The Supreme Court Marshal Calls on States To Crackdown on Protesters

In a rare move, Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley has sent letters to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin demanding that authorities put an end to picketing and “threatening activity” outside the homes of SCOTUS justices. The letter seeks to use state laws to achieve what the Justice Department has clearly rejected under federal law. If the letter prompts arrests, we could see a major free speech challenge in the courts. The timing of the letter, however, is particularly interesting and may reflect a recognition of the limits of the federal law.
Like most Americans, I have denounced these protests targeting the homes of justices as excessive and reckless (though one law professor actually suggested that such protests could be more aggressive). However, I have also questioned the use of a federal law to arrest protesters.
Under a federal law, 18 U.S.C. 1507, any individual who “pickets or parades” with the “intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer” near a U.S. court or “near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer” will be fined or “imprisoned not more than one year, or both.”
I believe that a court would declare the use of the law against protesters on public sidewalks to be unconstitutional under the First Amendment. Indeed, if you apply the broad interpretation of the law, even protests outside of the Supreme Court building could result in arrests since courthouses are also included.
However, the timing is particularly interesting. After the release of the decision in in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, I noted that it would be even harder to use this law because the statute refers to “interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge … in the discharge of his duty.” With the release of the decision, there is no chance that the protesters are interfering, impeding, or influencing the decision. Thus, even if the constitutional arguments were rejected, a court could question whether the law can be read as applying to protests generally against the justices for their views.
That is what makes the date so interesting. Dobbs came out on June 24, 2022. One week later, Curley sought enforcement of state laws as an alternative to federal enforcement. It may reflect the view that, even if the law is constitutional to arrest protesters, it would be narrowly construed in light of the fact that Dobbs is now on the books. Since it was clear for weeks that the Justice Department would not enforce the law to arrest protesters outside of these homes, the timing of the letter could reflect a dwindling likelihood of enforcement in light of the end of the term.
Curley wrote Gov. Hogan: “I would respectfully request that you direct the Maryland State Police to enforce Maryland and Montgomery County laws that squarely prohibit picketing at the homes of Supreme Court Justices who reside in Maryland.”
The state laws, however, would still face the same constitutional challenges. While noise and other non-content-based regulations can be enforced, barring any protests that do not block streets could be difficult to maintain.
Both the Maryland and Virginia governors responded by calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland to use his authority under federal law to stop the protesters.
There is an interesting question of whether Curley consulted with Chief Justice John Roberts. There is usually considerable coordination with the Chief Justice, but the approval of Roberts could cause later ethical issues if they comes to the Court on appeal. If Roberts green lighted the letters, he is directly involved in the decision and effectively endorsed the underlying interpretation (and use) of the state laws. In such a case, he should recuse himself from any appeal.
Roberts would not be the only one with conflict issues. All of the justices would be beneficiaries of such enforcement, but the six conservative justices are the subject of these specific protests. They could effectively resolve such conflicts by simply denying review in any challenge and allow the lower courts to be the final word on the constitutionality of such enforcement.
Yet, some justices might not be pleased by the Marshal essentially advancing such a legal claim in calling for this crackdown on protesters. By sending the letter, Curley is speaking as a high-ranking official in the Judicial Branch. She is clearly not just encouraging the use of these law, but implicitly saying that these laws can be used in this way to stop any further protests at these homes.
What is striking about this effort is that Curley has reportedly not reached out to FBI for assistance in catching the leaker of the Dobbs decision. The Supreme Court is just a few blocks away from the leading expert agency in the world on computer and forensic investigations. Yet, Roberts and Curley have kept this investigation confined to their relatively small and inexperienced staff. That has left many of us perplexed since this is one of the greatest attacks on the internal operations and integrity of the Court in its history.
The letter could well prompt a crackdown on the protesters. We could then watch these constitutional issues play out in court soon.
Here is the Maryland letter: July-1-2022-letter-to-Hon.-Larry-Hogan
11 thoughts on “The Supreme Court Marshal Calls on States To Crackdown on Protesters”
I noticed that the Court waited until the very end of the term to release a slew of decisions.
Could it be that the Dobbs decision was purposefully leaked by the Court to get out ahead of its release?
What about cross burnings?
Intimidation can be quite expressive, but that doesn’t mean it should be considered the same kind of free expession as, for example, writing a book or publishing a newspaper.
There is no right to abortion under that Constitution and the interpretation the Constitution by SCOTUS of Dobbs recently was correct. If we do not like that then there are methods to change it, but do it by process not by mobs or hatred of others. The fact are simple should we take emotion and borg mind sets our of it, Abortion decisions are decisions of states made by those we elect locally. Having said that just like freedom of speech which is constitutionally protected within limits does not give one, the bully, the right to either interfere with the judicial process by blocking streets, going to personal residence or attempting to intimidate jurist or judges by publishing addresses. Those that do should be prosecuted it’s that simple. That is nothing more than a bully attempting to intimidate others for his own personal views which I would hope most with common sense would oppose. While clearly I am not opposed to women’s rights I also support the baby’s rights to life and liberty which clearly we have impeded on in so many aspects over the years since the passage of Roe where a fun night was offset by lack of accountability or responsibility. Clearly in my mind there can be exceptions; women health, incest, rape but even there it must be done at an appropriate time. So while Turley, who I like because of his research and dedication to facts, though many times I disagree with his ultimate opinions or interpretation, never the less he does not stand on someone’s lawn, bock a street, or right absurd opinions like Tribe with nothing more than agenda. Since when has mob views, regardless of social issue become an acceptable thing. We should applaud diversity in opinions when they are in facts not agenda in which I find many of the replies here to lack either substance or facts.
At this point, who trusts the FBI or the DOJ at all?
The limits on “Free Speech” have been clearly identified. Insighting fear (shouting fire in a crowded theater), influencing a judicial decision (what we are witnessing), and threatening violence with a means to carry the threat through. In the case of the SCOTUS Homes or for that matter anyone else’s HOME is clearly a violation of all 3 defined limits.
Let’s stop the intellectual evaluation and call this what it is: a threatening and disgusting mob. Liberals and Dems don’t have winning arguments so they take to the street, burn buildings, make violent threats, tear down our institutions/churches, and ruin businesses and lives to threaten the rest of us. Their hatred has perverted our country and our civil institutions.
We saw it in 4 years of DNC Lies, their 2 years of shutdown politics, the summer of BLM hate and violence, their cop-killing Allies, and now their destruction of the American economy . The DNC foot soldiers are controlled by the leftist Dems and Soros loving Antifa fascists and they are being lauded by China, Russia, Iran. These leftists and those who praise them need to leave this country they hate. Good riddance.
In an ironic twist of fate these protestors could now protest from the sidewalk armed with concealed weapons.
The knife cuts both ways.