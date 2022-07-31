Harvard Study: J6 Rioters Were Motivated by Loyalty to Trump, Not Insurrection Against the Constitution

According to The Crimson, Harvard has completed what it calls the most comprehensive study of the motivations of those involved in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Many will not be surprised to learn that most participated out of loyalty to former President Donald Trump. However, the study also found that only eight percent harbored “a desire to start a civil war.” That is inconsistent with the virtual mantra out of the J6 Committee and many in Congress that this was an insurrection rather than a riot. Some of us (including many in the public) have previously questioned that characterization. Yet, it reflects the relatively small number of seditious conspiracy charges brought by the Justice Department.
The study found that a plurality of the 417 federally charged defendants were motivated by the “lies about election fraud and enthusiasm for his re-election.” It concluded that “[t]he documents show that Trump and his allies convinced an unquantifiable number of Americans that representative democracy in the United States was not only in decline, but in imminent, existential danger.”
The study also found that belief in QAnon “was one of the [defendants’] lesser motives.” The study was hardly pro-Trump and one author even expressed surprise with the results since conspiracy theories “were so prominently displayed in much of the [riot’s] visual imagery.”
Once again, none of this exonerates or excuses those who rioted on January 6th or those who fueled the riot. However, the use of “insurrection” by the politicians, pundits, and the press is not an accurate characterization of the motivation of most of the people who went to the Capitol on that day. It was clear that this was a protest that became a riot.
There is no question that there were people who came prepared for such a riot, including some who are extremists who likely would have welcomed a civil war. Yet, the vast majority of people on that day were clearly present to protest the certification and wanted Republicans to join those planning to challenge the election.
One of the key reasons for the resulting damage was the collapse of security at the Hill. The J6 Committee steadfastly refused to address the myriad of questions of why the Congress was not better prepared despite the obvious dangers of a riot (including warnings before January 6th).
The scenes of that day are seared in the memory of many of us. I publicly condemned Trump’s speech while it was being given and I called for a bipartisan vote of censure over his responsibility in the riots. However, there has been an unrelenting effort to make “insurrection” a litmus test for anyone speaking about January 6th. If one does not use that term (and, worse yet, expresses doubts about its accuracy), you run the risk of immediate condemnation as someone excusing or supporting insurrection. This framing also reduces the need to address the question of how this riot was allowed to spiral out of control.
It is possible to express revulsion about what happened on Jan. 6th without claiming that this was an insurrection and attempt to overthrow the nation. This was a collective tragedy for the entire nation, a desecration of our constitutional process. The effort to mandate “insurrection” as the only acceptable description prevents the country from speaking with a unified voice. It clearly serves political purposes but only makes a national resolution more difficult as we approach a new presidential election.
3 thoughts on “Harvard Study: J6 Rioters Were Motivated by Loyalty to Trump, Not Insurrection Against the Constitution”
One day the truth witll come out. Pelosi and company saw the opportunity to smear Trump: There was a lively protest approaching the Capitol. The question was “how can we de-legitimize Trump and the millions who voted for him?” The answer: remove the police and refuse the WH request to bring in the National Guard and let them do whatever they want and then we will use the resulting and predictable results to blow the entire episode out of proportion and blame Trump for an “insurrection.” It is that simple
Until it is revealed that professional agitators and provocateurs were present encouraging those who broke in, the country will blame those who felt the election was ripe with fraud, dismissing evidence showing so many unusual, never before witnessed, evidence of voter fraud. Just as Hillary said the 2016 election was a fraud, and that Trump wasn’t the duly elected President, his speech was only different in that he could attract enormous crowds, where not one Democrat can garner such attention. I didn’t vote for Trump against Hillary, as I voted Independent, but when I saw the hypocrisy in the media, how the Left can insight any sort of harassment such as Maxine Waters did, and many others, how they can say or do anything, and it did not make any difference as to what Trump said or did, he was always the bad orange man, and they would twist any fact in their favor to make him look bad, I switched my vote to Trump. Also, his policies were making America great again.
Surprised that the editorial board let this go out. Does not support the statist agenda at all