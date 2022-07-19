“Morally and Intellectually Corrupt”: UCLA Professor Resigns in Protest over Viewpoint Intolerance

Anthropology professor Joseph Manson announced his retirement this month with a broadside blog post that detailed the loss of academic freedom and integrity at UCLA. Manson describes many of the things that I have previously addressed as standard measures used to force out dissenting or conservative voices, including the isolation and investigation of colleagues to get them to resign. He is now among that lengthening list of such faculty who have decided to cut their academic careers short rather than work under such intolerable conditions.
Manson was a tenured professor in the UCLA Anthropology Department, who described in detail how the school made life insufferable for those who raise dissenting voices in research on subjects like racial justice or crime patterns. He wrote “I’m a professor, retiring at 62 because the Woke takeover of higher education has ruined academic life. ‘Another one?’ you ask. “What does this guy have to say that hasn’t already been said by Jordan Peterson, Peter Boghossian, Joshua Katz, or Bo Winegard?”
Manson described how the anthropology department was a healthy and diverse intellectual environmental until the 2000s when things began to change dramatically. It is the same time period identified by others when a critical mass seemed to form on many faculties of professors who began to almost exclusively hire liberal colleagues and shun those with opposing views.
Among the examples of the intolerance on campus, Manson gave a detailed account of the “defenestration of a colleague,” P. Jeffrey Brantingham. His colleague created software to predict urban crime through simulation models. The research was immediately denounced as being racist and anti-Black.
“In Spring 2018, the department’s Anthropology Graduate Students Association passed a resolution accusing Jeff’s research of (among other counter-revolutionary sins) ‘entrench[ing] and naturaliz[ing] the criminalization of Blackness in the United States’ and calling for ‘referring’ his research to UCLA’s Vice Chancellor for Research, presumably for some sort of investigation. This document contains no trace of scholarly argument, but instead resembles a religious proclamation of anathema.”
What caught my eye was Manson’s description of the shunning by his colleagues:
“Not only was Jeff ostracized, he was unpersoned. None of the faculty talked about him, if they could possibly avoid it. Meanwhile, our department chair opened most faculty meetings by solemnly intoning that our department was a community, a family, and that ‘we’re here for each other.’ In private conversations, I was able to elicit from some of my colleagues an embarrassed acknowledgment that the Woke faction had treated Jeff abominably, and that we strongly resembled a dysfunctional family in denial.”
It is an all-too-familiar account.
I recently wrote how universities can use course assignments and other collateral means to isolate dissenting professors in an effort to get them to resign. This is particularly the case with tenured faculty.
For many of us in teaching, these cancel campaigns have become a constant, looming threat. There have been drives to fire or discipline faculty who hold dissenting views on issues ranging from racial justice to police abuse to transgender identification to gender statements to pronoun usage to native-land acknowledgment. This includes a recent campaign at Georgetown that successfully secured a law professor’s resignation over a tweet.
Today, a palpable level of fear and intimidation exists among many faculty members that they could be the next target of one of these campaigns. Most professors are not protected by tenure, and universities can cite other reasons for not renewing their contracts.
The percentage of tenured professors has been declining for half a century. Roughly three of four faculty today are what are called “contingent faculty,” or faculty who work contract to contract.
The problem is that this contingency often seems to depend upon an adherence to a new orthodoxy on racial justice, police abuse, gender identification and other issues. It is the subject of my recent publication in the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy. The article entitled “Harm and Hegemony: The Decline of Free Speech in the United States.”
Most faculty do not want to face the legal or social costs of directly seeking to strip colleagues of tenure. They recite values of academic freedom while working to make life as hard as possible for dissenting colleagues by shifting classes, keeping professors off academic panels and committees and subjecting them to public ridicule, including citing them as examples of intolerance. Few faculty stand up for colleagues who have been tagged by the mob in fear that they could be the next subject of such a campaign.
University of North Carolina criminology professor Mike Adams spent years in university proceedings and litigation successfully fighting for his right to express conservative views. The investigations and attacks never stopped. Indeed, they resumed with new fervor after he condemned Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC) for his pandemic rules with a tweet that compared eating in cramped quarters with a slave ship. It was a stupid and offensive tweet. But we’ve seen extreme comments on the left — including calls to gas or kill or torture conservatives — tolerated and even celebrated at universities. Adams was hammered incessantly over the tweet until he finally relented and took a settlement to resign. He killed himself a few days before his final day as a professor.
For Manson, he had enough despite a distinguished career that could have continued for many years. He wrote of his reluctance “But I strongly suspect that mainstream U.S. higher education is morally and intellectually corrupt, beyond the possibility of self-repair, and therefore no longer a worthwhile setting in which to spend my time and effort.”
That is a loss for UCLA but it is also a loss for the entire teaching academy. Manson is the latest example of the not-so-noble lie that pervades our institutions of higher education. We mouth principles of academic freedom and free speech while allowing colleagues to be hounded and harassed. Most faculty members remain silent as their colleagues are isolated and ostracized. Their departure is silently welcomed because there is less of a reminder of what we have lost in higher education.
35 thoughts on ““Morally and Intellectually Corrupt”: UCLA Professor Resigns in Protest over Viewpoint Intolerance”
Public universities that suppress 1st Amendment Rights should be penalized and defunded if non compliance persists. The penalties should increase the greater the abridgement. As the WSJ has reported in several exposes over the past year, the American Academy is a highly corrupt institution. The irony is that despite the hard core leftist political views that dominate university administrations and faculty lounges, universities operate more like Ponzi schemes with their corrupt sports programs, bloated bureaucracies, and overpaid administrators. As reported in the WSJ, They use private firms to convince students to take out huge loans to study useless majors and graduate programs such that the student will be burden for life or be bailed out by the taxpayer as Biden is now seeking.. They care only about keeping their bloated non teaching overpaid faculty in employment and could care less about the welfare of their students. Many universities have the morality of Enron. This description might not be true of all colleges but it is certainly no representative. I would not give a dime to any of the so-called elite universities I attended 40 years ago.
This document contains no trace of scholarly argument, but instead resembles a religious proclamation of anathema.”
*****************************
I think it was Voltaire who reminded us that “if God didn’t exist, it would be necessary to invent HIm.” I think he really was talking about religion. Our academic tyrants here have eschewed any notion of adherence to traditional religion and denounced new age spiritualism. So it seems that they have invented a new religion: the Religion of Woke. Prickly, antagonistic, dogmatic and ever fearful of heretics or just passive nonbelievers, its a perfect belief system for the nihilists they so obviously are. They are fast becoming like those guys you see in the park screaming “The End Is Near, Repent!” Or maybe more like pirates – hostis humani generis – enemies of all mankind.
I am going to go off topic for a moment and I ask everyone’s indulgence:
In LA the people are trying to use Democracy to get rid of the radical pro-criminal DA by method of a recall effort. The proponents are required to gather about 550,000 ballots to get the recall put on the ballot and they have gathered about 750,000, much more than enough. HOWEVER, the election board has started to go over signatures and so far has thrown out about 28% of them for various reasons which will make the actual amount left standing very close to enough to get it on the ballot. Now I ask you all, does anyone remember any signature checks regarding Joe Biden’s close election in a myriad of states? Of course not. This is the far left in LA DESTROYING DEMOCRACY, something they always claim Republicans are doing.
I was stunned when you first commented on this, hullbobby. Their hypocrisy is mindboggling. More independents need to hear about this. Thanks for keeping this alive.
Hullbobby: This is not surprising. The left inches forward incrementally. What was not tolerated a few years ago is today, and that toleration concentrates strength on the hard left. Each incremental change makes it that much more difficult to reverse course.
Yes, the 2022 elections will bring in Republicans, and there will be a slight reversal, but only slight. Republicans, in general, are self-serving and do not always act in the best interests of the country, but at least they don’t act to destroy the nation, which is what Democrats have been doing.
The right has got to adopt some of the tactics of the left. People have to stop listening to promises and look for results. We need to stop worrying that Trump tweeted too much because his actions and policies made our country stronger, and the people better off.
Welcome to the Soviet States of America. You are either a revolutionist or a reactionary. If you question the insane rhetoric, you will be sent to a gulag. Our colleges and universities were trending left for decades, well before the Woke era. Our public schools are filled with pathetic little “teachers” who overcome their feelings of unimportance by donning their capes of activism. So many of our establishment politicians have embraced the insanity, recognizing its promise of unlimited power and riches, no matter the ultimate self-destruction. They will ride the wave for all its worth and hope to jump off just before it crashes.
Probably but I think its 1989 and the walls look a tad teetery.
What I never understand about the college issue is, why is the market just complaining about it and not responding to a void to what is being offered? This has gone on long enough to present a perfect opportunity for conservative or “center” colleges to spring up. Like this professor stated, “But I strongly suspect that mainstream U.S. higher education is morally and intellectually corrupt, beyond the possibility of self-repair,” So, it would seem, it is time for the banished to collect themselves and form an alternative. Or, do we just have the (as in politics too) college system we have asked for?
Jim
Look up the new university found in Austin by Bari Weiss and others.
Those who can. Do.
Those who can’t. Teach.
Those who can’t teach. Teach teachers.
Those who live on lies. Live at universities.
Unfortunately those who would most benefit from your column are the least likely to read it because they have closed their minds while marching in lockstep with the progressive ideals. If their minds were so convinced of the rightness of their cause then they would welcome the openness of debate and discourse in order to spread their gospel. Nothing good comes of the absence of open debate. Democracy teeters when sizable numbers of individuals get disenfranchised from having their voices heard. Loosing elections is one thing because one can always modify approaches, change your presentation, alter some of your views (or better organize them) but having your voice heard while you change is essential. If that open debate is stifled then people increasingly feel that have nothing to lose and they resort to other means. If the predominant thought tries to stifle the minority thought and expression (either right or left) then violence becomes the other means. The USA has tended over the centuries to swing left and then right and then left again in almost predictable cycles. We best keep it that way of we will lose it all.
Just look at the mainstream media with a correspondent recently decrying the lack of trust in the the news and not being able to understand why it was happening where upon she then launches into a spiel about the entire Trump presidency being a scary and dark time and that some views are just not worth the time to discuss them. Totally incapable of understanding why people of the other side felt the same about the Obama and Biden administrations. They have a total non comprehension of context, history, politics, and mainly people, especially who think differently. Their arrogance may be their undoing.
“If their minds were so convinced of the rightness of their cause then they would welcome the openness of debate and discourse in order to spread their gospel.”
—
GEB: What makes you think their minds are convinced of anything noble? Why open the mind when one’s personal future is at stake. Fear is the major driving force in what is happening. Do you see people running to their defense? Not many.
“Their arrogance may be their undoing.”
I don’t think so. We are heading for a non-Constitutional oligarchy by the elites. Without countervailing force, entropy rules.
I wonder if any of the woke academics have noticed this little something that once you see it, you can’t un-see it:
Men dressing up as hyper-sexualized women is gender appropriation. It’s really only the 2020’s version of an Al Jolson Blackface Minstrel show of the 1920’s.
Nothing to be proud of.
“his pandemic rules with a tweet that compared eating in cramped quarters with a slave ship. It was a stupid and offensive tweet.”
Can someone please explain to me why Mike Adams’ tweet is considered to be stupid and offensive?
What type of worldview or system of beliefs and values would lead to the judgment of this tweet as being stupid and offensive?
I see this tweet as a humorous poke at the authoritarianism of the leftist-liberal-progressive ideology, which I believe is the true threat to Western Civilization at this time in history. I consider it to be the new form of mental “slavery” that is analogous to the Spanish Inquisition.
I saw it the same as you.
Prof Turley I think needs to realize those he’s calling Leftist or Liberal are neither & they are nothing less then hard Authoritarian Marxist or a hybred Commie/Nazi type works just as well, completely incompatible with an sort of Liberty.
*********
“No man survives when freedom fails, the best men rot in filthy jails, And those who cry ‘appease, appease’ Are hanged by those they tried to please.” Hiram Mann
Lefty academics are winning.
But universities are full of greedy people – just look at tuition increases.
And they will destroy themselves as the smaller schools lose students.
Eventually we will be left with rich private universities and public schools where parents (voters) can make a difference.
“Lefty academics are winning”
Glad to see you’re feeling better. You had me worried when you tried to use your other words.
Hi Enigma
I use “lefty” because it is succinct and most readers know exactly what I mean.
Read the posts by the lefty Anonymous and you see that verbosity (great word) makes him a bore (bile is not wit).
Monument: is the term ‘lefty’ actually succinct? And if you consider is so, why? Bonus question…, do you speak out loud to yourself when you type?
The same magic word is all-encompassing, used to describe any action/individual/group you disagree with.
Looks like the academy is changing, Turley. Rather than be victimized and railing on about ‘woke’ this and ‘canceled’ that, maybe it’s time to put the work in to keep yourself relevant? Sounds like mediocrity is being frowned upon increasingly and there is a core group of white male professors who are no longer finding a home for the lazier voices bred from a so called conservative patriarchy and they can no longer harrumph it away at department cocktail parties?
Time to put your work in, Jon. Where you can moonlight on Fox and get paid for the same schtick, the day job is upping its game. I’m wishing you luck in the attempt to keep up.
A well thought out rebuttal. A blanket prejudicial statement about general white professors of tenure. Maybe the merits of an individual with expressed and well defended positions is a real threat to you, who in reality is probably wry , Very insecure, but behind a QWERTY, the courage just beams.
Professor Turley is an articulate version of what is missing in this cancel culture of what you are trying to support from your ignorant comment. I can think of no other better representative to defend our constitution rights, for both the left and the right, than the voice this man brings to the defense of freedom of thought and debate. And does do with respect, even for derogatory readers such as yourself.
My goal is always to challenge clichéd toss off articles by Turley in an effort to help him stay relevant. Glad that in doing so I got your moobs jiggling.
My goal is always to
challenge clichéd toss offsmear and defame because I don’t comprehend the articles by Turley
And gee, I didn’t even mention what you like to do to yourself with an ear of corn.
Anonymous
Your post isn’t clever, it is just b-tchy.
I be willing to bet you a plant based fake hamburger it was written by Natacha. The verbose, smug, condescension is Natacha’s usual tone. Plus, I’ve only ever seen Natacha refer to Turley as “Jon.”
Honored to be thought of as being Natacha, however you’d be short one plant based hamburger there, chin.
Hate speech. You need to cancel yourself.
Anonymous is a typical leftist because what he really wants is to end Turley’s site and deny another rational voice to be heard. He is using the comments section version of the heckler’s veto by commenting 1000 times a day on every column. staying off topic, disparaging others and basically screaming into the night.
The left does not want to hear other ideas, they want to close off any discussion of an issue and stop anyone that they don’t agree with from being heard. The J6 committee is a perfect microcosm of this point, 10 or 12 members and not one is disagreement. The universities want diversity, they want black liberals, Asian liberals, Hispanic liberals, white liberals, foreign liberals, gay liberals, trans liberals, male liberals and female liberals. They will take a far left straight male over a conservative female, gay, trans, black foreign person every day. They say they want diversity but it isn’t diversity of thought, it is diversity of everything but thought.
Guys like Anonymous are basically trying to get Turley to stop writing, to not be on TV and eventually to be picked off at GWU.
Nah, we just want him to try to remain relevant. He’s kind of turned himself into a charicature.
Oh, man, that is rich. You’re an authority on relevancy? You’re anything but.
Oh snap…, however to respond to such a witty retort?!
Don’t you just love these open minded liberals. They’re so open minded they don’t want anyone else to be heard.
Hopefully his retirement has kicked in. I wish him well.