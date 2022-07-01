Presidential Protection or Abduction? Why Secret Service Wrong for all the Right Reasons on Jan. 6

Below is my column in the Hill on the surprising claim this week that the Secret Service ignored direct and repeated demands of former President Donald Trump to go to Capitol Hill on January 6th. It is an allegation that raises some interesting questions. On one hand, the Secret Service is trained to take immediate action to protect a president. On the other hand, it cannot effectively control the presidency by controlling a president like a modern Praetorian Guard. In the end, if this account is true, the security team was likely wrong in refusing the order of the President to be taken to Capitol Hill.
The sixth hearing of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 riot finally fulfilled the media’s billing as “must-see TV.” Indeed, at points, the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, sounded like a cable-series episode of “When Presidents Attack.” She alleged that an enraged Donald Trump threw his lunch against a White House wall, an allegation Trump denies.
But the hearing’s grabber came when Hutchinson testified that she was told that Trump became physical with his Secret Service security team, trying to force them to drive him to Capitol Hill as the riot unfolded.
Hutchinson’s testimony offers an explanation for a long-standing mystery: Why did Trump repeatedly say he would go to Capitol Hill with his supporters but then decided to return to the White House? Hutchinson’s surprising answer: He didn’t decide.
According to her second-hand account from people in the presidential limo, known as “The Beast,” Trump intended to do exactly what he promised and ordered the Secret Service to take him to the Capitol. But Tony Ornato, White House deputy chief of staff for operations, and Bobby Engel, who headed Trump’s security detail, reportedly refused.
Hutchinson said Ornato asked her, “Did you f-ing hear what happened in The Beast?’” She then repeated Ornato’s account:
“So once the president had gotten into the vehicle with Bobby, he thought that they were going up to the Capitol, and when Bobby had relayed to him, ‘We’re not, you don’t have the assets to do it, it’s not secure, we’re going back to the West Wing,’ the president had a very strong, very angry response to that … [Trump] said something to the effect of, ‘I’m the f-ing president, take me up to the Capitol now.’ To which Bobby responded, ‘Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.’ The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm and said ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel, we’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.’ … [Trump] then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel, and when Mr. Ornato had recounted this story to me, he had motioned toward his clavicles.”
Stunning though the allegation was, several media reports cite “a source close to the Secret Service” as denying the claim of a physical altercation and offering to have Engel or another official testify to that under oath.
Even if true, that still leaves the main allegation — that the Secret Service effectively made the President of the United States a captive and refused his repeated, direct orders on where to take him.
If true, the security team’s motivation certainly was commendable. It probably prevented Jan. 6 from getting much, much worse. Though the riot had not yet started when Trump allegedly issued his demand, both he and Vice President Mike Pence could have been in the midst of the uncontrolled violence, with uncertain communications and security.
The episode is likely to bedevil scholars for years, like much else in Trump’s presidency. For starters, what was the authority of the security team to refuse a direct order from a sitting president to go to Congress?
The Secret Service has always been a unique organization, but it remains, first and foremost, a law enforcement agency. During the Clinton impeachment, I represented former attorneys general in opposing a “Secret Service privilege” that would have recognized enhanced powers and privilege for agents.
The Secret Service has always assumed discretion in seizing a president to protect him from immediate harm. Its agents are trained to take control of a president or other protected persons in a moment of peril. They do not ask permission; they grab a president and, if necessary, carry him to safety.
This was not a case of an imminent threat, however. It was based, presumably, on a decision that the Capitol was not adequately secured. It was not unlike a president demanding to get out of The Beast to work a rope line or to make an unscheduled stop at a building. Theoretically, he has the authority to do that, not only as the head of the Executive Branch but as a citizen.
After 9/11, then-Vice President Dick Cheney recounted how involuntary these moments can become: “My agent all of a sudden materialized right beside me and said, ‘Sir, we have to leave now.’ He grabbed me and propelled me out of my office, down the hall, and into the underground shelter in the White House.” That was in the midst of a terrorist attack, of course, and Cheney perhaps could have countermanded the order.
Presidents are known to drive agents crazy with impromptu stops to shake hands with onlookers. Then-Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev sent Russian and American security scrambling with a sudden stop to greet citizens in the middle of Connecticut Avenue and L Street NW during a 1987 state visit.
So Trump reportedly decided he wanted to lead the protests to the Capitol and didn’t care about the security uncertainties — and he actually had a right to do so. Presidents can elect to put themselves in harm’s way. For example, Jimmy Carter pledged to stay at his desk to be incinerated in any nuclear war.
What if Trump got out and called a taxi or, even worse, a police officer? The Secret Service has no authority to put a president into effective custody against his will. In criminal procedure, a person is in custody when a reasonable person would have concluded that they are not free to go. In Trump’s case, he reportedly said he did not want to go back to the White House but was taken there anyway.
Was Trump effectively under arrest or in a custodial hold? Probably not, but it certainly is intriguing. The president could have gotten out of the limo; there is no report that Ornato locked the doors or turned a presidential protective mission into a presidential kidnapping.
It is unclear, though, what the Secret Service would have done if the president got out and tried to join his supporters in marching to the Capitol. The agents absolutely were correct that by doing so he would have put himself in danger — but the Secret Service cannot control the presidency by limiting the movement of a president. Otherwise, it can look like a modern Roman Praetorian Guard accused of dictating outcomes or events.
This act of disobedience may have saved the country from an even greater crisis, one in which the president and vice president stood on opposing sides of a protest line or, worse yet, in the middle of a full-fledged riot. The fact that Trump knew some of his followers were armed, according to Hutchinson’s testimony, only makes that prospect more nightmarish.
As usual, the Secret Service did not ask permission (as opposed to later forgiveness) in taking action in a president’s best interests. As a result, we did have a type of captive president, if only briefly. And it is worth contemplating the implications of that. After all, Trump was correct, if crude: He was “the f-ing president.”
In the end, the security team was correct on the merits but probably wrong on the law. This was not an unlawful order, and a president must be able to control his own travel. In other words, the agents were wrong for all the right reasons.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
77 thoughts on “Presidential Protection or Abduction? Why Secret Service Wrong for all the Right Reasons on Jan. 6”
Didn’t read the above. One thing I don’t need is to listen to anybody blather on about how great this or that agency is and how they were super cool on J6. How many FBI agents encouraged these folks to go into the Capitol? Why were the doors opened? Why wasn’t the National Guard used? Why is Ray Epps a free man? Why not release 14,000 hours of video? Why are people in jail interminably? Let’s talk real about J6.
First sentence, first word. “Why”. The word should be “Was”.
Yup. What was saddest to me is that so many people just assumed the Secret Service has the authority to tell POTUS where to go and when. I find many people under 40 don’t even realize how our fed govt is constituted and what its powers are, no less what POTUS powers are. Like Trump is free to risk his life in that way if he chooses to. If the Secret Service sees a guy with a gun, they can react to that imminent threat. Fyi, this isolation from the public is what gives a more and more imperial vibe to our fed govt. The roadblocks and barriers and massive fences etc. all lend to the image that the govt is afraid of the people. And has a life of its own somehow.
She says the Secret Service agent said “Did you f-ing hear what happened in The Beast?”. The Beast is the name given to the Presidential Limo. Trump did not depart the rally in the Beast. He departed the rally in an SUV. I’m pretty sure the agent knows the difference between the Beast and an SUV but does she? She’s a liar. Peter Alexander, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent, tweeted days ago…”A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel.” Will the J6 committee allow them to testify on National TV? I doubt it. The narrative the committee wanted to spread is already out and the media is lapping it up.
The Secret Service has been caught in lies before, and they will do it again to protect their charge. The fact the J6 committee allowed Hutchinson to say what she said only reinforces that they already knew what the answer was. The Secret Service number 1 job is to protect the POTUS, and not to let them do as they please in dangerous situations. Frankly, I wish they would have let him go to the Capital, then the whole world would have seen for themselves that Trump was the Coup d’etat leader all along.
Meanwhile Americans are strapped financially to buy groceries, clothing and school supplies for children, gasoline/transportation, affordable housing considering rent for housing across the nation has exploded, they are postponing medical treatments, suffering untold numbers of mental health symptoms, and live in constant fear with Democrats pearl clutching and violent crime fueled in no smart part by blacks. The Democrats control the White House, Congress and the news media. Their inaction on addressing Americans real concerns are reprehensible.
CNN interviewed Joe Biden’s Director of National Economic Council, Brian Deese
CNN: What do you say to those families who say, listen, we can’t afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years. This is not sustainable.”
Deese: This is about the future of the Liberal World Order, and we have to stand firm.
Currentsitguy says:
“…from a committee hell bent and pushing a predetermined narrative.”
Turley positively disputes your characterization:
“Many of us support the effort to bring greater transparency to what occurred on Jan. 6th and these hearings have offered a great deal of important new information. Indeed, it has proven gut-wrenching in the accounts of lawyers and staff trying to combat baseless theories and to protect the constitutional process.”
http://jonathanturley.org/2022/06/30/key-witnesses-challenge-bombshell-allegations-of-key-witness-before-the-1-6-committee/
Turley must be suffering TDS, huh?
JS:
Show us that retainer agreement Turley signed. I missed his announcement that he appointed you his new blog spokesperson.
I’m doing it pro bono.
I am one of your greatest fans. I find your commentary both thoughtful and insightful, I was therefore dismayed at how you and others seem to accept the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson as fact when by her own admission she had no direct personal knowledge of the tale she was spinning and was just parroting what she had been told. I was suspicious from the beginning because Presidents do not normally ride on the front seat and, regardless of the vehicle used, you simply cannot “lunge” for the steering wheel from the rear. The point has been made that she had no motive to lie. To a young person, being wined and dined by famous politicians creates its own motivation. I suspect she will now earn serious money with speaking engagements.
Eugene,
Turley is a known NeverTrumper. He’s called Trump a “carnival snake charmer” years ago. He’s never been fooled by what Trump is- “an absurd television reality star.”
Read it for yourself:
https://jonathanturley.org/2011/12/09/newsmax-flames-out-trump-debate-down-to-gingrich-and-santorum/
How does a passenger in the rear of a limo try to grab the wheel when the driver is behind an internal bulletproof screen?
Has anyone ever thought about another great figure, Winston Churchill? Churchill didn’t shy away from danger, and his protectors had problems constraining him during bombings and when he decided to fly to France. The Nazis were closing in on Paris at the time.
Great leaders, like Trump and Churchill, lead. It seems many need to reassess their understanding of leadership.
“Great leaders, like Trump and Churchill, lead. It seems many need to reassess their understanding of leadership.”
Bahahahahahahahahahaha!!!
I believe the proper villains would be famous if the Secret Service had followed orders.
In the end, if this account is true,…
A charitable post.
After a brutal term of Supreme Court losses, a box office flop for the Jan. 6 commission and their disastrous choice of President, it’s kind of you to devote a post to comfort your liberal base. They live in this imagineering world and should be quite comfortable fantasizing whatever alternative reality comes to mind.
Happy Independence Day!
Olly says:
“it’s kind of you to devote a post to comfort your liberal base.”
Yeah, right, all 5 of us liberals here! This blog is 98% infested with Trumpists. Turley is speaking the truth to you and your ilk. He’s not criticizing Andrew McCarthy’s alleging criminal conduct on the part of Trump.
The tables are turning.
Mr. Turley, with respect, you sir have allowed an anti-Trump bias to control your thoughts entirely. All claims made by this witness have been refuted by Secret Service personnel actually inside the limo that exact time and day. Shane upon thee-BIGLY❗😎
Scott Sharer,
No surprise you are disappointed by Turley. He is a NeverTrumper.
Factoid: Larry Bird, in his playing career, was famous for many things. One of which was coming out of a timeout and announcing to whoever was guarding him exactly where he was going to catch the ball next. And then he’d do exactly that…
Not gonna lie. i tried to copy him in my playing career.
Thing is, as I really came to appreciate as a coach later, the bright shiny object is really just a result of the cause that really won the game. The press often misses it. The vast majority of the crowd routinely misses it…
And it’s at this metaphorical point that it’s necessary to address your misdirection ploy here, Turley. Granted, I think we all realize ‘once a defense lawyer, always a defense lawyer’ so it’s totally understandable…, but everything you’ve written in this post is meant to draw attention from what of Hutchinson’s testimony was catastrophically damaging to trump.
No. The play of the day wasn’t what happened in the SUV. It wasn’t the SS overriding trump’s wishes…, it was her establishing the fact trump knowingly sent an armed crowd to obstruct a Congressional transfer of power and that he was okay if his VP was hanged in the process. Hutchinson established foreknowledge and intent for seditious conspiracy. Full stop. And she was able to do it fully in first person testimony.
,
So, I’ll leave you to pander to your following here on whether the SS lied to Hutchinson or not. Whether trump likely wouldn’t have survived the day if he’d gone to the Capitol, etc. Truth is, trump was out of control and his administration performed a soft 25th amendment on 1/6 because he was clearly not fit to be president on that day (or any other really). As has become clear in other testimony, it was Pence on the phone with DOD and the National Guard that day while trump was finger popping his own butt at the White House that afternoon. No amount of fox money in your pocket can change those facts.
Wow. Do you get how your comment is dripping with derision and arrogance? You claim that was the most important disclosure – lol. Ah, okay. But be clear, you have almost no firsthand details to go on wrt how the issue of armed people was discussed. If you are as intelligent as you seem to believe you are (which you most certainly are not, you come off as a classic midwit who thinks he’s more intelligent than he is), you’d realize that since Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony had already been contravened by secret service agents and Cipilone and others, that she can’t be trusted as a narrator. That’s how a court of law works – if you lie to the court once, the jury is instructed that they can readily dismiss any other claims made by the witness. But since this is a ‘show trial’ that Stalin would be proud of you don’t get to see any of hearsay commentary questioned. No cross examination, all contravening testimony is taken in private and ignored.
Stop for a moment and try to actually behave like the intellectual you seem to believe you are. How can you take her statements or the work of this highly biased, unjust committee seriously? Do facts matter to you at all? Do you have functioning critical faculties? Fyi, I’m not much of a Trump lover, so don’t bother going there. Try and really factually examine what’s going on here and tell me that you actually see her or this hearing as producing anything approaching truth. You seem to not be able to discern that which agrees with your biases vs. what is actually a verifiable fact that can be believed and trusted. Wake up…