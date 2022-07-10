J6 Committee Says Cipollone “Did Not Contradict” Hutchinson but Sources Say He was Not Asked

There is a new controversy over the alleged bias of the J6 Committee and the extreme measures used to avoid alternative or conflicting accounts. On Friday, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee, declared that former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone” did not contradict” the testimony of previous witnesses like Cassidy Hutchinson. However, the New York Times is reporting that he was not asked about statements that the Committee knew he would contradict. The controversy comes at a time when the head of the Oath Keepers has offered to testify, an extraordinary move since he is facing criminal charges. However, he has one big demand: it must be live and in public. In other words, it cannot be edited or tailored by the Committee.
Lofgren told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer “Mr. Cipollone did appear voluntarily and answer a whole variety of questions. He did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses. And I think we did learn a few things, which we will be rolling out in the hearings to come.”
The contradictions with Hutchinson are important after other witnesses contested her account on a key point of her testimony.
This brings us back to the offer of Stewart Rhodes to testify live. That is an extraordinary offer for a criminal defendant. No defense lawyer (including this one) would support such an appearance before a criminal trial. If the Committee is truly interested in getting to the truth, why wouldn’t it hold an open hearing? It has suggested that Trump was in collusion or a conspiracy with this group. It also alleged that the Oath Keepers came to Washington to commit an armed insurrection. We could now, for the first time, hear from one of the leaders of the two groups on that very subject. It would ideally allow him to make an opening statement and offer a full account on whether he coordinated with anyone in the White House on January 6th.
If Rhodes is willing to take this risk, the Committee should be willing to give up control over what the public can see and hear in the J6 investigation.
16 thoughts on “J6 Committee Says Cipollone “Did Not Contradict” Hutchinson but Sources Say He was Not Asked”
May no mistake about the purpose of Pelsoi’s J6 committee — it is NOT to reveal the truth of what happened on that day. It is a political sham show trial and it should have been shut down from the get go.
*MAKE no mistake, this is a SHAM show trial.
The more these idiot politicians carp on and on about J6 lies and bullsh*t, the more motivated angry voters are –right, left and center –to get out and vote them all out of power in November.
Somewhat related: Steve Bannon, who is set to go to trial on criminal contempt of Congress charges, has told the Jan. 6 Committee that he is now willing to testify, preferably at a public hearing.
This raises the problem with the media and the Jan 6 Committee from bias to dishonesty. Saying that he did not contradict her testimony indicates that he agreed with what she said. He was not asked about her accusation is an entirely different statement and connotation.
All that’s missing are the Solo cups.
They are not going to let Stewart Rhodes testify. He stands for everything the committee is against – Constitutional government. He’s a veteran, a Constitutional lawyer and a former political staffer. There is no way Democrats are going to let him be heard.
Rhodes does not stand for a constitutional government.
Rhodes has testify at his trial. Here are the charges against him:
https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/case-multi-defendant/file/1514876/download
House Select Committee spokesman Tim Mulvey: “In our interview with Mr. Cipollone, the Committee received critical testimony on nearly every major topic in its investigation, reinforcing key points regarding Donald Trump’s misconduct and providing highly relevant new information that will play a central role in its upcoming hearings.” “This includes information demonstrating Donald Trump’s supreme dereliction of duty. The testimony also corroborated key elements of Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony. Allegations of some preinterview agreement to limit Cipillone’s testimony are completely false.”
Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., a member of the committee, said that Cipollone “claimed privilege on conversations that related to the advice he provided directly to the president or conversations with the president.” “[The committee] still got a lot of relevant information from him, and it provides us another perspective on what was happening in the White House in those weeks running up to January 6th that were so critically important.”
The singular narrative of every committee member, every word of released testimony, every frame of video and every piece of evidence IS the fatal flaw of this committee. This is why no charges can come from this Congressional TV series. Charges are not the point anyway. Public ridicule of Trump and anyone who is not equally obsessed with his removal from relevance – is the point.
Everything Pelosi/Schiff/Nadler and their crew put together has a fatal flaw – whether it’s no prior investigations like the first two impeachments, this Soviet styled kangaroo committee, along with other attempts like the Kavanaugh nomination retry, escapade.
After seeing the selective video edits, releases, and unasked questions, I love the offer that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes put forth. Stay tuned….
Democrats have never been more vulnerable in an upcoming presidential election. A year and a half in, and we’ve got the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, Russia invading Ukraine again on Biden’s watch, he damaged domestic oil production which led to unaffordable gas prices, which increased the cost of all goods and services, we can’t seem to get computer chip manufacturing going which is hindering everyone from Elon Musk to American auto manufacturing, supply chain problems, American babies going hungry from baby formula shortages, myriad problems in food manufacturing hubs which might lead to food shortages later, Hunter Biden is accused of selling favors for his father to the Chinese and Russians, and Joe Biden is so out of it he reads “end of quite, repeat line” off the TelePrompTer. He’s so befuddled that he has a list of reporters with pre-approved questions he’s “allowed” to call on, or else he’ll “get in trouble.” He is photographed with a flash card that tells him to enter the room, say hello, and sit down.
A year and a half, people.
Foreign dictators and terrorists are salivating.
This is why they’ve created this partisan witch hunt to harass Trump. They are trying to bleed the enemy party because they sure as heck can’t stand on the merits of their accomplishments.
But they won’t.
Since when is not recalling making a statement the same as denying it? C’mon Turley!
Only in your world. The Professor said that Cipollone was NOT asked about statements that the Committee knew he would contradict. Which is different than your incorrect statement. C’mon Enigmainblackcom!
“The contradictions with Hutchinson are important after other witnesses contesting her account on the most sensational points.”
Hurley specifically states there were “contradictions with Hutchinson” when none have been pointed out. Hurley also refers to others contesting her account without mentioning a flurry of people who said they themselves had heard the same things as Hutchinson.
Turley didn’t say he wasn’t asked, and Turley doesn’t know for certain either way.
Turley said “the New York Times is reporting that he was not asked about statements that the Committee knew he would contradict.” Is that report correct? We don’t know.
Rep. Lofgren, a member of the J6 Committee, said on CNN that Cipollone in his testimony “did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses, and I think we did learn a few things which we will be rolling out in hearings to come.” When asked if Cipollone confirmed testimony from Hutchinson, she said, “Not contradicting is not the same as confirming.” “He could say so and so was wrong — which he did not say. There were things that he might not be present for, or in some cases couldn’t recall with precision.” “I think he was candid with the committee. He was careful in his answers, and I believe that he was honest in his answers.”
I often point out that Lefties lies to both us and themselves.
But they also lie by both omission and commission.
Many lefties are dishonest people furthering their agendas dishonestly.
You omit that your claim is no more true of people on the left than of people on the right. Are you lying by omission?