Late Friday, the Texas Supreme Court has cleared the way for the state to enforce its abortion ban from 1925. The law also exposed abortion providers to to lawsuits and financial penalties if they perform abortions. The legislature is planning to pass more abortion-related laws in the coming term, including at least one that could result in a major constitutional challenge.
The state Supreme Court overruled a Houston district judge Judge Christine Weems, who ruled earlier that the pre-Roe abortion ban “is repealed and may not be enforced consistent with the due process guaranteed by the Texas constitution.” The move by Judge Weems is indicative of the post-Roe world where any protection of abortion will be found on state grounds as judges rely on their own constitutions to achieve that same result as Roe v. Wade.
Last year, the Texas legislature passed a “trigger law” that would automatically ban abortion from the moment of fertilization 30 days after a judgment from the Supreme Court.
Notably, some conservative lawmakers have said they intend to continue to legislate, including a law to prevent pregnant Texans from leaving the state to receive the procedure. In my view, such a law would be unconstitutional as a limit on the right to travel and other protected rights.
14 thoughts on “Texas Supreme Court Upholds State Law Banning Abortions”
Child Support starting at conception. No problem to me. As they say, “It takes 2 to tango”. Men should be just as responsible as women. Everybody should live up to their responsibilities. In a state that allows abortion, The father should bear half the cost, if there are costs incurred. The men should have just as much incentive to be responsible as the women. I really see no contradiction there. You can still love and leave but the kid is yours forever. Up to adulthood. Medical bills, drug rehab, college fees, all those things that families have to deal with. Absolutely the men should have to deal with it. Seems to me the state would have a distinct interest in determining the paternity of all children where the father is not named with the expectation that the children are the responsibility of both parents financially and emotionally.
I’m shocked! NOT.
As long as women can cross state lines or get the pills by mail, abortion will be more inconvenient and costly, but nonetheless available. Since anti-abortionists don’t have the nerve to prosecute women, women have de facto freedom to control their bodies as before Dobbs. Women with their significant other will take a trip to a nearby state, have the procedure, take in a bit of the local color, and return home. Abortion tourism will become a national industry.
Local Chamber of Commerces and the pharmaceutical lobby are planning accordingly. Planning how to step on the groin of this activist court will become cottage industry.
I’m glad you are not coming down on the side of complete totalitarianism by siding with Texas on banning residents from travelling to other states, Turley. Doesn’t quite make up for your being okay with women to have abortion rights if they have the financial means to travel, but not if they don’t. But hey, as many steps as you can take from the crazy train register as a positive….
However, your abortion stance is still borderline medieval.
I’m glad you are not coming down on the side of complete totalitarianism by siding with Texas on banning residents from travelling to other states
You leftist never get this debate right. I think its because you use your personal philosophy of matters like abortion, and thing the other side is just as shallow as you are.
For the umpteenth time. Turley has not picked a side to align with. He follows the precepts as stated in the Constitution. But you think the people have a ‘right’ to travel. But the Constitution just prohibits the govt from restricting travel. Abortion has nothing to do with it.
How could I think the ‘other side’ is as shallow as I am? You guys are infinitely more. It’s like you’re all running around in this perpetual cloud of etheric ignorance where you periodically stop and masturbate in public thinking the world wants to see it.
No abortion up to the point of birth is medieval.
That’s the law in Colorado.
I am one of those conflicted by “banning abortion.” However, a law restricting women from leaving the state to get one or against mail order Plan B meds is completely wrong.
I’d have no problem with that, assuming that paternity could be established by DNA testing. Why do you think that others would? Responsibility for choice extends both ways
So fellas, just so you know-
Child support will now start at conception…
AND?? You have a problem paying for YOUR responsibilities??
Child support will now start at conception…
Just so you know….then guys would have a vote on abortion.