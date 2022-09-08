“A Dangerous Escalation”: Fifty-Six Percent of Voters Believe President Biden Sought to “Incite Conflict”

Many of us (including some Democrats) have criticized President Joe Biden for his inflammatory speech in Philadelphia that cast Republicans as “threats to the foundations of our republic.” I also objected to the use of Marines at the political speech like nutcracker props flanking the President as he accused millions of their fellow Americans of being enemies of the state. Now, a Trafalgar poll shows that a majority of Americans believe that Biden was tried to “incite conflict” with his speech.
The poll asked respondents, “What is your opinion of President Biden’s recent primetime address to the nation in which he accused his political opponents of representing ‘an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic’?”
Fifty-six said the speech “represents a dangerous in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict amounts Americans.”
For many, the speech was the final refutation of Biden’s pledge to be a unifier as president after two years of highly partisan and divisive actions. It was also a failure if intended to rally independents and others to his side. Yet, the speech may have had more modest objectives. The same 35 percent of hardcore supporters liked the speech and Biden may have decided, again, to play to that base.
Whatever the reason, the speech added to the rage of our politics. For his part, Donald Trump quickly bulldozed any moral high ground after the speech by denouncing Biden as an “enemy of the state” and calling the FBI “vicious monsters.”
With the leaders of both parties engaging in such rhetoric, it is little surprise that a majority of the public now believes that there will be an increase in political violence.
We are experiencing a near total failure of leadership in our country. Politicians on both sides are fueling rage for personal and political advantage. It is a dangerous and craven form of demagoguery. James Freeman Clarke once said that “a politician thinks of the next election; a statesman thinks of the next generation.” We have far too many politicians today and far too few statesman at an increasingly perilous time for our country.
It was terrible when the Jews called Hitler and his followers fascists. It was also terrible when Hitler said bad things about the Jews, so he bulldozed any chance he had at the moral high ground. Can’t both sides, particularly the Jews, do better?
– Turley in 1939
Nothing should be left undone (or unsaid) when fighting ‘fascists’, right? And of course if you disagree with Biden (or any leftist)… And despite your otherwise liberal credentials, leftists see you no differently, JT – you’re a ‘nazi’ too!
And if we ‘fascists’ are so bad, why don’t we agree to split amicably?
I do not want to understand, dialogue or understand s@@tlibs, I WANT A DIVORCE!
antonio
Good morning antonio the s@@tposter!
I was glad to finally hear a politician call out the fascism on the Right. Now he needs to call it out on his own side for trying to take away the right of law abiding citizens to defend themselves and the nation with the AWB.
It was a great unifying speech. He was not inviting people to riot or assault republicans. He was appealing to all real Americans.
There are crazy jsns in America. They are adoring Trump. Trump is our Hitler.
The Turley article is crazy. He is.
I meant to say crazy Nazis.
Hotsie, Totsie, I smell a Nazi!
Said by Curley of The Three Stooges.
Is there anyone left who actually believes that Joe Biden participates in the writing of his speeches?
Hillary is channeling her testosterone driven rage for losing twice for President
– a black nobody
– a white rich blowhard
Richard, The dark speech he delivered, was written by historical propagandist, and msnbc regular Jon Meachem
The left requires violence. Celebrates violence
From the Deep Thoughts of VP Harris
“This is a movement, I’m telling you,” Harris said in the interview. “They’re not going to stop. And everyone beware, because they’re not going to stop. They’re not going to stop before Election Day in November, and they’re not going to stop after Election Day. And that should be — everyone should take note of that, on both levels, that they’re not going to let up, and they should not, and we should not.”
Systemic racism by White Supremacists (TM) strikes again.
Biden is doing everything he can to unite our country considering White Supremacists “threat against democracy” (TM). It seems perfectly logical that Ezekiel Kelly
blaque thugvictim of Systemic Racism (TM), had no choice but to do what BLM AntiFascists taught all Democrats: violent crime, loot, arson, revolution like good little Marxistspeacefully protest. Is it his fault people did not follow his example and chose to jump in the way of bullets discharged by White Supremacists, QAnon, ProudBoys, Oathkeepers?
#Defund
POLICEMAGA
*** GUN HORROR Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’ ***
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19741874/ezekiel-kelly-family-memphis-shooter-facebook-live/
“In the video, which has been shared on social media, Kelly could be seen exiting the car as he goes on an expletive-filled rant saying, “This s*** is for real,” before walking into an AutoZone and seemingly shooting a man without warning. When asked if she feels he was of sound mind during the alleged shooting, his aunt said: “No, he wasn’t. That’s not him.” “It’s hard to survive here, especially when you don’t know who your daddy is.”
The U.S. Sun can confirm Kelly has charges from 2020 including criminal attempt of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and reckless endangerment. Court documents from Shelby County show he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and the other charges were dismissed. On April 6, 2021, he was sentenced to three years in the Shelby County Department of Corrections after he was tried as an adult. He was ordered to pay fines and costs amounting to $12,389.50 – and had agreed on a payment plan. Kelly was sentenced to three years but was released on March 16, 2022. Authorities had reportedly issued a warrant for Kelly’s arrest on Wednesday morning stemming from a February 3, 2020 incident.”
I’d like to hear more analysis of AG Barr’s most recent comments.
The Analysis of Barr is fairly succinct.
An aging denizen of the DC power structure is trying to rehabilitate himself, so his summers in the Hamptom’s are full of invites to all the right social events.
He is making few declarative statements and all is couched in qualifying language, recitation of statute, but failing to actually announce a personal position. People of both side can find solace on any of his interviews or editorials. On the same subject, same interview, both left and right are quoting him directly. That’s all you need to know.
Barr says the appointment of the Special master is wrong on the law, and President Trump should not be indicted.
Jan 6th was a OBVIOUSLY Entrapment with clear Agent Provocateur….Ray Epps…not even investigated? This is like the Nazis blaming the communists for Reichstag fire. Democrats have been full fascists using every lever of government, media, business, banking, healthcare, law enforcement, etc to destroy their opponents.
When you have 50 Top US Intel Officials publish an OPEN public letter saying the crimes on Hunter Biden’s laptop are Russian Disinformation with out ONE PIECE of Evidence and undeniably an outright LIE
Hillary, Democrats, DOJ, FBI, NSA, etc work with a foreign spy and Russians to overthrow an election…and NOT ONE person is jailed for the treasonous Russian Hoax?
YOU HAVE CROSSED the Rubicon
Epps was investigated and cleared.
Is there ANYTHING that would convince you to change your mind?
Hillary was investigated, all the elements of crimes were proven, and the DoJ refused to apply applicable law.
That’s quite the non sequitur.
How was the poll slated. Like the vast vast vast majority of Americans on a nice late summer night-*, I never saw the speech so how could I answer this question. (The Marines thing does seem a little weird; no one called Biden on it?)
______________
*It being a late summer night had nothing to do with my not watching it. I have not watched a presidential speech since the nuns made us watch JFK’s inaugural speech in 1961
which is to say youre too old, too bitter and too bored for anyone to give a fluck
I remember many times Trump gave partisan speeches with the military or law enforcement behind him. I remember him broadcasting convention speeches from the White House. He even tried to get a military parade in his honor.
So that rubicon was crossed a while back.
If you look at the break out of whom is in what party, it is no surprise 89% of Republicans thought the speech was “represents a dangerous escalation in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict amongst Americans.”
Only 18% of Democrats felt the same way.
What I did find mildly surprising was 62% of us Independents felt the speech “represents a dangerous escalation in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict amongst Americans.” Which, I, as an Independent, agree with.
Then there were the MSM MSNBC pundits saying they (the Democrats) were at war with “these people.” One went as far to say there was no difference between Republicans and right wing extremists.
Kathy Griffin tweeted, “If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November. If you do want Civil War, vote Republican.” What does that even mean? She believes Republicans are going to start a war? Or Democrats?
Regardless, the trend of “represents a dangerous escalation in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict amongst Americans.” IS escalating, and that is dangerous.
Who’s Kathy Griffin?
She’s a useful idiot.
Dennis, great question. Even if you know who she is within the entertainment industry (though there is little about her that is entertaining), who is she that we should even care what she says or why she should even be quoted in the media?