University of Delaware Continues Fight to Shield Biden Documents From Public Review

After a setback before the Delaware Supreme Court, the University of Delaware is continuing its dogged effort to prevent the public from seeing the senatorial papers of President Joe Biden. The continued litigation, at public cost, has been criticized as an effort to shield President Biden from potentially embarrassing material from being accessed by the media or public interest groups. For a research institution, it is a curious role to prevent access to documents but clearly a role supported by President Biden and his family. What is particularly troubling is the reason being claimed by the university.
We have previously discussed these documents and their potential significance to inquiries ranging from sexual harassment complaints to foreign dealings. The university insists that, so long as it does not use public funds for the maintenance of the Biden documents, it is immune from the Freedom of Information Act. By using private funds, it is arguing that it can keep the material locked away from public review.
A Superior Court decision held that the papers were not subject to FOIA based on dismissive and clearly inadequate filings by the university. The Delaware Supreme Court has now sent the matter back to the lower court for additional review. It has held that the university must still show that it is immune from public disclosure laws and must potentially conduct searches of its records requested by Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation.
The Supreme Court specifically found the earlier representations of Jennifer M. Becnel-Guzzo, Esq., University FOIA Coordinator to be insufficient to carry the burden under the law. It also noted that it was not made under oath. Accordingly, Delaware Superior Court Judge Mary Johnston ordered the university to submit evidence that archives Biden gave the school in 2012 are not subject to a public records request and consequently public access.
Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act states that “’Public body,’ ‘public record’ and ‘meeting’ shall not include activities of the University of Delaware and Delaware State University, except that the Board of Trustees of both universities shall be ‘public bodies,’ university documents relating to the expenditure of public funds shall be “public records.”
A review of Becnel-Guzzo statement shows why the Supreme Court was concerned about the lower court just accepting the vague statement on its face. It included such representations as:
-
In recent years, I have responded to numerous FOIA requests having to do with the University’s relationship to Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Thus, on several occasions I have inquired of University personnel, including the University’s budget office and the University’s library, whether State funds have been spent on a variety of matters or undertakings related to Mr. Biden. In no case have I found that State funds were spent by the University on any such matter or undertaking…
-
Finally, I inquired whether state funds have been spent on the University’s email system over which email communications between University personnel and any representative of Mr. Biden might have been exchanged. They were not.
That seems fairly remarkable. Not a single archivist or staffer supported by state funds has ever worked on these papers? That makes the University of Delaware sound like little more than a secure location to lock away documents.
Likewise, the university email system is not supported by state funds? It is hard to believe that no emails were sent to the Biden family or staff on the matter, but it is not clear whether the university is claiming that its email system is entirely independent of any staffer or resource supported by state funds.
The Supreme Court ruling stated:
“Unless it is clear on the face of the request that the demanded records are not subject to FOIA, the public body must search for responsive records. A description of the search and the outcome of the search must be reflected through statements made under oath, such as statements in an affidavit, in order for the public body to satisfy its burden of proof…On remand, the University bears the burden to create a record from which the Superior Court can determine whether the University performed an adequate search for responsive documents.”
President Biden has pushed against efforts for the review of his papers from his time as a U.S. senator, including transparently narrow searches of material that specifically excluded what he packed off to the University of Delaware. The question is why. There is also a question of whether it is appropriate for the University of Delaware to be used for such a purpose. It is not clear when such documents would be made available for public review under these conditions.
The University has this posting on the archived records:
President Biden donated his Senatorial papers to the University of Delaware pursuant to an agreement that prohibits the University from providing public access to those papers until they have been properly processed and archived. The University is bound by, and will comply with, the agreement. Until the archival process is complete and the collection is opened to the public, access is only available with President Biden’s express consent.
President Biden and his designees have access, under supervision of Special Collections, to the materials during the process. No Biden designee has visited the collection since November, 2019. No documents have been added or removed by any Biden designees during any visits.
The University states that “More than 1,850 boxes of archival records from the President’s Senate career arrived at the Library on June 6, 2012.” It has been ten years. It would seem that a decade would be sufficient to “properly process[] and archive[]” these boxes of documents. The impression is that the university is being used — and is actively maintaining its function — as a lock box to block researchers, public interest groups, and the public at large from gaining access to the material.
Impossible to ignore the inference that the Biden documents are full of material the president’s critics and detractors would love to get their hands on. The university’s role as protector. guardian and obfuscator of Biden’s dubious legacy don’t enhance the university’s own reputation. Why would they sacrifice it for the most divisive and incompetent president in living memory?
Yeah, there is continued litigation. And it will continue.
So much for transparency. Release the papers
“ The records created and maintained within a senator’s office are the property of the member. Most senators donate their collections to a research repository in their home state when they leave office. At the repository, they are made available to researchers after an appropriate amount of time has passed.”
If Biden donated his records to the university under certain conditions he’s legally allowed to do so. It seems Turley is being a tad dishonest with this issue.
Not everything at a university is supported by state funds. They also have endowment funds which can run into the billions and those are funds from private donors. An archive and even an email system can be funded by endowment money instead of state money.
Turley forgets that it’s customary for archives to make such records public after the Senator has died or when the Senator decides.
Given the visceral comments Hunter has expressed about his stepmother, “Dr Jill”, of course U Delaware has no interest in sharing written records from Joe Biden’s past. They will follow the same trajectory as Oberlin College.
My actual memory of Presidents goes back to President Eisenhower. Except for sexual infidelities, I do not recall any President receiving the cover that President Biden receives from every source that has the ability to shed light on his conduct. For example, I remember when Ralph Nader (and I think Elizabeth Warren) dubbed President Biden the Senator from Mastercard because of his shameless advocacy for the abusive credit card industry and yet he continued to be elected, even to higher office. This is even after he sponsored a 2005 amendment to bankruptcy laws that made it very difficult for consumers to file for bankruptcy even in the face of crushing, unexpected medical bills. We now know that corruption and cover-up characterized his terms as Vice-President because of the evidence provided by Hunter’s laptop. And yet, it all seems invisible to the media, universities and fellow party members. On top of that, these same culprits have done all they can to cover up President Biden’s obvious dementia although whenever he appears in public we are able to see proof of it with our own eyes. What accounts for this? Trump derangement syndrome may account for the recent cover-ups but what about his earlier career or his time as Vice-President? I wish I knew the answer.
It’s been nearly two years, and the fake news media still can’t figure out who “10% for the Big Guy” is. The media are like, Biden family corruption? Hit the snooze. Yawn. But look over there! Trump!
Bidens run Delaware like a mob family. Joey ‘Big Boy’ Biden.
So….all this processing and archiving….not a single red cent of State Money got spent on that process….really?
Not one red cent of State money got spent on the University Email System…..you must be kidding!
You cannot make this stuff up!
To what end is that stash of Biden’s stuff being kept there…..not enough room in his basement for him and the 1800 cardboard boxes?
Folks….don’t pee down my neck and tell me it is raining outside!
Universities don’t always use state funds for everything. There are also funds that come from private donors. Like Harvard there are endowment funds that come from former Alumni and those are not state funds.
It’s entirely possible that the library and the school’s email system was funded by an endowment rather than state funds. Turley conveniently leaves out this inconvenient little fact. Right now the university has over a billion dollars on endowment funds.
“Turley conveniently leaves out this inconvenient little fact.”
Says the one who apparently does not understand that money is fungible — and infinitely so at a university.
Comments such as yours, Sam, would lead one to believe that you agree with the Biden refusal to disclose what he did in Congress from the early 1970’s until 2012. Name any other President of the United States who has actively sought to ‘hide’ his decades of service in documented form from the public?
I think Martin Van Buren was the last one before Joe Biden, and that was back in 1837, 180+ years ago. If you care to clarify your position, we’ll be open minded.
“Comments such as yours, Sam, would lead one to believe that you agree with the Biden refusal . . .”
How on earth did you get that from my comment?
My comment was directed at S’ silly attempt to rationalize UoD’s/Biden’s refusal.
Wonder if Hunter has endowed a bed (er, chair) at U of D?
Why would the University of Delaware do such a thing?? Everyone knows that Joe Biden is one of the most outstanding politicians in the latter half of the 20th century. I am quite certain the University would also take a similar position if Biden were a Republican in an attempt to protect his privacy. Leftists are always known to be fair and tolerant, even to their political opponents. And if you disagree with this statement you are most certainly a deplorable and deserving of most severe condemnation.
Wrong again. Release the Biden papers!!
I’m all for transparency unlike lying Trumpists such as yourself who oppose the investigation into 1/6 by the bi-partisan Congressional committee which, Turley, to his credit, supports notwithstanding its drawbacks.
Has Jeff ever written anything without referring to “Trumpets”? Talk about small-minded.
The man’s entire political career has been paid for by taxpayers, yet he locks away his work product as if he, and only he, owns access to it? Bugger off Joe Biden, you corrupt, doddering old fool. The entire Biden clan is a bunch of sick, corrupt, entitled, lazy, no good, lying, s.o.b’s — selling his public office, running Delaware like a mob family. Joe Biden is and has always been greedy, filthy corrupt. No respect for him, he’s entitled to nothing, he’s no better than dirt.
He’s dumber than dirt, too.
Thanks to Turley (once again), we learn more about the duplicity of the political classes.
And the unbelievable lack of curiosity by the MSM.
And watch our resident lefties start with “What about….”.
You cry “lefties” on every single post, while it’s true that says something about you, it also reveals the biased slant of the writer.
