Turley Speaks to the 2022 Ohio Judicial Conference

Today I have the honor of speaking to the judges and lawyers in the 2022 Ohio Judicial conference on the Supreme Court in Columbus, Ohio. I will be discussing the last year of cases and controversies for the Court from leaks to threats as well as the recent and upcoming decisions.
The Court is coming off one of the most historic and impactful terms in its history. Yet, the coming docket is already packed with new blockbuster cases including:
303 Creative v. Elenis: A web designer challenging Colorado’s public accommodations law after declining to provide services for the marriages of same-sex couples.
Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard College/Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina: Challenges to the use of race as a criterion in college admissions.
Moore v. Harper: A challenge to the right of state courts to strike down or change legislation governing congressional and presidential elections under the “independent state legislature doctrine.”
Andy Warhol Foundation v. Goldsmith: An appeal concerning what constitutes a “transformative” work under the fair use doctrine when it contains a dissimilar meaning or message from an original source like a photo of Prince.
Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency: A challenge to the test for what is considered “water of the United States.”
Haaland v. Brackeen: A constitutional challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 in the use of race for placement preferences for children.
Will it be available to view on YouTube, C-Span, etc.?
Estovir your reply to the article on “Clinton” is a breaker and you were spot on with Sonia. A laugh now days is good for the soul.
Congrats and good luck, Professor Turley.
Congrats for growing your business as a well sought out speaker. Nothing wrong with putting your intellect and skillsets to work for you. May your efforts land you a seat on SCOTUS when a vacancy occurs again, to rectify the damage done by Kagan, Sotomayor and the non-biologist.
It appears the SCOTUS leaker has been found!
Source Of SCOTUS Leak Found To Be Swedish Supreme Court Janitor Hildur Clintonheim
“Our elite team of court investigators did phenomenal work catching Clintonheim,” said Chief Justice Roberts while simultaneously checking Twitter to get a read on which way he should rule regarding Roe v. Wade. “And to think this whole time we gave this janitor access to our documents, our offices, and Justice Kavanaugh’s keg den.”
Roberts said investigators caught Clintonheim in the nick of time as he was trying to replace Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s real, wooden gavel with a fake gavel that made a squeaking sound when hit. Experts believe that had the janitor pulled off this second heist, the nation would have plunged into depravity and chaos, full of parents killing unborn children and adults openly grooming and drugging school kids.
Shock and dismay have reportedly rippled through the halls of the highest – and now most vulnerable – court in the land. Justice Sonia Sotomayor expressed particular surprise at the source of the leak, stating she didn’t know Sweden was a real country.
The investigative team who caught Clintonheim could not be reached for comment as they had all mysteriously killed themselves.
https://babylonbee.com/news/source-of-scotus-leak-found-to-be-swedish-supreme-court-janitor-hildur-clintonheim