A researcher at Leeds University, Salma al-Shehab, has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for spreading “rumors” and retweeting dissidents on social media. Saudi Arabia is known for its harsh punishments under Islamic Sharia law, but this sentence has shocked even those familiar with the kingdom’s draconian laws. It appears that the Saudi Sharia-based system has moved into the Internet age with grotesque sentences applied to retweets. Al-Shehab was originally given six years but, when she appealed, a national security court increased her punishment to 34 years.
The doctoral student and mother to two was arrested while visiting Saudi Arabia as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s crackdown on dissent. This case was pending when President Joe Biden came to Saudi Arabia and fist bumped the man who also murdered U.S. journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. Biden went to the Kingdom to ask for more oil.
Al-Shehab was jailed for over 285 days before her case was even referred to court. She is a Shiite and has protested the treatment of the minority Shia population in the Sunni Kingdom.
She was accused of “disturbing public order” and “destabilizing the social fabric” by following and retweeting dissident accounts on Twitter and spreading “false rumors.”
A special court for terrorism and national security crimes not only sentenced her to 34 years in prison but imposed an additional 34-year travel ban.
Her account only had 2,000 followers, including apparently the Saudi security services.
24 thoughts on “Leeds University Researcher Sentenced to 34 Years in Saudi Arabia for Social Media Postings”
Leeds University UK? So what do our cousins across the pond have to say?
Our focus for now should be on the midterms. If you feel bad for this individual make sure you and every American who wants to see our constitution obeyed to the letter votes. Let’s overwhelm any possible “we just found a box of uncounted mail-in’s” causing a legitimate count to be manipulated.
“Her account only had 2,000 followers, including apparently the Saudi security services.”
This type of action is reminiscent of some of the arrests made by the Biden administration.
Witmer kidnapping, how many of the group were FBI agents? How many J6 arrests were of peaceful people? How many never entered the Capital Building? How many J6 were in solitary and moved by the Biden administration so they could not meet with their lawyers?
Saudi Arabia is much worse than the US, but Biden has taken a large step in moving the US in that direction.
Barbaric! She should never have gone back.
If the “decadent” west is not careful it will drive most conservative religious nations into the arms of Russia as the last bastion holding out against the G-d-less amoral west. ( note the harsh sentence given to Griner for her flagrant decadent lifestyle). Putin saw the depravity of a society stripped of its moral underpinnings by the communists and wants to prevent the current western trend towards that same moral abyss from contaminating his country. I am not saying Putin is a moral person as such, but he knows where the west,( and America) is heading.
Wow…nothing decadent about how the Saudis live. What a crock.
The 34 year travel ban would seem to be a bit redundant.
Another excellent reason to avoid Twitter!
Rush was right. Twitter is a cesspool.
It’s complicated. Shia activists are often less interested in human rights than fronting for Iran. The U.S. had the same problem with Shia in Iraq.
Iran persecutes Sunnis, Christians, Jews, Zoroastrians, etc. I wouldn’t expect to see al-Shehab running around Iran, protesting on behalf of that regime’s “enemies.” If she has done so, my apologies, but I’m not holding my breath on that one.
It’s actually gotten worse in the West. The people crying “racism” want to treat whites as a criminal class and take Beijing’s money for doing it. Top that.
Let me rephrase that. SOME of the people crying racism want to treat whites as a criminal class and take Beijing’s money for doing it. The rest are just useful idiots.
These trolls are such nitpickers.
Some rather strange writing here. “The doctoral student and mother to two was arrested while visiting Saudi Arabia as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s crackdown on dissent.” Why would she go to a country to be part of a king’s crackdown on dissent? Or is English not your first language and you didn’t know how to frame that sentence such that it would convey what you intended?
This is another reason why we should once again become the number one oil producer so we can wash our hands of the Saudis. Enough of this global warming climate change crap. Everyone knows it’s nonsense.
This is the same country that courted Trump and enticed pro golfers to join. Boy, I sure wish I could play golf with Saudi money.
When Khashoggi was murdered, Trump asked himself, can I destabilize one of the world’s most-critical energy suppliers and not suffer disastrous consequences? That was the question Jimmy Carter forgot to ask, BTW.
Trump decided to leave that decision to the Saudis. They can lower oil prices a lot or they can expect U.S. sanctions. The Saudis weren’t happy with that ultimatum, but they decided lower oil was better than domestic and international stability. That became the penalty, and everybody learned from it and most benefitted.
That is the untold story of Trump and the Saudis. I think they both made the right decision.
Your Democrats, on the other hand, are only good at balancing sanctimony and corruption.
This is the same country that Sloe Joe went begging to so they would increase oil production.
And got nothing for the begging.
I think that this can be used as a good teaching moment for those of the democratic persuasion who constantly whine and cry that the republicans want a theocracy. All that religious conservatives desire is the ability to freely exercise their religion as stated in the constitution. If these Americans wish to look at political questions through the lens of their religion then that is their right to do so. This right also extends to liberal religious Americans. And to agnostic and atheistic Americans. That is not a theocracy. Saudi Arabia and Iran are both real theocracies with all of the brutalities that they bring with them. They are the REAL thing not the faux theocracy the progressives and media are so concerned about.
Like the abortion question. You can stand squarely in opposition to abortion with no religious basis to your argument at all and many Americans do just that. Religious groups also reside on the other side of the abortion question. Are they imposing a progressive religious theocracy? Somehow I never hear the progressive or pro choice crowd bring that particular question up. I guess only conservative religious groups want a theocracy. Strange.
GEB,
Well said.
Are there a few one offs who want to spread their version of whatever religion, and be the dominate religion?
Sure.
No religion is exempt from it. History is full of go forth and spread whatever.
I think the Jews are the exception, you really have to work at it if you want to join, as I understand it.
Nowadays, do we really see people actively trying to spread their religion? The LDS, I believe they still send their young missionaries over seas.
The Jehovah’s Witness used to show up at our door step once in awhile. Then the wife answered the door with a cigarette in one hand, glass of wine in the other. Have not seen them since. Cannot imagine why.
Actually a poll showed religion has been falling in the US for quite some time. It is not the all powerful church, bent on subjecting everyone to their beliefs least you be burnt at the stake.
Personally, I am more inclined towards The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.
It’s too bad Brittney Griner wasn’t playing on Saudi Arabian basketball team
When you’re on the host team’s field and playing with their ball….well…..
It seems the Saudi’s got a twofur, they shut her down completely and intimated anyone who might want to follow in her footsteps.
I parsed the title to mean that she was sentenced to be in Saudi Arabia for 32 years…
In any case, a terrible outcome for her and her family.
Barbarism.
But our lefties impose (much milder) punishments for deviating from orthodoxy.
And our courts have have been known to give much higher sentences to those who refuse the mercy of a plea bargain and insist on being tried as the Constitution demands.
The Saudis are different only in degree.