Justice Thomas’ Withdrawal Exposes The Growing “Unavailability” of Diverse Opinions in Higher Education

Below is my column in USA Today on the withdrawal of Associate Justice Clarence Thomas from the faculty at George Washington University. The announcement merely said that Justice Thomas was now “unavailable” to teach. While the decision is being celebrated by both GWU and across the Internet, it is only the latest blow to free speech and the struggle to preserve a diversity of viewpoints in higher education. When the university announced earlier that it would not fire Thomas, I wrote a piece expressing doubt about how that victory would play out in the future to protect free speech on campuses. The cessation of teaching the course only magnifies those concerns. Such withdrawals raise the concern over the “unavailability” of a diversity of thought in higher education.
Here is the column:
After 11 years, students at George Washington University Law School will register for courses this fall with one notable difference. They will no longer be able to take a seminar with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
The removal of Justice Thomas from the list of lecturers followed a cancel campaign that demanded that the university ban him from any classrooms. At 74, and looking at an upcoming term of major decisions, Thomas hardly needs the aggravation of such protests. However, his departure (even if temporary) is a great loss to students, the law school and free speech.
In a petition, Justice Thomas (and his wife) were denounced as “actively making life unsafe for thousands of students on our campus.” The impetus for the campaign was clearly the recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which critics charged “stripped the right to bodily autonomy of people with wombs” and called on faculty and students to “kick Clarence Thomas out of Foggy Bottom.”
While the university refused to terminate Thomas, the campaign continued and protests were expected in the fall. Now many are celebrating the departure as a triumph, but it is only the latest example of how dissenting viewpoints are being systematically eliminated in higher education.
Indeed, the contrast could not be greater this week as recently retired Justice Stephen Breyer was welcomed on the Harvard Law faculty. No protests. No cancel campaign over his liberal decisions.
Breyer’s return to Harvard, where he graduated and once taught, will be interesting. This liberal icon might now be considered a virtual moderate on a faculty that largely runs from the left to the far left.
A new survey report, conducted by The Harvard Crimson, revealed that 82.46% of faculty surveyed identify as “liberal” or “very liberal.” Only 16.08% identified as “moderate” and a mere 1.46% identified as “conservative.” Not a single faculty member identified as “very conservative,” but the number of faculty identified as “very liberal” increased by another 8% in just one year.
Thomas’ withdrawal fits with a long pattern of cancel campaigns, which often take two tracks. First, they seek the termination of faculty with dissenting views. However, tenured or high-profile figures may be more difficult for a university to fire. Few of us believed that a sitting Supreme Court justice would be banned from teaching at the law school.
However, if termination is not possible, these campaigns try to push targets to resign by making their continuation on campus increasingly intolerable.
Recently, a campaign at Georgetown University successfully prompted a law professor to resign. Center for the Constitution Director Ilya Shapiro was suspended because of a single controversial tweet. And while Shapiro was cleared after a long investigation, the law school’s tepid support showed he couldn’t expect much of a future at Georgetown.
Even tenured professors can have enough. Recently, UCLA anthropology professor Joseph Manson resigned after
After decades of teaching, he declared “U.S. higher education is morally and intellectually corrupt, beyond the possibility of self-repair, and therefore no longer a worthwhile setting in which to spend my time and effort.”
It is not clear that the cancel campaign prompted the decision of Justice Thomas, but the prospect of protests planned for the Fall could not have helped in his decision making. What is clear is that his departure is likely to fuel additional efforts to isolate and stigmatize those with opposing views.
Recently, for example, Rep. Susan Wild, D-Penn., used her address as George Washington’s commencement speaker to accuse me of using law for “wrongful ends” for questioning the constitutional basis for former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment. The basis of her allegation was a demonstrably false accusation that even her Democratic colleagues refuted in the hearing. It simply did not matter that what Rep. Wild told our graduates was factually untrue. The point is to relentlessly attack and ultimately exhaust those with opposing views.
Such attacks are now a common factor of life for many faculty members offering dissenting views on issues ranging from impeachment to diversity programs to police abuse to transgender identification to vaccines to
Indeed, this week, University of Michigan medical professor Dr. Kristin Collier faced the same type of attack at an introduction ceremony. Almost half of the University of Michigan’s incoming medical school class walked out of a “white coat ceremony” to protest that fact that she opposes legalized abortion. She was not planning to discuss abortion, but the mere fact that she doesn’t support it made her speaking at the event unacceptable.
For more than a decade, George Washington University Law School benefited greatly from the teaching of Justice Thomas, who combines a legendary career with one of the most inspiring life stories in the history of the court. Whatever the reason for his cessation in teaching, he deserves our thanks.
He also deserved better. He deserved greater public support from individual faculty members. He deserved greater understanding from students. He deserved an equally vocal counter-campaign in support of free speech and a diversity of viewpoints at the university.
Yet, there is now an overwhelming fear among faculty and students that they could be next to be targeted in a cancel campaign or to be shunned by colleagues. These campaigns threaten everything that brings meaning to an intellectual from access to classes to conferences to publications.
This is why many choose to remain silent as the mob pursues their colleagues. For those tagged as dissenters, the atmosphere is perfectly Robespierrean.
When asked what he had done during the Reign of Terror, he replied: “I stayed alive.”
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University and a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors. Follow him on Twitter: @JonathanTurley
19 thoughts on “Justice Thomas’ Withdrawal Exposes The Growing “Unavailability” of Diverse Opinions in Higher Education”
The crazy thing is that the students are limiting their own futures. No one is looking for a lawyer who doesn’t know or believe in the constitution. Clients want a lawyer who has the skills to protect their civil rights. I so resent being forced to cosign the student loans on these diploma mills
“ In a petition, Justice Thomas (and his wife) were denounced as “actively making life unsafe for thousands of students on our campus.”
That is a flat out lie!!! justice Thomas showing up to teach is not making life unsafe for even one student in that extreme idiotic college that is loaded with kids they are spoiled brat!! Kids!! if anybody’s life would be in danger it would be justice Thomas!! What I don’t understand is why so many colleges, from the President on down don’t stand up to these brats!!! (You betcha I’m mad!!!! Every time I read stuff like this I get mad!! Because it shows me more and more just how weak people have become in my country!!!!!)
And, I’d let them know that you’re not there to run anything whatsoever you’re there to get an education and if you don’t like it you can leave right now. And if you want to cause any trouble???? I will simply call the police and the governor for the National Guard. Because I wouldn’t put up for 1 minute!! because I know mean it would be our way, or the highway. And I wouldn’t put up with even one parent or parents.
Up until about 1980, Leftist academics understood and promoted the distinction between their role as an advocate and their responsibilities as a teacher. They actually understood and taught opposing ideas. And they vigorously defended having on campus, faculty who held those opposing ideas.
Gradually, those types of Leftist academics were replaced by academics with a fascist mindset, who blurred the distinction between advocacy and teaching, and who proclaimed openly: My job is to propagandize students.
As I heard one such type (at a prominent liberal arts college) express it: “My job is to rid students of their admiration for American independence.”
fascists don’t want diverse opinion…they want power and money!
When the GOP controls both houses and presidency….they should REMOVE colleges non-profit status(they pay millions to staff and sports programs…which is a PROFIT) and remove ALL federal backing of higher education. If the education is WORTHWHILE….then people will fund it of their own will! Any non-profit benefiting anyone more than $100k…should have their non-profit status REMOVED! Too many tax shams!
Also cut 50% of federal government and then move the remaining 75% in DC to the heartland!
We have a worse Aristocracy than France in 1788.
Interesting that you draw a comparison with the French Revolution and Robespierre. A classical example of a revolution that runs amuck and then eats it’s own. Also a great contrast to the American Revolution.
The French Empire was the classical example of what happens to an out of touch monarchy when it loses the “Big War”. Germany, Russia and Austria-Hungary of 1914 should have taken note.
Of course, what comes after the reign of terror but Napoleon, who though he fell, remade Europe. The heroes of the French Revolution sort of disappeared from the scene as they died or fled or lost their heads.
Will the democrats eat there own, especially those that are not pure enough? I think the Republicans should continue to do everything to block the democrats from power and let them get more outrageous and eat there own. Take the victories that you can get in Washington, hold to your message, and take it to the states. Thats where you preserve, protect and defend until Washington and it’s minions get over their madness. Take it to the state legislatures who control the purse strings of the major Universities, demand diversity of speech and idea, take the power away form the faculty senates, have the board of governors wield their power. Make school board transparency a must for federal dollars. Disassemble the Dept of Education. It’s just a clearing house for indoctrination. Make those minions there get real jobs.
Ketanji Brown Jackson will rule on one affirmative action case despite recusal pledge
(The N.C. case)
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/fairness-justice/ketanji-brown-jackson-will-rule-on-one-affirmative-action-case-despite-recusal-pledge
It’s “par for the course” under the Biden Administration. Say one thing, Make it another.
Pure sophistry.
The only way this will change is by way of the students themselves. Much like the students in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter, the Hogwarts students organized themselves and formed their own “Defense Against the Dark Arts” curriculum when the school administration ruined the official class.
Students who are fed up with being pushed around have much more power than they realize. They can stem the tide of the current trend of collective madness. The psychological term is “mass formation psychosis.”
Students must push back.
This isn’t a denial of free speech, it’s exactly how free speech is supposed to work. Thomas wasn’t denied the opportunity to speak, he chose not to. The students used their freedom of speech to express their feelings. Justices already can almost be fired, they don’t age out, now nobody’s supposed to complain?
Not quite the point here, but thanks for playing. Pick up your participation trophy at the door.
The point as I see it, is not that the students were not able to exercise free speech and assembly, but that they actively tried to deny those rights to others with whom they did not agree. In other words, free speech for me, but not for thee. Universities used to teach people how to think, often times critically. It appears now that many are just teaching group think. And that;’s not a good thing for a free society
Whig, I know I asked this question before, but I don’t know you read all the postings so I am asking again. You posted gun statistics from Sowell. I tried to find it so I could better utilize numbers that make sense. I couldn’t find them. If you have an address or even more information that would lead me to the answer, I would appreciate it. If you no longer have anything additional, can you respond so I know you got this note.
Thanks.
Clarence wasn’t forced out; he quit.
Many of your comments rightfully remark about black citizens forced to do or not do things in times past. The KKK was part of that. Most of the time such “forcing” had no violence attached. I guess your history only includes those ideologically synched to yours. Thomas was “forced out”. The KKK exists in your world of cancel culture. Thomas is black and conservative, so your sense of fair play is eliminated.
Thomas wasn’t forced out, the university didn’t fire him nor forbid him to speak. Thomas appears to have decided it wasn’t worth the effort, his choice. Nobody forced him to do anything.
I’m unclear as to what you are saying my views are? You claim I don’t like him because he’s “Black and conservative.” I presume (always dangerous) that you don’t imagine I dislike him because he’s Black? Maybe because he’s conservative? You presume I dislike him at all which wasn’t a part of anything in my comment. I do dislike him but that wasn’t any part of my argument.
You, Pancho, are part of the problem……about as deep and introspective as a soap dish And a censor. Stay in your lane! You are neither needed nor appreciated here.
That sounds very similar to what the students told Thomas, I get that I’m not appreciated by most here, but needed far more than you believe. Have you told George he isn’t needed or appreciated?
Wrong – It’s mob rule and censorship, and that is not free speech. You have no understanding of free speech. The mob doesn’t get to shut down speech they don’t like. They act like the spoiled children they are. Their actions are the opposite of free speech. These ‘law students’ are doing exactly what the Nazi Brown Shirts did in Germany in the early 1930s.
If you don’t like what is being said or written, then don’t read or listen to it. That is what an adult does. But they have no right to such down speech they disagree with.
They protested against what theybdidn’t like, they didn’t shut him down they let him know. Thomas quit of his own accord. Maybe there is a penalty for going against the wishes of the majority of the people? They let you know they don’t like it.
Years ago the black population in the deep south faced a similar problem. I suppose you didn’t support those black people either.
“…actively making life unsafe…”
Pure hyperbole.
Thinking people would be embarrassed to use a phrase like that, but lefties are mostly propagandists, and they have no shame.
Thinking Americans will vote in November; that will be a referendum between rationality and hysteria.