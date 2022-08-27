Poll: Over Sixty Percent of Democratic Students Oppose Sharing Dorm Rooms With Republicans

It is a sign of our times. It used to be that the key criterion for college roommates was whether you are a “partier v. non-partier.” Now, it is just your party.
A new NBC and Generation Lab study of the class of 2025 showed that roughly half of college students refuse to live with someone who voted for a member of a different political party. That percentage is notably much higher with Democrats rather than Republicans.
According to the poll, 46% responded that they would “probably not” or “definitely not” be willing to share a room with someone from another political party. Of those, 62% of young Democrats refused to share a room with a member of the Republican party while only 28% of young Republicans took that position.
That attitude extended to marriage where 52% ruled out a spouse from an opposing party. So much for opposites attracting. Notably, 62% would not work for a company that does not share their political values. It seems Twitter is going to be busy this hiring season.
The poll reflects not just our age of rage but the increasing siloed news consumption of citizens. People now largely remain in echo chambers for news from the left or the right. It appears that such self imposed isolation now extends socially and professionally for the rising generation, particularly for Democratic students.
DAMN RIGHT DEMOCRATIC STUDENTS DON’T WANT TO BUDDY UP TO REPUBLICANS! WHY SHOULD THEY? 80% OF REPUBLICANS BELIEVE THE 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN AND THAT TRUMP WON. WHO THE HELL WANTS TO LIVE WITH REPUBLICANS DELUSIONAL ENOUGH TO BELIEVE TRUMP’S BIGASS LIE THAT BIDEN STOLE THE 2020 ELECTION FROM TRUMP!
You would have to be a nutcase to want to live with Republican students who believe the 2020 election was stolen. Who in their right mind wants to hear any Republican piss and moan about losing the 2020 Presidential election?
Turley, just face the jury and answer the question: DO YOU BELIEVE THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WAS STOLEN?
I worked for my sister and her husband when they ran the farm at an Iowa County Home. The residents had various mental disabilities and we would allow those capable to work along side us. I would welcome any one of them to be my dorm mate at college, but not if their disability was TDS.
One can talk and reason with a old school republican, it’s almost impossible to talk and reason with Trump supporters. And there is a yuge difference.
That’s because liberals are reality impaired, and who wants to have a “discussion” with that?
Thanks for proving the point Kyle. Your answer is exactly what someone would expect from a Trump supporter.
” liberals are reality impaired”
Who believes the 2020 election was stolen? Where are the facts, court cases to back this up? Who wants to jail teachers and librarians for talking about same sex partners?
Perhaps you should take your blinders off and look around a bit.
I’m not a believer in polling basically due to the fact that services asking and reporting poll numbers often have a bias toward left or right. Polling responses depend on how the questions are worded.
One needs to understand how the “representative” group was chosen and the demographics. For example what colleges/universities were sampled? How many 18 to 22 year olds were involved?
How many are registered to vote and where are the respondent from? Does the sample include students who are not registered to vote or how many respondents are registered as independent or unenrolled?
Having asked those questions the survey illustrates the division in the United States. Why are students who identify as Democrats so unwilling to room with a student who identifies as Republican? Put another way, why are students who identify as Republicans more open to rooming with a member of the opposite party?
Abraham Lincoln “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
So think about this for a minute. Half of the people in the Repo party believe the 2020 election was stolen. There is not a single fact or even reputable news organization that puts forth such nonsense. Over 60 court cases and no facts were put forth. Do you want to share part of your life with someone so whacked that they believe something that did not happen just 2 years ago? The Repo party is no more, it is the trump fascist party. Intolerance? How about a party that openly bans books. Openly wants to put teachers and librarians in prison because they might mention that some people sleep with someone of the same sex.
Certainly there are whacked Demos, but they don’t hold a candle to the trump fascist party (formerly known as Repo party).
Who wants to ban books? Repos. Who has passed laws to lock up teachers and librarians in jail? Repos. Who believes the 2020 election was stolen despite 60 court cases where not a single piece of evidence was placed before a judge? Repos.
Sure, throw out your catch phrase words “National Socialist Democracy Party”, Socialist, etc. A far right wing congresswoman, Liz Cheney, was censured by her party. Why? Because she tells the truth about trump. A far right state representative in Arizona is censured by his party, why? because he told the truth about the Arizona election. Does this sound like people intelligent people would want to associate with? Does this sound like a party that believes in the big tent? Welcoming to people with different beliefs? Not at all.
Repos. go ahead, live in your fantasy land, let’s see how the November election turns out.
Thank you for proving my point. 🙄 Who wants to listen to regurgitated MSNBC taking points all year? 👎🏻
What specifically is a talking point? Please point to specific points that are not true.
Was liz Cheney censured? Was the Arizona state rep censured? Why where they censured. Are there now laws on the books to send teachers and librarians to jail if they talk about same sex partners? Half of the Repos believe the 2020 election was stolen. Could you please point to some facts to back this up.
He is in debt with his college loans and has to make money somehow. If only Biden had forgiven more.
We know that there is no hope when the response to an essay like this becomes a “grammar thing.” Must be no substance to the person’s arguments.
There’s definitely more political hysteria on the left — and before some apologist points to Jan. 6th, I would remind them of the year-long arson spree the left engaged in, not to mention the academic cancellations that have no end in sight. So let’s not insult everyone’s intelligence by comparing a 4-hour selfie fest at the Capitol with years of hysterical and destructive rampaging by Democrats. It’s bad enough that brain-dead Nancy Pelosi was able to get that hoax in motion, but saner people ought not perpetuate it. No doubt those Democratic college students don’t want to bunk with a Republican less out of fear of physical harm than of fear that they might have to listen to another point of view once in a while. When your own ideological castle is built on sand, it’s impossible to defend it when confronted with a more accurate analysis.
RE:” People now largely remain in echo chambers for news from the left or the right…” Clearly, as exhibited recently in the conversation between Bill Maher and Rob Reiner. Maher countered Reiner’s doubts about the veracity of the circumstances surrounding the Zuckerberg admission with…”that’s because you only listen to MSNBC.”
The decline in the teaching of Latin causes us to disregard the singular/plural distinction of some words. This disregard is so common that it may no longer be improper to ignore the distinction. For example, should stadium pluralized to stadia or stadiums? It is usually the latter, although that is bad Latin. Data is the plural of datum, but it often treated as a singular. Same with media, the plural of medium. American schools have almost killed off Latin, just as they earlier killed off Greek. Classical education in general, once the mainstay of Anglo-American education, is almost gone.
‘Democratic’? They don’t sound very democratic to me. Or tolerant.
RE;”Tribalism 101″
Go on Match and it is shocking how many women will have “No Trump voters” as a non-negotiable requirement.
Far fewer Republican women will have a similar statement about Democrats.
Tells me two things:
(1) The extent of TDS, and
(2) How many women (typically older, less attractive, and strident) sabotage their chances of meeting someone.
I have gained an understanding of why there are so many articles about the shortage of good men.
One comment. As long as there are sites like “seeking”, where younger women look for sugar daddies, these women are not missed.
Very simple reason.
As is exhibited here on a daily basis, the beliefs of Democrats never hold up to debate. Of course no Democrat whats a free open discussion of ideas. Much easier to yell HATER!, like Chris “chameleon” Cristy
