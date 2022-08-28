Federal Judge Indicates Intent to Appoint Special Master to Review Seized Documents in Mar-a-Lago Raid

Since the start of the controversy over the Mar-a-Lago raid, I have called for the release of a redacted affidavit and the appointment of a special master to sort through the seized material, including alleged attorney-client privileged material. Indeed, I felt that this was one of the four failures of Attorney General Merrick Garland in not taken proactive steps to assure that public that this was not a pretextual raid to collect sensitive material for other investigative purposes. Now, District Judge Aileen Cannon has indicated an intent to make such an appointment. It was a belated request from the Trump team but, as I wrote yesterday, it would still have considerable value in the case.
Judge Cannon filed an order Saturday morning that “The Court hereby provides notice of its preliminary intent to appoint a special master in this case.”
Such an appointment should have been done before the Justice Department reviewed the material. The Department sought a ridiculously broad search warrant and Magistrate Paul Reinhart simply signed off on the order without considering the wide array of privileged material that could be seized. It adopted language so broad that it was the legal version of Captain Jack Sparrow’s “Take what you can … Give nothing back.” It allowed the seizure of any box containing any document with any classification of any kind — and all boxes stored with that box. It also allowed the seizure of any writing from Trump’s presidency.
However, a special master could still serve the same interests of transparency and legitimacy. The special master could divide these documents in classified material, unclassified but defense information, and unclassified material outside of the scope of the alleged crimes. The last category would then be returned.
That accounting could also offer basic descriptive information on the material without revealing their precise content or titles. The special master could describe material as related to national defense or nuclear weapons (as was previously leaked government sources). The government has already leaked that there was nuclear weapons material being sought. Confirming such general details can be done without giving details on the specific information or even titles for the documents to protect national security. In national security cases, including cases where I have served as counsel, such indexes and summaries are common.
Once again, as with the release of the redacted affidavit, Garland could have taken these steps to assure the public that the Department was not acting for political or improper purposes — or using excessive means to achieve those goals. He has refused every opportunity to do so while chastising those who question the integrity of his Department.
The release of the redacted affidavit shows that what Garland and his Department told the public was untrue about the inability to release a redacted affidavit without endangering the case or national security. As discussed yesterday, the redacted affidavit confirmed various key points on the legal and factual background. After opposing the release of even a single line, the government released whole pages that were manifestly suitable for public disclosure.
Once again, Garland waited to be forced to take this step rather than act on his own to address widespread concerns. His department has a documented history of officials misleading courts and filing false material in Trump-related investigations. This is yet another example of how Attorney General Garland has done little to earn the trust of almost half of the country. In this and other controversies, he has demanded respect but refused to take even modest measures to justify it.
8 thoughts on “Federal Judge Indicates Intent to Appoint Special Master to Review Seized Documents in Mar-a-Lago Raid”
There is legal, political and moral reasons to appoint a Special Master. The most important reason is Garland’s and the FBI’s disregard to the rule of law. This AG has very little credibility and has proven to be a political partisan.
Jonathan Turley:
In this and other controversies, he has demanded respect but refused to take even modest measures to justify it.
I got my popcorn ready for the indictment and criminal trial of Donald Trump. Turley will be here making lame excuses for Defendant Trump after the state and federal indictments come out, until Trump is convicted. Then Turley will continue to defend Federal Inmate #9748731 Donald J. Trump. Will Turley visit Trump in prison?
“The special master could divide these documents, etc, etc.” Don’t you mean, the special master can divide whatever documents the corrupt DOJ and the corrupt FBI give him? Does anyone really believe that the DOJ and FBI, after turning over an almost completely redacted affidavit, won’t hold back incriminating documents to cover up their crimes associated with the Russiagate hoax? The only reason more Americans aren’t livid about the abuse of power by this administration is because it’s either not reported in the liberal media; is reported on the bottom of page 35; or is so watered down as to appear benign. I have realized over the last two years that the major reason liberals can’t debate facts is that they simply don’t have them. Their news sources deliberately keep them in the dark so as not to deviate from the Democratic party narrative. This leaves liberals few response options other than denial, distraction and hysteria.
My CNN addicted brother-n-law says “if you (Trump) are innocent, then you don’t need to fear the gov going thru your documents”. He sang a different song with Hillary… “She said the emails were personal, the gov has no business going thru those emails”
When we see the power that the government displays over Trump, a rich man with immense public and private resources, most of us are frightened.
Imagine what they can do to us, unhampered by publicity or a legion of lawyers.
“frightened”? NO!
The National Socialist Democrat Party is leading us to a breaking point. The Marxists history of the Twentieth Century is clear.
” We the People ” know the remedy for tyrannical government. It’s the 2nd Amendment.
According to the ATF 700 million guns in the hands of citizens.
The words of Patrick Henry still ring. “Give me liberty or give me death!”