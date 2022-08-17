A “Disavowal of White Supremacy”: University of Virginia Newspaper Calls to Drop References to Thomas Jefferson

The university was founded in 1819 by Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson wrote to artist Charles Willson Peale that he wanted to design a school that would be so grand and inspirational that it could attract talented students from “other states to come, and drink of the cup of knowledge”. He sought to structure the school along a Humboldtian model for a broad liberal arts education, including a rejection of the religious foundation for most other schools (like his alma mater William & Mary). He played an active role in the design of buildings and the development of curriculum at the university. He continued to invite faculty and students to his home for dinners and remained deeply involved in the development of the school to ensure that it would be a world-class educational institution.
The Cavalier Daily editors referenced UVA President Jim Ryan’s recent pronouncement about “the importance of preparing students to be citizen leaders” to demand that he “create a physical environment that reflects [a] commitment to equality and [a] disavowal of white supremacy.” Noting that the Charlottesville’s local Klu Klux Klan Chapter hosted its inauguration ceremony at Jefferson’s Monticello tomb, the editors objected that “there is a reason why they felt comfortable marching through Grounds. Our physical environment — from statues to building names to Jefferson’s overwhelming presence — exalts people who held the same beliefs as the repugnant white supremacists in attendance at the ‘Unite the Right’ rally.”
Accordingly, they declared “these buildings must be renamed and memorials removed.”
Some of us have been engaged in this debate for years. I called for the removal of some statues over two decades ago. However, I have also opposed the removal of statues to leaders like Washington and Jefferson. We learn from history not by wiping it away but placing it into context. Washington and Jefferson are honored not because of their ownership of slaves but despite that terrible wrong. Indeed, the history of both leaders on slavery is complex, particularly for Jefferson who sought to include the following statement that was deleted by pro-slavery delegates as a condition for voting for independence:
He has waged cruel war against human nature itself, violating its most sacred rights of life and liberty in the persons of a distant people who never offended him, captivating & carrying them into slavery in another hemisphere or to incur miserable death in their transportation thither. This piratical warfare, the opprobrium of infidel powers, is the warfare of the Christian King of Great Britain. Determined to keep open a market where Men should be bought & sold, he has prostituted his negative for suppressing every legislative attempt to prohibit or restrain this execrable commerce. And that this assemblage of horrors might want no fact of distinguished die, he is now exciting those very people to rise in arms among us, and to purchase that liberty of which he has deprived them, by murdering the people on whom he has obtruded them: thus paying off former crimes committed again the Liberties of one people, with crimes which he urges them to commit against the lives of another.
Jefferson was a hypocrite on this issue and kept hundreds in bondage. As we discussed recently, this part of his legacy is not ignored in tours at Monticello.
We can recognize this legacy without removing references to one of the most important figures in not just American but world history.
44 thoughts on “A “Disavowal of White Supremacy”: University of Virginia Newspaper Calls to Drop References to Thomas Jefferson”
The same people who want to tear down any monuments to, and denigrate the achievements of imperfect men of their times who accomplished great things; erected a statue and named a square in honor of a career criminal whose actions while high on drugs, precipitated his murder.
I imagine we can all look forward to the renaming of Yale University as it moves to disassociate itself from that notorious slave trader, Eli Yale.
“[I]n an August 11 editorial in The Cavalier Daily, the editors of the University of Virginia’s student paper are calling for all references to school founder Thomas Jefferson to stripped from the school.” (JT)
In the past, to destroy a culture’s hard-fought knowledge and values, barbarians toppled statues, executed scholars, and burned libraries.
Now all they have to do is write editorials. The appeasers then commit suicide.
Perhaps the correct course of action is to disband the “newspaper” as it has abdicated its responsibility anyway.
Keep the Jefferson memorials alive…, as long as they wear the subheading ‘how to bust a nut in your slave and sell your children’. The public must be properly informed.
Institutions of higher learning should be named only for highly accomplished people who are not deeply flawed. I’ll get you a list of examples sometime next week. At the absolute latest, I can get it to you by the end of month.
When the election of 2024 arrives Joe Biden will obviously not be able to run and therefore it would normally fall to the sitting VP of the party to inherit the status of nominee apparent and yet there will be about 10 WHITE MEN and a few WHITE women that will challenge Harris and most likely deny the party from having the first WOMAN OF COLOR becoming president. How can these WHITE LIBERALS do this to a WOC?
In this same way we have this little WHITE GIRL who is sitting in UV and is the editor of the school’s newspaper as she is taking the seat of some poor BLACK GIRL or TRANS GIRL/BOY that could be in that position. How could this horrible WHITE GIRL usurp the right of a BLACK person?
These fanatics who want to “disavow” white supremacy should be willing to excise ALL conveniences, aids and support from their lives that are the result of Western culture since the time of the ancient Greeks. I mean – if you hate Western culture that much – then remove ALL vestiges of it from your existence – live in a state of abject innocence of ANYTHING that evil white men produced and start with your computers, automobiles, plumbing, refrigeration and cell phones and dwindle down to only those items created by POC.
The university should also stop teaching the thought of people like Aristotle, Plato, and St. Augustine, because they, like many others, explicitly defended slavery. [https://www.bbc.co.uk/ethics/slavery/ethics/philosophers_1.shtml] Of course, UV should also stop teaching the work of those philosophers who were aware of the pro-slavery opinions of Aristotle, et al., and failed to denounce them And, we must burn all books that discuss those thinkers. And, since silence is a kind of approval, all books that fail to denounce slavery when discussing the subject must also be consigned to the flames. Hallelujah!