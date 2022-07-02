New York Passes Additional Gun Laws Certain to Trigger New Constitutional Challenges

We have previously discussed how New York has proven the gift that keeps on giving for gun rights advocates. New York Democrats have passed a series of laws that led to catastrophic losses in federal court, including the recent major ruling in in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. After each loss, the same politicians circle the firing squad again and pass the next round of questionable gun limits. New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul promised such legislation within an hour of the release of Bruen. It has now passed with the help of a special session in the resumption of this inexorable cycle.
The Concealed Carry Improvement Act passed 43-20 and has some elements likely to pass constitutional muster like barring concealed weapons from certain sensitive places and taking a gun safety course. However, other elements are more questionable.
Even the limits on sensitive places are likely to be challenged. After Bruen was handed down recognizing that some sensitive places could be constitutionally permissible, Hochul went on television to say in a mocking tone that they would just come up with a long list of sensitive places. At the time I remarked that it was a rather foolish since that clip will be cited by challengers to show a clear attempt to undermine the ruling with yet another transparent loophole argument.
The list would seem to cover most areas outside of the home, including government buildings; any location providing health, behavioral health or chemical dependence care or services; any place of worship or religious observation; libraries; public playgrounds; public parks; zoos; the location of any state funded or licensed programs; educational institutions both in elementary and higher education; any vehicle used for public transportation; all public transit including airports and bus terminals; bars and restaurants; entertainment, gaming and sporting events and venues; polling places; any public sidewalk or public area restricted for a special event; and protests or rallies.
It is hard not to see that listing as an obvious effort to do precisely what Hochul said: to recreate the ban by including virtually every location as a “sensitive area.” Indeed, the Court stressed that few locations historically met such a definition:
“Although the historical record yields relatively few 18th- and 19th-century ‘sensitive places’ where weapons were altogether prohibited—e.g., legislative assemblies, polling places, and courthouses—we are also aware of no disputes regarding the lawfulness of such prohibitions. … We therefore can assume it settled that these locations were ‘sensitive places’ where arms carrying could be prohibited consistent with the Second Amendment. And courts can use analogies to those historical regulations of ‘sensitive places’ to determine that modern regulations prohibiting the carry of firearms in new and analogous sensitive places are constitutionally permissible.”
One of the most questionable elements is the requirement that gun owners show “good moral character.” That obviously raises comparisons to the invalid Sullivan Act of 1911, giving local officials discretion over who can carry concealed guns based on a showing of “proper cause.” The Court rejected the notion that citizens must prove their need to use an individual right as opposed to the government shouldering the countervailing burden:
“We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need. That is not how the First Amendment works when it comes to unpopular speech or the free exercise of religion. It is not how the Sixth Amendment works when it comes to a defendant’s right to confront the witnesses against him. And it is not how the Second Amendment works when it comes to public carry for self-defense.
New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment in that it prevents law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms.”
Under the New York law, applicants must undergo “enhanced screening” with in-person interviews and submit to reviews of their social media, including required access to social media. That provision seems ripe for challenge on a host of grounds, including the denial of free speech and associations rights.
The law seems another overreach by the state. As I noted earlier, New York has thus far been about as effective in curtailing gun rights as Monty Python’s “Judean People’s Front Crack Suicide Squad” was effective in combating Roman occupation.
After all, who needs Texas when gun rights advocates have New York?
The new firearm law will take effect on September 1. A challenge is expected no later than September 2.
JT did not address the issue but it will be interesting to see how the lower courts react in post Bruen cases. Between Heller and Bruen, lower courts were upholding lots of gun control legislation so let’s see how they define sensitive areas and other issues as NY and other cases come before them.
From the Smithsonian Magazine, February 5, 2018,:
“The laws of Tombstone at the time [1881] required visitors, upon entering town to disarm, either at a hotel or a lawman’s office. (Residents of many famed cattle towns, such as Dodge City, Abilene, and Deadwood, had similar restrictions.)”
Two drug traffickers were released last week without bail in Tulare County, California after they were arrested smuggling 150,000 Fentanyl pills. The DEA states on their website that at least 42% of illicit Fentanyl pills have a dose of 2mg or higher. Fentanyl is (estimated) 100x more potent than morphine. 150,000 tablets at 2mg is 300 grams. 1Kg fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. 300 grams (150,000 pills) would be 166,000 potential deaths. Apply the 42% DEA sample average (2mg or higher) this would still be enough to kill 70,000 people. The traffickers were released on their own recognizance!
On the other hand, politicians are doing all they can to restrict law abiding citizens from their freedoms and ability to protect themselves.
There is a pattern and it is bizarre and insane. It is the Mount Everest of B.S.
I predicted that NY would go down this path but I believe the extremism in some of the legislation will simply put NY in a bad light and thus hurt its case. Just imagine what the six justices who rule against NY will think, when they read the proposed legislation. They will see that as NY giving them the middle finger. And so too would any judge who harbors even the slightest amount of fidelity for the Constitution and for the rule of law. Thank you NY for giving gun rights a winning hand.
New York should focus on illegal firearms, instead of passing laws that have the sole purpose of irking conservative gun owners. This new law will do nothing to stop gun crime — unless, of course, criminals stay out of all the “sensitive areas.” Democrats seem oblivious to crime when it comes to their mobs burning and looting, or threatening public officials. When their pet DAs release criminals and refuse to prosecute them, Democrats never object. But they’re all for making it difficult for law-abiding citizens who just want to protect themselves to acquire firearms. Sounds like there are lots of ulterior motives in these new laws.
Democrats will have as much success stopping illegal guns from coming in as they have stopping fentanyl from coming through their open border.
The Democrats will only close the border when they realize Hispanics are voting for Republicans.
Sounds to me like this is a ploy to keep lawyers employed.
Getting rich off of the middle class.
And you do understand that we the taxpayer are the ones who are on the hook for legal costs that politicians incur.
Go figure. New York maintains monitoring individual gun owners for mental health baselines and the most common areas for mass shootings should be protected from concealed carry….
Shocking….
Go New York! F the SCOTUS!!
eb, you should know more about what you are talking about. The Supreme Court decision doesn’t stop the states from requiring training, and a whole bunch other things.
Ignorance of the facts cause you to post a lot of useless stuff that is wrong.
What can you expect when you have a President who embarrasses the nation internationally with remarks against our justices. Another one of his mental midgets tells Americans must suffer for the “liberal world order”. This garbage must come to an end.
Do New York’s Governor and members of the Legislature seriously believe that strict gun laws will make a dent in the number of murders or other shootings? The overwhelming majority of all of the shootings are done by people who readily ignore homicide and assault laws which carry much stiffer penalties than violating gun control regulations. And, surely they do not think that guns will be less available if they have strict laws. Even if every state in the Union prohibited ownership of any and all guns, criminals still would have a readily available supply across our open southern border which, undoubtedly this same Governor and members of the Legislature applaud. And, even if the laws against guns are enforced with widespread arrests, the laws under which New York courts operate and the silly Manhattan DA and his fellow travelers would ensure that the violators are back on the streets before the ink is dry on the booking slips. The only thing gun control laws do, at best, is prevent some spur-of-the-moment “angry” shootings, usually between people who know each other or family members, and that is a very small percentage of the total.
Data from another poster with some revisions. Sorry that I forgot who.
From 2016 data
—
30,000 firearms deaths (us population 324,000,000) .0009% of the pop dies from guns.
——
65% suicide
15% law enforcement justified
17% criminal activity, drug, gang, mentally ill
3% accidental discharge
——
Technical number “gun violence” 5,100
380 (9,4%) Chicago
344 (6.7%) Baltimore
333 (6.5%) Detroit
119 (2.3%) Washington D.C.
——
—–
3,825 deaths for the rest of the nation
75 deaths per state
—
California 1,169 deaths
Alabama 1 death
——
Where are the strictest gun laws? California, Chicago and some other places.
====
Deaths other causes:
40,000 drug overdose (now I think exceeding 100,000)
36,000 from the flu
34,000 from traffic accidents
“After all, who needs Texas when gun rights advocates have New York?”
Questions of how much the 2nd Amendment must be protected, will honed down and affirmed at much more rapid rate as states like NY “pushback” against the fundamental rulings of the Supreme Court.
As NY does away with the ‘special need’ requirement to bear and carry arms, and then replaces it with —
a [1] moral turpitude test and to [2] pass a mandatory investigation and bureaucratic assessment of a citizen’s collected published and private statements, [3] restrictions of where bear/carry is permitted to include almost all public and private spaces —
The challenges in federal courts will come fast and furious, and what is already stated in the Bruen decision will be made more explicit, with less wiggle room, than if NY pushback type laws were never put into place.
The NY law is obviously as equally onerous as the ‘special need’ statute it purports to replace.
And as JT points out, the governor’s oppositional speeches merely makes clearer the laws intent to subvert the Bruen decision.
Lefty politicians show their contempt for the Bill of Rights and SCOTUS rulings.
Then they expect us to obey their arbitrary rules.
Bottom line, access to weapons is the key.
Once somebody has a gun, up to him what laws he obeys.
Lots of otherwise law abiding citizens break 2nd Amendment restrictions.
And are perfectly happy doing so.
If NY is passing frivolous “laws” that only serve to hinder guns rights while they are appealed and ultimately struck down, the courts should impose severe monetary sanctions against all individuals who are party to this abuse of process.