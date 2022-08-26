Zuckerberg Reveals the FBI Told His Company to be Wary of “Russian Disinformation”

Recently, I wrote about the disclosure of an alleged backchannel between the CDC and Twitter on censoring critics of the agency and its recommendations. Now, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed how the FBI warned Facebook about “Russian propaganda” before the Hunter Biden laptop story dropped in 2020. This follows reports that the FBI told agents not to pursue the laptop and to slow walk any investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged influence peddling schemes.
Zuckerberg stated on The Joe Rogan Experience that “The FBI, I think, basically came to us – some folks on our team – and was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, like, you should be on high alert… We thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that, basically, there’s about to be some kind of dump of that’s similar to that. So just be vigilant.’”
It is not clear why the FBI considered this type of media outreach was part of its responsibility as a law enforcement agency. This was before the presidential election and actively discouraged a major platform to allow discussion of major allegations of corruption. The use of the FBI for such a role gave Facebook officials ample cover to expand their censorship operations.
The company only recently allowed customers to discuss the lab theory of the origins of Covid after years of biased censorship. Facebook’s decision to allow people to discuss the theory followed the company’s Oversight Board upholding a ban on any postings of Trump, a move that even figures like Germany’s Angela Merkel and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) have criticized as a danger to free speech. Even Trump’s voice has been banned by Facebook. Trump remains too harmful for Facebook users to hear . . . at least until the company decides that they are ready for such exposure. Facebook has tried to get customers to embrace censorship in a commercial campaign despite its long record of abusive and biased “content modification.”
Zuckerberg just shrugged when pressed on his company effectively joining the effort to kill the story before the election: “Yeah, it sucks. It turned out, after the fact, the fact-checkers looked into it. No one was able to say it was false.”
As with the earlier column on the CDC’s work with Twitter, there is a growing concern over the use of such backchannels for censorship by surrogates in these social media companies.
Zuckerberg stressed that, unlike Twitter, Facebook only buried the story but allowed limited discussion. It is the type of rationalization that only a censor would see as redeeming. The alternative is free speech where Facebook does not assume the right to control what people discuss on such political issues.
51 thoughts on “Zuckerberg Reveals the FBI Told His Company to be Wary of “Russian Disinformation””
A federal judge should have been the “go-between” between federal agencies and private companies. A judge should affirm the agency’s accusations. Is it proven evidence or assumptions in defaming individuals to a private company.
Historically, although FBI/DOJ officials are patriotic, well-meaning and very competent individuals, the “bureaucracy” they work in produces highly inaccurate and incompetent results – based on American history.
For example: Christian minister Martin Luther King, Jr was targeted and punished by the FBI/DOJ for legal non-subversive activities. MLK was promoting voting rights for African-Americans .
Meta went meta with publishing misinformation, disinformation, and steering the vote prompted by the agency that formally identifies as the FBI.
“We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”
– Barack Obama
______________
“We will stop him.”
– Peter Strzok to FBI paramour Lisa Page
___________________________________
“[Obama] wants to know everything we’re doing.”
– Lisa Page to FBI paramour Peter Strzok
___________________________________
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before 40.”
– Peter Strzok to FBI parmour Lisa Page
_________________________________
“People on the 7th floor to include Director are fired up about this [Trump] server.”
– Bill Priestap
I did not think there was a progressive left that would not toe the government line to the bitter end. Maybe we are at the bitter end, only took 14 years. Anyone that thinks the fbi is not partisan, is not intelligent.
Both the DNI and the FBI responded to the letter from the retired intelligence officials by stating that they had no evidence at all that the HB laptop was Russian disinformation. Yet Zuckerberg is saying FBI officials implied something to the contrary. Who were they, what precisely did they say and what remedial action has the FBI taken or will it take?
While I truly appreciate Professor Turley blogging about this government abuse of power, that government abuse of power, and on and on, I believe it’s long past time that he zoom out from the “trees” and show the totality of destruction the progressives have wrecked on our constitutional “forest.” There is precedent here. I know people roll their eyes when anyone mentions the Declaration of Independence, but what we are experiencing today is no different than what occurred after the 7 years war. Jefferson wrote:
Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.
A little bit of tyranny here, a little bit of tyranny there. It’s not as though government abuses power and then we return to normal. These acts are cumulative. They “progress” at a pace to match the pace a culture can unknowingly transform. That’s what Jefferson was talking about. But, if the abuses exceed the pace of cultural change, then we get a “Trump” for President. He weathered the progressives and slowed their transformation, but he couldn’t get rid of them. And they have abandoned any pretense of being “progressive.” They have gone all in on an “ism” that is absolutely an enemy to our constitutional republic. This is why Jefferson wrote:
But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.
Olly,
I read this, this morning. I don’t think we have enough #4’s to reverse the cog of socialism.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/08/no_author/a-man-has-4-options-in-todays-world/
Jim22,
I dont think we need enough #4s.
Due to a convergence of gross incompetence on the governments part, failed policies put in action years or even decades ago, the current inflationary environment, the current supply chain issues, food insecurity, the global geo-political stage, it looks like the whole system is going to fail.
Just try to be enough a a #4 to not get the splatter on you.
Back then as today not enough of us raised hell to have our govt stop feeding the Gen Pop propaganda & other actions to rig all our elections!!!
Now the Govt admits all kinds of Lies now that they are busted for doing so.
We should attempt never to allow Fools & Idiots say that are elections are Not Rigged when we know they are! Paging Bill Barr, etc……
Oath anyone? Well at least a dozen or so have shown up as whistleblowers, maybe more.
Long Week,…
******
https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=Obama+allowed+the+CIA+%26+FBI+to+use+propganda+inside+the+US%27s+borders+%26+on+airways&ia=web
*********
https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=hr+4310+section+1078&ia=web
From yesterday:
By Brian Lupo
By Brian Lupo
Published August 24, 2022 at 4:06pm
1317 Comments
At the Moment of Truth Summit last weekend, Arizona State House candidate Liz Harris had the opportunity to present some of the results from the canvass her team conducted after the 2020 election. The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on some of these incredible findings.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/election-integrity-arizona-liz-harris-recaps-canvass-results-audit-drops-huge-bomb/
Criminal Complaint Filed with Wisconsin Elections Commission Against Shady Claire Woodall-Vogg over Illegal Ballot Collections in Back Alley
By Jim Hoft
Published August 25, 2022 at 12:44pm
In the early hours of November 4, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a batch of 143,379 ballots, all for Joe Biden were dropped into the state totals.
Last August we unearthed an email that shows the culprits behind the ‘drop’ were laughing about what they had done after the ballot drop!
We all now know about the many states that dropped huge numbers of ballots stealing the race for Joe Biden. On the morning of November 4th, America woke up to see the results of the massive fraud in multiple swing states.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/criminal-complaint-filed-wisconsin-elections-commission-shady-claire-woodall-vogg-illegal-ballot-collections-back-alley/
Facebook could simply require the poster to label the post “OPINION” and a system to add footnotes to backup facts. Although government censors are well-meaning, citizens don’t need a nanny-state to censor what we read. Problem solved.
“Although government censors are well-meaning, citizens don’t need a nanny-state to censor what we read. “
You are right that we don’t need a nanny-state, but have fallen short elsewhere, Government censors are not well meaning.
Zuckerberg says FBI pressure led Facebook to censor Hunter Biden laptop story
Tell us how that is well meaning.
“Government censors are not well meaning.”
AMEN to that, S. Meyer. That caught me as a bone being thrown to progressives and not much different than Zuckerberg’s flawed rationalization the professor criticized. That is somewhat akin to saying Mao and Goebbels were well meaning. They did, after all, claim their censorship and propaganda was for the good of their countries.
I don’t have a Facebook account because I don’t like their Terms, and I don’t like what they do with all of the private info they scoop up.
No one is forcing anyone to use Facebook.
That they could do X doesn’t prevent them from doing Y, if they think Y is better, as long as it’s legal. They have their own First Amendment right to censor content that’s inconsistent with their Terms, just like Turley does.
As far as it goes, your comment is correct.
What you fail to note is that the FBI has zero role in monitoring election “propaganda” from either party.
They are there to investigate crimes, not to discourage (or encourage) various campaign issues.
Their conduct is in actuality the “camel’s nose” in the tent, which will lead to a police state if left unchecked. The danger of that is obvious.
It should be illegal.
They have their own First Amendment right to censor content that’s inconsistent with their Terms, just like Turley does.
The feds have the “nice company you got there, shame if it got investigated and audited. Say, do you know a CFO by the name of Allen Weisselberg,? Have a good day”. bullet in their chamber.
This is nothing but Government Censorship
Is facebook an editor then?
As someone noted elsewhere, this is the definition of Fascism: when the increasingly powerful centralized government uses the private sector (corporate power) to do its bidding including the suppression of the political opposition. This was the modus operandi of the National Socialists in Germany and in Italy in the 1930s. And the MSM and leftist academicians could not care less. I hope one day these powers are used against them and they get a taste of their own medicine. Normally I would be against such a thing, but we now are in a full scale asymmetric war against democracy by fascist democrats and turning the other cheek would be futile.
Much like the government using private industries to mandate the experimental covid injections as a condition of continued employment. My husband was “retired” early as a result of his desire to rely on his natural immunity (there was no exemption for those who’d already contracted / recovered from covid, telling, no?)
The mandates foisted with no informed consent by companies clearly operating outside their area of expertise remains a travesty!
Alank,
So you would also oppose governor DeSantis own government censorship of private companies and punishing those who express criticism of his policies?
Florida is currently leading the nation in government censorship of different points of view and dissenting criticism of policies against the LGBTQ. Turley is strangely silent on that.
Recommended reading is the summary and findings of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence – Russian Active Measures Campaigns and Interference in the 2016 U.S. Election.
The Senate Select Committee is a snake pit of corruption. Before you say, yes that includes the Republicans like Rubio.
So, in other words, the FBI interfered with a Presidential election more than once in favor of Democrats. They ARE the Stasi arm of the Progressive party.
Another excellent example of what we already know hits us. The best chance we have to fight the left’s overwhelming advantage in the control of communications is to continue the building of non- woke media and to focus on making the public aware of the left’s control of eduction. Non woke media has expanded greatly over the past few years. If we keep doing what we are doing, we have a fair shot at success.
Quiet conservative: Conservatives in red states must demand open education (not government schools) for all young people. Go to whatever school you wish with a voucher. No Hope Elementary School in your neighborhood must be allowed to wither away over time as parents take back responsibility for educating their children. Will this happen? Pray that it will.
so the FBI is working with the DNC
Some me the EVIDENCE of the Russian Propaganda? I KNOW 100% that Hillary and DNC worked with a BRITISH SPY to work with the RUSSIANS to spread THEIR Propaganda.
The leaders of the FBI and DOJ…WORKED WITH THEM!
That kind?
“so the FBI is working with the DNC”
Yes as is the media and leadership of most of academia.
Time for a name change from FBI to STASI since they are acting more like Federal security police than a bureau of investigation.
I should have added, the FBI’s actions have been reasonably proven.
Zuckerberg says FBI pressure led Facebook to censor Hunter Biden laptop story
“We thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election and we have noticed that, basically there’s about to be some kind of dump that’s similar to that. So, just be vigilant”
https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/mark-zuckerberg-alleges-fbi-warned-russian-propaganda-dump-hunter-biden?utm_source=breaking&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter
We cannot trust Anonymous the Stupid who adds names in his response, lying, when the official document named no such names. HE lies lies continuously.
You are Anonymous the Stupid, and yes, you lie continuously.
“We thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election
Yes Russia swamped the masses with facebook advertising to the tune of ~$200,000 In a campaign that saw almost $200,000,000,000 (yes billion) spent by all parties
Turley advocates “free speech where Facebook does not assume the right to control what people discuss on such political issues,” all while banning the free speech of people like Jeff Silberman.
Turley is a hypocrite on free speech.
Jeff Silberman made implied threats toward Darren, issued demands, and gave non-apologies.
Not sure which Anonymous you are, but are you the one who always accuses Darren of censorship, but then will not state what it is that gets you censored?
I am sixty-five years old. I cannot even imagine that this has happened in a once-great country. Putting the evil genie of extreme liberal partisan government rule back in the bottle will be a difficult task considering half of the country approves. I belong to the half that does not approve.
You’re 100% correct.
“An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.” Thomas Jefferson
This comment was from me.
And it is clear that we are giving up that vital requisite. The left wants to be dictated to.
“the FBI warned Facebook about “Russian propaganda””
God forbid that anyone be wary about Russian propaganda.
you mean like the Russian Propaganda Hillary Paid a British Spy to Produce and their work with FBI, DOJ, NSA, etc?
I’m talking about actual Russian propaganda. Do you deny that it exists?
ATS “I’m talking about actual Russian propaganda. Do you deny that it exists?”
++++
No. I have often thought you work in a basement office of the Lubyanka.
There could be Russian propaganda.
However, our own MSM propaganda is far more over reaching, insidious, and invasive.
The Nazis and Stalin era propaganda machines would be in awe.
Once it was known of who the candidates were for the 2016 election, did you know of anyone who was still undecided?
Might of plugged their nose in the voting booth, but everyone I knew already knew who they were voting for well in advanced.
“The Nazis and Stalin era propaganda machines would be in awe.”
That they would have been.
Anonymous- Your observation is not applicable as we know that the FBI warning was most likely untrue. Do you believe the FBI gave Facebook accurate information in this instance?
If you don’t recognize that Russia uses propaganda, you’re in denial.
To analyze the accuracy of the info that the FBI gave Facebook, we’d need to see what the FBI itself gave to Facebook.
It’s not in your face obvious that the fix was in?
Since 2015.
This may seem like a revelation but ANYONE with sense has suspected such actions since hillary’s servers disappeared. Anyone with sense has become jaded as to how this thugish government acts to preserve its power. Just know your history and you understannd what’s going on, now when are enough legal American citizens going to get to a tipping point and correct this egregious mismanagement of this nation?
Well said!
“. . . backchannel between the CDC and Twitter on censoring critics of the agency and its recommendations. Now, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed how the FBI warned Facebook about “Russian propaganda” before the Hunter Biden laptop story dropped in 2020.”
If you still believe that the 2020 election was *not* corrupt, then you are either in a coma, or are an irredeemable Apologist.
Ditto if you still believe that there is *not* a Praetorian guard faction within the FBI.
I am afraid the politicization of the FBI/DOJ crossed a Rubicon of sorts with Hillary emails / Russia hoax. They don’t even care anymore what we think. They are pursuing their political enemies without remorse and will continue to do so until counter political power is used to stop them. Either that will never happen any we will continue to live in a more and more oppressive surveillance state, or the current oppressed will have to become the future oppressors. Tit for tat will lead to the eventual fall of the Republic. Brutus thought he could preserve the Republic by getting stabby. Nope. It just started the civil war that led to tyranny and Empire. Welcome to the Globalist American Empire, all hail Augustus!