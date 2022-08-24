Twitter’s “Tricky” Timing Problem: Lawsuit Reveals Back Channel with CDC to Coordinate Censorship

Fauci is accused of quickly scuttling such discussion and critics point to his own alleged approval of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab. Fauci and other leading experts now admit that the lab theory is a real possibility, even if they do not agree that it is the best explanation. Social media companies like Facebook declared that the previously banned “conspiracy theory” would now be allowed to be discussed. Yet, some in the media continued to push the media to avoid discussing it. The New York Times science writer Apoorva Mandavilli declared the theory “racist” even as Fauci and others were saying that it is now considered a possible explanation.
Indeed, many of the views that the media attacked as conspiracy theories or debunked are now again being seriously considered. That includes claims of adverse responses to the vaccines, natural immunity protection, and the psychological costs from masking or isolation, particularly among children. None of these views are inviolate or beyond question — any more than the official accounts were at the time. Rather, they were systemically “disappeared” from social media – pushed to the far extremes of public and academic discourse.
The First Amendment is designed to prevent the government from censoring speech. While the new lawsuit will face legal challenges, it has already forced previously unknown government-corporate coordination into the public view.
While the CDC now admits that it made serious mistakes during the pandemic, it allegedly worked with companies to ban opposing views. Those who sought to raise these questions found their accounts suspended. There is every reason for the CDC to combat what it considers false information through its own postings and outreach programs. However, the involvement in censoring dissenting views is deeply troubling.
That brings us back to the “tricky” part. The request for the meeting was made on March 18, 2021. That week, Dorsey and other CEOs were to appear at a House hearing to discuss “misinformation” on social media and their “content modification” policies. I had just testified on private censorship in circumventing the First Amendment as a type of censorship by surrogate. Dorsey and the other CEOs were asked about my warning of a “little brother problem, a problem which private entities do for the government which it cannot legally do for itself.” Dorsey insisted that there was no such censorship office or effort.
The new lawsuit sheds new light on that testimony. It now appears that the CDC was actively feeding disapproved viewpoints to these companies, including a list of tweets that the CDC regarded as misinformation. In one email, Twitter senior manager for public policy Todd O’Boyle asked Crawford to help identify tweets to be censored and emphasized that the company was “looking forward to setting up regular chats.”
Facebook also received lists of “offensive” posts to be “dealt with.” Facebook trained government officials in using its “CrowdTangle” system used by “health departments [to] flag potential vaccine misinformation” to allow the company to review and possibly remove it. It added that “this is similar to how governments and fact-checkers use CrowdTangle ahead of elections….”
That was another eye-raising reference since these companies were criticized for killing the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election. The story was blocked as presumed “Russian disinformation,” a move that Dorsey admitted in the March hearing was a mistake. Now, a year later, story is accepted not just as legitimate but potentially a serious threat for the Biden Administration.
Whatever the outcome of the litigation, the filing raises, again, whether our concept of state censorship and a state media are outmoded. The last few years have seen a striking uniformity in the barring of certain political and policy viewpoints, including dissenting medical or scientific views that could potentially protect lives. That occurred without any central ministry of information or coercive state laws. It was done by mutual agreement and shared values between the government and these companies.
What was not known were the moving parts in what has been arguably the most successful censorship system in our history. To some extent, no direction was needed beyond the periodic announcements of figures like Fauci or the CDC, which were treated as gospel and not to be challenged. Even when Fauci was criticized for reversing himself on key issues like the wearing of masks or their efficacy, it did not change the concerted effort to suppress opposing views.
The “tricky” part for the public is how to deal with the circumvention of the First Amendment in a system of censorship by surrogates. Outsourcing the suppression of opposing views threatens the same core values in our government. Just as the CDC overstepped its bounds in mandatory moratoriums on evictions, it should not be allowed to exercise control over free speech, directly or indirectly. It’s mandate to ensure “a Healthy World–Through Prevention” should not apply to unhealthy thoughts.
9 thoughts on “Twitter’s “Tricky” Timing Problem: Lawsuit Reveals Back Channel with CDC to Coordinate Censorship”
This is another piece in a long line of evidence that shows just how deep we are into this 21st century cultural shift and how far the culture shifting totalitarian tentacles are reaching; therefore, here is another pessimistic outlook of where we could be heading.
What happens in a constitution based free society/culture (where liberty has always been the core status quo since its inception) when the leaders of government bureaucracies, vast majority of prominent businesses, most public and private education systems, half or more of the politicians in the society and half or more of the voting population in the society all swallow the same extremely biased, hive-minded, anti-liberty propaganda as if it’s fact?
Liberty and the constitution die a slow death, that’s what happens.
What happens when the status quo of liberty and our constitutional rights are essentially stripped away by the power hungry immoral totalitarians that are in charge of literally everything that happens in a society and the people finally learn the truth that their liberty and constitution is dead?
This will be the reaction from liberty loving and constitution supporting people…
https://stevewitherspoonhome.files.wordpress.com/2022/08/cornerdwolf.jpg
What happens when to the dumb-asinine sheeple after they put their totalitarian leaders in complete power and they realize that their liberty and constitutional rights are also dead, they too will react with the same snarling teeth.
I haven’t seen an effective plan to lead the USA away from spiraling into a totalitarian abyss.
I know, I know, pessimism bias is the tendency to overestimate the likelihood of negative events while underestimating the likelihood of positive events; but let’s be completely honest here, is a person really paranoid if everyone IS out to get them?
Okay, discuss.
It’s great to see the world collapsing on Twitter, FB et crooks who occupy such an undeserved, unearned position of power. But the real fault lies in all of us, our obsession with the frivolous, our desperate need to be entertained and our compulsion to avoid the serious. Only when those character flaws are corrected can we truly be free of the traps of tyrants who prey all to easily on the shoddiness of the lesser angels of our existence.
I wish we could say “Never again!” But I’m afraid what we will be saying is, “Here we go again!”
It isn’t only that they coordinated and cohersed the Tech Giants to censor the information, it is that the CDC and NIH information was patently false!!!!
I don’t read or “follow” Facebook or Twitter. I don’t want my privacy stolen and my bank account stolen.
Sprec free or forever hold your piece. Your pistol is a good piece.
The censorship is absurd, their attempts at gaslighting are absurd, the lockdown was beyond absurd. Had they been willing to not politicize and actually try to help people, the current advice would have been the advice from the get go (even Obama wasn’t so foolish during his pandemic).
People talk about kids and the elderly, but what about all the people that due to the lockdowns: got divorced? Increased drug use or overdosed? Experienced increased domestic abuse? Had to shut their businesses? Didn’t lose their businesses, but now can’t fully staff them (record job creation, my ***)? Couldn’t see a doctor for other issues, or even developed new, non-covid ailments due to being locked down? Became homeless due to any of the above or other? As far as I’m concerned, the lockdown was one of the greatest crimes against humanity the world has ever seen (unless you were rich, Antifa, or protesting Trump). The elites didn’t care then, and they don’t care now. A whole lot of us will never forget.
I fear they are about to do the same with their Green New Deal mulligans. I don’t know what one calls any of that other than tyranny.
Big Brother is watching you and controlling message. The totalitarian deep state and deep tech allies take pages from the playbooks of the PRC, Nazis, and USSR. Hopefully the First Amendment, rule of law, and common sense will prevail.
Sorry folks but if you were so stupid as to get information about Covid (or sports or the weather for that matter) from Twitter or Facebook, you deserve what you get. Real Americans figured out in about four weeks (after the second “Two Weeks to Stop the Spread”) that St. Fauci and the rest of the government control freaks were full of “malarkey” (to just pick a word out of the air).
We took control of our own lives… Clearly social distancing was the best “medicine,” clearly natural immunity was the best immunity (although that was a hard way to get protection in 2020), clearly old people were dying 100 to 1 compared to young people, clearly the Great Barrington scientists were right, clearly it just made sense to get on with our lives… and we did… and we lived. It was only the people that read Twitter and Facebook and “followed” the Cuomo clowns and two faced politicians like Newsome and Pelosi that made their lives miserable for almost two years.
@Dennis Byron
Some of us in blue states had no choice due to our draconian governors. We couldn’t just pack it up and move.