Key Witnesses Challenge Bombshell Allegations of Key Witness Before the 1/6 Committee

There is an old expression in the media that some facts are just too good to check. It is a recognition that journalists can sometimes be reluctant to endanger a good story by confirming an essential fact. The Select Committee on the Jan. 6th riot is facing a similar accusation this week after critical witnesses not contradicted some of the most explosive assertions of last week’s witness, Cassidy Hutchinson. Specifically, critical witnesses said that no one on the Committee reached out to confirm her account of former President Donald Trump lunging for the wheel in “the Beast” in a physical altercation with his security team on that day. The controversy highlights the failure of the Committee to offer a balanced investigation.
Many of us support the effort to bring greater transparency to what occurred on Jan. 6th and these hearings have offered a great deal of important new information. Indeed, it has proven gut-wrenching in the accounts of lawyers and staff trying to combat baseless theories and to protect the constitutional process.
Yet, the heavy-handed approach to framing the evidence has been both unnecessary and at times counterproductive. The strength of some of this evidence would not have been diminished by a more balanced committee or investigation.
We have been discussing the highly scripted and entirely one-sided presentation of evidence in the Committee. Indeed, witnesses are primarily used to present what Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to as “the narrative” where their prior videotaped testimony is shown and they are given narrow follow up questions. They at times seem more like props than witnesses — called effectively to recite prior statements between well-crafted, impactful video clips. It has the feel of a news package, which may be the result of the decision to bring in a former ABC executive to produce the hearings.
That framing has led to glaring omissions. The Committee has routinely edited videotapes and crafted presentations to eliminate alternative explanations or opposing viewpoints like repeatedly editing out Trump telling his supporters to go to the Capitol peacefully.
What is striking is that offering a more balanced account, including allowing the Republicans to appoint their own members (in accordance with long-standing tradition), would not have lessened much of this stunning testimony. Yet, allowing Republicans to pick their members (yes, including Rep. Jim Jordan) would have prevented allegations of a highly choreographed show trial. It would have added credibility to the process. Indeed, much of this evidence would have been hard to refute like the deposition of former Attorney General Bill Barr on the election fraud allegations.
It would also have protected the Democrats from what occurred last week. A former top aide to Mark Meadows, Hutchinson shocked the world with her second-hand account of an unhinged and violent president trying to force the security team to drive him to the Capitol. (There has not been a contradiction of the underlying account that Trump was prevented from going to the Capitol — an allegation that raises some serious legal questions, as discussed in yesterday’s column).
The allegation that Trump physically tried to stop or direct the car suggested that he was not just angry but out-of-control in that critical moment. The Committee combined that account with later testimony of how some were considering removing him from office under the 25th Amendment.
If the Committee had a single member with a dissenting or even skeptical viewpoint, such testimony could have been challenged before it was thrown before the world. A Republican-appointed member would have likely sought confirmation from the obvious witnesses or the Secret Service. After all, the Secret Service was cooperating with the Select Committee and had already offered information on that day.
Hutchinson recounted a story that she insists was given to her by Tony Ornato, the former deputy chief of staff for operations. She said that Ornato told her that Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent and tried to grab the wheel of a presidential SUV when agents would not allow that.
In fairness to Hutchinson, her testimony could still be true even if the account is false…if that is what Ornato told her.
However, Fox News is reporting that Ornato was “shocked” by the testimony. He and Bobby Engel, the top agent on Trump’s Secret Service detail, both testified previously and this is a hardly a detail that they would omit from their accounts.
What is even more notable is the alleged failure of the Committee to reach out to them or the Secret Service to confirm that account before making it the highlight of a national hearing. Indeed, the hearing was suddenly called with little prior warning to highlight the new and explosive allegations.
This is the peril of an investigation that occurs in an echo chamber. Such “gotcha” moments are powerful in the moment but can also be equally damaging if later challenged.
This is the type of problem that arises when the focus of a hearing is persuasive rather than investigative. The account fit the narrative and the underlying fact seemed simply too good to check.
56 thoughts on “Key Witnesses Challenge Bombshell Allegations of Key Witness Before the 1/6 Committee”
Turley says:
“The account fit the narrative and the underlying fact seemed simply too good to check.”
You mean like Fox News parading all the Trump election voter fraud conspiracy theorists on its airwaves WITHOUT doing its due diligence to confirm these statements were remotely true? Its failure to do so subjecting Fox to 2 separate billion dollar defamation lawsuits.
The Big Lie was simply too good to check, wasn’t it Turley?
For the testimony of Ms. Hutchinson to be true, a few simple, objective elements must also be true.
If the president of the United States sitting in the rear seat of the presidential limo he would have had to crawl on his hands and knees to reach the seats that were behind the drivers cabin.
The two seats behind the driver’s cabin face rearward and are very close to each other. In other words it would be almost impossible for someone to reach between those seats and extend their arm far enough forward into the driver’s cabin to have any effect on the operation vehicle.
The two agents, or even some other occupants, seeing the president of the United States crawling on his hands and knees on the floor of the vehicle would have one, attended to him as if he were having physical trouble like a heart attack. Two, even if his crawl towards the front had not been interrupted he most certainly would have been stopped by the occupants of the two rearward facing seats.
Three, had he even managed to get to those rearward facing seats the occupants of said seats would not have allowed him to extend his arm let alone half of his body into the driver’s cabin to effectuate any vehicle operation.
The American press corps needs a remedial class on the meaning and definition of Occam’s razor.
Indeed, the hearing was suddenly called with little prior warning to highlight the new and
explosive allegationsrewritten script.
Second hand recollections from 18 months ago.
A cross examination would have asked to see her extemporaneous notes of Jan 6.
Most of her testimony was eye witness testimony.
And if you object to what people recall from 18 months ago, you must be even more concerned about what people recall from 5 years ago — as was the basis of the suit against Sussmann.
Learn the difference between “contemporaneous” and “extemporaneous.”
She also lied about the hand written note. Claimed she wrote when she was asked to take noted during a conversation. Except a white house lawyer had already testified he was the author, and the handwriting is his. The committee knew this, but added it to Hutchingson’s script she was handed to read.
It seems they are so desperate, they will throw anything out there, even knowing it can be easily refuted, even by previous testimony like the hand written note.
How did they think this would give them some kind of credibility? It does not. Her testimony further discredits this committee, if that is possible.
There is a second possibility, this committee is grossly incompetent, disorganized, they cannot be bothered to conduct a proper hearing.
Would explain their need to bring in a Hollywood producer.
What note and “white house lawyer” are you referring to?
In fairness to Hutchinson, her testimony could still be true even if the account is false…if that is what Ornato told her.
It would be easy to prove. All the committee has to do is release the original testimony given by Hutchinson on previous interviews. We don’t know what she said. We do know it was nothing the committee could exploit on the next episode of telenovelas,
It is easy to assume the most colorful parts of her television debut, slipped her mind in her original interviews.
Tell Cassidinocchio to take a lie detector test. Watch her squirm.
Mespo,
Turley says:
“The strength of some of this evidence would not have been diminished by a more balanced committee or investigation.”
Ouch!
Translation: if the Dims weren’t running things, we might believe some of it.
Turley does.
We just know what, how much and how certain he is of it. Maybe he believes the Committee got the date right.
Maybe she can sing her testimony to a classic Disney song?
Boy, do I know these Trumpists or what? I called it!
Lol! Pretty incisive insight there.
Elementary…
I would be interested in hearing a true investigation into what happened J6–everything! 14K hours of video, what happened to 2 women killed by CH police, tourist wandering in the Capital taking pictures, doors being unlocked from inside. There is so much to learn and there is no value in presenting only what one side wants to present. I think the committee has no value at present. It is merely a repeat of Russia, Russia, Russia in 2017 and proving it was baseless years later.
This is number 8 who disagrees with Turley that “In fairness to Hutchinson, her testimony could still be true even if the account is false…if that is what Ornato told her.”
“critical witnesses said that no one on the Committee reached out to confirm her account of former President Donald Trump lunging for the wheel in “the Beast” in a physical altercation with his security team on that day. ”
Both Tony Ornato and Bobby Engel were already interviewed by the Committee. FWIW, others employed by the Trump Admin have accused Ornato of lying about other conversations he’s had, even when there are multiple witnesses. As Turley notes, “In fairness to Hutchinson, her testimony could still be true even if the account is false…if that is what Ornato told her.”
“The strength of some of this evidence would not have been diminished by a more balanced committee or investigation.”
Blame the Republicans in the Senate, who filibustered the creation of a bicameral National Commission where they’d have chosen 1/2 the members, without any possibility of their choices being nixed by any Democrats. Blame Kevin McCarthy for pulling the rest of the Republican nominees when Pelosi rejected 2 of the 5. Even Trump blames McCarthy: “Unfortunately, a bad decision was made. This committee — it was a bad decision not to have representation on this committee. That was a very, very foolish decision.” “In a way, the Republicans should be ashamed of themselves.”
More significantly, what Turley is focusing on is not the most significant part of Hutchinson’s testimony. What’s more damning — and what she was an eye witness to — is that Trump knew that people in the crowd had weapons when he sent them to the Capitol Complex and that he had no concern about rioters chanting “hang Mike Pence” / thought Pence deserved whatever was coming his way / subsequently condemned Pence in a tweet.
Cheney also presented evidence of witness tampering.
I wish that Hutchinson’s willingness to testify publicly and her testimony would prompt Cipollone and Pence to testify, but I’m not going to hold my breath. Cipollone has now been subpoenaed, but I bet he’s going to plead the 5th, or refuse to even show up. But I’d be happy to be wrong about that. If he wants to be on the right side of history, he should testify.
How do you tamper with a person, who is only there to inform the committee about legislative direction?
Cheney also presented evidence of witness tampering.
She presented NO EVIDENCE. Only supposition.
My wife, who works in law department of a major US company says: “You can win EVERY argument when you tell half the facts.” Isn’t that right Ms Cheney, NBC, ABC, Hollywood?
Who do you want to tell the other half?
Nothing is stopping them from testifying under oath.
I’d love for Trump, Pence, Cipollone, … to testify.
And you can never lose an argument if you refuse to acknowledge any facts. Turley spent this whole article addressing one piece of something the witness heard from someone else and ignoring everything she personally attested to. That includes Trump knowing there were guns in the crowd and wanting to take down the magnetometers because they weren’t there to get him. Keep letting Hannity (a participant), Tucker, and Turley tell you what to believe.
I agree. Turley never even mentioned the note she said she wrote that apparently she didn’t. This lady should be thrown in jail for lying under oath, correct?
You’re right in that she’s the only one under oath? Everyone else has the right to step right up and testify.
I still would love to know if any of the crew at the hotel had brought Turley into any discussion pre 1/6. Not so much about the day itself but rather how to message it afterward.
I don’t put Turley in the same category of pre-knowledge like say, Hannity or Laura Ingraham, he’s just an accessory after the fact.
That’s 7.
It appears even some prominent colleagues like Andrew McCarthy think this liars testimony was the end-all-be-all in hearsay testimony!!! What legal scholars??????
It’s not a trial. Hearsay doesn’t apply.
She was an eye witness to most of what she testified about.
That’s 6.
First.
Understand the committee is in violation of their Constitutional powers. 99% of the committees actions do nothing to inform them in drafting legislation.
I refuse to believe that a president so adept at his job such that he’d flush documents inside the White House would ever be so irresponsible as to lunge at a Secret Service agent driving the president back to the west wing. Even if it was in the exact same vehicle he forced them to joy ride him around in when he had Covid and was in the hospital.
This is what you’ve been left to work with Turley. Enjoy!
Bahahahahahahahahaha!!!
This is what you’ve been left to work with Turley. Enjoy!
What you are forced to work with is a committee that is forced to script hearings, because the facts get no where close to their delusions. President Trump is out of power for 18 months. Babies are starving, $100 does not fill your car, a quarter of a Million young adults are dying of fetanyl poisonings, because of wide open southern boarder, Rents are going up 20%to 30%. Agriculture inputs are reducing production, and we are closer to food shortages than we have been since WWII, Half of our children in public schools cannot read or cypher at grade level
Pelosi’s answer is a made for TV mini Series, that is pure fiction.
That’s 5!
Politicians selling lies to the public, professionally produced at tax payer expense. Nothing new…. just another attempt to deceive us.
That’s 4.
We can dance around it all day long but the Dim Select Committee is cynically and fraudulently “selecting” evidence they like including false evidence in a transparent, Keystone cops frame-up of Trump for sedition. Dims know their future political viability depends on keeping Trump out of the White House and are willing to lie, cheat and manufacture to do that. It’s the strategy they’ve employed since 2016 at the behest of their frustrated leader by default, Lady Hillary. It’s bound to backfire but like the power-mad addicts they are, they simply can’t help themselves. They would tear down every brick upon brick of every American institution just to get their way and exercise control over our lives. To that extent, they are every bit as dangerous as a foreign enemy who have exactly the same designs. We’ d better exorcise these political demons before they contaminate everything from our kids and schools to our economy and way of life. There’s no other word to describe them besides “evil” and “tyrannical.” Sic semper tyrannis
In case you missed the selected evidence Turley is ignoring.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/weapons-guns-capitol-rioters-jan-6-trump_n_62bb4624e4b056531639401e
“In case you missed the selected evidence Turley is ignoring.”
********************
Oh my God!!!! Huff Post just broke the story that Americans have the right to keep and bare arms IN PUBLIC. Yes, in public. Even when they’re mad. Damning evidence if ever there was any. (PS: Ignore the fact none who “stormed” the Capitol were armed).
Dims are such pussy cats — and bad at definitions of “material evidence,” too..
Is that what you got from the story? #SAD
The J6 Committee is not engaged in truth finding. It is as simple as that. If Mr. Trump violated any criminal law, and if there is evidence of such, then he should be indicted and tried. Stop the show trials – that’s what they used to do in the USSR
That’s 1….
Turley says:
“Many of us support the effort to bring greater transparency to what occurred on Jan. 6th and these hearings have offered a great deal of important new information. Indeed, it has proven gut-wrenching in the accounts of lawyers and staff trying to combat baseless theories and to protect the constitutional process.”
Sadly NONE- I repeat- NOT ONE- of you Trumpist followers, share your support, Turley, to bring greater transparency to what occurred on Jan. 6th. To a person, they believe Tucker Carlson who calls it a “show trial.”
Prove me wrong, Trumpists.
You’ve got advocates sitting as judges over doctored evidence and false witnesses. And it’s produced by a carney barker from abc. That’s the textbook definition of a show trial, Alice.
Name a single witness who has testified under oath that there is “doctored evidence and false witnesses.”
For that matter, name someone you believe is capable of testifying about that under oath and is willing to testify.
Where is your evidence that the J6 committee is doctoring evidence? Do you think Ms Hutchinson lied? To you think videos were altered? I’ll wait for your answer.
The Committee has doctored video of Trump so that he is not heard to say the protest should be peaceful. That is very clearly doctoring evidence (and perhaps Trump specifically included insruction for a peaceful protest becaus he knew there were some armed in attendance, which of itself is not illegal, nor is peaceful protest, as January 6 mostly was).
Ms. Hutchinson may well have lied – both Secret Service agents who were in that car have said the incident ever happened and that they are willing to testify to that.
And many protesters have been held illegal amounts of time under illegal conditions without charge, as opposed to BLM protesters who actually committed arson who receive downgraded charges, no bail, and a slap on the wrist.
“The Committee has doctored video of Trump”
It’s not “doctored.” It’s excerpted, something done all the time in hearings and on TV.
“both Secret Service agents who were in that car have said the incident ever happened and that they are willing to testify to that.”
Actually neither of them has said that.
A third party has said that.
“many protesters have been held illegal amounts of time under illegal conditions without charge,”
Name someone you believe has “been held illegal amounts of time under illegal conditions without charge.” I dare you. I bet we’ll find out that the person was charged. I could be wrong, but the only way to find out is for you to name one.
Wally:
I’m guessing you don’t follow abc, nbc and cbs. Maybe I’ll rent a carrier pigeon so you can be enlightened over what the folks in The Beast said both under oath in their depositions and immediately leaked to the Press. Spoiler alert: Cassidy is a liar writ large.
That’s 2.
The Watergate model was known, available. Appoint Democrats & Republicans, fund staff and legal counsel for the minority as well as majority. Require or at least strive for maximum transparency, full disclosure. Let the hearings move forward even if lines of questioning, etc., from minority members is not to the liking of the majority or the media. A deliberate choice was made NOT to follow this model which has resulted in a sloppy, boring, secretive and ineffective quasi-show trial devoid of credibility. It was all preventable and thus patently inexcusable. When Jordan and the Rep from Indiana were blocked from the committee it signaled the process being a countess Pelosi sham.
That model was proposed by the House and rejected by the Senate Republicans: https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3233/text
That’s 3.