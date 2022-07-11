The Parade of Horribles: A Democratic Talking Point on Dobbs is Dangerous Disinformation

Below is today’s column on common talking point among Democratic members and pundits on how the recent Dobbs decision will present a barrier to women seeking treatment for ectopic pregnancies. It is not only legally and medically false but it is dangerous if women actually believe what they are hearing or reading from these figures. There are ample grounds for pro-choice advocates to oppose the decision without spreading alarm over a danger that does not exist.
After the Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a common rallying cry for pro-choice advocates has been the endangerment of women with ectopic pregnancies who would now be barred in some states banning or severely limiting abortion services. Reps. Judy Chu, Jan Schakowsky, and others have insisted that women with such pregnancies are now without protection. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even used the issue to justify hounding and harassing justices eating in public in reference to a recent incident involving Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a restaurant with his wife: “Poor guy. He left before his soufflé because he decided half the country should risk death if they have an ectopic pregnancy within the wrong state lines.” These views have been amplified by academics like Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe. It is a great talking point but it just happens to be untrue as both a legal and medical matter. Worse yet, this common claim could be putting women physically at risk by suggesting that they might be legally at risk if they seek such treatment.
There are obviously good-faith objections to the Dobbs decisions on the underlying constitutional interpretation. However, critics have created a parade of horribles that extend beyond that opinion, including arguments expressly rejected by the Court. That includes President Biden who has repeatedly suggested that contraceptives and travel for women could be now curtailed under the decision.
The majority expressly and repeatedly rejected the application of this holding to these other rights. It stressed “intimate sexual relations, contraception, and marriage” are not impacted by its holding because “abortion is fundamentally different.” The court and Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s concurrence return to the point again and again: “Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.” Only Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that these other cases should be examined. Yet even Thomas stressed this opinion expressly rejects that application.
However, the ectopic pregnancy talking point is not just false, it is dangerous. These pregnancies can be life threatening and must be addressed as soon as possible. These interventions are not abortions and even restrictive states expressly state so.
When a pregnancy implants in the fallopian tube, it is not a viable pregnancy but it creates a potentially fatal risk for the mother from tubal rupture and internal bleeding. Treating such woman is not an abortion of a viable pregnancy. Indeed, as noted in a recent column, the procedures are vastly different, including the fact that “mifepristone and misoprostol, used commonly to provide medical abortions, specifically do not treat a pregnancy outside of the uterus.”
This is reflected in some of the most restrictive laws. For example, Oklahoma’s law expresses states “An act is not an abortion if the act is performed with the purpose to . . . remove an ectopic pregnancy.” Texas, Louisiana, and other states have the same express exemption. However, even if the law were silent on ectopic pregnancies, it is doubtful that the courts would ignore the medical and factual classifications to treat such emergencies procedures as abortions or ignore that the mother’s life is in danger without medical intervention.
Yet, women would not know that in listening to leaders or reading news accounts. In the New Yorker, Jia Tolentino explained “abortion bans will hurt, disable, and endanger many people … who encounter medical difficulties…One woman in Texas was told that she had to drive fifteen hours to New Mexico to have her ectopic pregnancy—which is nonviable, by definition, and always dangerous to the mother—removed.” That is based on a story from 2021 before the Dobbs decision and an account from an abortion hotline of a doctor refusing to deal with an ectopic pregnancy. It is not explained how, even when Roe v. Wade was still good law, such a procedure could be denied under Texas law.
A woman reading such accounts might easily conclude that she could be charged with a crime or face other legal penalties if she sought treatment for an ectopic pregnancy in restrictive states. These politicians stress that time is of the essence and that such a loss of time in an ectopic pregnancy could prove lethal. Yet, their false claims could have precisely that effect.
That makes this not just disinformation but the most lethal form of disinformation. Indeed, it is precisely the type of disinformation that many of these same leaders have called to be censored. Indeed, this year, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez continued her call for corporate censorship on social media because “disinformation through U.S.-founded companies like Facebook … have absolutely slowed and frankly sabotaged” efforts in areas like Covid treatment. Many have rallied to this anti-free speech cause. Indeed, this week, another medical professor was suspended for simply calling for a discussion of concerns over the need for Covid vaccines of children.
I remain opposed to government and corporate censorship of disinformation, including the false statements made by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. Like many of the false claims surrounding the Dobbs decision, these issues can be addressed without curtailing free speech, but that only increases the importance of countering these false narratives.
President Biden and other Democratic members have called for censorship because social media companies are “killing people” with disinformation. That is precisely what could could occur if women believe the claims of politicians and pundits on these ectopic pregnancies.
17 thoughts on “The Parade of Horribles: A Democratic Talking Point on Dobbs is Dangerous Disinformation”
The sky is falling!
It’s the need for deception that marks the differences in our political environment.
Which is the whole reason for the increased involvement of the public.
What is an ectopic pregnancy?
mespo:
Why would Democrats feel the need to use talking points?
Professor Turley,
You focus on the extremes on the left but fail to review the nuances of the laws you cite. For example, the full quote from the Oklahoma law is “An act is not an abortion if the act is performed with the purpose to . . remove an ectopic pregnancy.” There are several issues with this construction. First, “ectopic” is not defined. That is terrible drafting, as you should recognize because it will then cause medical providers, insurance companies (and pharmacies — note that selling the prescription is defined as an abortion) to proceed with caution.
This will also require patients to wait until insurance providers deem the pregnancy to be “ectopic” before the procedure can be legally performed. This will increase the health risk to the patient receiving the procedure.
Do you really think the slopping drafting was accidental?
The Texas law defines “ectopic pregnancy” but adds a “intent” requirement. What if the intent of the patient was to violate the law and receive an illegal procedure because the patient did not know the procedure was technically ectopic? Should Texas be able to prosecute that patient? That means that technically you are incorrect when you imply that Texas has an “express exemption” for all ectopic pregnancies. That fails to recognize the mens rea limitation.
If you are going to cite certain state statutes, please do a more thorough review rather than advance a slanted interpretation of state laws that are already on the books.
Thanks,
A Concerned Reader
Ectopic pregnancy already has a medical definition: any time that an embryo implants outside the main cavity of the uterus, most often in a fallopian tube.
Why not call it ectopic non-Pregnancy..
“These interventions are not abortions and even restrictive states expressly state so.”
It’s false that these are not abortions, and in some “restrictive states,” the laws do NOT expressly say so.
Maybe Turley should read what Ob-Gyns say about it:
“Abortion bans threaten to impede ectopic pregnancy treatment.”
https://www.acog.org/advocacy/facts-are-important/understanding-ectopic-pregnancy
“When a pregnancy implants in the fallopian tube, it is not a viable pregnancy but it creates a potentially fatal risk for the mother from tubal rupture and internal bleeding. Treating such woman is not an abortion of a viable pregnancy.”
Correct, but it is STILL an abortion, and some states outlawing abortion do not provide an exception for “non-viable” pregnancies, and in some of these states, the doctor must wait until there is an actual emergency endangering the woman’s life before performing the abortion, even if it’s known that the pregnancy will never be viable and that it will eventually pose a risk to the woman’s life.
Consider the text of the MO statute, for example, which states in part: “Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary, no abortion shall be performed or induced upon a woman, except in cases of medical emergency.” There is no exception for ectopic pregnancies. But you wouldn’t know that from reading Turley’s column.
Again, The dog that didn’t bark.
The left is flailing because they have no constitutional argument. The lefts dissent in Dobbs was absent any constitutional frame work, supporting Roe.
That is the driving force in all the lies they tell. It is all they got. 10 year old rape victim, ring any bells? Sure…we all have heard it repeated, Biden ever read it from the teleprompter. The story just lacks a single fact. The ultimate urban legend.
Haven’t you noticed yet, that all the left does is LIE?? They cheat and they lie.
“These interventions are not abortions and even restrictive states expressly state so.”
In fact, even Planned Parenthood says they are not abortions. Do you really have to keep running blog posts that illustrate how terrible the Democratic women in Congress are?
I was visiting with friends this weekend and the topic of the Supreme Court decision came up.
As an aside, my friends obviously “listen” to mainstream media outlets because the very first outrage they expressed was how the Justices were setting up a scenario where woman will die due to the refusal of conservative states to allow treatment for ectopic pregnancies.
They informed us that two young female relatives, living in Austin, expressed their oversized fears on this very detail. These young woman informed our friends they’d likely have to move out of Texas (Austin) due to the draconian policies which will be put in place endangering woman in that state.
My gut told me this was a false narrative being ginned up to obscure the reality of the ruling. All thanks to the dastardly MSM which continues to stoke fear and outrage rather than report accurate information to the public.
JT, you’re assuming that the way red states law rolls out will be with all players having a surgical-precision understanding of what is still legal, and act on it accordingly.
But, that’s unrealistic. There are plenty of militants who will gladly make life miserable for any M.D. who so much as looks the wrong way at an embryo….even the ectopic one. They have forsaken common-sense for orthodoxy long ago.
There are hyper-cautious hospital administrators and their lawyers who may just decide to stop offering abortion services, even where the law allows exceptions. Individual ObGyns might decide to adapt their practices to avoid controversy.
And, ectopic pregnancy is a difficult to diagnose condition without these new complications. I agree that ectopic pregnancy, and partial miscarriages will not be handled the same way in red states as before Roe. Patients will run into new obstacles. They will have a harder time receiving timely care. Some will suffer excruciating pain for a longer duration. And some dozens of cases will fail to be addressed in a timely manner leading to avoidable death. Even if this number is in the dozens per year, each case will be laid at the feet of pro-life legislators. They interfered in ObGyn medical care to the advantage of fetuses, to the disadvantage of patients.
“It is not only legally and medically false but it is dangerous if women actually believe what they are hearing or reading from these figures.”
The Left – lying when the truth would help them. It’s a way of life for them.