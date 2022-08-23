Litigation by Leak: Government Officials Leak New Details on the Mar-a-Lago Raid While Continuing to Oppose Disclosures in Court

One of the most glaring contradictions in the Mar-a-Lago controversy has been the Justice Department demanding absolute and unwavering secrecy over the FBI raid while officials have been leaking details on the raid. The latest example is a report in the New York Times that the Justice Department recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings, citing multiple sources connected to the investigation. Most judges would be a tad annoyed by the contradiction as the government continues to frame the public debate with its own selective leaks while using secrecy to bar other disclosures. That includes sections of the affidavit that detail the communications with the Trump team, information that is already known to the target.
Someone is clearly lying. The Trump Team said that it was cooperating and would have given access to the government if it raised further objections. The Justice Department has clearly indicated that time was of the essence to justify this unprecedented raid on the home of a former president. Yet, Attorney General Merrick Garland reportedly waited for weeks to sign off on the application for a warrant and the FBI then waited a weekend to execute that warrant. It is difficult to understand why such communications could not be released in a redacted affidavit while protecting more sensitive sections.
The latest leak to to the New York Times offers details on what was gathered from Mar-a-Lago. Officials state that they collected more than 150 documents marked as classified in January with another 150 being gathered in June and then in the August raid.
Washington has long floated on a sea of leaks but this is notable in that the government is opposing even modest disclosures from the court while it has steadily leaked details to its own advantage. It undermines the credibility of the government and raises questions of the motivations behind the absolute secrecy claims.
The level of detail is extraordinary including the very account of past dealings that some of us have argued could be released in the affidavit. The leaks describe the June meeting in Mar-a-Lago and reveals that Jay Bratt, the chief of the counterespionage section of the national security division of the Justice Department, met with two of Mr. Trump’s lawyers, Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb. He then went through the boxes himself to identify classified material.
This information is likely contained in the affidavit, which the Justice Department claimed could not be released without harming its investigation and endangering national security.
The New York Times story then affirms the position of the Justice Department as proven by the leaks.
“[T}he extent to which such a large number of highly sensitive documents remained at Mar-a-Lago for months, even as the department sought the return of all material that should have been left in government custody when Mr. Trump left office, suggested to officials that the former president or his aides had been cavalier in handling it, not fully forthcoming with investigators, or both.”
It is litigation by leak where the government prevents others (including the target) from seeing key representations made to the court while releasing selective facts to its own advantage. It shows utter contempt for the court and the public. The question is whether the court will take note of this series of leaks. Most judges do not like to be played so openly and publicly by government officials. Moreover, the leaks should push Garland to reverse course as suggested in a recent column and order substantive disclosures in the affidavit in light of the government’s prior leaks.
46 thoughts on “Litigation by Leak: Government Officials Leak New Details on the Mar-a-Lago Raid While Continuing to Oppose Disclosures in Court”
Turley, you should be ashamed of yourself for trying to make your readers believe it would be a normal thing for an affidavit used to obtain a search warrant to be released and revealed PRIOR TO charges being filed. I KNOW YOU KNOW THIS TURLEY!!!!!!!!!! I KNOW YOU KNOW THIS FACT, TURLEY!
There is ZERO PER CENT CHANCE of Magistrate Reinhardt releasing ANY PART OF the FBI affidavit used to obtain the FBI search warrant prior to charges being filed.
Once charges are filed, then prosecutors will provide a copy of the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant to the indicted person.
It would be IMPOSSIBLE FOR JONATHAN TURLEY NOT TO KNOW THESE FACTS!!!! EVERY ATTORNEY AND JUDGE IN AMERICA KNOWS THE AFFIDAVIT USED TO OBTAIN A SEARCH WARRANT IS NEVER REVEALED PRIOR TO CHARGES BEING FILED!!!!!!
There was the Ukrainian call, Russia Collusion now this political attack. The one thing they all have in common the more the truth comes out the better it is for Trump and the more it shows we have an FBI and DOJ that are outright enemies of justice.
The government is losing both credibility and respect (I know, hard to do given the low starting point).
1/6 is one natural consequence of this diminishing respect.
And the government knows it – the massive increase in IRS compliance funding (not customer service) is Washington’s reaction.
Another tool to attack political enemies. Donate, put a yard sign up, and you too will be audited.
The Majority of the People can not and will not go on like this. It is our turn now. Everyone must be on guard for democratic cheating, and report it immediately to your local state officials. Biden Administration’s Deep State is waging a cold civil war on normal Americans, and WE THE PEOPLE must arise to the challenge.
No one is fooled. They can’t help themselves.
The National Socialist Democrat Party is taking us to Civil War whether you wish to participate or not.
Every day we collect an additional data point providing evidence of the malevolence of this DoJ and its sheer partisanship and lack of ethics
“It is difficult to understand why such communications could not be released in a redacted affidavit while protecting more sensitive sections.”
Judge Reinhart discussed this in an order yesterday, but Turley apparently hasn’t read it.
courtlistener.com/docket/64872441/80/united-states-v-sealed-search-warrant/
Apparently he also hasn’t read the May letter from NARA to Trump that the Trump team apparently leaked to John Solomon:
https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/full-text-national-archives-letter-trump-classified-documents
“the government is opposing even modest disclosures from the court”
That’s false. For example, the government did not oppose unsealing the warrant and the receipt.
“The leaks describe the June meeting in Mar-a-Lago and reveals that Jay Bratt, the chief of the counterespionage section of the national security division of the Justice Department, met with two of Mr. Trump’s lawyers, Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb. He then went through the boxes himself to identify classified material. This information is likely contained in the affidavit”
For crying out loud, this info is contained in Trump’s motion filed yesterday!! It’s not a leak! Apparently Turley hasn’t read Trump’s motion either, perhaps because it’s not on the docket — though it’s widely reported and a copy is readily accessible — because of how Trump oddly chose to file it.
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flsd.618763/gov.uscourts.flsd.618763.1.0.pdf
SMH.
Truly says…”It shows utter contempt for the court and the public.” Perhaps Trump is showing utter contempt for the constitution and good governance.
“Apparently Turley hasn’t read Trump’s motion either” Indeed. Professor Turkey seems to think every trump statement as factually true and every government statement is false. But we know that trump has lied on thousands of occasions. He has no credibility. Turley at first said why didn’t the government just ask for the boxes. Turned out they did, several times, And trumps team lied and said they didn’t have anything. And now it turns out that it wasn’t’ just trumps lawyers that lied, trump directed them to lie.
Trump is a disaster, his closest associates have gone to jail or soon will. Yet trump is being persecuted? Please, The trump fascist party will not win a national election, Dr Oz is a joke, Ron Johnson is a joke, Herschal Walker is a joke. The Repo party in Arizona will not win a state election as they have gone all in Q and baby eating Demos.
It sure would be nice if the Repo party could come to their senses, join the rest of the country and try to govern with the intent of helping the nation, not one man.
Trump’s motion is a disaster on many levels. It implicates two of his lawyers as having conflicts of interest. He argues for a Special Master based on claims of executive privilege, but one cannot assert executive privilege against the executive branch (in this case, the DOJ) and the current executive. The NARA letter released to Solomon says as much. Also, by definition, EP docs are official documents and belong to NARA, not Trump. No wonder Turley is trying to avoid discussing Trump’s motion. It’s being widely ridiculed by lawyers though.
“Judge Reinhart discussed this in an order yesterday, but Turley apparently hasn’t read it.”
S. Meyer,
“ What a vile and offensive little man ATS is. Professor Turley has a lot of responsibilities. He is not fixated on singular issues.”
He’s a law professor. Trump released his motion YESTERDAY. Turley had plenty of time to analyze it and include it in his column like every other diligent lawyer did. If IS part of Turley’s responsibility and he did a lousy job by jumping to a conclusion when EVERYONE ELSE got the facts before making assumptions. This is why real lawyers are laughing at Turley.
“ When was that released? Maybe when Turley got home to eat dinner and be with his family.”
Will Turley issue a correction? I doubt it. If he’s as “honest” as he purports himself to be he would issue an update or a correction AFTER reading the motion. I Suspect he won’t after accusing the government of doing something they didn’t do. He’s already got egg on his face, twice.
This raises the question of Turley’s competence as a law professor. He’s jumping to conclusions before confirming the facts.
Turley is the one demanding that the entirety of the contents on the affidavit be released. Now he’s complaining about “leaks”. I thought he wanted the details now that he’s getting them thru “leaks” he’s feigning outrage?
Trump’s incompetent lawyers are really not helpful.
If they had any wrong doing they wouldn’t leak. Same crew as before, same MO.
RE: Such has been their way of conducting business for decades. No expectations for change now nor in the future.
Raises questions about the motivation? I think you meant answers questions about the motivation.
I find myself coming to this website everyday now because Mr. Turley is as close to non-partisan as you can get these days. Most of just want the facts about what is happening to the executive branch and within the Trump orbit. We don’t need to be told who is an insurrectionist and which institution is overreaching their authority unless it comes with actual facts and critical analysis. Thankfully there are still one or two people like Mr. Turley who lay out the facts and allow the reader to draw their own conclusions.
Professor, as I looks like you missed last nights developments, here is my take (I filed it some hours ago in your previous blog post):
According to John Sullivan, Co-Host of “Just the News”: Trump Lawer Evan Corcoran was informed by Acting National Archivist Debra Steidel “that she had the blessing of Biden to overrule those privilege claims and share all materials requested by the DOJ and FBI.” Biden administration believes a Watergate era ruling suggested Biden had the authority to waive Trump’s privileges:
Nixon v. Administrator of General Services, [SCOTUS 433 U.S. 425 (1977)]. It “strongly suggests that a former President may not successfully assert executive privilege ‘against the very Executive Branch in whose name the privilege is invoked. That ruling, however, was issued under an earlier predecessor law for presidential records.
This openend the door to instigate the criminal probe into alleged mishandling of documents, allowing the FBI to review evidence retrieved from Mar-a-Lago. “Within a couple of weeks of Wall’s letter to Corocoran, the DOJ sent a grand jury subpoena to Trump’s team demanding the return of any remaining national security documents, which precipitated a voluntary visit by the FBI to Mar-a-Lago on June 3, when agents picked a small amount of materials Trump’s lawyers said were responsive to the subpoena Two months later, the FBI escalated again, seeking a search warrant to raid the Trump estate on 8/8/22 [1]
J. William Leonard, appointed to ISOO-Director by “W”, shares WH opinion that the incoming administration can revoke the decission of the outgoing administration. [3]
On 9/15/22, “President Biden will host the United We Stand Summit at the White House to counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety, highlight the response of the Biden-Harris Administration and communities nationwide to these dangers, and put forward a shared, bipartisan vision for a more united America”
[1] https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/biden-white-house-facilitated-dojs-criminal-probe-against-trump
[2] https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/08/trump-fbi-raid-classified-nuclear-documents/671119/
The government is surely a ship of fools if they think Trump walked out of the WH carrying bankers boxes and loaded them onto Marine One. It was done by aides and movers. Trump offered the DOJ and the retired hatchet man at the National Archives everything they wanted and got searched for the courtesy. Biden is a vile man and Garland is a weasel. Together they compose the biggest cancer on the justice system we’ve seen in our lifetimes. I hope they “rot where’s it’s hot” after they get a reckoning
The judge could put a quick stop to the DOJ leaks by announcing that any information divulged through leaks to the media that corresponds to sealed information in the affidavit will render the seal null and void and that information may not be redacted as it is in the public domain by virtue of unnamed Department employees.
When you are faced with the question – someone is clearly lying, is it Trump or the other person? It is always, always Trump. Every time. Trump claims people called him up crying – people who have never talked to Trump by phone in their lives. Trump lies about everything all the time. He is never, never vindicated when the facts come out.
Remember when Trump was saying the classified documents were planted by the FBI? Now we know he was lying about that. Remember when he and his lawyers said there were no more classified documents. now we know he was lying about that.
Trump is the most dishonest person ever. He is constantly lying about everything. All the time. Before he was President, when he was President, and now. This is not that difficult to see.
Conveniently ignoring the past 6 years of IG rulings and FISA judges audits proving the DoJ is corrupt, from the person answering the phone at the lobby, to a Cabinet level administrator. A lot of those Trump “lies” are second and third hand tales, with one side of a discussion, and no context.
I believe he said they could be planting documents…His lawyer said there were no more classified documents because Trump said he had declassified all the documents…hence there were no classified documents. FBI lied for 4 years about Trump. Then they said they didn’t take his passports. Guess what? DOJ said we will return the passports. Not difficult to see.
Maybe the New York Times is just making it up.
Joe, here is the full story. The “leaks” (actually a news release without attribution) are often wildly wrong, because all of the available information is omitted by design. An Actual Journalist would burn their source if that happened. But the media is in on the lie. The DoJ lies, the media winks publishes the lies.
This is hardly a surprise action by the Justice Dept and the US government. This was being done even before Trump was elected and also through the time of the special counsel and the “whistleblower / Ukraine” fiasco and subsequent impeachment. This is all an attempt to control the narrative and convict Trump without even a trial. It is not surprising that this would continue on even after leaving the White House. The leaks going to the New York Times is also not a surprise and just confirms who is doing it. The Times is hardly a paragon of truth anymore and certainly has been a left wing rag for decades. This has happened before in DC just not to the extent of this action particular to one individual, the former president. If you are right of center this just confirms the corruption of the Federal Government and it’s ability to try to destroy individuals. I suppose that if you are left of center it’s all because he is a threat to democracy and anything goes to confront and destroy Trump.
And people wonder why there is such a lack of trust in our institutions. The people in these institutions have lost our trust. It will take a lot of work and time to regain it if it can be done at all.
Indeed. It is reported that Biden had expressed a desire that Trump be prosecuted to Garland because “Trump is a threat to democracy” whatever that means.
Surprise, Surprise, Surprise! Garland signed off on a triple bankshot documents theory to investigate the man (the man who appointed a nominee who was confirmed to the same Supreme Court vacancy that Garland had been appointed to fill but which expired with the change of administrations).
Yes Garland never has to stand to be accountable. Like Holder and Lynch, immune from their actions.
The Russia hoax exposed the DoJ has a written procedure to leak to the media. Specific people are assigned the task of leaking the carefully curated
informationlies. The intent here is the headline will resonate with the low information voter and smear Trump. But the body of the article that points out the President has final say to declassify any document he deems necessary.
Pure political theatre.
My simple question is so what?? If the documents have a “C” marking and the President has “sole” authority to declassify as pointed out by the newest member of SCOTUS ruling in Judicial Watch v. Clinton, it isn’t classified any longer. Seems a lot of Legal Scholars ignore the case law.
The President doesn’t have the authority to declassify everything, including some of the types of documents allegedly discovered during the search.
You need a cite for that. The President runs the Executive Branch. Classification is a creation of the Executive Branch.
Judge that case was not appointed to SCOTUS
If you mean the ruling was never appealed. Correct. That is a strong signal, the law fails to support an appeal
That’s a District Court case, which means it has no binding authority.
Fair enough. And the Archives’ policies and procedures for storage of documents and the governent’s established past practices for declassification have no binding authority on a President either. Fun game we’re playing here!
Trump isn’t President.
Until it is overturned on appeal it is law in that district, and lower courts are bound by the decision
It’s not binding on anyone, especially not on a court in a different district.
Nixon v Administrator of General Services, in contrast, is a relevant SCOTUS ruling.
Trump is no longer President. Biden has the power to reclassify anything that Trump declassified. National defense information remains restricted even if declassified. The alleged crimes do not depend on whether the documents were classified.
Still no cite
No cite for what?