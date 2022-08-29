Wharton Study: Biden Tuition Debt Forgiveness Could Cost $1 Trillion

The alleged cost of $300 billion for the Biden tuition debt forgiveness plan was challenged by the White House as too high. Then the figure went up to $500 billion. Now the respected University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business estimates that it will cost up to $1 trillion. Putting the merits of such debt forgiveness aside, the unilateral plan to waive up to a trillion dollars without congressional approval is a dangerous and unconstitutional violation of our system of the separation of powers. Those Democrats applauding this plan in Congress are celebrating their own institutional obsolescence.
The Wharton analysis of the student loan forgiveness plan found that the cost could be $1 trillion over a 10-year period.
What is so troubling is that, not only did Biden circumvention Congress with the constitutional control of the purse, but this plan has divided the nation. While supported by a majority, there is intense opposition to the plan and its costs. The polling also shows conflicting concerns and support from the public as they learn more about the plan.
A new Emerson College Polling national survey found that 36% believe the loan handout is too much and 35% believe that it is just right. Thirty percent think it is not enough. Only roughly half of the country believes it will actually help students gain access to a college education. One poll shows roughly half of the country supporting the plan while another poll shows 59% are concerned that the plan will fuel inflation. A NPR/Ipsos survey found 82% of respondents believed the government should prioritize making college more affordable over forgiving student loans.
This is precisely what congressional action is meant to address in vetting ideas and the costs of such ideas. Instead, we are scrambling to learn the costs and expected impact after it is already approved by unilateral action of the president.
The celebration of members of Congress over the circumvention of their institution is hardly news. Members like Sen. Jeff Merkley (D, Ore.) have been calling on Biden to just act unilaterally.
When Madison described the essence of his constitutional vision of the separation of powers in Federalist 51, he declared “Ambition must be made to counteract ambition.”
No branch is supposed to have enough power to govern alone. Once power becomes concentrated in the hands of a president, citizens are left only with the assurance that such unchecked power will be used wisely – a Faustian bargain the framers repeatedly warned us never to accept.
The Madisonian vision has long been on the decline in Congress. One of the lowest points was the State of the Union address by former President Barack Obama when he announced that he intended to go it alone in achieving his policy goals, refusing to yield to the actions of Congress. One would have expected an outcry, or at least stony silence, from a branch that was being told it would be circumvented. Instead, there was rapturous applause that bordered on a collective expression of institutional self-loathing.
Now these members are applauding a president waiving a trillion dollars unilaterally because he knew that he could not get such a massive waiver from Congress. It is precisely what the Framers sought to avoid in a system of shared powers. Yet, even law professors are denouncing our constitutional system as the evil that must be attacked to achieve social justice. The embrace of such concentration of authority in a single politician is precisely what the condemned “constitutionalism” is meant to avoid.
For those who claim to be fighting for our constitutional system and democracy, this may be a good place to start.
“A NPR/Ipsos survey found 82% of respondents believed the government should prioritize making college more affordable over forgiving student loans.”
Yep.
No one seems to ever ask why has the cost of college exploded over the years.
Could it be quarter million dollar salaries to professors with tenure and gold medal status retirement plans?
Administrators with the same salaries and retirement plans?
The size of the bureaucracy/administration that is slow to service the students? Saw this with my own children.
Dorm rooms that look more like the penthouse suite at the Hilton?
What are they doing with those endowments? Why do they still ask alumi to donate rather then use the endowments?
And the government should not be prioritize making college more affordable.
The colleges should be.
When the Prince of Lies, Paul Begala, thinks Biden engaged in “bad politics”, you know they are in trouble.
https://news.yahoo.com/former-clinton-adviser-says-bidens-163713381.html
“Former Clinton adviser Paul Begala said Sunday that President Biden’s student loan debt handout was “bad politics” and “terrible policy.” ”
Then there are the honest types calling pandering when it occurs
https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/opinion/columnists/iowa-view/2022/08/28/student-debt-forgiveness-joe-biden-goal-buy-off-voters/7894365001/
“With student loan forgiveness, Biden’s belief on elections appears to be ‘if you can’t win them, buy them’”
Real fiscal-conservatives may want to listen to a real fiscal-conservative, former Republican Senator Alan Simpson, in the 2013 film “Inequality for All”. Simpson noted his fiscally-conservative stance has never changed, his Republican Party changed.
The film notes that Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower had a top tax rate of 91% and LBJ had a top tax rate of 70%. Warren Buffet is also in the film. Buffet noted that his secretary (and most Americans) pays a higher tax rate than he did.
Apparently in 2022, the richest 1% of richest billionaires pay a tax rate of about 11%. Most people reading this are paying about a 33% tax rate. This is worse than the libertarian “Flat Tax” idea, the is actually a regressive system where the working class pay higher tax rates than the richest 1%.
The film also points out the national security threats from obscene income inequality, that the FBI, DOJ and DHS should be paying attention to.
Real fiscal-conservatives may want to watch this film!
This is why I have always favored scrapping the entire idea of a tax on either income or investment gains in favor of a national sales tax exempting necessities like food and medical supplies. The more expensive the item you buy is, the more tax you remit, and the best part is you pay at the point of sale; no forms to fill out, no deductions, rebates, or credits needed. Everyone pays, everyone contributes, everyone participates.
The best part of all is government no longer has to power to redistribute, or the ability to shape behavior through the tax code.
Not only the congress obsolescence the great weakening of the representative form of government. They love it when they agree with the policies, only complain when it works against them but do nothing. It is a constant march to irrelevance of the will of the people.
You and the Republicans didn’t bat a eyelash when Trump gave billions to billionaires and corporations! (Second private planes anyone!) It’s time to actually help people lead better lives that feed the corporations and billionaires many of whom don’t even pay taxes!
Trump did not give billions to billionaires. Stop making stuff up.
You and the Republicans didn’t bat a eyelash when Trump gave billions to billionaires and corporations!
All spending must originate in the House of of Representatives. So exactly what legislative bill “spent” this trillion $’S
Leftist can only hope to confuse the masses with their lies
Even Pelosi stated the President could not do this constitutionally. Though late this week the constitution must have been ammendended because now Pelosi is cool with it.
You’re just parroting another left-wing lie how President Trump gave billions to billionaires and corporations. Not only me but millions of other Americans receive more income tax refund back because of him, more than any other past president. The bottom line is you hate America the way it is meant to be. A republic that is based upon the constitution. You despise everything about the way the founders set up the country. You’re nothing but a traitor to our nation.
Under Obama, he took money out of my pocket via the so-called ACA.
Under Trump, he put money into my pocket with his Jobs act.
He also took money out of a friends pocket, as she was in that upper tax bracket, had no dependents or tax shelter.
That worked as it was supposed to.
As Trump noted, more than a few of his billionaire friends were none to happy with him.
As for those corporations you mention not paying taxes, like Google, they find loop holes in the system that both parties ignore or wont close. Just ask Nacy Pelosi who’s husband makes interesting stock buys and trades prior to given legislation, or Nancy would not allow a bill barring members of Congress or their families from what is essentially insider trading.
Not taking as much ≠ giving money away.
And yet they still continue to vote for the National Socialist Democrat Party.
Is The History of the Decline and the Fall of the Roman Empire by Edward Gibson or 1984 by George Orwell even read today? They both were required reading in Junior High.
Adding together the 35 percent of people who think the loan cancellation is just right and the 30 percent of people who think it is not enough – that Addis up to 65 percent of people who do not think Biden did too much here.
Yet Turley argues this is dividing the nation. Heck – when 65 percent of the country agrees on anything these days; it shows something we should be doing.
Congress rarely passes anything because of the filibuster; but really they should have passed this. Biden does stuff in the executive branch because the filibuster as practiced by McConnell and company has made Congress unworkable.
And the Roman Empire fell with the same reasoning.
You advocate mob rule.
I don’t care if 100% agree, if it’s Unconstitutional you can’t do it. The whole point of the Constitution is to prevent government doing things based on simple mob rule or popularity.
What was it? In 2020 the Dems used the fillibuster some 300 times?
The GOP, once.
Mr. Turley: I enjoy your columns. You bring a thoughtful perspective to contentious issues.
In reading your work, though, I’ve noticed editing problems, such as in this piece about the cost of President Biden’s debt forgiveness plan.
Initially you cite a cost of $300 billion. That is followed by a statement that the estimated cost “went up” to $500 million.
As a former newspaper reporter and editor, I tend to notice such oversights. I bring them to your attention not to find fault but to help improve your already outstanding work.
A trillion here, a trillion there. Is there enough money in the world that the Politicians WON’T spend to get reelected??
Is there enough money in the world that the “Democrats,” the “Democrats”, Will not spend to get reelected? No. Absolutely not.
It has been well documented that this administration is lawless and has no respect for the Constitution. From weaponizing agencies like the FBI and IRS, to inserting racially discriminating funding into budget bills, the Biden administration has crossed too many lines. But the WH simply reflects the larger agenda of the entire Democratic party. We don’t need anymore op eds in the NY Times calling for an end to the Constitution to be convinced of the “insurrection” at the top of the Democratic party agenda.
The National Socialist Democrat Party to be specific.