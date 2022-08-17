Joan of Arc Becomes Latest Flashpoint in TERF Fight

We have been discussing the ongoing controversies — and prosecutions — over what are called Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists (TERFs). The term is used for feminists who have voiced opposition to transgender policies and laws that they believe “erase” or “marginalize” biological women. The most famous such figure is author J.K. Rowling who has not only been the subject of a global cancel campaign but was recently listed by Buzzfeed with figures like cult leader Jim Jones, Benedict Arnold and O.J. Simpson as “villains.” Now, Joan of Arc is a flashpoint in the debate after Kit Heyam, lecturer at Queen Mary University of London, called for the use of “they/them” pronouns and declared that Joan of Arc and Queen Elizabeth should not be viewed as females but “gender nonconformists.” That has led feminists and others to object that Heyam and others are actually advancing gender stereotypes of women.
In an essay published, Heyam discusses the new play, “I, Joan,” which “tells Joan of Arc’s story anew” as “alive, queer, and full of hope,.” Heyman notes how both historical figures performed tasks ordinarily reserved to men.
“The ninth-century English ruler Æthelflæd, who governed Mercia after the death of their husband, was later described as ‘conducting…Armies, as if she had changed her sex’: to take on a male-coded military role was, in some sense, for Æthelflæd to become male.
Elizabeth I, similarly, described themself regularly in speeches as ‘king’, ‘queen’ and ‘prince’, choosing strategically to emphasize their female identity or their male monarchical role at different points…”
I must confess that I take the emphasis on clothing and conduct to be a tad superficial as evidence of gender nonconformity as opposed to women who refused to be confined by social convention. For example, the fact that Elizabeth referred to herself as “prince” on occasion is consistent with the nomenclature of the time. Today it would be similar to a female fire fighter referring to herself as a “fireman” out of convention. Likewise, while she was known as the “Virgin Queen” and died without marrying or producing children, she had a variety of lovers and love interests.
Heyam’s position would seem to suggest that these figures should not be considered women because they dared to engage in activities reserved to men.
Feminist philosopher Jane Clare Jones objected that is suggested that
“anyone who does ‘manly’ things must be a man, and anyone who does ‘womanly’ things must be a woman…This is how we end up in a situation in which historical women who have performed traditionally ‘masculine’ roles end up being re-categorised as ‘trans men’ or ‘non-binary’ or ‘not-women’ in some way.”
I actually thought Heyam’s article was most interesting in explaining the importance of these figures to the trans community. Heyam identifies as a “non-binary trans person” and wrote:
“When I hear Joan say, from 1431, ‘It was necessary’, I hear echoes of myself years ago, asking to be called they rather than she, telling people, ‘I don’t know why, but it’s what makes me happy.’ This doesn’t mean I can describe the real Joan as a trans person in the same way I am: it wouldn’t be fair to them, wouldn’t show them the respect they deserve, if I were to impose upon them my own way of seeing the world. But their story is nonetheless important to me, as it is to many other people of all genders, as a source of historical community; as a story which reminds us that our selves can be messy and our decisions multifaceted; and as a story of someone who insisted on disrupting and challenging gender, and remained so committed to this challenge that they were prepared to die for it. This history is powerfully liberating for all of us.”
That is a poignant and fascinating perspective. It could not justify, in my mind, treating these figures as nonconforming with they/them pronouns, but it show how these historical figures can resonate with people like Heyam in their own lives.
I only wish that feminists like Rowling and others can be afforded greater civility and tolerance in expressing their own views in this area. These are all valuable perspective and make for a rich and interesting debate. Unfortunately, while Heyam is legitimately welcomed in sharing her theories on these figures, it is increasingly difficult for writers like Rowling to appear on campuses to share their own countervailing views.
19 thoughts on “Joan of Arc Becomes Latest Flashpoint in TERF Fight”
Kit Heyam is projecting Kit’s own psychological disturbance on to historical figures and that is always a chancy thing to do when you have no real concept of the pressures, politics, religion, interpretation of religion, sex and gender roles, social interactions and a multiplicity of other conditions which affected those historical figures at the times of their lives. We have records and text’s to some extent of those periods but we, as modern human beings, have really no experience or expectation of what life was like to those people. They dealt daily with problems and events in their lives that required skills and knowledge that we no longer use or understand. It would be doubtful we (modern humans) could even survive in those times because our own modern assumptions would likely make us look insane.
People even now have no concept of going to college and fearing a failing grade or year might put you in the draft and on a fast plane to Viet Nam. Or if you were poor or black you were far more likely to end up drafted and in Viet Nam. With large numbers of military deaths reported each day
Just as it was difficult to me understanding a whole world was at war just 9 years before I entered 1st grade or that i could walk through major cities all through Germany that still had vast ruins still being rebuilt. (Ukrainians understand that now).
You simply cannot understand or project how life was and what it meant. Don’t denigrate those previous people with your modern superiority and arrogance. Learn from it and improve yourself.
This is the problem with the progressive leftists. It is either their way or you are a (insert whatever perceived evil here, and you speech is violence against whatever group here, or endangering them for not being seen, whatever that means).
You want to have an interpretation of Joan of Arc? Have at it. Dont be surprised if there might be some critics out there who might use known historical evidence in their critique.
Heck, I will write my own interpretation of Joan of Arc who was a proud, strong will woman with the sight, vision and exceeding charisma to lead French troops in several campaigns against the English. I will refer to her as she did in her letters as Jeanne la Pucelle or Joan the Maiden.
Hold on, there is a knock on the door . . . is that Hollywood I hear knocking? Wait, what is with the black SUVs?
So, what are we to make of Isabella d’Este, who had three sons and did all sorts of ‘male’ things when she had to do so? She never for a moment thought of herself as anything but a woman, a mother, and a wife. Yet I suspect there is a postmodern theorist somewhere who will attribute all manner of contemporary non-conforming characteristics to her, which will only display their ignorance of Renaissance Italy . . . .
Why do we even discuss these claims and assertions? They are made by nobodies who have no claim to fame for ANYTHING other than their bogus assertions about sexuality. Discussing their radical claims and condemnations of others gives them legitimacy.
When going through medical school, the student spends time in a morgue. On the slab the student views dead bodies rolled out from refrigeration. Then the student gets to view skeletons.
When viewing skeletons, the student is expected to notice rib structure, pelvic structure, and other defining characteristics which separate biological female and male skeletons. It does not matter what race the person was.
To a pathologist, all this talk of transgender identification and racial superiority/inferiority is moot — your skeleton is what it is.
We think of our society as advanced. I’m not so sure.
Richard Lowe,
Great post.
I oft wonder if historians in the future will look back and ponder what led to the demise of the global superpower known as The United States of America?
Your last line I think answers that question.
A person’s feelings about historical figures may mean something to the person, but it honestly does not matter. I keep coming back to, these people (like white supremacists) need something that matters in their life other than their gender (or race). If all you have to be proud of in your life is your gender, race, sex, etc. you are a unremarkable human being.
Imagine if Joan of Arc spent her/their/whatever days navel gazing about her/their/whatever sexuality – we wouldn’t be having this conversation.
While that would be nice, if we continue with this stupidity – humanity will be worse off.
I would like to make a point about nothing having to do with this column.
The MSM is decrying the Republicans for purging the party of all reps that voted to impeach Trump implying that the Democrats would not act in such a way. Now let’s look at how the Democrats treated anyone that voted against their party’s leader when he was under impeachment…oh wait, they all voted party line.
At this point it would be best leave progressives to re-writing their history, we have existing books. Intelligent people should move on to things that matter, like advancing humanity.
Given enough time the Marxists will cancel each other. That’s the history. They eat their own.
So the Republicans ate Liz Cheney because they’re Marxists?
No one “ate” Liz Cheney, Republican VOTED her out because she was not representing their interests… in fact, she was representing the interests of the Democrats. Lizzie ceased to be a Republican when her personal politics led her to attacking the very people she was elected to represent.
She was not elected to represent Donald Trump. That’s who she attacked, not the people of WY, and she attacked him for acting unpatriotically and betraying his oath of office. I dislike her politics, but I respect that she takes her oath of office seriously.
She became Nancy Pelosi, and Nancy Pelosi is disliked by everybody with a brain.
So you’re a Nancy Pelosi fan?
As a women who has accomplished much in the tradtionally “male” environment I find the writings of Mr.-Ms.-Ms.-whomever Heyam to be offensive and greatly distorting of the accomplishments of straight biological women. How dare she imply that I would needs be a transperson in order to explain my accomplishments. She is negating the entire concept of women’s actual abilities for the sake of validating her own confused life situation. That she should have a platform for her convoluted ideas is supportable, but that any institution should shelter her concepts by censoring other contrary opinions is the deep source of the mistrust and ruination of our education/media industry.
In the HBO series “The Newsroom,” the anchor referred to the Tea Party as “The American Taliban.” Not sure how accurate that was at the time, but it describes perfectly the American progressives. “You must think as we do, or we will punish you.” Taliban.
I have, since growing a deeper familiarity with radical islam after 9/11, seen a great similarity between radical jihadists and the ideologies and tactics of the prog/left.