The Art of Scandal Implosion: The Political and Media Elite Prepare To Drop Hunter Biden in a “Controlled Demolition”

Below is my column in Fox News on the status of the Hunter Biden investigation and how it presents a challenge for many in Washington. Due to the continued work of a small number of media outlets like the New York Post, it is no longer possible to bury the story or continue the false claim that it is “Russian disinformation.” The hope now appears to be a “controlled demolition” where Hunter is indicted on limited grounds without causing collateral damage to the political and media establishment. Scandal implosion is as much an art as it is a science and could be the most brilliant achievement in this ongoing scandal.
Here is the column:
For news junkies, there has been a remarkable and sudden shift in the media in the coverage of the Hunter Biden scandal. The shift is the very fact that there is suddenly coverage of the Hunter Biden scandal. From CNN to NPR, reporters are now acknowledging that the infamous laptop is not “Russian disinformation” as was widely claimed before the 2020 election. After years of burying the story, the media is now attempting an even more precarious exercise.
It is called controlled demolition: the implosion of a scandal to limit any blast effect on nearby structures or individuals. Like those buildings dropped between other structures, it takes precision and, most importantly, cooperation to pull off. Specifically, this controlled demolition will require the perfect timing of the media, Democratic politicians, and most importantly, the Justice Department.
That was the same alliance that successfully killed the story before the election despite evidence of a multimillion dollar influence peddling scheme by the Biden family. The media eagerly spread the false claim of 51 intelligence experts who declared that the laptop was likely “Russian disinformation.” Twitter and social media companies imposed a news blackout before the election. Recently, GOP senators also accused the Justice Department of effectively spiking the investigation — displaying the same bias documented in the Russian collusion investigation.
For his part, Attorney General Merrick Garland has refused to appoint a special counsel despite the overwhelming need for such an appointment. Even former Attorney General Bill Barr recently said that new evidence makes such an appointment essential ( a reversal of his initial position in giving the case to United States Attorney David Weiss in Delaware).
I previously wrote a column on the one year anniversary of the Hunter Biden laptop story that marveled at the success of the Biden family in making the scandal vanish before that 2020 election. It was analogized to Houdini making his 10,000-pound elephant Jennie disappear in his act. With the help of the media, the Biden trick occurred live before an audience of millions.
The problem is the public can now see the elephant.
That is why the media is now recalibrating. That was most evident in the recent statement of New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman that “I know The New York Times felt it didn’t pursue it originally as much as it wanted to; then it followed up, as I recall.” Friedman does not explain what overrode that journalistic interest in the story or why the “follow up” came a year after the election of Joe Biden.
It appears that President Biden is no longer seen as a political asset with most Democrats refusing to publicly support him in his promised reelection bid. Biden now could endanger Democratic control of Congress. The question is how to drop Hunter (and even his father) without causing damage to the media, the Democrats, or others in Washington. It requires a controlled demolition.
The most important thing is to control the blast. By refusing to appoint a special counsel, Merrick Garland has effectively blocked the risk of a report on the extensive influence peddling, including the repeated references to President Biden. the “Big Guy” is discussed in emails as the potential recipient of a 10 percent cut on a deal with a Chinese energy firm as well as other benefits. Emails also refer to Hunter Biden paying portions of his father’s expenses and taxes. Recently, there was additional support showing that “the Big Guy” was indeed Joe Biden.
The problem is that embarrassing evidence is mounting by the day. That includes the recent disclosure new open influence peddling by Hunter, referencing access to his father. Some emails show Hunter using trips with his Dad to arrange meetings with business associates like Magnani. Indeed, in one exchange with Magnani, Hunter complains that he is not getting responses on his business dealings, objecting
“I have brought every single person you have ever asked me to bring to the F’ing White House and the Vice President’s house and the inauguration and then you go completely silent,. I don’t know what it is that I did but I’d like to know why I’ve delivered on every single thing you’ve ever asked – and you make me feel like I’ve done something to offend you.”
The cringeworthy email only adds to the embarrassment not of Hunter Biden but the media struggling to control the damage from the scandal.
Yet, none of that would be the focus of coverage if the case can be ended on narrow criminal charges.
In other words, the case can then be collapsed by triggering a smaller explosion. Rather than pursue wider conspiracies connected to the influence peddling, Hunter could be indicted on a few tax or lobbying counts. That would allow for a plea bargain that would allow the media to focus narrowly on those counts and not the broader influence peddling by the Biden family.
Of course, controlled demolition can at times take an unexpected turn. The greatest danger is that either house of Congress could flip to GOP control. That would open up the entire matter to congressional investigation. Yet, if a plea has already closed the case, the legal blowback could be confined.
The key to political controlled demolitions “to ‘implode’ the building, that is, make it collapse down into its footprint.” The footprint is now Hunter Biden, confining the implosion to him while leaving the media and establishment untouched.
27 thoughts on “The Art of Scandal Implosion: The Political and Media Elite Prepare To Drop Hunter Biden in a “Controlled Demolition””
It is ironic that I am re-reading Dickens “A Tale of Two Cities” at this moment and I see the same rising anger among those who are aware and educated enough to see the lethal damage being done to the USA. unfortunately our current welfare system does not allow the bottom half of our society to feel enough pain to actually rouse themselves into any action that would upset the flow of welfare checks and internet connections. We are in a trap of our own making.
That has always been the object of the left, Provide “welfare” to all and in that way everyone is predisposed to support the government or lose their benefits. It’s very pernicious and has worked. Hillary has said almost exactly that since she came into the national spotlight. They are all one type of fascist or another.
Jonathan wrote, “Specifically, this controlled demolition will require the perfect timing of the media, Democratic politicians, and most importantly, the Justice Department.”
This implies intentional collusion between the entities listed trying to intentionally manipulate the propaganda being delivered to the public; it’s very communistic like and very much like the old USSR and their propaganda tool Pravda used to do, but this is right here in the good ole US of A!
Witherspoon, fortunately Turley is only making assumptions based on a “scandal”. The only people calling this a “scandal” are those still trying to make an issue out of an issue nobody cares about. Turley is just feeding the need for rage to his base of gullible readers.
Nobody gives a crap about Hunter Biden. Turley is essentially complaining about the lack of interest because obviously nobody really cares. It’s as simple as that.
100+
How many Americans, (the legal kind) are waking up, almost too late, to the destruction of so much of the fabric of this nation. Whether this rot is so deeply entrenched in our media/education industry and festering within ALL levels of government from top to bottom has yet to be decided. The left’s livid fear and hatred of Trump indicates just what is at stake for those on the prog/left should a majority of us actually rise to do something about this. The left will not go down without a fearsome fight. My worry is that those on the right are not sufficiently aware of just how close we are to a tipping point into tyranny and socialism. Is the right too comfortable and lulled into thinking that “this could never happen in America”?
The “controlled explosion” analogy is a good one but it won’t protect the Bidens or the media. The latter are already thoroughly discredited by their warped coverage of the influence-peddling Biden family and the senile patriarch that leads it. Amazing that left-wing news media are still stoutly incurious about how Biden can afford multiple homes on a Senator’s salary while ignoring all mention of the “Big guy” in Hunter’s email. A controlled explosion will not save their reputation or credibility.
I would love to believe you but it was the same media that gave us the Benghazzi cover-up, the obamacare lie and the entire clusterf*ck that was the 2020 election. The dems are far worse than any communist machine and will do ANYTHING to stay in power (keep the largesse flowing). Short of a revolt of the American Jacquerie, nothing will change. It may be time to “storm the Bastille” so to speak.
It’s a “controlled IMPLOSION”.
No one cares. Trump was so damn corrupt and criminal that anyone else pales in comparison.
“No one cares. Trump was so damn corrupt and criminal that anyone else pales in comparison.”
***********************************
Yeah, like Bin Laden and Epstein and the Enron scammers, Muslim terrorists, school shooters and even Madoff. Yep he’s the worst.
Crazy looks good on you!
TDS fool/tool, you would most probably vote for the re-election og biden. Do facts really cause you problems in your delusional state of mind?
Liar!
HELL is coming.
The difference being that there is not one scintilla of proof in Trump’s case other than that manufactured by the Democrat party cabal and their faithful media toadies. 3 years of the worthless Mueller investigation and a huge waste of taxpayer dollars wasn’t enough. Nor was the worthless second impeachment trial. Now we have to endure the January 6th sham and the waste of more taxpayer dollars. What’s next an indictment of his golf swing.
Turley does his usual fine job here but I think we may see an Information rather than an indictment and here’s why. An Information would begin with a recitation of the violations taliored to favor the accused. It would include as part of the deal a waiver of the indictment and a proffer of cooperation against known and unknown coconspirators around the world. Sentencing of course would be postponed in view of the defendant’s cooperation. In January 2023 and beyond, as Republican-chaired congressional committees take up the matter of Hunter Biden, his subpoenaed testimony would be restricted by the fact that the matters in question are “under investigation.” Likewise, the Justice Department will claim the same reasoning for not releasing information. The investigation will linger on indefintitely until the Big Guy is ready to leave the Oval Office whereupon Hunter will be pardoned along with others yet to be named.
Your correct assessment just underscores the level of corruption within our prog-controlled bureaucracy. Time to disinfect our government of progs – from top to bottom.
A bunch of apCray.
They’re kidding themselves if they think the reputation of the media, Democrat politicians and the Justice Department have not already been heavily damaged by the earlier coverup/dismissal of this story. At least half the country no longer believes anything coming from the media, Democrat politicians and the Justice Department.
shame the DOJ and FBI are 100% corrupt for Democrats
all the Bidens should be jailed for their many crimes…Pelosis as well
Whenever I read a right winger accuse others of being dishonest I have to laugh. When Trumps kids and Jared were making hundreds of millions on the back of their positions in the White House….not a dickie bird. I guess because being dishonest is in the Republican DNA. No one noticed the Rudy’s son got a job at the White House or that Trump used his hotels as money bags for donations by those seeking Trumps approval. That was and is all ok. . But the sad an troubled Hunter Biden is the biggest scandal since Obama wore a beige suit!
Well Professor you are certainly earning your right wing props.
Your brain has been fried on MSLSD. It’s their specialty: Propaganda and lies slopped out to the dumbed down masses 24/7.
Thanks for reminding us that Obama/Biden ran a “scandal-free” administration! Hahahahhaaaaaaaaaaaaha. Just like Biden is running his own “scandal-free” administration. You know this, of course, because the media told ya so. You fool.
Holmes without going into a litany of specific counters, I will say this is one big crock of bovine fecal allusions you have posted here, still espousing your hatred for DT, along with all Dems.
Back in 2020, Joe Biden’s political web posted Federal Return copies up through 2016, only reflected W-2s, Fed retirement, Social security primarily as his income. For a man of his nature, and stature, J Biden’s charitable contributions were de minimus, and pathetic.
Beginning in Tax year 2017 Joe miraculously begins to report $10s of Millions of dollars of income from the sources of 2 Sub-S Corporations. I do not know if you are familiar with the pass-through provisions and impact of a S-Corp for tax reporting or not?
Just as all the foreign banks did, including the so-called secret Swiss bank accounts did belly up, The Fed Gov’t has acquired full knowledge of the monies from China, and Ukraine sources of, where each deposit was made into the shell corporations (probably a 1/2 dozen or so) and then subsequently transferred to, until the monies were deposited into all individual accounts involved.
The DOJ, FBI, you can wager the farm on it, that those entities have the data ( monies transferred from bank to bank, foreign and domestic) and just as the whistle blowers are revealing the Hunter Biden DOJ, FBI, cover ups, and suppression, and non disclosures, will soon be made public. The putrid stench of the Bidens’ (Joe and Hunter, and perhaps Bro Jim) alleged corruptions will compel more whistle blowers to come out. I would allege a Big derecho wind of disclosures is coming. I have for months projected that the Dems will slide Kam out, insert Hill or Mochell in, then remove Joe with the 25th amendment, and Wala, there comes more corruption and incompetence. The Dem Socialists party you so defend, will become a doormat.
A “controlled explosion” depends on a a complicit establishment, an acquiescent press, and a democratic electorate that wants to be lied to.
Lefties are dishonest and here three elements of dishonesty come together.
Fortunately, honest Americans are pushing back.
It’s a controlled IMPLOSION. Why do people keep stating the wrong quote. An implosion. Not an explosion. Geez
Probably because when the truth comes out there will be uncontrolled prog trash brain explosions.