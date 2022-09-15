Turley Speaks to the 2022 Ohio Judicial Conference

Today I have the honor of speaking to the judges and lawyers in the 2022 Ohio Judicial conference on the Supreme Court in Columbus, Ohio. I will be discussing the last year of cases and controversies for the Court from leaks to threats as well as the recent and upcoming decisions.

The Court is coming off one of the most historic and impactful terms in its history. Yet, the coming docket is already packed with new blockbuster cases including:

303 Creative v. Elenis: A web designer challenging Colorado’s public accommodations law after declining to provide services for the marriages of same-sex couples.

Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard College/Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina: Challenges to the use of race as a criterion in college admissions.

Moore v. Harper: A challenge to the right of state courts to strike down or change legislation governing congressional and presidential elections under the “independent state legislature doctrine.”

Andy Warhol Foundation v. Goldsmith: An appeal concerning what constitutes a “transformative” work under the fair use doctrine when it contains a dissimilar meaning or message from an original source like a photo of Prince.

Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency: A challenge to the test for what is considered “water of the United States.”

Haaland v. Brackeen: A constitutional challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 in the use of race for placement preferences for children.

