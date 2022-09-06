Federal Judge Orders Appointment of Special Master and Halts Use of Seized Mar-a-Lago Material by Prosecutors

In another defeat for the Justice Department, a federal court has ordered not just the appointment of a Special Master but halted the use of the seized Mar-a-Lago documents by prosecutors until the legal status of these documents is established (The ongoing intelligence security review of classified material can continue). As with the compelled release of a redacted affidavit, the Justice Department seriously overplayed its hand (as it did in earlier filings) in claiming that an appointment would undermine national security and making extreme, unestablished legal arguments. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon will not necessarily change the ultimate trajectory of the case but it will force critical reviews and rulings on issues from attorney-client privilege to executive privilege.
For weeks, I have been writing about both the value of an appointment of a Special Master to reassure many in the public of an independent review and to address unresolved and difficult questions over these documents. While brushed aside by many legal experts, the prosecution of Donald Trump would require courts to address some long-unresolved questions.
The appointment and review will cause delay but it was unlikely that the prosecutors would bring charges until after the midterm election anyway due to the long-standing policy.
The order also does not halt the criminal investigation, only the use of the documents. Prosecutors can still interview witnesses on what was known to be the content of boxes, what steps were taken to allegedly move or conceal material, and other issues critical to establishing crimes of obstruction.
Many faculty on the left continue the curious objections to a court seeking review of the FBI or not accepting its overbroad claims of authority. It is a bizarre shift that we have seen in other Trump investigations where liberals suddenly express shock that a court would countermand sweeping national security claims or seek to review the Justice Department’s review of material for privilege. It does not matter that there appears to have been mistakes by the taint team and that privileged material (as well as an assortment of private material from medical records to tax records) were seized.
The same breathless coverage followed the order that we have seen in prior Trump-related matters. AEI’s Neil Ornstein suggested that Judge Cannon is now engaged in obstruction by simply ordering a third-party review. The over-wrought response to this order is par for the course over the last six years.
Stephen I. Vladeck, a law professor at University of Texas and CNN contributor, expressed outrage at “an unprecedented intervention by a federal district judge into the middle of an ongoing federal criminal and national security investigation.” (Vladeck was one of the experts who previously supported an array of criminal allegations against Trump and pushed a false claim related to the clearing of Lafayette Park). While it is admittedly less common to use a special master in a criminal case, it is not “unprecedented” for a court to conduct in camera reviews of seized material. In this case, the court wants to use a special master to perform that function. Moreover, special masters are commonly appointed in the federal courts in an array of cases where judges need assistance in creating a record for a ruling on motions.
Keep in mind that The Justice Department itself recognizes that it may have gathered some attorney-client privileged documents in this ridiculously broad search. It allowed the seizure of any box containing any document with any classification of any kind — and all boxes stored with that box. It also allowed the seizure of any writing from Trump’s presidency. Judge Cannon notes that the Justice Department’s own taint team missed privileged material and rejects the government’s assurance that it still caught the errors (emphasis added below):
“Counsel from the Privilege Review Team characterized them as examples of the filter process working. The Court is not so sure. These instances certainly are demonstrative of integrity on the part of the Investigative Team members who returned the potentially privileged material. But they also indicate that, on more than one occasion, the Privilege Review Team’s initial screening failed to identify potentially privileged material. The Government’s other explanation—that these instances were the result of adopting an overinclusive view of potentially privileged material out of an abundance of caution—does not satisfy the Court either. Even accepting the Government’s untested premise, the use of a broad standard for potentially privileged material does not explain how qualifying material ended up in the hands of the Investigative Team. Perhaps most concerning, the Filter Review Team’s Report does not indicate that any steps were taken after these instances of exposure to wall off the two tainted members of the Investigation Team [see ECF No. 40]. In sum, without drawing inferences, there is a basis on this record to question how materials passed through the screening process, further underscoring the importance of procedural safeguards and an additional layer of review.“
Notably, Judge Cannon also rejected the blanket denial of possible executive privilege arguments by the Justice Department and correctly notes that the assertion of some privilege by a former president remains unresolved in controlling precedent.
The Justice Department may appeal the decision. Special masters are routinely appointed as an extension of the authority of the court to help create a record upon which the judge can rule. It is not common to see this type of review at this stage but this is hardly your common criminal case given the intersecting constitutional and attorney-client privilege claims. Such appointments are generally left to the discretion of the trial court by appellate courts.
Yet, that does not mean that appellate judges might not tailor the order (or even block it). For example, appellate judges could question the scope of the bar on the use of the documents. They could loosen the ruling to allow the use of some documents with classification markings or require threshold determinations to free up such material.
However, the appointment of a special master in my view was the right thing to do. It was unfortunately another step that Attorney General Merrick Garland could have taken but refused to do so. Garland has had at least four opportunities to take modest steps to assure the public on the department’s motives and means in this controversy.
You can read Cannon’s full order here.
So a newby unqualified judge whom Team Trump selected to appoint to the bench and then forum-shopped to get this case before has ruled that the FBI (led by a Trump-appointed director) needs to avoid the appearance of bias AGAINST Trump by delaying this thing until a Trump-approved Special Master is appointed to gum up the investigation. And ignoring all precedent to do so.
Nope, Justice is not blind. All criminal defendants should get a judge they appointed to decide their case.
The appointment of a Special Master was the right thing to do. DOJ cries foul. They do not want anyone looking at the stuff??? they took, trust us???????????????? sure??? Lets see if the y appeal, they will lose but also it may be costly, perhaps the appeal courts will give Trump more wins. Appeal all the way to the Supreme Court, C, Thomas is the Supreme Coourt Judge overseeing Atlanta/florida, perhaps they will take it up and rule against the DOJ in such away DOJ can’t do anything. Also, Biden Admin has a poor track record with their appeals since they use the Left Wing crazy ideas of the radical left so called legal experts.
Chuckiechan’s 9:31 comment hits home. But for the “fruits of the poisonous tree” exclusion of DOJ evidence pursuant to a finding of illegal scope of search (unlikely), all the information DOJ hoped to glean from its efforts has already been gained.
If, in fact, Trump is found to have willfully concealed documents, in my mind, the only reason would be either (1) they were exculpatory (in his mind) in defending against all the accusations against him, or (2) they reflected (in his mind) the collusive and unrelenting effort to politically destroy him.
He must have believed that they would mysteriously disappear if he did not keep or make copies of them.
And indeed, neither he nor we will ever know if all the documents that DOJ seized were acknowledged or listed..
Obviously, the FBI already has by now copied and hidden what was privileged in order to build another phony revenge case against Trump. It is what they do. They play the “squeeze for justice” game until people plead guilty to walking on water. The only “Law and Order” left in the USA is in TV reruns.
“Obviously,” you’re assuming facts not in evidence.
For a law professor, Turley regularly avoids focusing on the legal details.
Contrast his response with the shorter response of law professor Orin Kerr that starts to dig in on the legal issues:
I know it’s un-Twitter-like to ask a genuine Q, not try to score points, but a Q. I understand how a court can enjoin further execution of a warrant. But does a federal court have authority to enjoin executive branch “use” of seized materials for “investigative purposes”?
The warrant is a court order, so executing it is a judicial issue (putting aside, at least for now, that this was another court’s order). But this seems to be an order to enjoin the investigation *after* the warrant was executed.
…
Some cases:
“Prospective defendants cannot, by bringing ancillary equitable proceedings, circumvent federal criminal procedure.” Deaver v. Seymour, 822 F.2d 66 (DC Cir. 1987) (Silberman, J.) (rejecting civil suit to enjoin govt from indicting plaintiff).
https://scholar.google.com/scholar_case?case=2356063336897097753&q=822+F.2d+66&hl=en&as_sdt=2006
[excerpt from that case]
Lots of good citations in this recent district court case, to the effect that federal courts lack the power in a civil action to enjoin the executive branch from prosecuting a criminal case. The case is McPhee v. United States, 2021 WL 5014815 (SDNY 2021).
[excerpt from that case]
Similar, from Ali v. United States, 2012 WL 4103867 (WDNY 2012).
[ditto]
Ok, so it seems like a federal court in a civil action lacks the power to enjoin a federal prosecution. To my mind, that raises a lot of questions. Judge Cannon has tried to enjoin “use” of the seized materials “for investigative purposes.” First, is indicting Trump “use”?
Second, if a federal court lacks power to stop the executive branch from prosecuting a case, can it have power to stop the executive branch from investigating a case to see if a prosecution is appropriate? (I would think they go together– both core executive branch functions.)
To my mind, this is one of the weirdest parts of Judge Cannon’s order. Appointing a special master is very odd here. But the bigger deal is enjoining “use” of the seized materials that were already searched, for further “investigative purposes” (whatever that means).
In the context of a contraband case, where proving the case is all about using the seized items, that injunction amounts to a judicial takeover of the executive branch’s investigation. I don’t see how a federal judge has the power to do that.
I take the judge’s view to be that she has to control the executive branch’s investigation to stop it from potentially violating Trump’s rights. But under our system of separated powers, that has to be dealt with ex post, not through an injunction. LA v. Lyons, 461 US 95 (1983).
https://twitter.com/OrinKerr/status/1566858604644143104
Now that’s a legal analysis. Turley clearly isn’t going to delve into legal analysis since his primary focus is to disseminate the Fox News narrative. Also Turley has so far ignored former AG William Barr’s criticism of Trump’s lawyers poor legal reasoning.
Actually, Turley went to great lengths to explain how the order was NOT an injunction against the investigation. So, without getting into the weeds, he distinguished and dispensed with this popular “lawfare” objection to the order.
Is it just me or do others share my skepticism with regard to the use of government “taint teams?” Who on this earth believes that the other side in any legal dispute can be trusted to make fair and impartial judgments with regard to the permissibility of access to your documents or other belongings? Would the government allow defendants unfettered access to its documents as long as they employed a taint team? Even setting aside the widespread leaking of information by the government and the demonstrated political bias of the FBI and the DOJ, why would anyone trust any government?
“ However, the appointment of a special master in my view was the right thing to do. It was unfortunately another step that Attorney General Merrick Garland could have taken but refused to do so.”
Turley who is supposedly a lawyer doesn’t seem to understand that it was Trump’s own lawyers who were supposed to ask for a special master, not Garland. Trump’s lawyers took too long to file the motion and that was after a laughably bad motion at first. The FBI already finished reviewing the documents and determined a scant fee were not related to the investigation and were promptly returned according to the law.
Judge Cannon’s justification for granting a special master was essentially that the FBI was too good at reviewing the documents. It won’t change the overall course of the case which is clearly trump facing felony charges.
The DOJ will likely appeal the ruling. If it doesn’t they will have a lot of leeway on negotiating who the special master will be.
If you read the order you will see that Trump’s lawyers asked for a special master informally very soon after the raid. The request was denied. They then filed their motion.
They could have filed their request with the court the same day as the search, just like Michael Cohen’s lawyers did.
It seems like “asking” only comes through filings in court. What constituted asking anyway, a spokesman saying something on tv? The same people were suggesting planting of evidence and crying that Trump wasn’t home. Would he have preferred to have been dragged out in his pajamas with his hair undone? They should be thankful America was spared that sight.
Svelaz wrote, “Turley who is supposedly a lawyer doesn’t seem to understand that it was Trump’s own lawyers who were supposed to ask for a special master, not Garland.”
It comes as no big surprise that Turley’s point has blown completely over your head, the point is that Attorney General Merrick Garland COULD appoint an independent Special Master but he chose not to do so. Debating the choice made by the Attorney General is fair game whether you like it or not.
Svelaz wrote, “The DOJ will likely appeal the ruling.”
That would be very bad idea at this point. Doing so would throw another piece of propaganda out there to validate the claims that this whole fiasco is a witch hunt.
Witherspoon,
Garland had no obligation to appoint a special master. None. Turley’s opinion that he should have ignores the fact that it was Trump’s own lawyers who could have demanded a special master as soon as the FBI executed the search warrant. It took them two whole weeks after a laughably bad motion failed to articulate what they wanted from the Trump appointed judge.
Garland had agents and experts specifically cleared for handling and reviewing those documents already assembled for the task as per the law and rules set in the warrant.
Turley’s shoddy opinions on the legal aspects of the case have been ridiculed by real lawyers as shockingly amateurish. Maybe Turley is not as good as he portrays himself to be.
Svelaz: You state (on a daily, if not hourly basis), “Turley’s shoddy opinions on the legal aspects of the case have been ridiculed by real lawyers as shockingly amateurish. Maybe Turley is not as good as he portrays himself to be,” “Turley is a liar,” etc.
Perhaps you should move to a blog site more to your liking/approval.
“It won’t change the overall course of the case which is clearly trump facing felony charges.”
Do the lefties ever get sick of writing “the walls are closing in,” “this is it this time,” “orange jumpsuit,” blah blah blah
No.
How many weeks have passed? How many copies and digital images have been made? At this point, does it matter?
Okay, be interesting to see what the Special Master finds in the documents.
Finally, something that resembles transparency.
Wonder how long this is going to take.
There won’t be much of a difference. No matter what the special master finds it will not change the fact that Trump illegally took government property and willfully obstructed a criminal investigation. The damage is already done and Trump shot his mouth off multiple times and dug himself deeper into legal jeopardy.
They already lied by omission, they did not include passports on the inventory that was released.
It is time to put adults back in charge! The indulgent fantasies of the current folks in charge can get us all killed.
Biden his Administration, Congress and government agencies have no credibility and are not to be trusted. Even the courts seem corrupt.
The adults are National Socialist Democrats. History shows them for who they are.
It’s wise to remember that America has 3 co-equal branches of government. There are 2 “political” branches consisting of the “Legislative” branch (Congress/state legislatures) and the “Executive” branch (Presidents/Governors/Mayors). The 3rd branch was designed to be “non-political” focusing only on legal and constitutional issues – Judicial Branch.
This 3rd “Judicial Branch” has the final authority and jurisdiction to provide “judicial review” over the other 2 political branches.
This was the American system designed by James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay and other founders. Today there is not a single college professor of government in the USA that has read as much about government as Madison.
Not a Trump fan myself but the Judicial Branch has the jurisdiction to appoint an independent master to provide appropriate checks & balances on the DOJ (part of a “political” branch of government). The DOJ was never designed as “non-political” by the Framers of the Constitution.
The 4th Ammendment says search warrants must be specific in what they are looking for, where they are allowed to look, andcwhat they allowed to take. Violation of ANY of these requirements (HIPAA too). make the search illegal. Supreme Court is very clear here.
Wasn’t the search warrant sort of “specific” that the raiders could take anything in the vicinity of any document that they thought Trump shouldn’t have? You know like a box of wall photos, boxes of confidential attorney/client documents, boxes containing individual US Passports, boxes containing private medical information, boxes of shoes, boxes of dirty underwear, box with a blender, etc, etc…
It appears that “anything” is specific enough for the political left’s Sturmabteilung troops.
Witherspoon,
Given the nature of his haphazardly Trump kept these government records that did not belong to him and the fact that he did indeed keep classified information mixed in with these boxes of random things it is reasonable to take everything that was suspect of having those documents. FBI agents were lied to and were prohibited from looking inside the boxes. When it was discovered that there was zero accountability for who had access to or who potentially saw these documents and when the FBI/DOJ had every reason to take anything that may have contained government documents based on the list NARA had of what was missing.
It was Trump’s fault that he was extremely careless about where he put these documents and by putting them with other things not related to government records the government had a right to take anything that was placed within it near documents specified in the warrant.
Blaming the FBI/DOJ for Trump’s inability to keep things separated is just poor argument.
Svelaz wrote, “Blaming the FBI/DOJ for Trump’s inability to keep things separated is just poor argument.”
Blaming the “victim”? Wow!
The FBI had a freaking search warrant to literally search for the documents they were after. They could search the boxes for what the documents they were after and leave the rest! Anything that didn’t fall within the scope of the documents they were after should have been left behind; but nooooooooo…, these witch hunters from the DOJ and the FBI literally worded the warrant so they could take any f’ing thing they wanted even if it was irrelevant to the documents they were after and/or dead wrong for them to take it. This is good evidence that this whole fiasco was a witch hunt.
You’re trying to rationalize something that they did that was wrong by blaming the victim and that’s shows a clear anti-Trump bias as in the ends justifies the means.
The FBI followed the actual search warrant, which was approved by a judge, not the warrant that you wish to substitute.
Intermixing of materials with classified markings and other materials is legally relevant to whether Trump took appropriate care of the former.
“The FBI followed the actual search warrant . . .”
“General warrants” (which are unConstitutional) are easy to follow. They say, in effect: “Go where you want. Take what you wish.”
“. . . which was approved by a judge . . .”
Who had recused himself from a previous Trump case, and who openly expressed hostility to Trump.
When you ignore those facts — and the FBI’s history of attempting to frame Trump, and its history of putting the screws to Twitter and Facebook — you can conclude anything or nothing about this case.
Anonymous wrote, “The FBI followed the actual search warrant, which was approved by a judge, not the warrant that you wish to substitute.”, “Intermixing of materials with classified markings and other materials is legally relevant to whether Trump took appropriate care of the former.”
Yup I know and I alluded to that in my comment.
It’s my opinion that the warrant was way too broad and gave the FBI an intentional legal out so they could confiscate actual documents that were irrelevant to their search even if they had absolutely no right to legally possess those documents. It’s been reported that they confiscated private attorney/client and medical documents and they had absolutely no right whatsoever to confiscate those documents without probable cause that there was something in them that revealed illegal actions that was NOT covered in the warrant.
The location of the documents may be relevant to be photographed when found but the contents of the other documents they were with is not relevant other than the fact that they were not the documents they were after and those documents should not have been authorized in the warrant to be confiscated especially when the contents of those other documents was privaledged attorney/client of private medical information. No one has the legal right to read attorney/client information or private medical information unless they have probable cause, and a the legal documentation to support it, that there was something illegal that the attorney/client documentation would reveal and the warrant did not cover that. This is why the DOJ should have appointed a Special Master to go though 100% of the documents prior to allowing the FBI to go through them. The DOJ literally failed to administer appropriate constitutional protections to Donald Trump and gave this investigation the stench of being purely political and he should be fired as a result of his failure.
Remember I don’t like Donald Trump one bit and I don’t support him putting his name in the ring as a candidate for the 2024 Presidential election.
Personally I think the warrant was so broad that it was very likely unconstitutional in its scope and therefore violated President Trump’s individual rights making anything they confiscated not admissible in a court of law; but of course, that won’t stop members of the DOJ and the FBI from leaking trickle after trickle of information that was confiscated to the anti-Trump media for public propaganda distribution over the next couple of years.
I wrote a comment in another of Jonathan’s blogs about a Special Master…
This move by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon doesn’t do a damn thing to remove the wretched stench surrounding this whole political witch hunt fiasco emanating from the DOJ and the FBI but it does have the effect of a court ramming a small piece of reality down the throat of the biased partisan hacks at the DOJ and the FBI.
The political left has been trying to politically lynch Donald Trump for his politics and trumped up nonsense for over six years and they haven’t yet come up with anything that’s prosecutable, it’s one witch hunt after another; so again…
Let the anti-Witherspoon trolling smears begin.
Something else…
The DOJ and the FBI have already seen all the documents that they confiscated from President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home regardless of whether they could legally have/see the documents or not, and I’m dead certain that anything they think could be used to smear Trump will be slowly leaked out to the public, even if it’s confidential medical or attorney/client information they’ll find some way to leak it, this is what they do.
The verifiable track record of anti-Trump actions from within the DOJ and the FBI is there and I no longer trust anything the DOJ or the FBI says or does when it comes to Trump and that’s saying something from someone that doesn’t like Donald Trump one bit and doesn’t support him running again.
Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.
Has it occurred to you that when you when you use smears like “the political left’s Sturmabteilung troops,” it invites people to respond in kind?
As you sow, so you shall reap.
Anonymous wrote, “Has it occurred to you that when you when you use smears like “the political left’s Sturmabteilung troops,” it invites people to respond in kind?”
Yes that has occurred to me; however, when the entire context of what I wrote along with that specific phrase is taken into account, the rhetorical labeling is relevant and warranted. Weaponizing the FBI for a political “show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime” witch hunt is dead wrong and should be opposed by everyone on both sides of the political aisle with the strongest rhetorically accurate language available. The comparison to Sturmabteilung troops is rhetorically fair.
Those rationalizing the actions taken by the DOJ and the FBI with the Mar-a-Lago raid have swallowed the political left’s ends justifies the means BS.
Whether it’s warranted is a matter of opinion. You think it is; I think it isn’t. I disagree that the FBI has been “weaponiz[ed] … for a political “show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime” witch hunt.”
The items with classified markings should not have been in Trump’s possession. The government has been trying to get them back for a year and a half. The belong to the government. Trump even had Chistina Bobb lie to the government in a legal certification that everything had been returned. They lied that all materials with classified markings were properly secured. They lied that they were all in the storage room. … For all we know, yet other documents are at other Trump properties.
Justice seems very very brisk when it comes to hotly pursuing Trump. Even with J6 Commissions, no cross examinations of witness, and great efforts to even interview Secret Service agents. Meanwhile you can ignore a subpoena if you’re Hillary, you can acid wash your emails (and your jeans), have a private server, get a lap dog media, and hammer all the evidence. Clinton Foundation anyone. John Durham is so so so so slow. And may have actually hurt Lady Justice the most. I fear this is how Republics end.
DOJ and NARA spend 18 months trying to recover those documents. In June a trump attorney signed an affidavit stating that all documents had been returned. Obviously that was a lie, a lie that will cost that attorney money and potentially time in prison.
I don’t think many readers here fully comprehend the seriousness of this situation. Some of the documents recovered from MAL contain this countries most coveted information, information that in the our enemies’ hand would do extreme hard to our county’s security.
I served honorably for 25 years on active duty in the US Navy. I held one of the highest security clearances-Cosmic Top Secret. The facility where I needed that clearance had armed Marines at each door to the facility. They had orders to use up to lethal force to prevent unauthorized personnel from entering the facility.
What trump did is, at the very least, criminal. At the most it’s treasonous.
How do you know that anything of major importance to national security is in the documents? The government tends to over classify.
The classification markings indicate documents related to confidential human sources. I’m unaware of the government unjustifiably classifying documents that way. Revealing this information puts people’s lives at risk.
Potentially very interesting, but doubt much will happen.
Turley’s Trump-protective (and Fox News fee-earning) legal distortions are sell-evident. I just want to add here that he needs a 6th-grade-level grammar lesson: “While brushed aside by many legal experts, the prosecution of Donald Trump would require courts to address some long-unresolved questions.”
Attacking the messenger is unfortunate, yet, revealing.
The legal double standard is obvious to all fair-minded citizens; the Garland DOJ & the Wray FBI are laser focused on prosecuting / harassing anyone in President Trump’s orbit.
Equal application of the law is not being practiced.
“sell-evident”
And you need a second grade spelling lesson.
“Fox News fee-earning”
And a third grade punctuation lesson.
Pro tip: When you attempt to attack the man by being a grammar scold, don’t shoot yourself in the foot.