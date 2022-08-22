How Merrick Garland Missed Four Chances to Earn the Public Trust on Mar-a-Lago

Below is my column in the Hill on the upcoming filing of the Justice Department on proposed redactions to the affidavit that led to the Mar-a-Lago raid. It will be the fifth chance for Attorney General Merrick Garland to take a modest step to assure concerned citizens over the basis or motivation for the raid.
In a three-minute press conference following the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, Attorney General Merrick Garland cut a defiant figure, condemning critics of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI: “I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked.” He then left the stage without taking questions or answering that criticism.
It was a signature moment for Garland, who often responds to controversies with belated, rote remarks. His brief comments had all of the substance of a Hallmark card that read, “Trust us, we’re the government.” Yet trust has to be earned, not simply demanded.
This coming week, Garland has another opportunity to show leadership and reassure the public by ordering substantive disclosures in the proposed redacted affidavit justifying the raid. If not, this will be the fifth missed opportunity to demonstrate that the DOJ deserves the public’s trust.
The indignation expressed by Garland in his public remarks seemed to ignore legitimate concerns over the DOJ’s motivations and record in past Trump-related investigations. Both the FBI and DOJ have documented histories of false court statements and bias against Trump, leading to the collapse of the Russia-collusion allegations and the firing of high-ranking officials.
Garland was aware of that history and the troubling context when he ordered the unprecedented raid on the home of a former president and the expected 2024 political opponent of President Biden. He may be justified in ordering it, but he cannot simply dismiss critics as unhinged extremists.
It is equally troubling that, at every earlier opportunity to make a modest step to assure such citizens, Garland has failed:
The Negotiations
It is unclear why Garland opted for a search warrant rather than a second subpoena like one used in June to seize boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago. Trump’s team claims to have communications from the FBI reflecting that they cooperated with the search, then followed the FBI’s request to reinforce security on a storage room. It is unclear what communications occurred after the June meeting — or, if remaining documents were a concern, why the DOJ did not immediately issue a second subpoena. While the DOJ claimed time was of the essence to retrieve national security material, Garland reportedly waited weeks before signing off on the search warrant application and the FBI waited a weekend to execute the search. There was plenty of time to seek a voluntary surrender or consensual search.
The Warrant
The second opportunity occurred when the DOJ sought the warrant. While knowing that every aspect of the search would be scrutinized, it adopted language so broad that it was virtually the legal version of Captain Jack Sparrow’s “Take what you can … Give nothing back.” It allowed the seizure of any box containing any document with any classification of any kind — and all boxes stored with that box; it allowed the seizure of any writing from Trump’s presidency. If Garland wanted to assure Americans of an apolitical motive, he could have crafted that warrant more narrowly. Instead, the government scooped up everything, from passports to attorney-client material.
The Raid
Garland’s third opportunity came with the raid itself. Rather than descending on Trump’s home with 30 to 40 officers and a dozen vehicles, this is a search that could have been done by a few inconspicuous agents without risk. They didn’t have to arrive by Uber, but they also didn’t need to arrive like this. Instead, as with other Trump targets from Roger Stone to Paul Manafort and Peter Navarro, the DOJ chose the most heavy-handed, overwhelming-force option.
The Review
After the raid, Garland missed his fourth opportunity. It was obvious the raid would ignite a country that is a tinderbox, particularly before a major election. Garland could have issued a statement reassuring the public and immediately secured the documents, asking for an independent special master or federal magistrate to sort out any material beyond the warrant’s scope, including attorney-client material. That would have ended speculation about a pretextual search aimed at finding incriminating evidence of other crimes, including material related to the Jan. 6 riot. Garland not only didn’t take such a precaution but reportedly refused Trump’s request for such an appointment. Garland then compounded the problem by refusing to address basic concerns in his brief presser, including the allegation of a pretextual search.
The Affidavit
Garland now has a fifth opportunity in responding to a magistrate’s order to recommend parts of the affidavit for public release. Garland initially refused to release the affidavit, then implausibly asserted that nothing in it could be released in the interests of national security. Most affidavits have sections that can be released without damaging an investigation or compromising witnesses, including information already known to the target. In this case, Garland could, at a minimum, release the account of the communications with the Trump team. It may be discomforting for DOJ officials accustomed to total control over such information, but it would reassure the public in a growing political crisis.
Obviously, after insisting no disclosures could be made, it is now doubly difficult for Garland to reverse himself. Such a bold move would be out of character for Garland, who often appears more of a passenger than the driver of his own department. But he needs now to be proactive rather than reactive to this controversy — by overruling those in the DOJ who pushed for the raid and demanded a total bar on disclosures of the affidavit.
What is clear is that Garland’s “trust us” mantra has done little to assuage concerns. Indeed, that seems almost comical to many people, given the Crossfire Hurricane debacle and the fact that this investigation is being handled by the same section.
Transparency on the search may push some at the DOJ outside of their comfort zone, but the raid has already pushed many on both sides of the political spectrum to the brink. One MSNBC host declared that the “civil war is here” while, in a shocking Rasmussen poll, 46 percent of Americans now view the FBI unfavorably and 53 percent believe it is being misused by the Biden administration. Even assuming that Rasmussen trends conservative, those numbers likely reflect the view of many of the more than 74 million people who voted for Trump in 2020.
So far, Garland has done little to earn the trust of almost half of the country. In this and other controversies, he has demanded respect but refused to take even modest measures to justify it.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
Uh, Turley, according to a survey of 1,000 registered voters released yesterday, 57% trust Merrick Garland, the FBI and the DOJ, so they’ve “earned” their trust. It’s only the Fox and alt-right news disciples who don’t trust the FBI and DOJ, and no quantum of proof will ever suffice for them. And, so long as the Fox paychecks keep coming, Turley will keep criticizing and finding fault, all of which overlooks the serious fact that Trump STOLE TS/SCI documents, refused to return them, lied about returning them, and had to be forced to return them. We don’t know whether national security has already been irretrievably compromised, but we DO know that Trump has literally no common sense, no semblance of patriotic duty, and exists solely to feed that massive ego of his. The majority of Americans WANT Trump investigated for stealing classified TS/SCI documents, lying about returning them, making up a lie about “declassifying” them and profiting off of his wrongdoing. Turley is simply wrong by implying that MOST Americans think Garland and the FBI have something to prove. Garland would be wrong for failing to take necessary steps to retrieve these documents.
For those of you who subscribe to “Above the Law”, Joe Patrice has written an excellent piece entitled: “Jonathan Turley Very Upset That Merrick Garland Isn’t Cartoonishly Bad At His Job” the subtitle is “unlike Jonathan Turley”. Joe has provided outstanding criticism of Turley’s little piece that explains very clearly why the DOJ does NOT disclose sources and methods before there is an indictment, something Turley understands very well. Joe also points out that the material likely to be released will describe the efforts made by the DOJ and NARA before the search warrant was sought, all in an effort to get him to voluntarily return the documents he stole short of obtaining a search warrant. That information, sans names of individuals, would be proper to release, but it won’t mollify the disciples. These are things Trump already knows, but what he DOESN’T know is who tipped the FBI that he was lying when he said that all of them had been returned. Sadly for your hero, it’s very unlikely that the judge will allow that bit of information to be returned, given the violent tendencies of Trump’s most-rabid fans..
In the meantime, however, Trump keeps playing the victim of a situation he created by wrongdoing, raising money and attacking the DOJ and FBI. Turley keeps taking a paycheck for ignoring the reality that a candidate who lost an election stole TS/SCI documents, only handed over a few in response to a subpoena, lied about returning them, had to have them removed by the FBI pursuant to a warrant, and is now playing the victim of a situation he created.
Here’s what they found: “… seven concern matters that were classified at the Top Secret/Special Access Program level when they were sent and received. Eight contained information that was ‘top secret’ at the time they were sent; 36 contained ‘secret’ information at the time…”
Wow! Seven TS/SCI messages. Each one worth 10 years in prison. Make it consecutive, judge!
Oh wait, that “find” is a direct quote from Comey’s July 5, 2016 presser exonerating Hillary Clinton from any criminal charges stemming from all the classified found on her private, unguarded server, likely hacked, he told us, by one or more adversaries. Of course, as Comey also assured us, “no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case…In looking back at our investigations into mishandling or removal of classified information, we cannot find a case that would support bringing criminal charges on these facts.”
FBI also found TS/SCI material in the MAL raid. But given DOJ’s and FBI’s recent history of total neutrality, reliance on precedent, and repeated “trust us” assurances to do the right thing, the Teflon Don, like Hillary, has nothing to worry about after all.
No link the quote? I call BS until the link to the quote is produced.
The point is, Garland doesn’t care about the “trust” of the American people. If it hasn’t occurred to you by now that the Democrats have little respect for the people, the Constitution or the rule of law, let’s review the evidence: lies and fraud in the Russiagate hoax; irregular procedures (not voted on by state legislatures) in the 2020 voting and ballot collecting; large number of Biden’s executive orders overturned due to violations of the Constitution; support for “reverse” discrimination in schools, government, law and business; threatening parents with FBI surveillance; allowing agencies to impose mandates; selectively prosecuting crime; threatening the Supreme Court and its justices; and lying about the recent massive “anti-inflation” spending bill. The Democrats have made a policy of lies, discrimination and coercion, which is exactly what totalitarian governments due because their actions are so unpopular they cannot get them accepted through normal legal channels. This will only provoke blowback from citizens who are actually concerned about the Constitution and law & order. The next time the Democrats scream “insurrection,” there might actually be one.
You cant change the spots on a leopard. FBI has a long history of scooping up info on Americans by lying to Judges and then going on fishing expeditions. They are defacto the enemy of Americans.
https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/how-fbi-violated-privacy-rights-tens-thousands-americans
“How the FBI Violated the Privacy Rights of Tens of Thousands of Americans”
A recently released secret court ruling found that the government’s warrantless surveillance of emails routinely violated the Fourth Amendment.
October 22, 2019
In 2011, the government disclosed to the FISA Court that it had misrepresented the nature of its “upstream” collection activities under Section 702. (“Upstream” collection takes place as the communications are transiting over the Internet backbone; “downstream” collection acquires stored communications, usually from the servers of Internet Service Providers.) When conducting upstream surveillance, the government was acquiring, not just communications to or from the targets of surveillance, but communications that simply mentioned certain information about them (known as “abouts” collection). As a result, the government was acquiring packets of data containing multiple communications, some of which had nothing to do with the target. This included tens of thousands of wholly domestic communications.
The court was not pleased to learn about this significant issue three years into the program’s operation. It held that the government’s handling of the data violated the Fourth Amendment, and it required the government to develop special rules — approved by the court in 2012 — for segregating, storing, retaining, and accessing communications obtained through “upstream” collection.
Partially OT (but not really)…
What’s the over/under on trump facing less than 30yrs between indictments federally and in Georgia all told? Maybe even criminally in NY when the civil evidence becomes too overwhelming for things to remain there?
There are at least 2 justice systems: one system for the elites and another for the little people. The same justice system didn’t seem to apply to Obama so maybe there are 3 justice systems?
For about 50 years Republicans were very liberal on the 4th Amendment, supporting “Stop & Frisk” searches of poor people, mostly people of color.
Using Stop & Frisk searches, for about 50 years, there was no crime in the equation, since there was no crime there was no probable cause of a past crime (as the 4th Amendment legally mandates). Simply “Walking-While-Black” without any past crime ever happening was the basis of the search.
Focusing on the future, it’s great that Republicans are finally being conservative on requiring “probable cause” of a past crime and officers filing affidavits to obtain warrants from judges – as the 4th Amendment has required since 1791. It’s about time!
Merrick Garland is the kind of guy who never misses an opportunity to miss an opportunity
Silly Jonathan; it’s not about trust it’s about power.
Isn’t everyone happy that Mitch McConnell didn’t hold hearings for this guy?
No, plenty of people aren’t.
Im a straight married man but I could kiss Mitch for blocking Merrick Garland. Note, Warner Bros new CNN CEO is likewise kicking butt and taking names. The CNN employee Marxists are terrified that they may have to look for new jobs while having no job skills!
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2022/08/21/new-cnn-ceo-tells-employees-you-might-not-like-or-understand-whats-coming-n1622715
“New CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht is not to be envied. He has taken over a cable news network that is bleeding profits and viewers with little prospect of improvement anytime soon. Friday morning, Licht convened a virtual editorial meeting to discuss some of the changes he wants to make at the network.
“I want to acknowledge that this is a time of significant change, and I know that many of you are unsettled,” Licht said, according to the Hollywood Reporter, who quoted multiple people on the call. “There will be more changes, and you might not understand it or like it.”…..he said earlier in the year during an interview that he wanted CNN to “evolve back to the kind of journalism that it started with, and actually have journalists.”
Boom! Real journalists.
Dear Resident Apologists for the FBI/DOJ:
Do you not realize that you are endorsing the creation of political “criminals” in America?
Do you just not care? Are you so drunk on “the ends justifies the means,” that you are willing to degrade a nation of laws (and not of men)? Are you so blinded by “get Trump at any cost,” that you are incapable of projecting the future of a country with political “criminals?” Are you so seething with hatred that you are numb to the destruction you abet?
Are you so driven by a lust for power that you are willing to excuse any evil?
Have your emotions so neutered your ability to reason, that you cannot grasp the past or see the consequences?
Sam,
“ Dear Resident Apologists for the FBI/DOJ:
Do you not realize that you are endorsing the creation of political “criminals” in America?”
Do you not realize Trump WANTED to jail his political opponents thru the FBI. Remember “Lock her up” chants?
Trump often said that he will ask the DOJ to investigate Hillary for her crimes before any investigations occurred. He let his followers chant “Lock her up!” With glee. Trump started this whole “political criminal” thing. Now that he’s facing what he endorsed of his own political opponents it’s suddenly a bad thing. Hypocrites are often the last to notice they are being hypocrites.
Trump may regret calling for the unsealing of the affidavit.
“ Another reason to keep the affidavit sealed? Trump and his family’s personal protection by the Secret Service. Reinhart noted that the document describes the physical characteristics of Mar-a-Lago.
“Disclosure of those details could affect the Secret Service’s ability to carry out its protective function,” he wrote. “This factor weighs in favor of sealing.”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/judge-says-fbi-s-evidence-for-searching-mar-a-lago-is-reliable/ar-AA10W0bn?cvid=84e6b1ce99c54898bd4827719fc6b72f