yourself properly.
My caretaker sees to that.
JeffSilberman please inform us of the an instance in which Trumpist committed a witch hunt. Please provide not the ones that have happened only in your head. Here is your opportunity to present evidence to confirm your statement. Please educate us if you have the facts. Why is your knee jerking?
His comment is nothing but a feeble attempt to rehabilitate his lost credibility.
TiT,
You got it all wrong. I don’t believe Trumpists engage in witch-hunts. My complaint is Trumpists calling every investigation by Democrats “witch-hunts.” Turley respects the Congressional branch. He has never dismissed any investigation as a witch-hunt because he is not a Trumpist.
Neither Turley nor I believe in “witch-hunts” unlike Trumpists.
🙄 Hey remora, no matter how hard you try, no one is ever going to mistake you for the constitutional shark that JT is.
Olly,
True, but I will continue to tag along with him in digesting the damning information about Trump to see where it ultimately ends up. Turley criticizes the balance of this committee, but he supports its work nonetheless. You don’t.
So you don’t believe in lawyer-client privilege? I know there are some limits on the exercise of that privilege, so why do you think that the privilege does not apply here> Or are you just replying based on your emotions and passions?
this was from me – not sure what happened
The committee is desperate. Its mandate is to drag this circus out until November and discredit Trump so badly that he won’t run in 2024. But even Independents (hardly “Trumpists”) are disgusted by the lack of ethics and fairness in what is fast being exposed as a witch hunt. If the power were reversed, a partisan committee could as easily prosecute Schumer for his threats against Kavanaugh that, one might argue, led to an assassination attempt. It could also go after any number of high-ranking Democrats for incitement of violence against citizens and government officials. This is a game they play, and the winners aren’t those with truth on their side, but those who hold the power. The Dems have 6 more months to make fools of themselves. And hopefully we’ll also see the last of Cheney and the other goofball.
Giocon1 says:
“But even Independents (hardly “Trumpists”) are disgusted by the lack of ethics and fairness in what is fast being exposed as a witch hunt.”
This is what Turley believes:
“Many of us support the effort to bring greater transparency to what occurred on Jan. 6th and these hearings have offered a great deal of important new information. Indeed, it has proven gut-wrenching in the accounts of lawyers and staff trying to combat baseless theories and to protect the constitutional process.”
That Turley does NOT regard this investigation as a “witch-hunt” exposes the unmistakable difference between a Trumpist and a NeverTrumper.
Turley says:
“Cipollone has been rightfully praised for his efforts to oppose the challenge to certification of the 2020 election, his protection of the Justice Department from presidential pressure, and his effort to get former President Donald Trump to publicly call for the riot to end.”
Just like Turley did not vilify Bill Barr for his damning testimony against Trump, he is praising the efforts of Cipollone to check the criminal impulses of Trump.
Trumpists are going to attack Turley. Watch.
I would hope that lawyer-client privilege would apply. That privilege does not seem to apply to the efforts of the J6 Committee, which is not interested in truth finding, only in smears. If they have uncovered evidence of wrong doing on the part of Mr. Trump, they must turn it over to the DOJ and let them (the DOJ) proceed in the judicial system. No more show trials.
There is a crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege. Cipollone should seek a cooperation agreement from the DOJ and then testify about the crimes he witnessed.
There is a crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege.
Congress has no power to conduct a criminal investigation. The crime fraud exception could not be triggered.
This isn’t a trial, much less a show trial.