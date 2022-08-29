Marquette University Students Shut Down Convocation in Protest of Racial “Oppressions and Hardships”

Senior and McNair Scholar Lionel Clay is quoted as saying “We shut this down to represent how they’re trying to shut us down. Trying to silence our voices. How they’re trying to mute us. How they don’t want us to be there.” However, there was also this quote from incoming freshman Brennan Wills: “I appreciate that Marquette acknowledges the First Amendment rights of free speech. I don’t enjoy how in the end the event was still canceled, and I don’t get to experience this.”
Willis has a point. The protesters stopped these students and families from an important part of their college experience, a convocation that the protesters were allowed when they were incoming students. In my view, it was a reckless and callous act. There is no question that stopping the convocation received the greatest press attention but it also hurt fellow students and their families. Rather than conducting a sit-in at an administrative building or protesting other events, the students selected an event that would deny other students one of the most memorable moments of their education. However, it was not the protest itself but the storming of the stage that went too far in my view.
The question is how the university should respond. It is does not appear that any discipline will be meted out for blocking the event.
This presents a different situation from prior cancellation campaigns where protesters keep speakers from being heard due to their holding dissenting views.
Blocking others from speaking is not the exercise of free speech. It is the very antithesis of free speech. Nevertheless, faculty have supported such claims. CUNY Law Dean Mary Lu Bilek showed how far this trend has gone. When conservative law professor Josh Blackman was stopped from speaking about “the importance of free speech,” Bilek insisted that disrupting the speech on free speech was free speech. (Bilek later cancelled herself and resigned).
Here the effort was to protest university policies and the treatment of African American students. While the protesters were reportedly wrong on the issue of the OEI office, they were seeking to draw attention to what they viewed as racist policies or practices by the university. For many decades, students have engaged in such sit downs, strikes, and protests. There is a difference from trying to prevent others from speaking on campus.
The problem, however, remains the specific event and method that they chose. I believe that preventing other students from experiencing this rite of passage was wrong and worthy of discipline. I would not support expulsion, but I believe that the students should be sanctioned in the form of an official reprimand or even a suspension. That should be accompanied with a warning that any similar disruption of a convocation or graduation in the future would result in expulsion. That does not mean that they cannot protest such events. The students have a free speech right to protest at the convocation. They do not have the right to storm the stage and disrupt the convocation. This protest harmed other students. The same is true for preventing classes from being held by storming a classroom, as was the situation previously discussed at Northwestern.
I have also advocated in the past that students who disrupt speakers face expulsion after being given a prior warning and official reprimand. There is a difference between protesting outside of events or classes and storming rooms or stages to prevent others from hearing teachers or speakers. It is the difference between being heard and preventing others from being heard.
In this case, the protesters used an important ceremony for other students as a vehicle for their own speech. In doing so, they harmed other students and the school by blocking the convocation rather than simply engaging in a nearby protest. As institutions of higher learning, we have to draw a bright line in the protection of a diversity of viewpoints as well as the protections of the spaces for learning. Protests are an important part of that culture but so is the recognition of basic respect and tolerance for other students and faculty in their own activities and expression.
21 thoughts on “Marquette University Students Shut Down Convocation in Protest of Racial “Oppressions and Hardships””
The Pungi’s rhythm and melancholy tone of Socialism on Display, closed minded neophytes.
In the late 1960’s, student protests, often violent, were the bane of college campuses. Most college administrators sought to appease the protesters, at the expense of the other students. But when the University of Chicago suffered a series of student actions over a period of several months, President Edward Levi, the legal scholar and future Attorney General, took a different course: he enforced the school rules through a hearing process. Many of the protesters were expelled from the school. Surprisingly, the protests ended. “Levi’s administration gained national attention for its response to student protests, particularly the February, 1969 student occupation of the administration building in response to the denial of tenure to professor Marlene Dixon. Levi and his administration and staff moved their work offsite for the two-week duration of the protests. Many protesters were then expelled or suspended. The measured nature of Levi’s initial response, the reliance on university rules and disciplinary bodies and the severity of the punishments were the subject of widespread comment.” [https://snaccooperative.org/ark:/99166/w64b3fcz]
RE:”In the late 1960’s, student protests, often violent, were the bane of college campuses..” I venture to say that those of like mindset who manged to remain rose up the academic ladder and chain of command such that they are now ‘occupying’ the Dean’s office as the Deans, setting and supporting the issues raised by the student bodies, the Woke Agenda, and the Cancel Culture Gestapo many in the outside world are railing against..
“Constant oppressions and hardships placed on students of color” and “constantly under appreciated, watched, socially abused and forgotten by administration.” Why blacks apply to and stay at these racist institutions is hard to understand. There are plenty of other schools that would appreciate their desire for separate facilities and fellowship and obvious understanding that even people of pallor have rights. The HBCUs come to mind.
So now the definition of “oppression” has shifted to being “under appreciated”? These privileged students — of all races — need a reality check. They go to these elite colleges expecting the administration to be surrogate helicopter parents. They have no intention of studying, working hard, or even learning. They simply want to act out and exercise their tiny amount of power by shutting things down. It’s the colleges’ fault for allowing this in the first place. They created the Frankenstein, now let them deal with it.
What else do you expect from the Participation Trophy Generation?. If you don’t get a gold star on your forehead every day just for showing up you’re obviously “oppressed”.
What does, “under appreciated,” mean?
If you read the statement put out by the university, it states “30% of our incoming first-year class identifies as students of color, which is an all-time high in student diversity.”
Is that not progress?
Or is it not 51% right now that they feel is under appreciated?
It is also a private university that charges $46k a year.
As a non-white person, I would give that a hard pass.
Where do these protestors expect to get jobs, when any future employer will Google their names and see that as young adults, they engaged in disruptive and destructive behavior towards the very institution that was providing them with a great educational opportunity? People who bite the hand that feeds them are the last ones that any employer will want in his workforce!
My wife and I own and operate a executive recruiting firm. This is why we search the social media history of any candidate before presenting them to our client. If you have a past of this kind of stupidity there is no way we are putting our stamp of approval on you. We have an industry reputation to protect.
wait, the people who on average are admitting with MUCH POORER academic records are complaining?
They ALWAYS complain. ALWAYS. In fact, complaining is the only skill that they have perfected! You don’t see any YouTube videos of them building, inventing, designing or creating anything of value to society.
So much truth in your comment.
RE:Marquette University Students Shut Down…” ‘ Victimhood 101’ gets a 10K loan forgiveness.
they are playing the LONG Game….One Billion of Reparations for every black person… So what if NOT one of them was ever a slave…and trillions of OTHER PEOPLES MONEY have been lavished on their communities! Maybe they would be happier to go to one of the Great African Universities to be with their majority? End Victimhood!
If the universities had a real entrance exam and our government stopped picking up the tab for tuition there probably wouldn’t be a black student council.
So someone starts a rumor either unintentionally or intentionally, the Office of Engagement and Inclusion was eliminated.
The rumor could easily be confirmed as true or false with a little effort, talking to the correct officials, and reviewing the facts.
Nah. Why do that?
Rather then have a sit in, or request a meeting with university officials to state grievances, they disrespect and ruin the day for all those other students.
And what exactly do they expect to address, “we are constantly under appreciated, watched, socially abused and forgotten by administration.”
Or, “We shut this down to represent how they’re trying to shut us down,. Trying to silence our voices. How they’re trying to mute us. How they don’t want us to be there.”
All based off a false rumor?
Of course the question is, will they acknowledge they were wrong in their assessment the Office of Engagement and Inclusion was eliminated and issue an apology?
all Offices of Engagement and Inclusion should be eliminated. As they are Straight White hate groups! Through history there have been strong black business, science and political leaders…now we are FORCED to accept their second, third, forth, etc tiers purely based on SKIN COLOR! End Racism!
Attention whores
Set up a panel to discuss, include the oppressed for sure, and have people like Condaliza Rice, 0n the panel.
I guess this is where I disagree with you Professor Turley. If the students wish to demonstrate, then go right ahead. It’s their right to do so. Blocking a convocation or any scheduled events at a University and preventing a speaker from speaking should be punishable by expulsion. It should be right there in the student handbook.
When you deny other students their rights then you have gone too far. Better yet, asses a fine and do not release the diploma until the fine is paid. Asses the diploma as incomplete.
“Watched, socially abused, under appreciated and forgotten”. Well any student could say that and usually does. I felt the same way in college and nobody gave a damn. Just pay the tuition, go to class, get the diploma and the rest is up to you. You will not go through life with dancing girls or boys throwing rose petals on your path to light the way. Of course any employee working for a living could also say the same thing most days.
I was told, “Well, thats life, deal with it “. So I did.
The Black Student Council of Marquette University, organized the protests…
Well, there’s their first mistake. The school should never have allowed more than one Student Council. Expulsions and not warnings would be well deserved.
The conduct of the Black Student Council of Marquette University, a group of entitled, recalcitrant children isn’t the issue anymore than is the false flag of, “First Amendment” rights. This is simply Socialists breaking down yet another American institution and the flaccid response by an impuissant administration.