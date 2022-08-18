Congress Adds 87,000 new IRS Agents to Pursue $204 Billion in Tax Fraud While 500 IG Agents Struggle to Investigate $160 Billion in Covid Fraud?

Many have noted that the numbers do not add up. While Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter ordering that the new agents should not be used to audit people making less than 400k, it is hard to see where the required $204 billion will come from. Some estimates suggest that an increase of 30 times in such audits would still fall short of the $35.3 billion sought in 2031.
However, there is as much as $160 billion in alleged fraud of Covid checks. The government simply sent out billions with little review or confirmation during the pandemic. Now, the New York Times reports that a relatively small number of investigators is overwhelmed by the numbers and unlikely to pursue most of this money: “There are currently 500 people working on pandemic-fraud cases across the offices of 21 inspectors general, plus investigators from the F.B.I., the Secret Service, the Postal Inspection Service and the Internal Revenue Service.”
The problem is that pursuing such fraud is also an indictment of Congress and the executive agencies, which tossed aside controls in the rush to get money out the door during the pandemic. Moreover, much of the fraud is not being committed by the “wealthy” class — the favorite target of leaders like Warren. It is more difficult to prosecute these individuals and attempt to recoup property.
It is also inconsistent with the focus of these politicians on the most wealthy as tax cheats and scofflaws. They have been presented as a bottomless pit of money — making any spending bill “free.” When President Joe Biden struggled to get the massive new spending bill through Congress in 2021, he turned to a pitch that would make Joe Isuzu blush: “We talk about price tags. It is zero price tag” and “My Build Back Better agenda costs zero dollars.” The trillions in spending is “free” — according to Biden — because others will pay for it. It’s like claiming your college tuition was free because your parents got the bill.
Biden is hardly the first politician to shrug off spending by saying “the rich will pay for it.” Indeed, during the Democratic primary, the candidates lined up behind figures like New York Mayor Bill De Blasio declaring “we will tax the hell out of the wealthy.”
Pursuing Covid relief fraud would not exactly fit the “eat the rich” theme that is so popular today. It would also highlight their own failure in ignoring objections at the time that there were few protections in place to shield against fraud. So the solution is simple. Add 87,000 to target wealthy Americans to seek $204 billion to pay for this bill while leaving 500 IG employees working with other agencies to pursue $160 billion in Covid fraud. In Washington, this makes absolute sense.
55 thoughts on “Congress Adds 87,000 new IRS Agents to Pursue $204 Billion in Tax Fraud While 500 IG Agents Struggle to Investigate $160 Billion in Covid Fraud?”
Richard Lowe,
Funny you mention that, cashing out the 401k.
Wife and I are considering that, to pay off the house and they we would have no debt at all.
IIRC, under the CARES act, you can cash in up to $100k with NO penalties. Have to go back and double check that.
Then, the money we would of paid on the house, and the additional payment at the principal we made every month, could go back into retirement or savings.
Something we may have to revisit.
I think this policy only makes sense if there is a massive unreported refusal to pay taxes.
It’s not just that, but also there is a need for better tax return processing and customer service. It’s the biggest set of complaints by tax payers.
The IRS has been underfunded for years. This is it’s biggest infusion of funds and employees in years.
This is the result of a manipulated election. There was French journalist on last night who literally laughed at us for allowing our election to be conducted the way we do. When asked about mail in ballots “we did away with them in 1975 because it’s too easy to cheat”. The French have citizens only vote, challenger’s at all boxes, photo ID, paper ballots, clear ballot boxes and know who the winner is by end of day. It’s time to get our house in order.
If we had our house in order, the Democrats would never win elections outside a few big cities and a couple of deep blue states.
Wondering why IRS would need this massive increase in agents, armed and trained to use force if necessary?
Vaccine passports lead to….
Social Credit scoring system = ESG ….
Which will require enforcement….
Almost certainly met with resistance from citizens…
Thus armed ‘enforcement’ agents under the IRS….
Welcome to the Great Reset, One World Government, New Liberal World Order
Resist we must!
Anonymous being overly dramatic and ignorant seems to think that ALL those new IRS employees will be armed and pursue the wealthy for tax fraud.
Turley as usual is being quite disingenuous with the issue. This is just more feeding of the rage he keeps insisting is a problem. What Turley conveniently neglected to mention is that for decades congress has steadily cut the IRS budget and staff. While adding more and more tax regulations. This is by design, not oversight.
Republicans are upset because for years they have always claimed that no new tax increases are necessary and all that is needed is to enforce current laws on the books. Now that it is a reality with this new infusion of agents and money because those laws can be enforced.
It is no secret that there ARE a lot of tax cheats out there and for years they relied on the fact that the IRS didn’t have the manpower and budget to enforce the law. Republicans don’t want the law enforced because tax cheats are their biggest donors.
Ronald Reagan’s budget director, David Stockman, said “taxes are the cost of civilized society” – to fund police officers, public schools, many fire fighters and trash collection. Another great Republican (and Allied Commander during WW2) Dwight D. Eisenhower had a top tax rate around 70%. Fiscally-Liberal compared to Biden’s top rate today.
Most government employees are good honorable people, seems like critics should focus on the real issues here – an overly complicated system (that many times requires professional tax experts) and what affects every bureaucratic system “mission-creep”.
Seems that both Republicans and Democrats might agree on a solution to minimize “mission-creep”: how about hiring 87,000 short-term contractors or temporary employees instead of permanent investigators?
The public goal is to make the richest tax cheats comply and pay taxes, once that goal is met it creates a deterrent-effect to the rich for several years. Republicans will no longer be able to claim they will be going after small business owners.
Democrats win also, by making these temporary jobs, that provides more budget dollars for other priorities while raising lots of revenue.
Once any agency hires a large number of investigators, what happens after the mission is accomplished? Agencies rarely lay off permanent employees – those 87,000 investigators won’t twiddle their thumbs all day, they will find others people to investigate for lesser reasons.
Most IRS employees are good people, we should focus more on the systematic problems like “mission-creep” and simplifying the system for small businesses/regular folks.
JT is lying. There will not be 87,000 new IRS agents. This is 87,000 new workers over the next 10 years, only some will be agents. And included is replacing workers who leave. Does Fox News write these posts?
Turley is using the FOX model to scare and upset the base. Fact is, the IRS does not have the time or money to go after the biggest tax cheats, the rich can wait it out or delay for years. The money they spend not paying taxes, more than makes it up in the long run.
It’s ironic that republicans recently were complaining about delayed and long processing time for tax returns and poor customer service. This new infusion of workers is supposed to help with that.
It seems more likely republicans are upset that the IRS will have a better ability to enforce current laws and going after tax cheats. For years republicans have been cutting the IRS budget precisely because they don’t want the IRS to enforce existing laws. They want to protect their tax cheating donors.
In different terms, this administration is hiring 87,000 more federal officers. Think about that.
And training them with guns. Ask yourself WHY??
“ And training them with guns. Ask yourself WHY??”
Because there are a lot of armed tax cheats?
Why shouldn’t they have guns? Tax cheaters are criminals. Law enforcement often involves executing warrants for arrest. Even when it involves IRS agents.
I got ten bucks that says no career establishment politicians of one specific Party will not be affected by the new effort to collect more tax from them.
Democrats are clamoring for the day when they can return to the pre-Reagan days when they were hitting “the wealthy” for more than 90% of their income.
I’m those pre-Reagan days people were actually making more money than they are now. Single income households were common. After Reagan that changed.