“This Unchains the President”: Sen. Merkley Calls for Biden To Circumvent the Congress

When Madison described the essence of his constitutional vision of the separation of powers in Federalist 51, he declared “Ambition must be made to counteract ambition.” Madison believed that the three branches would preserve the balance of the Constitution by using the institutional interests of each branch to jealously protect their inherent powers. He clearly did not envision many of our current leaders in Congress who often call for presidents to circumvent their own institution when they are unable to prevail with legislation. The latest example is Sen. Jeff Merkley (D, Ore.).
In a Washington Post article, Sen. Merkley stated
“This is an important moment. There is probably nothing more important for our nation and our world than for the United States to drive a bold, energetic transition in its energy economy from fossil fuels to renewable energy. This also unchains the president from waiting for Congress to act.”
The “chains” that Sen. Merkley is referencing are the powers set aside in Article I for Congress to make such decisions through the legislative process. Like so much else today, the suggestion is that one can support the Constitution so long as it yields to your demands. We have heard the same argument with those demanding packing or changing the Supreme Court.
Many Americans misunderstand the separation of powers as simply a division of authority between three branches of government. In fact, it was intended as a protection not of institutional but of individual rights, by preventing any branch from assuming enough power to become tyrannical. No branch is supposed to have enough power to govern alone. Once power becomes concentrated in the hands of a president, citizens are left only with the assurance that such unchecked power will be used wisely – a Faustian bargain the framers repeatedly warned us never to accept.
The Madisonian vision has long been on the decline in Congress. One of the lowest points was the State of the Union address by former President Barack Obama when he announced that he intended to go it alone in achieving his policy goals, refusing to yield to the actions of Congress. One would have expected an outcry, or at least stony silence, from a branch that was being told it would be circumvented. Instead, there was rapturous applause that bordered on a collective expression of institutional self-loathing.
Before members like Sen. Merkley “unchain” a president, they should consider the costs of such constitutional convenience. They should also consider that this president has racked up an impressive array of losses over exceeding his constitutional authority, including the recent loss on climate change before the Supreme Court. In the wake of that stinging defeat, Sen. Merkley is calling for more of the same — unchaining the President from the limits of both the legislative and judicial branches.
55 thoughts on ““This Unchains the President”: Sen. Merkley Calls for Biden To Circumvent the Congress”
Speaking of Madison and the 3 branches, if we can make it another 19 years, that will be the centennial anniversary of the last formal Declaration of War — despite the incessant military operations we get involved in.
The War machine is very pleased.
THE SCOTUS MUST HAVE SOLICITED CASES, IF NECESSARY, AND RULED BROADLY, NAY, COMPREHENSIVELY, ON CONSTITUTIONALITY
THE JUDICIAL BRANCH WAS ESTABLISHED TO KEEP AMERICA STRICTLY UNDER THE “MANIFEST TENOR” OF THE CONSTITUTION
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
“…declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void.”
– Hamilton
________
Article 2, Section 4
The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Strictly obey fundamental law or be prosecuted for crimes of high office.
The singular American failure has been the judicial branch, with emphasis on the Supreme Court.
That failure must have been prosecuted, beginning with the rendition which occurred on April 12, 1861, when Lincoln engaged in “executive overreach” and unconstitutionally denied fully constitutional secession (slavery must have ended legally – confederate states would have reunited of necessity – have confidence).
It’s been all down-the-communist-hill ever since.
Members of the executive and judicial branches must have been impeached.
Millions of Obama voters were robbed of about 100 federal judge picks and a U.S. Supreme Court pick for purely partisan reasons. Republicans in Congress placed party over representing the people in their state.
The Founding Fathers designed a bi-cameral system, they never designed political parties into the system. Having said that, they would have supported the two party system only if it created healthy checks & balances to benefit the nation. Today’s Republicans used this system to harm the nation’s interests.
When will millions of Obama voters get their judges back?
Will those of us who revere the logical interpretation of the constitution have the opportunity to have Supreme Court Justice who knows what the definition of a woman is?
reposting the same lies, doesn’t make them fact.
Obama will never be a “natural born citizen,” and Obama will never be eligible for the office of president of the United States. Harris ditto. Thank the global, communist, Deep Deep State Swamp.
Madison believed that the three branches would preserve the balance of the Constitution by using the institutional interests of each branch to jealously protect their inherent powers.
Idealism meets Realism. In Federalist 48 he said: Will it be sufficient to mark, with precision, the boundaries of these departments, in the constitution of the government, and to trust to these parchment barriers against the encroaching spirit of power? This is the security which appears to have been principally relied on by the compilers of most of the American constitutions. But experience assures us, that the efficacy of the provision has been greatly overrated; and that some more adequate defence is indispensably necessary for the more feeble, against the more powerful members of the government.
Which leads to what he said in Federalist 46: Should an unwarrantable measure of the federal government be unpopular in particular States, which would seldom fail to be the case, or even a warrantable measure be so, which may sometimes be the case, the means of opposition to it are powerful and at hand. The disquietude of the people; their repugnance and, perhaps refusal to cooperate with officers of the Union, the frowns of the executive magistracy of the State; the embarrassment created by legislative devices, which would often be added on such occasions, would oppose, in any State, very serious impediments; and were the sentiments of several adjoining States happen to be in Union, would present obstructions which the federal government would hardly be willing to encounter.
What people like Sen. Merkly love about giving the President Congress’ power, is that being a Senator or Congressman, becomes so much easier. No need to introduce or read legislation. No need to debate about whether good or bad. Just allow the President to be a dictator, and hope for the best. If things don’t work out, no problem…just go after the President you gave the power to and pass the blame.
Since Sen. Merkly wants to give up his power to the President, it would only be just, if he also gave up his salary and perks commensurate with that decision.
“…courts…must…declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void.”
“…men…do…what their powers do not authorize, [and] what they forbid.”
“[A] limited Constitution … can be preserved in practice no other way than through the medium of courts of justice, whose duty it must be to declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void. Without this, all the reservations of particular rights or privileges would amount to nothing … To deny this would be to affirm … that men acting by virtue of powers may do not only what their powers do not authorize, but what they forbid.”
– Alexander Hamilton
FREEDOM V. ENSLAVEMENT
And, of course, central planning is a principle of communism.
The Constitution provides freedom, free enterprise, and free markets, without interference and intercession by government.
Consumer demand constitutes central planning in free America under the Constitution.
Free enterprises, acting in free markets, provide what free consumers demand.
The Constitution effectively criminalizes central planning, control of the means of production, redistribution of wealth, and social engineering, by severely and sternly limiting and restricting government.
Communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, democrats, RINOs) have no power or authority to compel governmental organizations to act in commerce, to act as private enterprise, to facilitate private enterprise, or facilitate private enterprise or commercial activities through the tax code.
Most governmental departments and agencies are unconstitutional, and exist illegally under no power enumerated by Article 1, Section 8.
Antithetical, anti-American, anti-Constitution communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, democrats, RINOs) in elected or appointed office must be impeached and convicted for egregiously failing to fulfill their sworn oath to support the Constitution, violating the Constitution, abuse of power, usurpation of power et al.
The US Constitution reflects some enduring values about the wisdom of distributing power (avoiding its concentration). But, the Constitution is somewhat weaker on the clear appointment of responsibility. This is not a great position to be in for a fast-paced, technological superpower.
Just one example….cybercrime (including cyberextortion, and cyberattacks). Here we are 20+ years into the problem (one which was clearly predicted when computers began being connected through telephone modems), and there is still no clear person or entity responsible for devising an effective national cybersecurity architecture or design. It’s mostly “every person (org) for themselves”, even though the attackers are often state-sponsored. As taxpayers, we have spent 10s of billions on “national cybersecurity”, yet everyday a corporate executive or City Manager finds his organization being attacked.
Greenhouse gas buildup is a 100-year-old problem, and we cannot pin down responsibility to avoid an atmospheric runaway catastrophe. Many thought the EPA had clear responsibility. Now it turns out the Supreme Court is more interested in the EPA’s power to regulate industry than who is responsible for the atmosphere and climate.
The tech giants have radically changed the infosphere, including the one surrounding campaigns and elections, and nobody is responsible for countering deceitful infowarfare (it’s every org for themselves). The 2024 election year looks very spooky if the same unrestrained infowarfare games determine the outcome. That will leave many distrustful of democracy.
The atmosphere doesn’t get a vote. Americans who’ll be born in 2050 don’t get a vote.
Yet some are foolish enough to think the US Constitution (as is) is all we need to get through the next 100 years. The trade-offs needed to cope intelligently are not appearing. Yet a real-time coping response is critical to success.
The best hope would be a new set of Amendments that clarify responsibilities — those without which America is bound to falter even further than at present.
“The best hope would be a new set of Amendments that clarify responsibilities — those without which America is bound to falter even further than at present.”
– pbinca
_______
How ’bout the Communist Manifesto, would that do?
It did for “Crazy Abe” Lincoln, Karl Marx’s “earnest of the epoch to come,” leading America toward “the RECONSTRUCTION of a social world.”
Lincoln espoused Marx’s pejoratives, “capitalist” and “fleece the people” in 1837, and initiated the PROGRESSIVE, incremental implementation of the principles of communism and “the RECONSTRUCTION of a social world” in America, from the denial of fully constitutional secession and the “achievements” of his successors, through the “red wave” of Wilson, Roosevelt, Johnson and Clinton, to Obama and Biden (the entire American welfare state is unconstitutional).
_______________________________________
“These capitalists generally act harmoniously and in concert, to fleece the people.”
– Abraham Lincoln, from his first speech as an Illinois state legislator, 1837
__________________________________________________________
“Everyone now is more or less a Socialist.”
– Charles Dana, managing editor of the New York Tribune, and Lincoln’s assistant secretary of war, 1848
__________________________________________________________________________________
“The goal of Socialism is Communism.”
– Vladimir Ilyich Lenin
_________________
“The workingmen of Europe feel sure that, as the American War of Independence initiated a new era of ascendancy for the middle class, so the American Antislavery War will do for the working classes. They consider it an earnest of the epoch to come that it fell to the lot of Abraham Lincoln, the single-minded son of the working class, to lead his country through the matchless struggle for the rescue of an enchained race and the reconstruction of a social world.”
– Karl Marx and the First International Workingmen’s Association to Lincoln, 1864
________________________________________________________________
Letter of congratulation and commendation from Karl Marx to Abraham Lincoln: https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/iwma/documents/1864/lincoln-letter.htm
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
I have a crazy idea: Implement the “manifest tenor” of the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Oh, and go back 150 years just as the SCOTUS recently went back 50 years to correct the irrefutably unconstitutional Roe v Wade, and implement corrective legislative action, finding that secession was constitutional in 1860 – as, in reality, it was. Now that would be a game changer, changing America back to the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and the Naturalization Acts of 1790, 1795, 1798 and 1802 (four iterations for clarity).
“Whoomp! (There it is).”
Putting words in other people’s mouths?……that’s a first grade approach to meritocratic debate. You can do better.
One Amendment I would like to see is to de-partisanize the 3 big Federal leadership Offices. The President, Speaker, and VP (Presiding Officer of Senate) would be clarified as being non-partisan leadership positions responsible fo the productivity of their institutions. These Offices would be redefined as neutral, referee, process manager positions obliged to stand astride or above partisan interests and force constructive conflict.
Greenhouse gas buildup is a 100-year-old problem, and we cannot pin down responsibility to avoid an atmospheric runaway catastrophe
That is eminately debatable. What is not debatable. The cure being demanded has zero evidence of effectiveness.
Unchained Melodrama
Democrats can’t win unless they cheat, and they can’t pass bills when they have both House and Senate so they have to go the rogue way….Why do we have a Congress at all?? There is a reason WHY there are checks and balances. I guess that isn’t good enough anymore. NOW…. We have a dictatorship.
This has been happening for a long time. Congress does not write laws anymore; they write “summaries” -must be a better word for what they do – then let bureaucrats write the details. As we know, politicians and bureaucrats are only interested in keeping and increasing their power. What a way to govern.
As an aside, is the Dept of Education constitutional. I read constitution to say that education is a state responsibility. Same for a lot of other fed depts.
Dimwit AOC gets lead away by cops from Supreme Court with hands behind her back to appear handcuffed. But this lamebrain cannot resist putting her fist in the air. Then returns to ” handcuffed position”. Talk about political theatre.
The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that
it can bribe the public with the public’s money.a Liberal World Order majority can cede all their power to the Executive and nothing short of a revolution can stop them. Alexis De Tocqueville
Prove me wrong.
FYI
“There’s a smart observation that we find in columns now and then. It is usually attributed to Alexander Fraser Tytler, a Scottish judge from a couple hundred years back. Sometimes it’s credited to Alexis de Tocqueville. And it goes like this, give or take a word:
‘A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship.'”
– Arkansas Democrat Gazette
________________________
“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world’s greatest civilizations has been 200 years. These nations have progressed through this sequence: From bondage to spiritual faith; From spiritual faith to great courage; From courage to liberty; From liberty to abundance; From abundance to selfishness; From selfishness to apathy; From apathy to dependence; From dependence back into bondage.”
– Alexander Fraser Tytler
____________________
The Prentis Cycle
In a 1943 address to the University of Pennsylvania entitled Tʜᴇ Cᴜʟᴛ ᴏғ Cᴏᴍᴘᴇᴛᴇɴᴄʏ (later reprinted as Iɴᴅᴜsᴛʀɪᴀʟ Mᴀɴᴀɢᴇᴍᴇɴᴛ ɪɴ ᴀ Rᴇᴘᴜʙʟɪᴄ), Prentis described what has become known as The Prentis Cycle in which, he asserted, “popular self-government ultimately generates disintegrating forces from within”, as:
From bondage to spiritual faith; from spiritual faith to courage; from courage to liberty; from liberty to abundance, from abundance to selfishness; from selfishness to apathy; from apathy to dependency; and from dependency back to bondage once more.[5]
In a 1946 book, Prentis renamed one stage of the cycle and added two stages. The cycle, as revised, is:
From bondage to spiritual faith; from spiritual faith to courage; from courage to freedom; from freedom to abundance; from abundance to selfishness; from selfishness to complacency ; from complacency to apathy; from apathy to fear; from fear to dependency; and from dependency back to bondage once more.[6]
– Wiki
“…TO EXCLUDE SUCH PERSONS, AS ARE IN SO MEAN A SITUATION, THAT THEY ARE ESTEEMED TO HAVE NO WILL OF THEIR OWN.”
“…PERSONS OF INDIGENT FORTUNES, OR SUCH AS ARE UNDER THE IMMEDIATE DOMINION OF OTHERS,…” (anyone come to mind).
Thank you. Now you know why the Greeks, the Romans and the Americans all severely restricted the vote. The U.S. began with the general vote criteria” Male, European, Age 21, 50 lbs. Sterling/50 acres. Turnout was 11.6% in 1788. Never was one man, one vote democracy intended by the Framers who gave States the power to apply vote criteria. Lincoln’s successors collectivized America and, apparently, codified the end of the application of vote criteria by States. Karl Marx letter to Lincoln: https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/iwma/documents/1864/lincoln-letter.htm
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
“the people are nothing but a great beast…
I have learned to hold popular opinion of no value.”
– Alexander Hamilton
_________________
“The true reason (says Blackstone) of requiring any qualification, with regard to property in voters, is to exclude such persons, as are in so mean a situation, that they are esteemed to have no will of their own.”
“If it were probable that every man would give his vote freely, and without influence of any kind, then, upon the true theory and genuine principles of liberty, every member of the community, however poor, should have a vote… But since that can hardly be expected, in persons of indigent fortunes, or such as are under the immediate dominion of others, all popular states have been obliged to establish certain qualifications, whereby, some who are suspected to have no will of their own, are excluded from voting; in order to set other individuals, whose wills may be supposed independent, more thoroughly upon a level with each other.”
– Alexander Hamilton, The Farmer Refuted, 1775
_______________________________________
“[We gave you] a [restricted-vote] republic, if you can keep it.”
– Ben Franklin, 1787
Clown show continues as Senator seeks to bow before a king of his own making. What a pathetic excuse for ̶a̶n̶ ̶A̶m̶e̶r̶i̶c̶a̶n a human
I think I’m worthy of adulation for refusing to call the senator here, Senator Murky!
Once again the Democrats prove the danger they are to America, the constitution and the American people.
Margot,
I respectfully disagree.
I know more than a few Dems, and they are looking on at what their party has embraced and are reacting in shock and horror.
My one friend is a registered Dem, only because his work place is union.
But in this day and age of Bidenflation, wokeism that has popped up at his work place, there is a degree of anger and hostility in the air to the point the union bosses are uneasy.
Well, they’re not rushing the Capitol so Democrats aren’t concerned that their president, with their blessing, is destroying the system even more effectively than the Jan. 6th crowd.