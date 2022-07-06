Georgetown Law Professor Rosa Brooks: The Problem is the Constitution Which Enslaves Us

Georgetown University Law School Professor Rosa Brooks has drawn accolades and criticism for her appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” after declaring that Americans are “slaves” to the U.S. Constitution and that the Constitution itself is now the problem for the country.
Brooks was criticizing gun rights generally and, by extension, the Second Amendment decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen:
“I was thinking, boy, those sounds are like the sounds you hear in war zones. And there are people all over the world who have lived during armed conflicts, and when does the mortar fall on your house, when does the soldier or the tank come down the street and just kill you. We are now living in that world, too, and we have brought it on ourselves. We can’t say, oops, it’s the Russians’ fault. They shouldn’t have invaded us.
This is us. This is 100% us, and it’s because we are essentially slaves to a document that was written more than 230 years ago by a tiny group of white slave-owning men. And we cannot break out of the bondage that we have imposed on ourselves from feeling like we have to– everything by our Supreme Court is decided in reference to this ancient document which is just not serving us well. It is causing enormous problems and enormous tragedies at this point.”
Brooks is not alone in saying that the Constitution is the work of racists and is the source of many of our problems. CBS recently featured Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi, who proclaimed that the Second Amendment was little more than “the right to enslave.”
MSNBC commentator and the Nation’s Justice Correspondent Elie Mystal has called the U.S. Constitution “trash” and argued that we should ideally just dump it. Mystal, who also writes for Above the Law, previously stated that white, non-college-educated voters supported Republicans because they care about “using their guns on Black people and getting away with it.”
It appears that the Constitution became the problem when a majority of justices dared to follow an opposing interpretation. That is not how a constitutional system works. You do not support it so long as it yields to your demands or views. It is a crisis of faith that I have previously discussed but it is most alarming when voiced by law professors.
Recently, I criticized fellow Georgetown Law Professor Josh Chafetz who supported more “aggressive” protests targeting justices “when the mob is right.” Such voices are common at Georgetown and other law schools. What is not common are conservative or libertarian voices including the voice of Professor Ilya Shapiro who was effectively forced off the faculty due to a controversial tweet.
As discussed earlier, the Madisonian democracy is based on the premise that, despite our factional divisions, the Constitution creates an interest in all groups in preserving the system. While the Constitution does not guarantee that your views will prevail in Congress or the courts, it has proven the most stable and successful democratic system in history. We are all invested in that system which has achieved transformative changes over time in our laws and our society.
Professor Brooks is correct when she says that “This is us. This is 100% us.” It is about a common article of faith not with our government but with each other. These are the voices of the faithless. However, most Americans retain a faith in the Constitution. It is in our DNA precisely because it is about us and our common commitment to live by these constitutional principles that have long defined us.
Easy fix for these intellectuals. Leave. Plenty of countries they can go to. I would rule out Sharia countries though. They have real slaves though.
Why is it that people from every part of the world are clamoring to get into this nation? It would do Americans good to spend a few years, at street level with people from all over the world in their countries, living among rank and file citizens. Not on a guided tour only, much more and with only limited communication back home so that they are given a chance to cut their ties and assimilate with the locals.
The genius of this nation is that the individual is given the opportunity to achieve their full potential. The individual citizen is to be given the same power in the voting booth as the wealthy citizen and never to tip their hat to a leader but that the leader should be servants to the citizens. That is how it is intended. The people who forged this nation, who witnessed and understood the mechanics of tyranny, who shed blood to break its shackles, who suffered so that others could be given opportunity to reach their potential understood that at his heart, man is capable of great evil. The checks and balances are there for a good reason.
The wheels of justice turn slowly but the construct of this nation is intended that all humans are given the opportunity for life, freedom and the pursuit of happiness. This is the heart of the matter and is foundational.
The recent Supreme Court rulings are simply returning decisions back to the legislative process. If the people decide on a thing, then it will be the law of the land. Non-elected individuals and agencies wield far too much power outside the legislative process. Let the people decide.
It’s likely that constitutional scholars (both liberal and conservative) would unanimously agree that the U.S. Constitution promotes “Freedom of Religion and Freedom From Religion” (ie: First Amendment and Article VI) and does NOT support “theocracy” (government imposes religion onto it’s citizens).
Most constitutional scholars would also likely agree that the practices of “18th Century Redcoats” performing warrantless searches, blacklisting and guilt by association is also contrary to everything America stands for.
So far, in the 21st Century, America has largely abandoned this unique American value. Maybe start here, with what we know is contrary to America’s constitutional rule of law and both liberals and conservatives agree with? Call out unAmerican theocratic minded officials and start obeying the 4th Amendment (ie: outlaw Cointelpro style blacklisting and warrantless domestic spying).
Well, I guess with this declaration Professor Brooks precludes any future appointment in the US Government, as she can no longer truthfully take the oath:
“I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter…”
Affirmative Action: the gift that keeps on taking.
“…support and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic…”
You are not a slave, at least not to the Constitution. If you do not like the second amendment, if you think it is outdated and dangerous in modern times, AMEND THE CONSTITUTION TO DO AWAY WITH IT. The Constitution is a legal framework that protects minority rights, but it allows a type of supermajority to modify its terms. This process was used on something as trivial as outlawing booze. This process could easily be used to outlaw guns too. If you don’t like guns, if you want the government to have a monopoly on violence, start doing the hard work to convince your fellow citizens across the country that guns should be outlawed. The second amendment is there and it is clear. Heller’s interpretation of it as a personal right is logical from both a grammatical and historical perspective. The Founders wanted an armed populace. If you think the Founders were wrong, they left you a roadmap. Take it.
Wasn’t it the main issue two years ago that President was accused of not abiding by the Constitution?? Miralced never endm do they??
All Presidents have a sworn duty to uphold the Constitution while in office. Trump is still being accused of acting contrary to his oath and perhaps will be indicted for some of his actions.
The First Amendment protects most — but not all — speech, including criticizing the Constitution. There is a difference between speech criticizing the Constitution and acting contrary to the Constitution, especially for those who have a sworn duty to uphold it.
I agree with Turley only for the reason of stability. One never knows where revolution (such as is suggested by those who would ditch the Constitution) will lead. See the French Revolution of 1789 and the Bolshevik revolution of 1917. Hopefully, a new class of Justices will return the law to rationality. But, unfortunately, not for a looong time.
If you read the Roe decision, you will see that the decision overturning Roe returned the law to rationality.
If you read the dissent in Dobbs, you will see that it did not.